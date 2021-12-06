Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

As Beth and Rip made marriage plans, Jamie had an intense discussion with Garrett over his role in the Dutton attacks during the December 5 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ Plus, the Lloyd and Walker tension came to a head.

Jimmy is slowly but surely getting acquainted with his life at the Four Sixes. He’s found a place to stay — inside this time — while working on the ranch. He gets up every day to the same routine, hoping that he made the right move in leaving Yellowstone.

Back in Montana, Beth is worried over John not calling her. She knows something is up. Beth asks Rip to take her on a ride. “Beth, why can’t you tell me what you’re thinking?” Rip asks. She’s always telling him what they’re doing and none of the why. He then spends his whole day thinking about what she’s up to.

Beth & Summer Fight In Front Of John

Beth heads to the main house. She walks in and finds Summer in John’s shirt in the kitchen. Naturally, Beth doesn’t take it well. When Summer asks who Beth is, Beth responds with a knife in her hand, “I’m the b*tch about to stab you in the stomach.” Beth thinks Summer is a hooker, while Summer thinks Beth is John’s wife.

John walks in and tries to settle things between the two women. Summer provokes Beth by thinking Beth got a boob job. “Actually, God gave me these for free. Looks like he gave me yours too,” Beth quips. John tells Beth to stop arguing with Summer. Summer decides to kiss John in front of Beth. John says he’s too old for all of this and tells Beth to be nice to Summer.

He doesn’t think Beth staying for breakfast is a good idea. Beth says she wouldn’t miss this for the world. Breakfast doesn’t improve the situation. Summer’s a vegan and doesn’t eat gluten. Things get tense again, which only riles Beth up. John tells Beth to treat Summer with respect. That’s never going to happen. As Beth walks out, she says to Summer, “I hope you die of ass cancer.” Summer makes a note that Beth is a little too old to be jealous of the girl her father is seeing and John agrees.

Meanwhile, Kayce and Monica check out a new house. As Monica talks with the realtor, Kayce watches Tate playing with a dog outside. Monica and Kayce realize that this is their house. They even decide to keep the stray dog, too.

Garrett Admits He Planned The Attack

Jamie finally goes to confront his father about Riggins. He’s got a gun and tells his father to stand with his hands up. Garrett mentions that this won’t be the first murder Jamie has covered up. “You tried to kill my family,” Jamie says. Garrett replies, “That’s not your family. This is your family. That baby is your family.”

Garrett believes he’s given Jamie the strength to get away from the Duttons. While Jamie has no love for Beth, he believes in his heart that Jamie is his brother. “You miss what you thought you were,” Garrett says. Garrett doesn’t think there is such a thing as right or wrong, fair or moral. “Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they’ve stolen,” Garrett continues. “John Dutton used you. Just like he used all his children to scare and shame others so nobody takes back what he stole.”

Garrett tells Jamie that he has “no agenda but giving you back the family that you never had and the legacy he robbed from you.” Garrett fully admits that he tried to kill the Duttons. “I’ll keep trying till I get it right,” Garrett warns. “That’s how much I love you.” Jamie breaks down while Garrett comforts him. This is not going to end well.

Monica Gets Jealous

Kayce is called to look into a situation by Rainwater and Mo. Kayce crosses paths with a beautiful woman who used to wrangle at the ranch. There’s a moment between Kayce and this woman that Monica definitely notices. When they get into the car, Monica asks Kayce about the woman. She’s clearly a little jealous. “Not my type, baby,” Kayce says to Monica. Tate breaks the tension by saying the woman was “one hot tamale.”

Later, Monica and Kayce are in bed together. Monica can’t sleep because she’s “thinking about your little b*tch in a tank top.” That makes Kayce laugh. “You’re mine,” Kayce tells Monica. Before a passionate makeout session, Monica tells Kayce, “I could kill you.”

Lloyd has taken a liking to Carter. He teaches Carter how to rope. Lloyd advises Carter to apologize to Beth like he means it. Carter tells Lloyd to take his own advice. “I didn’t say sorry,” the very stubborn Lloyd says. Lloyd ends up going too far at the bunkhouse. He smashes Walker’s guitar and stabs Walker! The men of the bunkhouse put Lloyd in handcuffs and render him unconscious. As the chaos unfolds, Mia grabs her stuff and leaves.

Beth & Rip Make Marriage Plans

As this is all happening, Beth and Rip have a very important conversation. Beth tells Rip that she’s looking for a place where she can become Rip’s wife. “I want a place with no memories… a place where nothing happened until we happened,” she says. Rip tells Beth that he knows just the place. Their moment is interrupted when a car pulls up. Ryan brings a handcuffed Lloyd to Rip.

The vet is called to help Walker with the stab wound. Walker just wants the knife out of his chest. Laramie ends up doing as he asks and blood goes everywhere, but he’s going to make it.

John is called in to advise on what to do with Lloyd. Lloyd been enforcing the rules at the ranch for 30 years so what does this look like to everyone else. John decides to give him one more chance. One more mistake and Lloyd knows exactly what will happen. However, changes are coming. John puts his foot down and orders no more girls in the bunkhouse. Lloyd and Walker are going to fight it out. “Rip, I want you to make an example out of the last man standing,” John says.

Lloyd & Walker Got At It One Last Time

Rip orders everyone to the bunkhouse. He tells Teeter and Laramie to leave. The guys have to come with him. Lloyd and Walker go into the ring. A brutal fight breaks out between them. Rip makes Carter watch the whole thing. A chunk of time goes by and the fight is still going. John begins to step into the ring, but Rip assures John that he’s going to finish this.

Rip goes up to Lloyd and hugs him. “I love you,” Rip tells Lloyd, before punching him right in the gut. “This is for your protection,” Rip adds. He breaks Lloyd’s fingers right then and there. Lloyd helps Walker up. They’re both brought in front of John. “So we understand each other?” John asks. They both agree. Off to the side, a weary Rip says over and over, “F**k.”

After witnessing what went down, Carter says, “I know what I want to be when I grow up.” He points at John. “I want to be him.”

Following his emotional confrontation with Garrett, Jamie makes his way to his office. He has a visitor, the new head of operations for Market Equities. Beth is waiting for him. “You’re going to run everything, aren’t you?” Jamie asks Beth. Beth has the perfect Beth response, “Everything, you miserable motherf**ker.”