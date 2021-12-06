Celebrities
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves is a truly impressive person with a successful career of her own. Find out more about her here.
Matthew McConaughey, 52, is a successful actor who has made quite a name for himself over the years, but he also now has quite a leading lady by his side through it all. Camila Alves, 39, married the Dazed and Confused star in 2012 and they share three children together, including Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. They have showed off their loving family in various moments and we’ve heard about their love through quotes of their own over the years.
Find out more about Camila and her background with Matthew below!
She’s a model.
Camila was born in Brazil and moved to Los Angeles when she was just 15. After working as a housecleaner and waitress, she became fluent in English and moved to New York, where she pursued modeling. She’s worked on a number of projects, including one with Macy’s clothing line I.N.C. International Concepts in 2012.
She’s also worked as a handbag designer & television show host.
Camila and her mother design the Muxo line of handbags and have experimented with different designs and styles over the years. She hosted the third season of the Bravo reality series Shear Genius in 2010 and co-hosted the Food Network competition show Kids BBQ Championship with Eddie Jackson in 2016.
Camila’s other projects include her own lifestyle website, Women of Today, which includes blog posts about blog posts on food, health, crafts & décor, style, family, and work life, and her own organic food company called Yummy Spoonfuls, which launched its baby food line for Target in 2016.
How did Camila & Matthew meet?
Camila and Matthew first met at a bar in Los Angeles, CA in 2006 and she admitted she didn’t know who he was at first, in an interview. “The first interaction, I did not know who he was,” she reportedly told Access Hollywood. “At the time he had a really long beard, and he had this rasta hat. He was all covered up, and I didn’t really realize who he was.”
She went on to explain that once his friend Lance Armstrong walked over, she figured it out. “Lance came to talk to me,” she said. “You knew they were always together, so I’m like, OK, I’m outta here. I’m going to the other side of the room!”
Matthew also once said in an interview that he eventually approached her and started talking with her in Portuguese and Spanish. “Get your ass out of the chair and go get her,” he told Southern Living about what he said to himself at the time.
What was Camila and Matthew’s wedding like?
The husband and wife got hitched inside a private home in 2012 and since they already had two of their kids, they included two of them in their wedding party. Levi and Vida were 4 and 2 at the time, and served as ring bearer and flower girl. “Somehow they both seem to understand what we are doing on a spiritual level,” Camila told PEOPLE about their involvement.
She became an American citizen in 2015.
Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen pic.twitter.com/S58HJMjz81
— Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) August 4, 2015
Camila took to Twitter to share a pic with her family and the announcement that she became an American citizen. “Happy to say I now hold an American passport! I have so much respect and appreciation for this country. #newuscitizen,” she wrote in the tweet.
Matthew also celebrated her big milestone by writing, “Congratulations Camila on getting your US citizenship today. Another fellow and great American.”
Celebrities
GOP politician’s pro-gun Christmas photo sparks outrage on Twitter
Rep. Thomas Massie drew criticism when he shared a pro-gun holiday photo of his family on social media over the weekend.
The photo shows Massie and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, just days after a teenager killed four students during a shooting rampage in Michigan.
The Republican U.S. representative from Kentucky captioned the image: “Merry Christmas!, ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
Merry Christmas! ?
ps. Santa, please bring ammo. ? pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021
The photo outraged Michigan and Montana residents who are still in shock in the aftermath of mass shootings recently.
One Twitter user referenced the photo as an example of white privilege.
“It’s funny how the existence of this photo won’t ever interfere with these kids lives moving through the world because this is viewed as “American” but if this was a black family, this photo would be used to deny them access to anything good in life.”
It’s funny how the existence of this photo won’t ever interfere with these kids lives moving through the world because this is viewed as “American” but if this was a black family, this photo would be used to deny them access to anything good in life. https://t.co/4WkUJE2JxW
— Travon Free (@Travon) December 5, 2021
Another person tweeted: “So true, i can’t even believe this photo. Especially after the Shooting in Montana recently smh #raiseyourchildrenbetter.”
And a third Twitter user wrote: “Grossly insensitive and unnecessary! A photo like this should end any politicians career.”
But others cautioned Twitter users to stop making everything about race.
One person tweeted: “Turning every issue into race diminishes your cause.”
While another wrote: “Welcome to America where everything is about race but let’s act like it isn’t so it doesn’t diminished the cause.”
And a third person Photoshopped a Christmas photo using the mugshots of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents.
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/7949LbF94S
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) December 4, 2021
So true, i can’t even believe this photo. Especially after the Shooting in Montana recently smh #raiseyourchildrenbetter
— Naz (@NazarioPhil) December 5, 2021
Who has an M-60? What the hell is wrong with people?
— Jeff Hale (@JeffDHale) December 5, 2021
Grossly insensitive and unnecessary! A photo like this should end any politicians career. Assault weapons should be illegal for any private citizen to own! If they want to play with assault weapons they can go down to their recruiting office and sign up!!
— Wayne (@WayneGardner56) December 5, 2021
Turning every issue into race diminishes your cause.
— Saint Somewhere (@somewhere_saint) December 5, 2021
Welcome to America where everything is about race but let’s act like it isn’t so it doesn’t diminished the cause
— Passion Fruit Papî (@iamachak_) December 5, 2021
If a non while family posted this the police swat would knock down the door and any minor children would be removed by child protective services.
— Grant Cameron (@Grant_Cameron37) December 5, 2021
Celebrities
‘VPR’s James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After 5 Years Together: ‘We Aren’t In Love’
After a six month engagement, the reality stars are calling it quits, saying they have ‘two different goals’.
Love is a fickle thing. James Kennedy, 28, and Raquel Leviss, 27, have split. The Vanderpump Rules pair revealed they have called off their engagement in identical Instagram posts shared on Dec. 5. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” James and Raquel both wrote. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”
Up until the shocking news, the pair still seemed smitten with each other. Just a few weeks ago, James shared a sweet snap of himself placing a kiss on Raquel, writing, “Had such a fun day today with my beautiful fiancé.” And in October, Raquel gushed over James, as she posted an adorable selfie of the couple while they were vacationing in San Diego, captioning it, “So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy.”
In May, James had popped the question to Raquel during a special Coachella-themed date night. “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night… and I said YES!” Raquel wrote, as she shared a photo of the gorgeous sparkler on May 16. “I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA.” James shared pics of the evening as well, writing, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”
Raquel had even hinted at the possibility of an engagement in 2020 during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We’ve been talking about engagement for a long time,” she said. “He’s mentioned it to me several times and I told him I would tell him when I’m ready. I see it in the future.”
The pair have had their share of issues in the past, including James’ battle with addiction, which he spoke openly about on Vanderpump Rules. In July 2020, he shared his gratitude towards Raquel for helping him reach one year of sobriety. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of [sic] done this without you my love.” In a Season 8 episode, however, Raquel, accused James of “verbal abuse,” saying, “This is the last straw.”
The breakup news comes as the former couple are currently filming the reunion episodes for the 9th season of the popular Bravo show.
Celebrities
Made Up With Muva? Amber Rose Reunites With AE Edwards A Week After Public Cheating Apology
Are they coupled up or co-parenting?
It’s been a week since Alexander “AE” Edwards made his public apology to Amber Rose for cheating on her. Like Kanye, he posted the Thanksgiving confession asking for forgiveness and his family back and according to Madame Noire, it looks like AE got at least one of those wishes.
On Friday morning, he was spotted with the beautiful bald baddie and their 1-year-old son Slash eating a family breakfast in Bel-Air.
The trio appears to be a happy family again, spotted with big smiles as they continued their day out with a shopping trip. When Rose previously put AE’s “narcissistic” and cheating ways on blast, she said that they could give the relationship another try if he publicly apologized. ” I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” Rose wrote back in August.
After a few months of adding insult to injury, saying that they “probably shouldn’t be together” and calling cheating his “true nature” when he addressed the allegations in a radio interview, the 34-year-old music executive seems to finally be ready to family man-up.
“You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys,” AE wrote on Instagram last week. “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me”
A family outing isn’t the only time Rose felt nostalgic this week. She also partied with baby daddy Wiz Khalifa at the Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz on Thursday. She also joked that pole dancing anthems made her miss being a stripper.
Whether Amber and AE become a couple again or keep it cool as co-parents, we’re happy the family bond is still going strong.
Do YOU think Amber & AE can make it work?
