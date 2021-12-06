News
Gophers flip Wisconsin offensive lineman from North Dakota State commitment
The Gophers football program picked up a commitment Sunday from Ashton Beers, an offensive lineman from Slinger, Wis.
Beers, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 296 pounds, flipped his pledge from North Dakota State. The three-star recruit had offers from Central Michigan, Buffalo, Toledo and others.
“I would like to thank (coaches and staff) for giving me the opportunity to play at NDSU,” Beers tweeted. “However, after being offered a scholarship, I have decided to commit to The University of Minnesota.”
Beers is the 16th commitment in the U’s class for 2022 and the first from the state of Wisconsin. Beers was named second-team all-state by the Associated Press and was on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s large-school all-state team.
The NCAA early-signing period opens Dec. 15.
News
After nearly two months, still no sign of missing Hillsdale man
HILLSDALE, Mo. – The last time Shemika McGee saw her son, Jarius McGee, was in early September in Hillsdale.
After nearly two months, Jarius is still missing, and Shemika hasn’t heard anything from him.
“I think that he got a phone call, and with the phone call, it just led to something else which led to him missing and I just want him back at home,” she said.
McGee said her son would come and go like many young adults and wasn’t in any trouble that she knew of.
When he left, she said he didn’t have the usual things he would carry like his wallet or headphones.
“We really don’t have anything to go off other than the fact that he’s missing,” McGee said.
Hillsdale Chief of Police John Bernsen said an investigation is ongoing and the department is waiting on Jarius’ phone records.
“Every time we try to chase down a lead it’s always a dead end so that’s why we’re trying to put out the word out so much. We know somebody has seen him. Somebody knows something,” Chief Bernsen said.
Looking for an Angel President Theda Person heard about Jarius missing through social media. Now her non-profit organization has joined the search.
“I’ve created a flyer I’ve contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol to make sure that a flyer was created because law enforcement didn’t really do that,” Person said.
Person believes more can be done in the search is prepared to help McGee as needed.
“1f we say that we care about those that we are serving then we should be more intentional,” she said.
She said with McGee missing this long, he could be anywhere. When asked if he were another race would there be a more thorough investigation, Person thinks so.
“Definitely we can see with the Gabby Petito case and other cases,” Person said.
McGee just wants to know where her son is.
“I mean anything that you can think of goes through my mind,” she said. “Where’s he at, who could he be with? There’s a lot of things going through my mind.”
Suggest a Correction
News
‘They’re basically stealing from kids’ – Thieves steal Boy Scout troop’s trailer
ST. LOUIS – A local Boy Scout troop is heartbroken after a trailer carrying all their camping equipment was stolen over the weekend in the Holly Hills neighborhood. Now, the troop is asking for the public’s help to either find the trailer or help replace the items lost.
Troop 104’s bright red trailer was stolen Friday morning around 5 a.m. Scoutmaster Michael Lohff said the truck and all the equipment inside totaled more than $15,000, including tents, cookware, and tarps. He said all the items were acquired from years of donations and fundraising.
“It has a big impact on the fact that we’re going to have to look up replacing everything as we go along, or definitely before we hit the road again, and we want to be able to do that very soon,” Lohff said.
He said he brought a bright red trailer when he first started with the troop so he could carry all the troop’s equipment for camping and other activities.
“They’re basically stealing from kids; that’s what they’re doing,” he said. “Whoever did take the trailer and all that equipment from the boys. They stole from the boys that are members of the troop and have been members of the troop for all these years.”
Lohff said all the items were acquired through donations and fundraising by his scout members.
The trailer was parked in a private lot in the Holly Hills neighborhood in south St. Louis. Lohff said he has parked the trailer there for nearly two decades without any incident. He was heartbroken to find the trailer had been stolen.
“That raises very personal concerns of who’s right behind my backyard,” neighbor Chuck Smith said.
Smith lives a couple of doors down from the lot. He said the trailer has become a neighborhood staple over the years.
“To do it at this time of year before Christmas, it just seems like a very insensitive thing to do,” he said.
Lohff said the trailer also got broken into last year, but only a few items were stolen after that incident. But after this recent theft, he’s going to upgrade his security. He said police do not have any security footage.
Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for the theft is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
There is a GoFundMe page to help the troop replace the stolen trailer and gear.
Suggest a Correction
News
Saint Louis Zoo wants gun activist who fought its ban to pay legal bills
ST. LOUIS (AP) — After successfully defending its weapons ban in court, the Saint Louis Zoo is now trying to force the gun-rights activist who challenged the ban to pay part of its $150,000 in legal bills.
The zoo filed a request for its request for legal fees in August, but a judge has yet to rule on the motion.
A lawyer for Jeffry Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio, who challenged the ban on guns called the motion unfair.
A St. Louis judge ruled last year that the zoo could ban guns on its property because it qualifies as a school and a gated amusement park under state law.
Suggest a Correction
Gophers flip Wisconsin offensive lineman from North Dakota State commitment
Colon Cancer: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
How to Choose a Prefab Pergola Kit?
How Much Does It Cost To Start a Snow Cone Business?
After nearly two months, still no sign of missing Hillsdale man
A Healthy Diet For Pregnant Women Following 9 Important Nutrients to Consume
The Difference Between Data Backup And Archives
How to Make Professional Presentations
‘They’re basically stealing from kids’ – Thieves steal Boy Scout troop’s trailer
Sperm Taste – 10 Simple Tips For Better Tasting Semen
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to3 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub