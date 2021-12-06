Celebrities
Made Up With Muva? Amber Rose Reunites With AE Edwards A Week After Public Cheating Apology
Are they coupled up or co-parenting?
It’s been a week since Alexander “AE” Edwards made his public apology to Amber Rose for cheating on her. Like Kanye, he posted the Thanksgiving confession asking for forgiveness and his family back and according to Madame Noire, it looks like AE got at least one of those wishes.
On Friday morning, he was spotted with the beautiful bald baddie and their 1-year-old son Slash eating a family breakfast in Bel-Air.
The trio appears to be a happy family again, spotted with big smiles as they continued their day out with a shopping trip. When Rose previously put AE’s “narcissistic” and cheating ways on blast, she said that they could give the relationship another try if he publicly apologized. ” I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” Rose wrote back in August.
After a few months of adding insult to injury, saying that they “probably shouldn’t be together” and calling cheating his “true nature” when he addressed the allegations in a radio interview, the 34-year-old music executive seems to finally be ready to family man-up.
“You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys,” AE wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me”
A family outing isn’t the only time Rose felt nostalgic this week. She also partied with baby daddy Wiz Khalifa at the Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz on Thursday. She also joked that pole dancing anthems made her miss being a stripper.
Whether Amber and AE become a couple again or keep it cool as co-parents, we’re happy the family bond is still going strong.
Do YOU think Amber & AE can make it work?
Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute For ‘B.B.’ Bianka: ‘Joy Of My Life’
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of her daughter Bianka along with a heartwarming caption that called her ‘spunky, energetic, funny’ and more.
Vanessa Bryant, 39, is celebrating her daughter Bianka‘s 5th birthday with the cutest post! The doting mom share two pics of the birthday girl posing in a professional photo shoot along with a loving caption to honor her on her special day. In the pics, the happy tot is smiling while standing with her arms behind her in one, and jumping up with her arms out wide in another, as she shows off a white and purple “Mambacita” hoodie and matching pants, which were designed to honor her late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna.
“Happy 5th Birthday Bianka Bella! We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl!!!! You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! 😘❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️ #MyJumpingBEAN,” Vanessa captioned the post, which was shared on Dec. 5.
It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s followers to send their own birthday wishes to Bianka once the post was public. “Happy Birthday sweet girl!!” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” Others left her heart emojis and party face emojis.
Before celebrating Bianka’s birthday, Vanessa enjoyed a vacation with her family over the summer. She shared pics of them in Croatia and in addition to Bianka, they included her other two daughters Natalia, 18, and Capri, 2. They appeared to have a great time together throughout the sun-filled days and even stopped in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones at one point.
When the family isn’t going on getaways, they are attending events as well. Vanessa and Natalia recently wowed at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood in Nov. They both wore pink outfits, including a feathered dress for Vanessa and a dress with a slit for Natalia, and posed for gorgeous pics at the event’s carpet. Capri and Bianka also joined them and were seen looking adorable in a video and pics Vanessa shared to Instagram.
PHOTOS: See Inside RHOP Star Candiace Dillard’s $1 Mil Home
Candiace Dillard-Bassett recently took fans into her new house.
Over a year after she and husband Chris Bassett confirmed on Instagram that they had moved out of their $800,000 townhouse and into a 10,000-square-foot, $1 million property boasting five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, the Real Housewives of Potomac star gave a tour of the French chateau-style home.
“Come in darling!” Candiace declares upon opening her large front door.
Upon entry, Candiace gushes over her two-story foyer.
“This is probably one of my favorite rooms, the foyer. I love this room because one of the main things I wanted in my new house was a two-story foyer and this room totally gives me all that,” Candiace shared a recent tour with Bravo.
As Candiace moves to the left of her entryway, she enters the dining room.
“If you know me, you know that I am pretty famous for a dinner party. None happened yet but soon, we’ll have dinner parties without butter knives, hopefully. I literally love this dining room, just homey, but fabulous,” she explained.
After then moving to her “living/family room,” the RHOP star highlights the tall ceiling.
“My favorite thing about this room is definitely the height,” Candiace shared.
“I love my tufted sectional. It’s comfortable. I can like, lay here and like, cover up in my fur blanket and just feel fabulous,” Candiace continued of the large space. “The inspiration in this room is definitely a clean, French chateau vibe.”
Another favorite space of Candiace is her kitchen.
“When I walked into this house when we first toured this home, I was just wowed by this kitchen,” she admitted. “This is my U-shaped kitchen girl, okay? We congregate in our kitchen. We eat here.”
“I’m known to find myself sitting on the island with a libation. This is where we hang out so having a huge, grand gathering space was really important to us,” Candiace added of her primarily white kitchen.
Off of the kitchen is another dining table, which features a large, jeweled light fixture hanging above.
Although Candiace didn’t take fans inside of her upstairs rooms, she pointed out where her mother stays when she’s visiting.
“One of the other things that I loved about this house was that it had a full master with a full bath on the main level, which I wanted to have for [my] mom [Dorothy Dillard],” Candiace revealed. “This is her room. The door’s closed. She’s visiting but she’s probably working. That’s her room and it looks crazy. It’s very gaudy.”
While Chris and Dorothy have had their fair share of issues in recent years, many of which have been due to Chris’ involvement in Candiace’s music career, Dorothy confirmed on Twitter last month that she and Chris are now “fine.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac season seven is expected to go into production sometime in the coming months.
Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo
Oops! Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner’s Canceled W Magazine Cover Gets Leaked In Wake Of Astroworld Tragedy
A copy of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s exclusive cover story with W Magazine was reportedly leaked amid the outlet’s attempt to scrub all traces of the issue.
W Magazine has been scrambling to pull the stars forthcoming cover edition as lawsuits continue to pour in following the Astroworld crowd surging incident that claimed the lives of 10 victims. Now, it appears as though the magazine’s urgent recall may have come a bit too late as one mysterious Instagram user recently leaked a copy of the recalled mag. The person, who has not yet been identified, shared a video of the front cover where Scott and a pregnant Jenner can be seen posing alongside their adorable 3-year-old daughter Stormi.
Take a look at the front cover below.
Some social media detectives were hard at work and even revealed pictures of inside the exclusive issue that show a few sweet moments between the family of three, well.. soon to be four.
Despite Scott and Jenner looking real couply and cozy together in the issue, the former pair reportedly told W Magazine that they are not actually together, but the two remain close to help co-parent baby Stormi.
“We learned that the elusive and hugely successful Jenner was pregnant with her second child with one of the world’s most famous musicians; but we are also reminded that, despite their growing brood, Jenner and Scott are not actually a couple. Here is a real example of a family operating on their own terms,” W Magazine said in a statement, according to The Jasmine Brand.
A source close to the publication told Page Six that they have done everything to stop the exclusive interview from hitting shelves.
“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” the insider claimed. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”
Amid the controversy, Nike has also temporarily postponed their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Scott.
