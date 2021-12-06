Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 3 – Benefits of Detoxing

Share Pin 0 Shares

Part 1 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 1 – The Toxins We Accumulate) talks about the many ways we are subjected to toxins in our everyday lives. Part 2 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 2 – Warning Signs That Your Body has Accumulated Toxins) lists the many maladies and conditions that result from over-toxicity.

The elimination of years of accumulated toxins in your body by juice-detoxing can greatly improve your health. Many maladies and conditions that we suffer, and take for granted as part of the stresses of life and ageing, are in fact, the results of over-toxicity and can be easily reversed without drugs.

Juice detoxing is natural, healthy and very effective. Detoxification products are unnecessary, and unless natural, will introduce even more toxins into your system.



Fruit and vegetables, when freshly juiced, not only act as a natural eliminator, they supply vitamins, minerals and nutrients to increase your health even more.

1. GREATLY INCREASED ENERGY AND VITALITY – your body no longer has to work so hard to process food, so more energy for you and your activities. You will feel terrific!

2. YOU WON’T NEED AS MUCH SLEEP – your body is processing much faster, using less energy, so needs less down time to recover.

3. WAKE UP IN THE MORNING FEELING REFRESHED – the sleep you will get is much more restful.

4. CURING ADDICTIONS – many chemicals in foods are addictive, however, cravings for these can disappear once eliminated.

5. SLOWS DOWN THE AGEING PROCESS – Since your body no longer needs to work so hard, there is no longer such a strain on its systems

6. WEIGHT LOSS – initially this is through water loss, however, a healthy diet and gradual detox to continue the elimination process will automatically reduce weight to its ideal proportions. Juice detoxing also increases your metabolic rate and helps to maintain your ideal weight.

7. CLEARER SKIN – our skin is an elimination vehicle, causing pimples etc, so there will be far fewer toxins to eliminate after a detox.

8. DECREASED HEALTH PROBLEMS – many of the ailments listed above will disappear, and without medication, thereby reducing even further the amount of toxins being ingested. Eliminating toxins can also result in positive results for major diseases.

9. PREVENTION OF DISEASES – a clean internal body system is far less likely to suffer from heart and other diseases.

10. INCREASED EFFICIENCY AND CLEARER MENTAL PROCESSES – elimination of toxins allows the chemical processes in your brain to operate at optimum levels

11. MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF NUTRIENTS – juicing is a way to take in massive amounts of nutrients – far more than if we simply ate these foods. How long would it take to eat a bag of apples? Juicing them would produce 3 or 4 drinks and take only minutes to consume.

12. RAPID ASSIMILATION OF NUTRIENTS – the juicing process breaks down the fruit and vegetables into an easily digestible state. Your system can assimilate the nutrients far more quickly than when consuming solid food and requires little energy to process them. Because of this highly digestible state, our bodies can also utilise more of the nutrients present.

13. INCREASED METABOLIC RATE – enzymes are contained in raw foods, and are responsible for the digestion and absorption of food into your body. They convert foods into body tissues and are an important producer of energy levels. Without enzymes, our metabolism cannot function at its maximum rate.

14. PROTECTION AGAINST DISEASE – plant chemicals, known as phytochemicals are at the cutting edge of nutritional research because they hold the key to prventing some of our most deadly diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, as well as some of our most common, such as asthma, arthritis and allergies.

The problem with phytochemicals is that most of us cannot eat enough to reap the benefits they offer. However, juicing is a way to overcome this problem. Massive amounts of fruit and vegetables can be reduced to a few glasses and are easily consumed.

15. HEALING – juicing aids recovery and helps build up the nutrients lost during an illness. Certain fruits and vegetables, or combinations of these, have been found to be beneficial for particular conditions eg a combination of carrots, beetroot and cucumber is very helpful for arthritis, digestion and colds. More and more research is being conducted into healing foods, which has a long pre-medical history of helping people with what ails them.

16. OVERCOME DEPRESSION – feeling depressed is not just a psychological condition. Very often that sense of purposelessness, emptiness, feelings of worthlessness and guilt, come from a bio-chemical imbalance in the body. Internal pollution is a major cause. A deficiency in magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium or folic acid can contribute to depression. Juice detoxing not only eliminates the toxins causing the biochemical imbalance, it provides the nutrients necessary to banish depression permanently.

17. ANTI-AGING – fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants – nature’s secret weapon against ageing. They combat the free radicals and the damage they cause when they attack cells. Free radical damage contributes to wrinkles, sagging skin, loss of muscle tone, age spots and the onset of age-related diseases.

18. ALL NATURAL – no special products necessary, so no added toxins. Just natural fruits and vegetables.



Fruit and vegetables are readily available and are cheap if you buy in season. With the number of different flavour combinations that can be concocted, the taste can vary each time, defeating boredom. Save money by not buying any special products either.

A JUICE DETOX MAKES SENSE. MANY HEALTH PROBLEMS AND AILMENTS WILL DISAPPEAR. FEELING ON TOP OF THE WORLD IS A NATURAL STATE, AND JUICE DETOXING IS THE WAY TO ACHIEVE IT. IT REALLY IS A MIRACLE!