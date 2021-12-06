Celebrities
Jennifer Lawrence Sparkles In Gold Dress While Showing Off Baby Bump At ‘Don’t Look up’ Premiere
While walking her first red carpet in more than two years, Jennifer Lawrence looked absolutely dazzling when she stepped out in a gold gown for the ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere on Dec. 5.
Jennifer Lawrence was an absolute vision in Dior for the New York City premiere of her movie, Don’t Look Up, on Dec. 5. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning gold dress, which featured a cape that cascaded down her back. The sparkly ensemble put Jennifer’s growing baby bump on display as she attended the star-studded movie premiere. She completed her look with her hair pulled back into a low updo.
The Netflix movie, which will be in theaters via a limited release on Dec. 10 before hitting the streaming service on Christmas Eve, stars Jennifer and Leonardo DiCaprio. There is an ensemble cast, which also features Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett and more. Filming for the movie was set to begin in April 2020, with a release later that year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is Jennifer’s first movie since 2019’s Dark Phoenix. While taking a break from her professional career, Jennifer has been focusing on her personal life throughout the past two years. In October 2019, she married Cooke Maroney, who she had been with for more than a year at the time. Although the two have always been very private about their relationship, they confirmed in September 2021 that they are expecting their first child together.
When the baby is born, fans can expect Jennifer to keep the little one out of the spotlight, as well. “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of our lives, as much as I can,” she admitted in a Nov. 2021 interview. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feels like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.” Jennifer and Cooke have yet to confirm whether they are expecting a baby boy or girl.
Despite wanting to keep her baby private, though, Jennifer did add, “If I was at a dinner party and somebody was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby!” I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me you psycho!’” The actress’s due date has not been revealed.
Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Kody In Their ‘Dysfunctional’ Marriage
Kody and Christine Brown continue to ‘struggle’ in their marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
Things did not get better in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of Sister Wives. Although the episode started out on a positive note, with the family finally deciding how they would divide up their Coyote Pass property, Christine’s heart still wasn’t in it. She was still set on moving back to Utah, although that did not seem to be in the cards for Kody and the rest of his wives.
“Kody and I are struggling more than ever before,” Christine admitted. “The thought of living here on the property and seeing him in full functioning marriages — do I want that? No. The best I can give today is just to pretend.” Kody could tell that something was off with Christine, so he asked her to meet him on her piece of property to talk things out. Christine explained that she was upset with Kody for originally being “giddy” about the prospect of moving back to Utah, only to then say he didn’t want to when the conversation came up with the other wives.
“We want different things in our relationship,” she said in a confessional. “We want a different kind of relationship. I don’t even want to talk to him right now, to be honest with you.” Kody apologized fo shutting the conversation about Utah down in front of the other wives, and admitted to being “stoic” about it.
Although Christine thanked Kody for his apology, deep down, she wasn’t feeling it. “That’s a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls***. He was an ass,” she ranted. “Whatever, you wish you were stoic. I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to talk to him. I don’t trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth. I don’t believe him that he’s sorry.”
Christine and Kody continued to go in circles, as she explained that she wanted to be in Utah because she had more family and a sense of “community” there. However, Kody tried to convince her that she could be just as happy in Arizona. “I feel like I’m constantly dealing with a situation with Christine where I can’t make her happy,” he admitted. “She won’t be happy with anything and now I’m starting to wonder what’s going on.”
When Kody pushed Christine to tell him why she really wanted to be back in Utah, she shut down. She broke down in tears and eventually walked off before they could finish the conversation. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?” Christine wondered. “Who in her right mind would ever want to live like that? If mine and Kody’s relationship were better and we both wanted the same type of relationship — a full marriage — I could handle staying here a lot easier.”
Due to the procedure, recovery and quarantine rules, Christine, Ysabel and her other children would be away for more than six weeks. Kody opted not to travel to be with them for the surgery due to COVID. Ysabel was upset by his decision, but told him she was okay with it. Meanwhile, Christine was excited for a break from her marriage that was falling apart. “Kody and I are not getting better,” she said. “It’s been bad for a long time. I would love it if Kody could come for Ysabel’s sake, but for me, I don’t care that he’s not going to be there. I think us being separated for this month might be good.”
Celebrities
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Beth & Rip Plan To Marry Soon & Jamie Confronts Garrett
As Beth and Rip made marriage plans, Jamie had an intense discussion with Garrett over his role in the Dutton attacks during the December 5 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ Plus, the Lloyd and Walker tension came to a head.
Jimmy is slowly but surely getting acquainted with his life at the Four Sixes. He’s found a place to stay — inside this time — while working on the ranch. He gets up every day to the same routine, hoping that he made the right move in leaving Yellowstone.
Back in Montana, Beth is worried over John not calling her. She knows something is up. Beth asks Rip to take her on a ride. “Beth, why can’t you tell me what you’re thinking?” Rip asks. She’s always telling him what they’re doing and none of the why. He then spends his whole day thinking about what she’s up to.
Beth & Summer Fight In Front Of John
Beth heads to the main house. She walks in and finds Summer in John’s shirt in the kitchen. Naturally, Beth doesn’t take it well. When Summer asks who Beth is, Beth responds with a knife in her hand, “I’m the b*tch about to stab you in the stomach.” Beth thinks Summer is a hooker, while Summer thinks Beth is John’s wife.
John walks in and tries to settle things between the two women. Summer provokes Beth by thinking Beth got a boob job. “Actually, God gave me these for free. Looks like he gave me yours too,” Beth quips. John tells Beth to stop arguing with Summer. Summer decides to kiss John in front of Beth. John says he’s too old for all of this and tells Beth to be nice to Summer.
He doesn’t think Beth staying for breakfast is a good idea. Beth says she wouldn’t miss this for the world. Breakfast doesn’t improve the situation. Summer’s a vegan and doesn’t eat gluten. Things get tense again, which only riles Beth up. John tells Beth to treat Summer with respect. That’s never going to happen. As Beth walks out, she says to Summer, “I hope you die of ass cancer.” Summer makes a note that Beth is a little too old to be jealous of the girl her father is seeing and John agrees.
Meanwhile, Kayce and Monica check out a new house. As Monica talks with the realtor, Kayce watches Tate playing with a dog outside. Monica and Kayce realize that this is their house. They even decide to keep the stray dog, too.
Garrett Admits He Planned The Attack
Jamie finally goes to confront his father about Riggins. He’s got a gun and tells his father to stand with his hands up. Garrett mentions that this won’t be the first murder Jamie has covered up. “You tried to kill my family,” Jamie says. Garrett replies, “That’s not your family. This is your family. That baby is your family.”
Garrett believes he’s given Jamie the strength to get away from the Duttons. While Jamie has no love for Beth, he believes in his heart that Jamie is his brother. “You miss what you thought you were,” Garrett says. Garrett doesn’t think there is such a thing as right or wrong, fair or moral. “Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they’ve stolen,” Garrett continues. “John Dutton used you. Just like he used all his children to scare and shame others so nobody takes back what he stole.”
Garrett tells Jamie that he has “no agenda but giving you back the family that you never had and the legacy he robbed from you.” Garrett fully admits that he tried to kill the Duttons. “I’ll keep trying till I get it right,” Garrett warns. “That’s how much I love you.” Jamie breaks down while Garrett comforts him. This is not going to end well.
Monica Gets Jealous
Kayce is called to look into a situation by Rainwater and Mo. Kayce crosses paths with a beautiful woman who used to wrangle at the ranch. There’s a moment between Kayce and this woman that Monica definitely notices. When they get into the car, Monica asks Kayce about the woman. She’s clearly a little jealous. “Not my type, baby,” Kayce says to Monica. Tate breaks the tension by saying the woman was “one hot tamale.”
Later, Monica and Kayce are in bed together. Monica can’t sleep because she’s “thinking about your little b*tch in a tank top.” That makes Kayce laugh. “You’re mine,” Kayce tells Monica. Before a passionate makeout session, Monica tells Kayce, “I could kill you.”
Lloyd has taken a liking to Carter. He teaches Carter how to rope. Lloyd advises Carter to apologize to Beth like he means it. Carter tells Lloyd to take his own advice. “I didn’t say sorry,” the very stubborn Lloyd says. Lloyd ends up going too far at the bunkhouse. He smashes Walker’s guitar and stabs Walker! The men of the bunkhouse put Lloyd in handcuffs and render him unconscious. As the chaos unfolds, Mia grabs her stuff and leaves.
Beth & Rip Make Marriage Plans
As this is all happening, Beth and Rip have a very important conversation. Beth tells Rip that she’s looking for a place where she can become Rip’s wife. “I want a place with no memories… a place where nothing happened until we happened,” she says. Rip tells Beth that he knows just the place. Their moment is interrupted when a car pulls up. Ryan brings a handcuffed Lloyd to Rip.
The vet is called to help Walker with the stab wound. Walker just wants the knife out of his chest. Laramie ends up doing as he asks and blood goes everywhere, but he’s going to make it.
John is called in to advise on what to do with Lloyd. Lloyd been enforcing the rules at the ranch for 30 years so what does this look like to everyone else. John decides to give him one more chance. One more mistake and Lloyd knows exactly what will happen. However, changes are coming. John puts his foot down and orders no more girls in the bunkhouse. Lloyd and Walker are going to fight it out. “Rip, I want you to make an example out of the last man standing,” John says.
Lloyd & Walker Got At It One Last Time
Rip orders everyone to the bunkhouse. He tells Teeter and Laramie to leave. The guys have to come with him. Lloyd and Walker go into the ring. A brutal fight breaks out between them. Rip makes Carter watch the whole thing. A chunk of time goes by and the fight is still going. John begins to step into the ring, but Rip assures John that he’s going to finish this.
Rip goes up to Lloyd and hugs him. “I love you,” Rip tells Lloyd, before punching him right in the gut. “This is for your protection,” Rip adds. He breaks Lloyd’s fingers right then and there. Lloyd helps Walker up. They’re both brought in front of John. “So we understand each other?” John asks. They both agree. Off to the side, a weary Rip says over and over, “F**k.”
After witnessing what went down, Carter says, “I know what I want to be when I grow up.” He points at John. “I want to be him.”
Following his emotional confrontation with Garrett, Jamie makes his way to his office. He has a visitor, the new head of operations for Market Equities. Beth is waiting for him. “You’re going to run everything, aren’t you?” Jamie asks Beth. Beth has the perfect Beth response, “Everything, you miserable motherf**ker.”
Celebrities
Kristin Chenoweth Braves The Cold In Strapless Dress For National Tree Lighting
Even though she was performing outside at the end of fall, Kristin Chenoweth looked totally unbothered as she rocked a strapless gown for the National Christmas Tree Lighting event.
Kristin Chenoweth totally stole the show when she performed at the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2! The annual event aired on television on Dec. 5, and featured festive performances from Kristin and a slew of other celebrities. For her part in the special, Kristin sang “Man With The Bag”, and had a huge smile on her face as she strutted around the stage.
The performance took place outside, but Kristin opted not to wear a jacket, and instead showed off her full holiday outfit. The powerhouse singer wore a strapless black dress, which had buttons down the middle. The gown had a slit up the middle, allowing Kristin to show off her silver shoes. Kristin completed the look with furry white cuffs around her neck and wrists to help keep warm.
Aside from Kristin, this star-studded event also featured performances from H.E.R, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Juanes, Patti LaBelle and more. It was hosted by LL Cool J, and Joe Biden and Jill Biden were in attendance. The president and first lady came by to oversee the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, officially kicking off the holiday season in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Kristin has a lot to celebrate as this year winds down. In late October, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, and was happily showing off her engagement ring during the National Christmas Tree Lighting performance. The Broadway vet announced her exciting personal news on social media, gushing over her man in the post. “Guess you’re stuck with me now,” she wrote. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!!”
This is Kristin’s second engagement, although she never tied the knot with her ex, Marc Kudish. The actress has been linked to various men over the years, but it looks like she’s ready to settle down with Josh now. 2022 is looking pretty good, too!
