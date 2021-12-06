Connect with us

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Published

1 min ago

on

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1).

Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Coverage map:

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Sal Paolantonio, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

Forecast: Cloudy, low 50s

Line: Ravens by 4 (as of Sunday afternoon)

Over-under: 44 points

Pregame reading:

A Banksy Painting Has Already Sold for $4 Million During Miami Art Week

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

A Banksy Painting Has Already Sold for $4 Million During Miami Art Week
Banksy’s ‘Charlie Brown’ at Art Basel Miami. Maddox Gallery

If there’s one contemporary art world figure who can be relied upon to consistently rack up high prices, it’s Banksy: on Tuesday, Maddox Gallery sold Charlie Brown, a canvas made by the elusive graffiti artist for $4 million at an Art Miami VIP Preview, also reinforcing that the annual art extravaganza doesn’t even need to be in full swing for big sales to go through. This year, Maddox Gallery is also showing a number of other Banksys this year, including Keep it Real, Flower Thrower Original, Stretched Pulp Fiction and Rat at Heart. This makes it the largest exhibit of Banksy works from one gallery at Art Miami.

In years past, Art Basel Miami Beach has indirectly played host to an entire exhibition to Banksy: in 2018, Steve Lazarides, Banksy’s former art dealer, brought an unauthorized traveling exhibition of work including Banksy’s Flying Copper (2003) and Flower Thrower (2003) to Magic City Innovation Studios in Miami. The show coincided with Art Basel, but was not officially part of the main show.

Charlie Brown, the painting sold by Maddox Gallery this week, is a more or less typical entry in the Banksy canon: the artist has painted the beloved cartoon figure with a familiar smile, but Charlie is smoking a lit cigarette and kneeling over a carton of gasoline. The gallery is also offering the other works it brought by Banksy for between £500,000 and £5M. It’s a good time on the market for Banksy work: in October, the artwork that the artist famously shredded in front of an appalled audience in 2018 sold at auction at Sotheby’s for $21.9 million. Earlier, in 2020, the world auction record for a Banksy print was broken when the artist’s iconic image Balloon Girl – Colour AP (Purple), 2004, sold for £791,250 pounds ($1 million). Banksy is here to stay.

Week 13 updates: Andy Dalton intercepted on the 1st 2 drives of the game for the Bears, who trail the Cardinals 21-7 at halftime

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

Week 13 updates: Andy Dalton intercepted on the 1st 2 drives of the game for the Bears, who trail the Cardinals 21-7 at halftime
After moving past rumors about coach Matt Nagy’s job status, the Chicago Bears had a week of relative peace following their Thanksgiving win against the Detroit Lions.

Now the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals come to town to try to disturb that calm.

We’ve got Week 13 updates all day from Soldier Field.

Halftime: Bears trail Cardinals 21-7

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for a 21-7 halftime lead against the Chicago Bears.

In his first game since Oct. 28 after recovering from an ankle injury, Murray completed just five of 8 passes for 73 yards and rushed for 19 yards on four carries. But Bears quarterback Andy Dalton was intercepted on the Bears’ first two drives of the game, and the Cardinals capitalized with two touchdowns.

On the Bears’ first drive, Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson grabbed Dalton’s high pass that bounced off Jakeem Grant’s hands, setting up a 28-yard Cardinals touchdown drive. On fourth-and-3, Murray’s 21-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with 10:55 to play in the first.

The Bears got to the Cardinals’ 20 on their next drive, but Budda Baker intercepted a pass that Cole Kmet dropped and returned it 78 yards. Murray scored on a 9-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

Behind running back David Montgomery, the Bears responded with a 77-yard drive, capped by Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Deep in Cardinals territory, Dalton hit Grant with an 11-yard pass on fourth-and-8 and Damiere Byrd with a 10-yard pass on third-and-5 to keep the drive alive.

The Cardinals responded quickly, with James Conner scoring a 23-yard touchdown on a pass from Murray for a 21-7 lead with 5:40 to play in the second quarter. Xavier Crawford missed the tackle on Conner.

The Bears were playing without cornerback Jaylon Johnson during that touchdown, after he came off briefly because of injury. He returned on the next drive.

Montgomery rushed for 63 yards and the touchdown on 14 carries and had four catches for 26 yards.

Week 13 inactives announced

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith is active Sunday against the Cardinals.

Smith missed practices Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury but returned in a limited capacity Friday. He worked out at Soldier Field hours before the game to test out his hamstring before the Bears made the decision.

Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins also is active for his first NFL game after the Bears activated him Saturday. Jenkins missed training camp and the first 11 games after having back surgery.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver Allen Robinson are officially inactive.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Fields hadn’t been medically cleared to play, so Andy Dalton will start and Nick Foles will be the backup.

Robinson had been listed as doubtful as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He will miss his third straight game with the injury.

The Bears already ruled out defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (ankle) and Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs) and running back Damien Williams (knee). Defensive back Teez Tabor also is inactive for the Bears.

For the Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both active and will play for the first time since Week 8.

Murray has been out with an ankle injury and Hopkins has been out with a hamstring injury. Both were gameday decisions.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella, quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Jace Whittaker and offensive lineman Justin Pugh are inactive.

Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).

Pregame notes

The Cardinals had extra time to prepare for the Bears coming off their bye week. They opened the season with seven straight victories before going 2-2 in their last four games, including 2-1 without quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, who had a left ankle injury, could return Sunday after coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed him a game-day decision.

The Bears, however, won’t have starting quarterback Justin Fields, who isn’t medically ready to return from broken ribs. Bears coach Matt Nagy named veteran Andy Dalton the starter for the second straight game.

Dalton led the Bears to a 16-14 comeback victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving but will have a tougher test against one of the NFL’s top defenses.

“We’ve got to be consistent with what we’re doing,” Dalton said. “To have that last drive (against the Lions), to go on the long drive that allows us to win the game, kick the field goal right at the end, there’s stuff we can build off of for sure. We have to carry a little bit of that momentum into this week and where we’re going from here on out.”

Danny V’s final 2021 high school football Sweet 16

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

Danny V's final 2021 high school football Sweet 16
Catholic Memorial opened the season as the team to beat. They ended it as the team no one was able to beat.

The Knights steamrolled through the competition to capture the school’s first Super Bowl title since 1978 with a 42-18 victory over King Philip. Many were less than pleased that Catholic Memorial chose to display its vast talents in Division 2 instead of Div. 1, but no one in their right mind can question their ability.

For those who didn’t notice, the Knights played four Div. 1 teams during the regular season as well as Rhode Island Super Bowl champion Bishop Hendricken and runner-up LaSalle, None of the games were in doubt by the start of the fourth quarter.

People have asked my opinion and the fan in me would have loved to see Catholic Memorial in Div. 1 (it’s a position I’ve maintained from the moment the MIAA released the two-year alignments) and a potential Super Bowl with Springfield Central. But those decisions were made by people at a higher pay scale than I.

Div. 1 finalist Central Catholic ends the season holding down the second spot, The Raiders exorcised some recent demons by defeating St. John’s Prep to advance to the championship game. Central Catholic is going to lose some serious talent, but the cupboard is hardly bare.

The highest ranked Eastern Mass. Football team in the final evaluation was Franklin. The Panthers won the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title, no small feat, and reached the Div. 1 semifinals before bowing to eventual champion Springfield Central. The same fate happened to No. 4 Xaverian a round earlier.

Rounding out the top five is Marblehead. Jim Rudloff has done a great job in turning a once-struggling program into a perennial contender. This year, the Magicians finally kicked that proverbial door in, defeating North Attleboro to win the school’s first-ever Super Bowl title.

FINAL SWEET 16

1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (13-0): Knights proved they were the best and they are not going anywhere any time soon.

2. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (11-2): No one expected the Raiders’ offense would have trouble getting going in the Super Bowl.

3. FRANKLIN (10-1): Panthers proved their mettle from the start of the season and maintained that level of excellence.

4. XAVERIAN (8-3): Hawks have some good talent returning to the fold next season.

5. MARBLEHEAD (12-0): The Magicians finally got over the hump and brought home the school’s first Super Bowl title.

6. KING PHILIP (9-3): Warriors did themselves proud by going toe to toe with No. 1 Catholic Memorial for the better part of three quarters.

7. READING (10-1): With one season remaining, quarterback James Murphy could make a run at 8,000-plus career passing yards. Don’t bet against him.

8. METHUEN (8-3): Good to see head coach Tom Ryan get rewarded by the MVC for the job he did this season.

9. EVERETT (9-1): You are going to see a lot of new faces on the Crimson Tide roster next fall.

10. SCITUATE (11-2): Talk about a reversal of fortune. Sailors get it done against Duxbury this time by cashing in on a winning two-point conversion attempt in the final moments.

11. DUXBURY (10-2): There is no good way to lose, but the manner by which the Dragons lost in the Div. 4 Super Bowl was pretty tough.

12. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-4): Hawks had some tough losses this season and you can expect Brian St. Pierre and his staff is already working on that as we speak.

13. MARSHFIELD (9-3): The three losses came to teams ahead of the Rams in the Sweet 16.

14. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (9-1): Dynamic 1-2 punch of Nolan O’Brien and Riley O’Connell will be missed as well as a host of others.

15. MILFORD (9-3): Scarlet Hawks have established themselves as another player in a loaded Hockomock League.

16. NATICK (9-2): Jake Adelmann with a richly deserved MVP award from the Bay State Conference.

SWEET 16 HISTORY

1993 – Wellesley (11-0)

1994 – New Bedford (11-0)

1995 – Barnstable (11-0)

1996 – Mansfield (12-0)

1997 – St. John’s Prep (11-0)

1998 – Xaverian (10-0)

1999 – North Attleboro (11-0)

2000 – Norwood (12-0)

2001 – Everett (11-1)

2002 – Everett (12-0)

2003 – Everett (11-0)

2004 – Brockton (11-2)

2005 – Brockton (13-0)

2006 – Everett (12-0)

2007 – Everett (13-0)

2008 – BC High (11-1)

2009 – Xaverian (13-0)

2010 – Everett (12-0)

2011 – Everett (13-0)

2012 – Everett (11-1)

2013 – Mansfield (13-0)

2014 – Xaverian (12-0)

2015 – Xaverian (12-0)

2016 – Everett (10-2)

2017 – Everett (11-0)

2018 – North Andover (12-0)

2019 – St. John’s Prep (11-1)

2020 – Catholic Memorial (4-0)

2021 – Catholic Memorial (13-0)

