Celebrities
Kristin Chenoweth Braves The Cold In Strapless Dress For National Tree Lighting
Even though she was performing outside at the end of fall, Kristin Chenoweth looked totally unbothered as she rocked a strapless gown for the National Christmas Tree Lighting event.
Kristin Chenoweth totally stole the show when she performed at the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2! The annual event aired on television on Dec. 5, and featured festive performances from Kristin and a slew of other celebrities. For her part in the special, Kristin sang “Man With The Bag”, and had a huge smile on her face as she strutted around the stage.
The performance took place outside, but Kristin opted not to wear a jacket, and instead showed off her full holiday outfit. The powerhouse singer wore a strapless black dress, which had buttons down the middle. The gown had a slit up the middle, allowing Kristin to show off her silver shoes. Kristin completed the look with furry white cuffs around her neck and wrists to help keep warm.
Aside from Kristin, this star-studded event also featured performances from H.E.R, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Juanes, Patti LaBelle and more. It was hosted by LL Cool J, and Joe Biden and Jill Biden were in attendance. The president and first lady came by to oversee the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, officially kicking off the holiday season in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Kristin has a lot to celebrate as this year winds down. In late October, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, and was happily showing off her engagement ring during the National Christmas Tree Lighting performance. The Broadway vet announced her exciting personal news on social media, gushing over her man in the post. “Guess you’re stuck with me now,” she wrote. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!!”
This is Kristin’s second engagement, although she never tied the knot with her ex, Marc Kudish. The actress has been linked to various men over the years, but it looks like she’s ready to settle down with Josh now. 2022 is looking pretty good, too!
Celebrities
Sophia Loren’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Lucia & Leonardo Ponti
Living legend Sophia Loren has a big beautiful family to call her own. Find out all about the iconic Italian actress’ grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!
Sophia Loren is an international movie star and living legend who embodies the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood. Considered one of the most beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, the Italian goddess is still going strong at 87, as she recently starred in 2020’s The Life Ahead, which was written and directed by her own son Edoardo Ponti. Born in Rome, Sophia found success early with back-to-back hits in Italian cinema. It didn’t take her long to do the same when she landed in America, quickly becoming a household name starring alongside Anthony Perkins in Desire Under the Elms and Cary Grant in Houseboat. With 1960’s Two Women, Sophia became the first actress to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance. She even scored a second Academy Award nomination for 1965’s Marriage Italian-Style.
Sophia’s one and only marriage, which took place in Mexico in 1957, was to Italian film producer Carlo Ponti, who was 27 years her senior. They welcomed Carlo Ponti Jr. in December 1968 and Edoardo was born on January 6, 1973. Carlo would go on to become an orchestra conductor and marry Andrea Meszaros Ponti in 2004, according to Closer. They have two children, but little is known about them as the family is very private. Edoardo would marry actress Sasha Alexander, who has starred in such shows as NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles. They share daughter Lucia, 15, and son Leonardo, 11. Find out all about Sophia’s grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!
Lucia Ponti
Lucia (pictured left above) has definitely garnered the good looks gene from Sophia, as she has blossomed into a beautiful teenager. Although she is Hollywood royalty, and has a godmother in actress Jessica Capshaw, her mom was careful to bring her to the set of Rizzoli & Isles for a good reason. “Yes, I can bring my daughter, any time I want. But, given that we’re working with a lot of corpses, she doesn’t come that often. I think that might be a little traumatic,” Sasha told Collider in 2010.
Leonardo Ponti
Little Leonardo appears to be on the verge of a dancing career, as he was seen bopping around with his mom to some tunes last January here. Speaking with Collider, his mom revealed how motherhood has positively affected her entire life. “I think that becoming a parent absolutely changes your entire life and certainly changes your work, and it has changed mine. It just allows you to have access to your emotions, even more than you already did. You’re watching this little person grow in front of you, and you realize that you’re seeing how precious life is and how quickly it goes.”
Celebrities
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Mark Daughter Vivian’s 9th Birthday: ‘Daddy Loves You’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Vivian’s birthday with memorable pics of some of her best moments and sweet words that helped them express their love.
Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, proved their proud parents of their daughter Vivian when they shared loving messages and pics in honor of her ninth birthday on Dec. 5. The football player and model included multiple pics of the cute gal showing off her energy and smile, including one of her and her mom posing in water together, and one of her throwing a football to her dad, along with sweet captions.
“9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍,” Tom’s caption read.
“Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!
P.s Thanks uncle @ninomunoz for the pictures!☀️✨❤️ Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol! Que sorte eu tenho de ser sua Mama. Você ilumina minha vida!” Gisele then captioned her post.
The couple‘s followers responded to the posts with their own birthday wishes for Vivien as well as kind comments about the epic pics they shared. Fellow celebs also posted responses, including David Beckham, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi ❤️ @tombrady we r in trouble man 😂,” and Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.”
Before Vivian turned nine, she went on a sunset stroll with Gisele in Nov. The Brazilian beauty shared a gorgeous photo of her holding hands with her mini-me as they walked into water and used the caption to talk about life being a gift.
“Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do,” she wrote. “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”
Celebrities
Halle Berry Is Regal As Cleopatra In Plunging Gold Gown & Ornate Head Piece — Watch
Bow down! Halle Berry slayed in a shimmering ensemble to play the one and only queen Cleopatra for a new Ceasar’s Sportsbook campaign.
When you need someone to play a queen, it’s best to go with the queen herself: Halle Berry. The 55-year-old Oscar winner proved worthy of the royal title as she transformed into Cleopatra for the latest Caesar’s Palace Sportsbook commercial. Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 4, Halle shared a short clip of the stunning makeover with the caption, “…she bad.” As the hit song “Have Mercy” by Chloe played in the background, the Bruised director can be seen having her mascara painted on in, obviously, an Egyptian style, while her eyebrows are soon bejeweled. A montage of fine bracelets, rings and all sorts of majestic accessories are shown, while fans get a glimpse at the gold metallic gown hanging in the closet. Before the final reveal, an ornate head piece gets a close up as it is crowned on Halle’s head.
And viola! The Queen of Egypt has arrived! Halle was every inch a golden goddess in the jaw-dropping ensemble. She posed like a bona fide supermodel in a dress that held a plunging neckline and slits up the legs. A dark bob framed the Cleveland native’s gorgeous face, as her makeup was, of course, on point. To top off the royal look, Halle rocked gold snake armbands.
Halle is no stranger to stealing the spotlight, as she was recently snapped arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a fashionable gold and black patterned dress. The actress put on a showstopping display in the form-fitting wardrobe as she waved to fans. Her trademark brunette tresses were left slightly wavy and hit at her shoulders, while she made the pavement her own personal catwalk in a pair of open-toe stilettos.
And being the queen that she is, Halle has found herself a king in boyfriend Van Hunt, 51, whom she has dated since September 2020. They’ve been going strong ever since, with Van gushing about his relationship with Halle back in March. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” Van told Entertainment Tonight.
Kristin Chenoweth Braves The Cold In Strapless Dress For National Tree Lighting
Defense, special teams let down Jets in lose to Dolphins
Westminster police say officer shot, killed person in exchange of gunfire
Saquon Barkley a non-factor, Mike Glennon concussed as Giants lose to Dolphins without Daniel Jones
Baseball Hall of Fame: O’Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get elected
Winless no more: Lions top Vikings, 29-27, for 1st win of season in NFL Week 13
Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Greeley Walmart evacuated
Dolphins swarm Giants for fifth straight win, keeping themselves in playoff contention entering bye
Sophia Loren’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Lucia & Leonardo Ponti
Ravens starting RT Patrick Mekari doubtful to return vs. Steelers
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to3 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News4 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub