GOP politician’s pro-gun Christmas photo sparks outrage on Twitter

Rep. Thomas Massie drew criticism when he shared a pro-gun holiday photo of his family on social media over the weekend.

The photo shows Massie and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, just days after a teenager killed four students during a shooting rampage in Michigan.

The Republican U.S. representative from Kentucky captioned the image: “Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

Merry Christmas! ?

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. ? pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

The photo outraged Michigan and Montana residents who are still in shock in the aftermath of mass shootings recently.

One Twitter user referenced the photo as an example of white privilege.

“It’s funny how the existence of this photo won’t ever interfere with these kids lives moving through the world because this is viewed as “American” but if this was a black family, this photo would be used to deny them access to anything good in life.”

It’s funny how the existence of this photo won’t ever interfere with these kids lives moving through the world because this is viewed as “American” but if this was a black family, this photo would be used to deny them access to anything good in life. https://t.co/4WkUJE2JxW — Travon Free (@Travon) December 5, 2021

Another person tweeted: “So true, i can’t even believe this photo. Especially after the Shooting in Montana recently smh #raiseyourchildrenbetter.”

And a third Twitter user wrote: “Grossly insensitive and unnecessary! A photo like this should end any politicians career.”

But others cautioned Twitter users to stop making everything about race.

One person tweeted: “Turning every issue into race diminishes your cause.”

While another wrote: “Welcome to America where everything is about race but let’s act like it isn’t so it doesn’t diminished the cause.”

And a third person Photoshopped a Christmas photo using the mugshots of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents.

So true, i can’t even believe this photo. Especially after the Shooting in Montana recently smh #raiseyourchildrenbetter — Naz (@NazarioPhil) December 5, 2021

Who has an M-60? What the hell is wrong with people? — Jeff Hale (@JeffDHale) December 5, 2021

Grossly insensitive and unnecessary! A photo like this should end any politicians career. Assault weapons should be illegal for any private citizen to own! If they want to play with assault weapons they can go down to their recruiting office and sign up!! — Wayne (@WayneGardner56) December 5, 2021

Turning every issue into race diminishes your cause. — Saint Somewhere (@somewhere_saint) December 5, 2021

Welcome to America where everything is about race but let’s act like it isn’t so it doesn’t diminished the cause — Passion Fruit Papî (@iamachak_) December 5, 2021