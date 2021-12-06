HEALTH
Fitness For Seniors – Take Back Your Health!
Health and fitness are major concerns for most seniors, usually because they’ve spent decades ignoring those topics. If that includes YOU, at what age did you decide your fitness level wasn’t a priority? Fortunately in most cases it’s not too late – you can start taking back your health and fitness at any age!
From treadmills to exercise machines to free weight areas, more and more people over 60 are turning up regularly at gyms and working out regularly. Most marathons these days have athletes 60 and older joining them, and the half-marathons see even more seniors taking part. And golf courses, tennis courts and squash courts are often populated with seniors, both for their enjoyment and to help them get and stay fit.
But if your physical condition isn’t up to extreme senior sports, the good news is you can start much more simply. Health and fitness require proper exercise, nutrition and sufficient rest to recover fully. But seniors don’t need to jump into major changes to improve their lives – even small changes add up over time.
What’s your current activity level? If the bulk of your exercise is walking from your couch to the bathroom, taking a walk around the block each day would be a good start. If mobility isn’t an issue for you, how long has it been since you rode a bike regularly? If mobility is an issue, instead think about modest exercise – there are plenty of bodyweight exercises and stretches you can do at home without lifting weights.
Or maybe simple, no-impact exercises like yoga or Tai Chi would suit you better. Each can be performed at a very basic level by almost any senior, and you can increase your level as your body adapts. You don’t even need to join a class for either – there are plenty of online videos or DVDs available that you can follow along with at home. Once again, no equipment is necessary to get started…
Does your community have recreation centers? If they have a pool there you can easily enjoy yourself while working on your fitness level, and many have in-pool exercise classes for seniors as well. Any nervousness you feel about starting to exercise in front of others will most likely fade quickly as you experience the social benefits of exercising with other seniors from your local community. Socializing with a group of like-minded peers your own age will also help you stick with it and heighten your sense of accomplishment as you advance.
And remember, when you’re physically ready, the gym is always going to be there to welcome you! If you want to start lifting weights at home, it’s as easy as starting off with a pair of dumbbells bought at your local sports store or department store. If you’re feeling more adventurous, talk to the manager at any local gyms – more and more personal trainers are taking special training in working with seniors (thanks to the large baby-boomer demographics), and it will certainly help you get started on the right path if you hire one for at least your first few gym sessions. When lifting weights it’s best to start with shorter, lighter workouts and progress from there – you’re going to be asking your body to move and stretch in unfamiliar ways, so don’t overdo it in the early stages.
As you can see, fitness for seniors can take many paths, and all of them can be started easily and build from just a small initial effort. Take back your health starting today for a longer, happier life – the benefits to YOU are myriad!
Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 3 – Benefits of Detoxing
Part 1 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 1 – The Toxins We Accumulate) talks about the many ways we are subjected to toxins in our everyday lives. Part 2 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 2 – Warning Signs That Your Body has Accumulated Toxins) lists the many maladies and conditions that result from over-toxicity.
The elimination of years of accumulated toxins in your body by juice-detoxing can greatly improve your health. Many maladies and conditions that we suffer, and take for granted as part of the stresses of life and ageing, are in fact, the results of over-toxicity and can be easily reversed without drugs.
Juice detoxing is natural, healthy and very effective. Detoxification products are unnecessary, and unless natural, will introduce even more toxins into your system.
Fruit and vegetables, when freshly juiced, not only act as a natural eliminator, they supply vitamins, minerals and nutrients to increase your health even more.
1. GREATLY INCREASED ENERGY AND VITALITY – your body no longer has to work so hard to process food, so more energy for you and your activities. You will feel terrific!
2. YOU WON’T NEED AS MUCH SLEEP – your body is processing much faster, using less energy, so needs less down time to recover.
3. WAKE UP IN THE MORNING FEELING REFRESHED – the sleep you will get is much more restful.
4. CURING ADDICTIONS – many chemicals in foods are addictive, however, cravings for these can disappear once eliminated.
5. SLOWS DOWN THE AGEING PROCESS – Since your body no longer needs to work so hard, there is no longer such a strain on its systems
6. WEIGHT LOSS – initially this is through water loss, however, a healthy diet and gradual detox to continue the elimination process will automatically reduce weight to its ideal proportions. Juice detoxing also increases your metabolic rate and helps to maintain your ideal weight.
7. CLEARER SKIN – our skin is an elimination vehicle, causing pimples etc, so there will be far fewer toxins to eliminate after a detox.
8. DECREASED HEALTH PROBLEMS – many of the ailments listed above will disappear, and without medication, thereby reducing even further the amount of toxins being ingested. Eliminating toxins can also result in positive results for major diseases.
9. PREVENTION OF DISEASES – a clean internal body system is far less likely to suffer from heart and other diseases.
10. INCREASED EFFICIENCY AND CLEARER MENTAL PROCESSES – elimination of toxins allows the chemical processes in your brain to operate at optimum levels
11. MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF NUTRIENTS – juicing is a way to take in massive amounts of nutrients – far more than if we simply ate these foods. How long would it take to eat a bag of apples? Juicing them would produce 3 or 4 drinks and take only minutes to consume.
12. RAPID ASSIMILATION OF NUTRIENTS – the juicing process breaks down the fruit and vegetables into an easily digestible state. Your system can assimilate the nutrients far more quickly than when consuming solid food and requires little energy to process them. Because of this highly digestible state, our bodies can also utilise more of the nutrients present.
13. INCREASED METABOLIC RATE – enzymes are contained in raw foods, and are responsible for the digestion and absorption of food into your body. They convert foods into body tissues and are an important producer of energy levels. Without enzymes, our metabolism cannot function at its maximum rate.
14. PROTECTION AGAINST DISEASE – plant chemicals, known as phytochemicals are at the cutting edge of nutritional research because they hold the key to prventing some of our most deadly diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, as well as some of our most common, such as asthma, arthritis and allergies.
The problem with phytochemicals is that most of us cannot eat enough to reap the benefits they offer. However, juicing is a way to overcome this problem. Massive amounts of fruit and vegetables can be reduced to a few glasses and are easily consumed.
15. HEALING – juicing aids recovery and helps build up the nutrients lost during an illness. Certain fruits and vegetables, or combinations of these, have been found to be beneficial for particular conditions eg a combination of carrots, beetroot and cucumber is very helpful for arthritis, digestion and colds. More and more research is being conducted into healing foods, which has a long pre-medical history of helping people with what ails them.
16. OVERCOME DEPRESSION – feeling depressed is not just a psychological condition. Very often that sense of purposelessness, emptiness, feelings of worthlessness and guilt, come from a bio-chemical imbalance in the body. Internal pollution is a major cause. A deficiency in magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium or folic acid can contribute to depression. Juice detoxing not only eliminates the toxins causing the biochemical imbalance, it provides the nutrients necessary to banish depression permanently.
17. ANTI-AGING – fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants – nature’s secret weapon against ageing. They combat the free radicals and the damage they cause when they attack cells. Free radical damage contributes to wrinkles, sagging skin, loss of muscle tone, age spots and the onset of age-related diseases.
18. ALL NATURAL – no special products necessary, so no added toxins. Just natural fruits and vegetables.
Fruit and vegetables are readily available and are cheap if you buy in season. With the number of different flavour combinations that can be concocted, the taste can vary each time, defeating boredom. Save money by not buying any special products either.
A JUICE DETOX MAKES SENSE. MANY HEALTH PROBLEMS AND AILMENTS WILL DISAPPEAR. FEELING ON TOP OF THE WORLD IS A NATURAL STATE, AND JUICE DETOXING IS THE WAY TO ACHIEVE IT. IT REALLY IS A MIRACLE!
Colon Cancer: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Colon Cancer Symptoms
Cancer of the colon is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancer types, the symptoms of which can be manifested in different ways. Listed below are the most widely reported symptoms of the disease, which should never be overlooked. So, if you notice any of them, there is no time to wait. This does not necessarily mean that you have cancer, because the symptoms may be associated with other diseases. However, it is better to undergo a series of tests to find out whether you need medical help or not. Thus, the most common colon cancer symptoms include:
- Bleeding from the rectum and blood in the stool or on the underwear (by the way, many people mistakenly tend to associate these symptoms with hemorrhoids and lose precious time required to save their lives)
- Terry or black stool, which is observed on a regular basis (the thing is that blood in the stool may not be that obvious and if the tumor is located in the distant parts of the colon, the blood may be digested, thus causing the black color of the stool)
- Low hemoglobin levels in the blood, which is the sign of constant hidden bleeding in the organism
- Fatigue, loss of consciousness, recurrent dizziness, persistent weight loss
- Diarrhea, constipation or the feeling of insufficient bowel movement
- Bowel obstruction, which mostly develops, when the tumor is large enough not to allow proper colon functioning. These situations just cannot be left unnoticed, because the condition of a patient gets worse with every passing day. The symptoms of bowel obstruction include repeated bloating, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain, enormously sticking belly (or parts of it), narrow or ribbon-like stool, change of the regular bowel movement process, the feeling of incomplete bowel evacuation etc.
Experts underline that the average duration of these symptoms lasts for about 2 weeks. This is the time needed to a person to understand that something bad is going on in the organism and seek medical help.
Diagnosis and Treatment
Before diagnosing colon cancer, a doctor recommends a patient to undergo a series of analyses and medical tests. These include:
- Blood, urine and stool tests
- Fecal occult blood testing (FOBT)
- Digital or physical rectal exam
- Colonoscopy, which is an obligatory endoscopic test that is generally done with the use of sedative medications and shows, what is going on inside the colon and can identify the existence and exact location of the tumor, polyps or other problems
- Flexible sigmoidoscopy, which is needed to examine the rectum and the lower parts of the colon
- Computer tomography colonography
- Anti-contrast barium enema followed by the X-ray procedure
If you have been diagnosed with colon cancer on time, you have to find out as much as you can about all the possible colon cancer treatment methods, which are the most effective and safe in your case. As of today, these treatments methods are as follows:
- Surgical intervention, which implies removing the affected part of the colon
- Chemotherapy, which follows the surgery and may help prevent the advanced development of the disease in case the tumor has affected the lymph nodes
- Radioactive treatment, which also follows the surgery and is especially effective in the treatment of patients suffering from rectal cancer. The procedure is not quite effective, when it comes to curing the patients with colon cancer.
- In cases of the colorectal type of the disease, doctors may decide to create a permanent or temporary colostomy. While the latter variant is a temporary solution, which is required to restore the functioning of the colon after the surgery, the permanent colostomy may be left for a lifetime, thus triggering many problems and stresses. The decision depends upon the type, location and stage of colon cancer you have, the treatment and the prognoses of oncologists.
Anyway, your doctor will make everything possible to help you get rid of the disease and resume your previous lifestyle. However, you will have to see your oncologist and undergo a series of tests and procedures on a regular basis to prevent the development of the new forms of the disease.
A Healthy Diet For Pregnant Women Following 9 Important Nutrients to Consume
It is important that the diet of pregnant woman is nutritionally sound, so that she produces a healthy baby, and at the same time maintains her own health. Even before pregnancy, it is vital that a woman of child-bearing age has a balanced diet so that she can cope with the demands of pregnancy.
There should be a popular saying that a pregnant women should ‘eat for tow’. In one sense it is true, but it does not mean that she should eat double her normal amount of food. This is not necessary and it could lead to obesity.
Pregnant woman can get dietary advice from the community midwife, doctor and health visitor, who keep a careful check on the health of mother and baby. During early pregnancy a woman may feel sick or be sick at any time of the day and night. This can make eating well very difficult. For that all nutrients are important in pregnancy, but particularly the following.
- Essential fatty acids are needed by the fetus for brain growth and cell division.
- Vitamin D deficiency can lead to low birth weight and tetany in the baby, and to osteomalacia in the mother.
- Vitamin E is essential especially in the last 10 weeks of pregnancy. If baby is born prematurely, it may need a vitamin E supplement.
- In pregnancy, Vitamin K deficiency can lead to hemorrhaging in the first month after birth. Most new born babies are given vitamin K, either by mouth or as an injection, to prevent this.
- Folic acid is required very early in pregnancy for the correct development of the brain and nervous system in the fetus. A woman needs sufficient folic acid in her diet even before she becomes pregnant. Folic acid deficiency can lead to miscarriage, slow growth, malformation in fetus, or premature birth.
- A vegetarian mother may be deficient in vitamin B12, and may need to take supplement during pregnancy and while breastfeeding to ensure she has sufficient. The fetus store vitamin B12 so that it has enough for the first 6 months after birth.
- The fetus needs a lot of calcium in the last few weeks of pregnancy, as the skeleton develops. If there is not enough calcium or vitamin D during the diet program for pregnant women, she may lose calcium from her skeleton, which can lead to weakened bones and teeth.
- The mother must have enough iron during pregnancy. It is needed to supply her own body and to provide the growing baby with a store of iron for the first few months after birth. Breast milk and cow milk are both poor sources of iron, so this store is vital. During the pregnancy, the level of hemoglobin in the blood is checked regularly. If there is less than 10mg, the mother is anemic.
- Constipation can be a problem in pregnancy. If it is, women should increase the amount of fiber in their diet and take gentle exercise.
