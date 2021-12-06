HEALTH
Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 3 – Benefits of Detoxing
Part 1 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 1 – The Toxins We Accumulate) talks about the many ways we are subjected to toxins in our everyday lives. Part 2 of this article (Juice Detox Miracle for Health – Part 2 – Warning Signs That Your Body has Accumulated Toxins) lists the many maladies and conditions that result from over-toxicity.
The elimination of years of accumulated toxins in your body by juice-detoxing can greatly improve your health. Many maladies and conditions that we suffer, and take for granted as part of the stresses of life and ageing, are in fact, the results of over-toxicity and can be easily reversed without drugs.
Juice detoxing is natural, healthy and very effective. Detoxification products are unnecessary, and unless natural, will introduce even more toxins into your system.
Fruit and vegetables, when freshly juiced, not only act as a natural eliminator, they supply vitamins, minerals and nutrients to increase your health even more.
1. GREATLY INCREASED ENERGY AND VITALITY – your body no longer has to work so hard to process food, so more energy for you and your activities. You will feel terrific!
2. YOU WON’T NEED AS MUCH SLEEP – your body is processing much faster, using less energy, so needs less down time to recover.
3. WAKE UP IN THE MORNING FEELING REFRESHED – the sleep you will get is much more restful.
4. CURING ADDICTIONS – many chemicals in foods are addictive, however, cravings for these can disappear once eliminated.
5. SLOWS DOWN THE AGEING PROCESS – Since your body no longer needs to work so hard, there is no longer such a strain on its systems
6. WEIGHT LOSS – initially this is through water loss, however, a healthy diet and gradual detox to continue the elimination process will automatically reduce weight to its ideal proportions. Juice detoxing also increases your metabolic rate and helps to maintain your ideal weight.
7. CLEARER SKIN – our skin is an elimination vehicle, causing pimples etc, so there will be far fewer toxins to eliminate after a detox.
8. DECREASED HEALTH PROBLEMS – many of the ailments listed above will disappear, and without medication, thereby reducing even further the amount of toxins being ingested. Eliminating toxins can also result in positive results for major diseases.
9. PREVENTION OF DISEASES – a clean internal body system is far less likely to suffer from heart and other diseases.
10. INCREASED EFFICIENCY AND CLEARER MENTAL PROCESSES – elimination of toxins allows the chemical processes in your brain to operate at optimum levels
11. MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF NUTRIENTS – juicing is a way to take in massive amounts of nutrients – far more than if we simply ate these foods. How long would it take to eat a bag of apples? Juicing them would produce 3 or 4 drinks and take only minutes to consume.
12. RAPID ASSIMILATION OF NUTRIENTS – the juicing process breaks down the fruit and vegetables into an easily digestible state. Your system can assimilate the nutrients far more quickly than when consuming solid food and requires little energy to process them. Because of this highly digestible state, our bodies can also utilise more of the nutrients present.
13. INCREASED METABOLIC RATE – enzymes are contained in raw foods, and are responsible for the digestion and absorption of food into your body. They convert foods into body tissues and are an important producer of energy levels. Without enzymes, our metabolism cannot function at its maximum rate.
14. PROTECTION AGAINST DISEASE – plant chemicals, known as phytochemicals are at the cutting edge of nutritional research because they hold the key to prventing some of our most deadly diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, as well as some of our most common, such as asthma, arthritis and allergies.
The problem with phytochemicals is that most of us cannot eat enough to reap the benefits they offer. However, juicing is a way to overcome this problem. Massive amounts of fruit and vegetables can be reduced to a few glasses and are easily consumed.
15. HEALING – juicing aids recovery and helps build up the nutrients lost during an illness. Certain fruits and vegetables, or combinations of these, have been found to be beneficial for particular conditions eg a combination of carrots, beetroot and cucumber is very helpful for arthritis, digestion and colds. More and more research is being conducted into healing foods, which has a long pre-medical history of helping people with what ails them.
16. OVERCOME DEPRESSION – feeling depressed is not just a psychological condition. Very often that sense of purposelessness, emptiness, feelings of worthlessness and guilt, come from a bio-chemical imbalance in the body. Internal pollution is a major cause. A deficiency in magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium or folic acid can contribute to depression. Juice detoxing not only eliminates the toxins causing the biochemical imbalance, it provides the nutrients necessary to banish depression permanently.
17. ANTI-AGING – fruit and vegetables contain antioxidants – nature’s secret weapon against ageing. They combat the free radicals and the damage they cause when they attack cells. Free radical damage contributes to wrinkles, sagging skin, loss of muscle tone, age spots and the onset of age-related diseases.
18. ALL NATURAL – no special products necessary, so no added toxins. Just natural fruits and vegetables.
Fruit and vegetables are readily available and are cheap if you buy in season. With the number of different flavour combinations that can be concocted, the taste can vary each time, defeating boredom. Save money by not buying any special products either.
A JUICE DETOX MAKES SENSE. MANY HEALTH PROBLEMS AND AILMENTS WILL DISAPPEAR. FEELING ON TOP OF THE WORLD IS A NATURAL STATE, AND JUICE DETOXING IS THE WAY TO ACHIEVE IT. IT REALLY IS A MIRACLE!
Colon Cancer: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
Colon Cancer Symptoms
Cancer of the colon is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancer types, the symptoms of which can be manifested in different ways. Listed below are the most widely reported symptoms of the disease, which should never be overlooked. So, if you notice any of them, there is no time to wait. This does not necessarily mean that you have cancer, because the symptoms may be associated with other diseases. However, it is better to undergo a series of tests to find out whether you need medical help or not. Thus, the most common colon cancer symptoms include:
- Bleeding from the rectum and blood in the stool or on the underwear (by the way, many people mistakenly tend to associate these symptoms with hemorrhoids and lose precious time required to save their lives)
- Terry or black stool, which is observed on a regular basis (the thing is that blood in the stool may not be that obvious and if the tumor is located in the distant parts of the colon, the blood may be digested, thus causing the black color of the stool)
- Low hemoglobin levels in the blood, which is the sign of constant hidden bleeding in the organism
- Fatigue, loss of consciousness, recurrent dizziness, persistent weight loss
- Diarrhea, constipation or the feeling of insufficient bowel movement
- Bowel obstruction, which mostly develops, when the tumor is large enough not to allow proper colon functioning. These situations just cannot be left unnoticed, because the condition of a patient gets worse with every passing day. The symptoms of bowel obstruction include repeated bloating, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain, enormously sticking belly (or parts of it), narrow or ribbon-like stool, change of the regular bowel movement process, the feeling of incomplete bowel evacuation etc.
Experts underline that the average duration of these symptoms lasts for about 2 weeks. This is the time needed to a person to understand that something bad is going on in the organism and seek medical help.
Diagnosis and Treatment
Before diagnosing colon cancer, a doctor recommends a patient to undergo a series of analyses and medical tests. These include:
- Blood, urine and stool tests
- Fecal occult blood testing (FOBT)
- Digital or physical rectal exam
- Colonoscopy, which is an obligatory endoscopic test that is generally done with the use of sedative medications and shows, what is going on inside the colon and can identify the existence and exact location of the tumor, polyps or other problems
- Flexible sigmoidoscopy, which is needed to examine the rectum and the lower parts of the colon
- Computer tomography colonography
- Anti-contrast barium enema followed by the X-ray procedure
If you have been diagnosed with colon cancer on time, you have to find out as much as you can about all the possible colon cancer treatment methods, which are the most effective and safe in your case. As of today, these treatments methods are as follows:
- Surgical intervention, which implies removing the affected part of the colon
- Chemotherapy, which follows the surgery and may help prevent the advanced development of the disease in case the tumor has affected the lymph nodes
- Radioactive treatment, which also follows the surgery and is especially effective in the treatment of patients suffering from rectal cancer. The procedure is not quite effective, when it comes to curing the patients with colon cancer.
- In cases of the colorectal type of the disease, doctors may decide to create a permanent or temporary colostomy. While the latter variant is a temporary solution, which is required to restore the functioning of the colon after the surgery, the permanent colostomy may be left for a lifetime, thus triggering many problems and stresses. The decision depends upon the type, location and stage of colon cancer you have, the treatment and the prognoses of oncologists.
Anyway, your doctor will make everything possible to help you get rid of the disease and resume your previous lifestyle. However, you will have to see your oncologist and undergo a series of tests and procedures on a regular basis to prevent the development of the new forms of the disease.
A Healthy Diet For Pregnant Women Following 9 Important Nutrients to Consume
It is important that the diet of pregnant woman is nutritionally sound, so that she produces a healthy baby, and at the same time maintains her own health. Even before pregnancy, it is vital that a woman of child-bearing age has a balanced diet so that she can cope with the demands of pregnancy.
There should be a popular saying that a pregnant women should ‘eat for tow’. In one sense it is true, but it does not mean that she should eat double her normal amount of food. This is not necessary and it could lead to obesity.
Pregnant woman can get dietary advice from the community midwife, doctor and health visitor, who keep a careful check on the health of mother and baby. During early pregnancy a woman may feel sick or be sick at any time of the day and night. This can make eating well very difficult. For that all nutrients are important in pregnancy, but particularly the following.
- Essential fatty acids are needed by the fetus for brain growth and cell division.
- Vitamin D deficiency can lead to low birth weight and tetany in the baby, and to osteomalacia in the mother.
- Vitamin E is essential especially in the last 10 weeks of pregnancy. If baby is born prematurely, it may need a vitamin E supplement.
- In pregnancy, Vitamin K deficiency can lead to hemorrhaging in the first month after birth. Most new born babies are given vitamin K, either by mouth or as an injection, to prevent this.
- Folic acid is required very early in pregnancy for the correct development of the brain and nervous system in the fetus. A woman needs sufficient folic acid in her diet even before she becomes pregnant. Folic acid deficiency can lead to miscarriage, slow growth, malformation in fetus, or premature birth.
- A vegetarian mother may be deficient in vitamin B12, and may need to take supplement during pregnancy and while breastfeeding to ensure she has sufficient. The fetus store vitamin B12 so that it has enough for the first 6 months after birth.
- The fetus needs a lot of calcium in the last few weeks of pregnancy, as the skeleton develops. If there is not enough calcium or vitamin D during the diet program for pregnant women, she may lose calcium from her skeleton, which can lead to weakened bones and teeth.
- The mother must have enough iron during pregnancy. It is needed to supply her own body and to provide the growing baby with a store of iron for the first few months after birth. Breast milk and cow milk are both poor sources of iron, so this store is vital. During the pregnancy, the level of hemoglobin in the blood is checked regularly. If there is less than 10mg, the mother is anemic.
- Constipation can be a problem in pregnancy. If it is, women should increase the amount of fiber in their diet and take gentle exercise.
Sperm Taste – 10 Simple Tips For Better Tasting Semen
Sperm taste is affected by what you eat, as are all secretions from the body.
It is a fact that your sperms taste can be improved and making your semen taste better, can be done with a few simple diet changes.
Diet has A major influence on sperm taste as it’s a secretion from the body like any other.
Just as your sweat can smell strongly after eating a heavily spiced meal your sperm will also reflect the spices in its taste.
The make up of sperm
Semen is made up of ninety percent (90%) seminal fluids including fructose (sugar) protein, and various trace minerals and nutrients.
The PH of semen is 7 and scientifically neutral, yet it tastes slightly acidic. Let’s take a look at the actual ingredients of semen.
A man’s ejaculate is actually only 1% sperm.
The rest is composed of various proteins, vitamins, sugars, salts, cholesterol, and water. All the extras are what protect, feeds, fuels the sperm in its journey.
As you can see in terms of semen’s composition, it’s fairly obvious that what you eat will make it taste better or worse!
Getting a sweeter taste
With sperm taste, the aim is to make it taste sweeter.
All men have a semen taste that is exclusive to them, but the major complaint on sperm taste is normally always the same:
It tastes bitter or salty; let’s look at how to make semen taste sweeter
10 Tips for better semen taste
Here then are 10 simple do’s and don’ts to improve the taste of your sperm and make your semen taste better and sweeter:
1. Cut out alcohol, caffeine, recreational drugs and nicotine- they’re all pollutants.
2. Drink lots of water 1 – 2 liters a day to flush out body toxins.
3. Fruit get plenty each day and sweeten your sperm taste
Pineapple, papaya cranberry, melons, mangos, apples grapes are all good choices. These fruits are high in natural sugars and offset the bitter taste.
4. Eat plenty of vegetables which are generally good for improving sperm taste.
5. While it is true vegetarians generally have better tasting sperm there are vegetables to avoid:
Any vegetables from the cabbage family big offenders also include Cauliflower, broccoli, or asparagus:
5. Cut red meat consumption this is one pf the main offenders when it comes to making sperm taste salty. Dairy produce such as milk and cheese also make sperm taste salty.
Make sure when you eat protein you get good quality lean protein such as chicken and turkey.
Fish is claimed by some to be an offender in terms of taste, but this seems to vary between individuals. Try it and see the affects before cutting it out, fish is a major part of a healthy diet, so don’t cut it out!
6. Avoid heavy spices such as Garlic and onions, they’re big offenders when it comes to sperm taste, as they have a high sulfur content.
7. Do not buy products that claim to make your semen taste better there is no evidence that they work.
Your semen can be made to taste better by overall changes in diet and lifestyle, it’s a complex formula and a good healthy diet has the biggest affect.
8. Parsley, wheatgrass, and celery are particularly recommended for sweeter semen taste, because of their high chlorophyll content.
9. Cinnamon, cardamom, peppermint and lemon are particularly recommended for making semen taste sweeter.
10. Avoid junk food, they’re loaded with chemicals and preservatives that pollute your body and your semen’s taste.
Try and eat food “from the earth” i.e. as naturally as possible. Also consider taking a zinc and selenium supplement, both are needed for healthy sperm and can make the taste better.
Finally, strong smelling semen may indicate an infection, so if your semen taste doesn’t change when you change your diet, you should consider a visit to the doctor.
Your aim with your diet is to eat one that helps your overall health and the above recommendations will not only make your semen taste better you will also feel fitter and healthier as well.
Keep in mind that you can eat some of the foods we don’t recommend for sperm taste.
You can enjoy red meat and the occasional spiced curry just keep in mind the following when considering sperm taste:
What you put into your body takes between 12 and 24 hours to secrete out and you should simply keep this in mind before eating and deciding whether you want a better sperm taste on that particular day or not!
