Made Up With Muva? Amber Rose Reunites With AE Edwards A Week After Public Cheating Apology

Are they coupled up or co-parenting?

It’s been a week since Alexander “AE” Edwards made his public apology to Amber Rose for cheating on her. Like Kanye, he posted the Thanksgiving confession asking for forgiveness and his family back and according to Madame Noire, it looks like AE got at least one of those wishes.

On Friday morning, he was spotted with the beautiful bald baddie and their 1-year-old son Slash eating a family breakfast in Bel-Air.

The trio appears to be a happy family again, spotted with big smiles as they continued their day out with a shopping trip. When Rose previously put AE’s “narcissistic” and cheating ways on blast, she said that they could give the relationship another try if he publicly apologized. ” I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” Rose wrote back in August.

After a few months of adding insult to injury, saying that they “probably shouldn’t be together” and calling cheating his “true nature” when he addressed the allegations in a radio interview, the 34-year-old music executive seems to finally be ready to family man-up.

“You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys,” AE wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me”

A family outing isn’t the only time Rose felt nostalgic this week. She also partied with baby daddy Wiz Khalifa at the Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz on Thursday. She also joked that pole dancing anthems made her miss being a stripper.

Whether Amber and AE become a couple again or keep it cool as co-parents, we’re happy the family bond is still going strong.

Do YOU think Amber & AE can make it work?