Matthew McConaughey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves is a truly impressive person with a successful career of her own. Find out more about her here.

Matthew McConaughey, 52, is a successful actor who has made quite a name for himself over the years, but he also now has quite a leading lady by his side through it all. Camila Alves, 39, married the Dazed and Confused star in 2012 and they share three children together, including Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. They have showed off their loving family in various moments and we’ve heard about their love through quotes of their own over the years.

Find out more about Camila and her background with Matthew below!

She’s a model.

Camila was born in Brazil and moved to Los Angeles when she was just 15. After working as a housecleaner and waitress, she became fluent in English and moved to New York, where she pursued modeling. She’s worked on a number of projects, including one with Macy’s clothing line I.N.C. International Concepts in 2012.

She’s also worked as a handbag designer & television show host.

Camila and her mother design the Muxo line of handbags and have experimented with different designs and styles over the years. She hosted the third season of the Bravo reality series Shear Genius in 2010 and co-hosted the Food Network competition show Kids BBQ Championship with Eddie Jackson in 2016.

Camila’s other projects include her own lifestyle website, Women of Today, which includes blog posts about blog posts on food, health, crafts & décor, style, family, and work life, and her own organic food company called Yummy Spoonfuls, which launched its baby food line for Target in 2016.

How did Camila & Matthew meet?

Camila and Matthew first met at a bar in Los Angeles, CA in 2006 and she admitted she didn’t know who he was at first, in an interview. “The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” she reportedly told Access Hollywood. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”

She went on to explain that once his friend Lance Armstrong walked over, she figured it out. “Lance came to talk to me,” she said. “You knew they were always together, so I’m like, OK, I’m outta here. I’m going to the other side of the room!”

Matthew also once said in an interview that he eventually approached her and started talking with her in Portuguese and Spanish. “Get your ass out of the chair and go get her,” he told Southern Living about what he said to himself at the time.

What was Camila and Matthew’s wedding like?

The husband and wife got hitched inside a private home in 2012 and since they already had two of their kids, they included two of them in their wedding party. Levi and Vida were 4 and 2 at the time, and served as ring bearer and flower girl. “Somehow they both seem to understand what we are doing on a spiritual level,” Camila told PEOPLE about their involvement.

She became an American citizen in 2015.

Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen pic.twitter.com/S58HJMjz81 — Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) August 4, 2015

Camila took to Twitter to share a pic with her family and the announcement that she became an American citizen. “Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen,” she wrote in the tweet.

Matthew also celebrated her big milestone by writing, “Congratulations Camila on getting your US citizenship today. Another fellow and great American.”