GOP politician’s pro-gun Christmas photo sparks outrage on Twitter
Rep. Thomas Massie drew criticism when he shared a pro-gun holiday photo of his family on social media over the weekend.
The photo shows Massie and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, just days after a teenager killed four students during a shooting rampage in Michigan.
The Republican U.S. representative from Kentucky captioned the image: “Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
The photo outraged Michigan and Montana residents who are still in shock in the aftermath of mass shootings recently.
One Twitter user referenced the photo as an example of white privilege.
“It’s funny how the existence of this photo won’t ever interfere with these kids lives moving through the world because this is viewed as “American” but if this was a black family, this photo would be used to deny them access to anything good in life.”
Another person tweeted: “So true, i can’t even believe this photo. Especially after the Shooting in Montana recently smh #raiseyourchildrenbetter.”
And a third Twitter user wrote: “Grossly insensitive and unnecessary! A photo like this should end any politicians career.”
But others cautioned Twitter users to stop making everything about race.
One person tweeted: “Turning every issue into race diminishes your cause.”
While another wrote: “Welcome to America where everything is about race but let’s act like it isn’t so it doesn’t diminished the cause.”
And a third person Photoshopped a Christmas photo using the mugshots of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents.
‘VPR’s James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After 5 Years Together: ‘We Aren’t In Love’
After a six month engagement, the reality stars are calling it quits, saying they have ‘two different goals’.
Love is a fickle thing. James Kennedy, 28, and Raquel Leviss, 27, have split. The Vanderpump Rules pair revealed they have called off their engagement in identical Instagram posts shared on Dec. 5. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel both wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”
Up until the shocking news, the pair still seemed smitten with each other. Just a few weeks ago, James shared a sweet snap of himself placing a kiss on Raquel, writing, “Had such a fun day today with my beautiful fiancé.” And in October, Raquel gushed over James, as she posted an adorable selfie of the couple while they were vacationing in San Diego, captioning it, “So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy.”
In May, James had popped the question to Raquel during a special Coachella-themed date night. “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES!” Raquel wrote, as she shared a photo of the gorgeous sparkler on May 16. “I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.” James shared pics of the evening as well, writing, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”
Raquel had even hinted at the possibility of an engagement in 2020 during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We’ve been talking about engagement for a long time,” she said. “He’s mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I’m ready. I see it in the future.”
The pair have had their share of issues in the past, including James’ battle with addiction, which he spoke openly about on Vanderpump Rules. In July 2020, he shared his gratitude towards Raquel for helping him reach one year of sobriety. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of [sic] done this without you my love.” In a Season 8 episode, however, Raquel, accused James of “verbal abuse,” saying, “This is the last straw.”
The breakup news comes as the former couple are currently filming the reunion episodes for the 9th season of the popular Bravo show.
Made Up With Muva? Amber Rose Reunites With AE Edwards A Week After Public Cheating Apology
Are they coupled up or co-parenting?
It’s been a week since Alexander “AE” Edwards made his public apology to Amber Rose for cheating on her. Like Kanye, he posted the Thanksgiving confession asking for forgiveness and his family back and according to Madame Noire, it looks like AE got at least one of those wishes.
On Friday morning, he was spotted with the beautiful bald baddie and their 1-year-old son Slash eating a family breakfast in Bel-Air.
The trio appears to be a happy family again, spotted with big smiles as they continued their day out with a shopping trip. When Rose previously put AE’s “narcissistic” and cheating ways on blast, she said that they could give the relationship another try if he publicly apologized. ” I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” Rose wrote back in August.
After a few months of adding insult to injury, saying that they “probably shouldn’t be together” and calling cheating his “true nature” when he addressed the allegations in a radio interview, the 34-year-old music executive seems to finally be ready to family man-up.
“You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys,” AE wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me”
A family outing isn’t the only time Rose felt nostalgic this week. She also partied with baby daddy Wiz Khalifa at the Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz on Thursday. She also joked that pole dancing anthems made her miss being a stripper.
Whether Amber and AE become a couple again or keep it cool as co-parents, we’re happy the family bond is still going strong.
Do YOU think Amber & AE can make it work?
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute For ‘B.B.’ Bianka: ‘Joy Of My Life’
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of her daughter Bianka along with a heartwarming caption that called her ‘spunky, energetic, funny’ and more.
Vanessa Bryant, 39, is celebrating her daughter Bianka‘s 5th birthday with the cutest post! The doting mom share two pics of the birthday girl posing in a professional photo shoot along with a loving caption to honor her on her special day. In the pics, the happy tot is smiling while standing with her arms behind her in one, and jumping up with her arms out wide in another, as she shows off a white and purple “Mambacita” hoodie and matching pants, which were designed to honor her late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna.
“Happy 5th Birthday Bianka Bella! We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl!!!! You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️ #MyJumpingBEAN,” Vanessa captioned the post, which was shared on Dec. 5.
It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s followers to send their own birthday wishes to Bianka once the post was public. “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” Others left her heart emojis and party face emojis.
Before celebrating Bianka’s birthday, Vanessa enjoyed a vacation with her family over the summer. She shared pics of them in Croatia and in addition to Bianka, they included her other two daughters Natalia, 18, and Capri, 2. They appeared to have a great time together throughout the sun-filled days and even stopped in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones at one point.
When the family isn’t going on getaways, they are attending events as well. Vanessa and Natalia recently wowed at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood in Nov. They both wore pink outfits, including a feathered dress for Vanessa and a dress with a slit for Natalia, and posed for gorgeous pics at the event’s carpet. Capri and Bianka also joined them and were seen looking adorable in a video and pics Vanessa shared to Instagram.
