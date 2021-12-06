News
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson’s struggles aren’t from his mechanics, but his inability to quickly process and read the defense when pressured, particularly from the outside. His first, and sometimes only look, is to tight end Mark Andrews. These struggles have been present ever since the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. Regardless, Jackson still made plays with his running ability and elusiveness on passing plays Sunday. He missed a lot of wide-open receivers, and his first interception stopped a scoring drive early in the game. Grade: C-
Running backs
Devonta Freeman looked like a new, young running back. He showed good acceleration hitting the holes and had speed to get to the outside, something this offense has lacked all season. Maybe it took awhile for the veteran to get into shape or learn the offense, but he gave the Ravens’ running game a breath of fresh air Sunday and was also a weapon in passing situations. He finished with 14 carries for 52 yards and five catches for 45 yards. Grade: C-
Offensive line
The Ravens’ running game was excellent, especially with pulling guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler. The Ravens created a lot of space with some zone and combination blocks. The seven sacks make it appear that the offensive line was poor in pass protection, and at times it was, but a lot of the problems occurred when Jackson was slow to process the field and read the defense. Overall, the Ravens were physical and dominant at the point of attack on running plays. Grade: C
Receivers
Andrews was the best receiver on the field, especially with his four catches for 49 yards in the Ravens’ 16-play, 99-yard touchdown drive near the midway point of the second quarter. It’s great that Jackson has Andrews as a go-to guy, but he needs to get the other receivers involved, and they were open. There were times when Andrews and Marquise Brown bailed Jackson out with good catches. Receiver Sammy Watkins was able to get free, but Jackson rarely looked his way until the end of the game. Grade: C
Defensive line
Pittsburgh has one of the top young running backs in the NFL in rookie Najee Harris, but he wasn’t much of a factor Sunday, even though the Steelers did start to wear the Ravens down in the second half. The Ravens got strong run defense from ends Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis. What won’t show up in the box score is how they kept guards off inside linebackers Chris Board and Patrick Queen. Few teams run against the Ravens, especially in short-yardage situations. Grade: C
Linebackers
Queen, Board and fellow inside linebacker Josh Bynes were strong against the run, except for some brief moments in the third quarter. In previous games, outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston were able to get consistent pressure, but the Steelers had quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throw quick passes at the line of scrimmage to neutralize that threat. Overall, it was a solid performance by Bynes and Queen until the second half. Grade: C-
Secondary
It was surprising that the Steelers didn’t challenge the Ravens more often with long passes. Not just go routes, but scheme patterns off play-action fakes. Overall, the Ravens held up well as long as Pittsburgh continued to throw short passes, but at times they got lost on the back end. On the 29-yard touchdown pass over the middle to receiver Dionte Johnson in the second half, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Marlon Humphrey both just looked at each other and hunched their shoulders after the play. Averett missed at least three tackles in the second half alone. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted two field-goal attempts and the Ravens’ punt coverage unit was excellent. Devin Duvernay looked close to breaking one or two kickoffs for touchdowns, but he is running too east-and-west again on punt returns instead of north-and-south. Grade: B+
Coaching
The Ravens were well prepared for this game and played with intensity. The offense seemed to have the right plays in the playbook, but the coaching staff has to get Jackson back in his comfort zone. Defensively, the Ravens wore down in the second half, which is unusual considering they dominated time of possession in the first half. That’s not coaching, that’s just getting whipped. The Ravens should have just kicked the extra point at the end of the game instead of going for the 2-point conversion. Grade: C.
Defense, special teams let down Jets in lose to Dolphins
The Jets lost to the Eagles, 33-18, on a day where the defense allowed more than 400 yards (418, to be exact) for the sixth time in their last nine games.
But one of the polarizing stories of the day was Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts being inactive. Hurts suffered a foot injury last week against the Giants and was questionable throughout the week.
So when Hurts was ruled out, Gardner Minshew was inserted into the starting lineup. There was always a chance for this, but the Jets didn’t prepare for the possibility of Minshew playing.
The reason why is because head coach Robert Saleh didn’t feel a quarterback change would affect the Eagles game plan too much.
Saleh claimed the Eagles weren’t going to change their entire system in one week, which is accurate.
Saleh believes the Eagles offensive line and run game impacted their defense beyond whoever was under center.
“No. Obviously, the QB run game wasn’t there, but there were more RPO’s, more intermediate to short [passing] game, which we all knew,” Saleh said. “Their O-line is one of the best in football. They did a great job protecting him. He [Minshew] was able to sit back there and find time and find check downs as our zones expanded. All around, it just wasn’t good enough in terms of keeping him in the pocket and getting after him from the pass rush standpoint.”
Cornerback Bryce Hall said the Jets didn’t need to prepare for Minshew because Hurts and the backup QB play style are comparable.
“We kind of saw them as similar. I mean obviously we don’t know; we didn’t get the information who is up or who is down, and things like that,” Hall said. “But, in terms of the preparation, had we known ahead of time, I don’t think it really honestly would’ve changed much at all. And so, we still knew we had prepared for what they were going to do. And I think, in terms of running the football, and all the stuff that they did, it really didn’t change whether it was Minshew and Jalen (Hurts). They did pretty much the same things that we were expecting them to do.”
It’s a head scratcher that the Jets didn’t prepare for the possibility of Minshew because he is a different quarterback than Hurts from a passing standpoint.
Minshew averaged 251 yards passing last year. Hurts averages 202 yards passing per game.
But they should have been better equipped to deal with Minshew who went 20-for-25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns.
KICKER WOES CONTINUE
The Jets kicker situation keeps getting worse. After opening the competition between Matt Ammendola and Alex Kessman, the Jets went with Kessman and cut Ammendola.
But Kessman missed two extra points, which put the Jets in a situation that forced them to go for two after their third touchdown. They didn’t get it and they were stuck with 18 points instead of 21 at the end of the first half.
“I don’t know, I just got to make them,” Kessman said. “It’s what I do for a living. I got to make those kicks, there’s no excuses.”
Saleh didn’t give him a ringing endorsement postgame.
“We have someone else in the building,” Saleh said. “We’ll just keep going until something works.”
Westminster police say officer shot, killed person in exchange of gunfire
A Westminster police officer shot and killed a person Sunday after police say the person first fired shots at the officer.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway, according to Westminster police. Officers were dispatched to a car crash, and when they arrived, a “suspect” ran away, according to police.
“Officer attempted contact with (the) suspect, who fired at (the) officer,” Westminster police said in a statement. The officer then returned fire and the person was killed, they said.
A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday, and the age and gender of the person killed were not immediately clear.
The officer who fired was not injured, police said. Drivers should expect 104th Avenue to be closed for several hours Sunday evening between Garrison and Holland streets, police said.
Saquon Barkley a non-factor, Mike Glennon concussed as Giants lose to Dolphins without Daniel Jones
There is no reason to consider Saquon Barkley a star if he can’t elevate the Giants offense even a fraction when they need him most.
Joe Judge and play-caller Freddie Kitchens tried to make Barkley the focal point of Sunday’s offense in Miami with Daniel Jones (neck) on the sideline in street clothes.
But Barkley dropped two first-half passes and presented minimal threat as a runner, helping Mike Glennon’s offense devolve into a pathetic mess in a 20-9 loss to the offensively limited Dolphins.
Glennon sustained a concussion trying to throw the Giants out of their second-half hole behind their atrocious offensive line, too. That leaves recent signing Jake Fromm as next Sunday’s potential starter in his NFL debut if Jones and Glennon don’t get healthy.
“We’re not doing anything. Myself, I’m not doing anything in the running game,” said Barkley, who padded his 74 yards from scrimmage with 22 meaningless receiving yards in the final minute. “I’m not affecting the game in that aspect.”
Pat Graham’s defense gave the team a chance but allowed an 89-yard TD drive before halftime and broke down in the red zone. Some combination of corner James Bradberry, free safety Xavier McKinney and safety Logan Ryan was delinquent on Tua Tagovailoa’s short touchdown passes to Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford.
Ryan was a sore loser after the game, mocking Tagovailoa’s 8.1 yards per completion when announcing that he’ll play quarterback for the Giants if they’re that desperate.
“I don’t know if you guys saw my high school quarterback tape, but I’m gonna put it out there, emergency,” Ryan said. “A lot like Tua I was a lefty, I could throw two-yard passes to the left.”
But Tagovailoa had just carved up Ryan’s defense on the Dolphins’ game-sealing, 45-yard field goal drive with third-down completions of 16 and 17 yards to DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki on Bradberry and Julian Love, respectively.
The Dolphins (6-7) won their fifth straight. Meanwhile, bad body language crept into the Giants’ second half.
Right guard Will Hernandez barely moved toward Dolphins pass rusher Jaelen Phillips on the first of back-to-back sacks by a rookie first-round pick the Giants opted not to draft.
Neither Bradberry or McKinney touched Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle down after a catch over the middle. And if Ryan hadn’t stepped in, Waddle would have just stood up and scored.
The Giants (4-8) were averaging 18.9 points per game when they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Nov. 23. They are averaging 11 points per game with a 1-1 record since.
They have scored one touchdown in their last two games. They had 250 yards of total offense on Sunday, their fourth straight game under 300.
Jones’ season remains in jeopardy, too. He is week-to-week, but the Giants can’t rule out that his season is over.
“He’s going to continue being evaluated,” Judge said. “I tell you guys all the time [with injuries]: I’m going to ask a question of is it pain management or injury risk? When it’s an injury risk, that’s not my plate.”
Judge confusingly said he saw “a lot of things that are moving in the right direction” on offense and insisted “a lot of guys stepped up in different situations.” The head coach was just putting lipstick on a pig, though. Judge saw what everyone else did.
He gathered the offense himself for a sideline pep talk early in the fourth quarter and eviscerated gunner Cam Brown for not helping to try and down a second-half Riley Dixon punt.
Needing to start Glennon on Sunday with Jones’ season in jeopardy didn’t help the cause.
The immobile career backup threw a first-half interception into double coverage, looking for Darius Slayton. And Glennon was helpless when the Giants’ pathetic offensive line caved in and he was bombarded by Miami rushers in the second half.
Giants 2020 backup quarterbacks Colt McCoy (Cardinals) and Cooper Rush (Cowboys) have a 3-1 record as starters this season. Glennon fell to 6-22 in his career.
His .214 career winning percentage is the lowest among active quarterbacks who have started at least 25 NFL games, according to Stats Perform.
The rest of the offense didn’t help Glennon much at all, either.
Evan Engram and Darius Slayton both dropped passes. Kenny Golladay missed time in the first half with a rib injury and didn’t make a catch in the second half.
Judge benched left guard Matt Skura for Ben Bredeson, who saw his first action on offense since Week 3. Center Billy Price and right guard Will Hernandez were brutal.
The Giants left Hard Rock Stadium with little mojo to board a plane for Tucson, Ariz., where they will practice this week for next Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
They will get annihilated at SoFi Stadium by The One That Got Away, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, unless they find a way to score points. Herbert’s Chargers (7-5) beat the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, 41-22.
“It’s frustrating,” Golladay said.
Judge and the Giants were severely shorthanded playing without Jones (neck), receivers Kadarius Toney (oblique, quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad), and starting corner Adoree Jackson (quad).
They’re not the only NFL team that can’t buy offense. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, hired the same year as Judge, fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday, too.
But that doesn’t excuse the Giants’ Glennon struggling to get the snap off all day Sunday, or Judge using timeouts at the end of the first and third quarters just to avoid delay of game penalties.
Judge also inexcusably punted from the Dolphins’ 46-yard line, down 10-6, with five minutes left in the third quarter. That’s the play that Brown screwed up badly enough as a gunner that Judge ripped his headset off to chastise the second-year linebacker.
“That was a spot where I felt points were really at a premium in that game,” Judge said. “We didn’t want to give them a short field.”
Of course, when the Giants earned starting field position at Miami’s 37 yard line in the second quarter, they’d gained only 16 yards before kicking one of Graham Gano’s three made field goals.
They had Barkley to thank for a brutal drop that killed the drive.
“Got to make the catch,” Barkley said.
Barkley had a pathetic five carries for 17 yards at half, with four targets, two catches and -8 receiving yards. He stutter-stepped in the backfield on his first carry rather than driving downhill, a problem he hasn’t fixed since he entered the league.
He finished the game with 11 rushes for 55 yards and six catches for 19 yards.
Kitchens was taking Barkley off the field on third-and-longs early in the game, leaving Devontae Booker in to pass protect. When Barkley did pick up blitzes in the second half, he blocked the outside man, leaving inside rushers free to pursue Glennon.
Barkley was told that some people believe he isn’t the player he used to be.
“That’s their opinion,” he said.
Asked why he’s confident, he said: “Because I know who I am.”
But the hard truth is the Giants have never won with Barkley.
They needed him to make a difference on Sunday. But he was just another guy.
