Omar Kelly: Five-game win streak puts Dolphins in AFC playoff conversation
Despite all the turmoil during the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in rare company with Sunday’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants.
Only seven teams — one-fourth of the league — have won at least five consecutive games this season.
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers put together seven-game winning streaks earlier this year, and sit at the top of the league’s standings.
The Baltimore Ravens won five in a row in September and October.
The Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys won six straight earlier this season.
The New England Patriots are riding a six-game winning streak headed into Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and the Kansas City Chiefs could win five straight games with a win late Sunday night.
Those teams are all viewed as the NFL’s best, the elites of the 2021 season, and then there’s the Dolphins (6-7), who just extended their winning streak to five games by limiting an injury-depleted Giants (4-8) roster to three field goals.
It was the type of performance that makes you think about the “what if,” and more importantly wonder what’s next?
“A tough victory in a 60-minute ball game, and we just try to take it one day at a time and not think about what’s happened in the past, or talk about the future too much,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores warned after Sunday’s game. “We’re just trying to get better every day.”
Just like the earlier wins during this streak against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, the caliber of opponents Miami has beaten isn’t worth bragging about — unlike Miami’s 22-10 upset win over the Ravens — but anyone who turns their nose up to NFL winning streaks doesn’t get how difficult it is to win games in this sport.
This Dolphins team learned that lesson first-hand earlier this season, during its seven-game losing streak, and is focused on riding the wave so much so they don’t want to press pause on the season during next weekend’s bye.
“I’m ready to play the next game right now,” pass rusher Jaelan Phillips said after recording two sacks and setting a franchise rookie record for 8.5 sacks on the season. “Let’s go!”
The Dolphins can really get back into the AFC playoff conversation if they extend the streak to seven games by beating the Jets on Dec. 19 at home, and defeat the New Orleans Saints on the road on Dec. 27.
Those two wins would produce a winning record (8-7), with a road game against Tennessee on Jan. 2, and the regular-season finale against New England that Miami will host on Jan. 9, likely determining this team’s fate this season.
Continued success could give the postseason talk more life, but to get there Miami needs to find a way to consistently complement its stingy defense, which has allowed four touchdowns during the five-game winning streak.
Miami needs to shift into the next gear on offense and score more than 19.5 points per game (the NFL average is 23.0), and improve on special teams, where the Dolphins return game is non-existent and Jason Sanders has missed six field goals (which included a 52-yard miss against the Giants on Sunday).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s steadying hand, which helped him produce his fourth straight game with a 100-plus passer rating (104.1), has helped Miami’s offense become more efficient.
But Miami’s offensive line remains the team’s most troublesome unit (two sacks allowed against the Giants), and the Dolphins run game continues to struggle (2.7 yards per carry on 25 attempts Sunday).
A reliable run game is what the Dolphins need to turn up the volume on their run-pass-option offense considering Miami’s 3.3 yards per carry average is nearly a full yard below the NFL average (4.29).
“I’m glad we won, but I think there’s a lot of things that we left out there on the field,” said Tagovailoa, who completed 30-of-41 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. “A lot of plays that we wish we could have back, but then again, it falls down to the execution of us. It starts with me in the center, and then it being communicated out there.”
Receiver DeVante Parker returned Sunday, and his five receptions for 62 yards came in handy against the Giants. But can Miami really count on him being available for the final four games considering his history with injuries?
And it also would be a dream scenario to see Tagovailoa play with receiver Will Fuller, the Dolphins’ big-ticket free-agent addition this past offseason, who has played in only two games this season.
Fuller has been sidelined for 10 weeks because of a broken finger, and at this rate it might be wishful thinking that he’ll put on a Dolphins uniform again. But it is possible.
The return of Parker and Fuller would allow us to see Miami’s offense as intended, with more pieces — playmakers who can open up the field and deliver more than what’s drawn up on the play sheet — and the hope is Miami’s offense would be able to eventually score enough points to help this defense deliver more wins.
Since we’re dreaming about the postseason, why not dream about an offense that can actually score more points getting the Dolphins there.
Dave Hyde: Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips doing somersaults over sacks, but knows there’s work to do
In the movies, it’s so definitively clear, that dividing line of inspiration, the before-and-after picture of the light bulb turning on to change the way a player performs and sometimes a team looks.
On the football field, there’s no light bulb. No inspirational change. There’s just technical work on drills, day after day, until again Sunday Jaelan Phillips broke blocks on successive plays in the third quarter and chased down New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon like a slow-moving gazelle on the Serengeti plains.
“It’s just effort,” the Miami Dolphins defensive end said, before repeating, “It’s just effort.”
It’s noted, too. On the Sunday rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle broke the franchise record for catches in a first year with 86, Phillips broke the rookie record for sacks with 8 1/2. General manager Chris Grier had to appreciate seeing Waddle’s celebratory waddle a week ago and Phillips’ celebratory sack somersault the next.
This is the manner the Dolphins climbed from their 1-7 start with five consecutive wins. We’ll see where it goes. The fuel here is the defense that allowed three field goals Sunday and hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in the winning stretch.
Sunday was the kind of day that tested the Dolphins’ rookie professionalism, too. The sunny day would have fit better in a grey day full of stupor. There was little excitement in the game. Both sides were conservative with their offense either because they didn’t trust it or because they trusted their defense more.
Twice, the New York Giants coach punted on fourth-and-short on the Dolphins side of the field. Twice. That’s how much he trusted his offense and played old-school field possession. But then the weapon was often the weapon of choice for both teams with Dolphins punter Michael Palardy hitting a career-long 65-yarder.
The more compelling common denominator of the Dolphins’ win streak is the rise of Phillips. He has seven sacks in these five wins.
“I think it’s us as a defensive line and defense in general just playing together,” he said. “They always say sacks come in bunches, and the last five, six weeks or so I just think we’ve been executing really well. Been working really well together and just been getting after it. That’s all you can do.”
Training-camp was a “blur,” he said. “It was a rough time for me.”
There was the “learning curve,” as he called it, as well as an injury that sat him down for a stretch. It’s a common rookie’s story.
“I was frustrated with myself because I felt like I wasn’t performing the way I needed to for my teammates,” he said. “But ultimately I had to go through those rough times to be out the other side, so it was a blessing in disguise.”
Now comes this uncommon stretch. With four games left, he already broke Bill Stanfill’s rookie record in the 1969 season for sacks. They called Stanfill, “Stretch,” because of his elongated neck, but his favorite play was landing on Washington quarterback Billy Kilmer to signal the end of the 1972 Perfect Season’s Super Bowl win.
Phillips doesn’t know any of that, was just told after Sunday’s game about the sack record. He called it “incredible, and a “surreal feeling” and has plenty of time to put the record away for another five decades.
In assessing Phillips, there’s still a central rookie fact. He’s not just polishing his game, which is coming along fine as he’s finding the quarterback. He’s also polishing his public rookie personality of too much vigor.
Listen to how Phillips described his most important traits entering the draft, his vocabulary full of as much energy as his game: “My perseverance and tenacity. I don’t stop. Especially on the field, I’ve got that motor — I’m a high-motor guy. I’m going to chase plays down, make plays from across the field. So that and my versatility. I can do a lot of things.”
It’s all true, isn’t it? Don’t you see that dervish style of play on the field at the University of Miami and now the Dolphins?
Yet his speech has been diluted to an NFL rookie’s standards, to the point he hit all the proper notes of team play.
“All the sacks I had last week literally came from my teammates,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. Same thing today. We’re resilient, and we’re always going to keep rushing the passer and giving it our all. When it pays off, it’s great.”
It paid off Sunday. It’s now a bye week. He says defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wants to work on his sack celebration. That somersault?
“He’s making fun it,” Phillips said.
There’s something to work on, that celebration being used with all these sacks.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson’s struggles aren’t from his mechanics, but his inability to quickly process and read the defense when pressured, particularly from the outside. His first, and sometimes only look, is to tight end Mark Andrews. These struggles have been present ever since the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. Regardless, Jackson still made plays with his running ability and elusiveness on passing plays Sunday. He missed a lot of wide-open receivers, and his first interception stopped a scoring drive early in the game. Grade: C-
Running backs
Devonta Freeman looked like a new, young running back. He showed good acceleration hitting the holes and had speed to get to the outside, something this offense has lacked all season. Maybe it took awhile for the veteran to get into shape or learn the offense, but he gave the Ravens’ running game a breath of fresh air Sunday and was also a weapon in passing situations. He finished with 14 carries for 52 yards and five catches for 45 yards. Grade: C-
Offensive line
The Ravens’ running game was excellent, especially with pulling guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler. The Ravens created a lot of space with some zone and combination blocks. The seven sacks make it appear that the offensive line was poor in pass protection, and at times it was, but a lot of the problems occurred when Jackson was slow to process the field and read the defense. Overall, the Ravens were physical and dominant at the point of attack on running plays. Grade: C
Receivers
Andrews was the best receiver on the field, especially with his four catches for 49 yards in the Ravens’ 16-play, 99-yard touchdown drive near the midway point of the second quarter. It’s great that Jackson has Andrews as a go-to guy, but he needs to get the other receivers involved, and they were open. There were times when Andrews and Marquise Brown bailed Jackson out with good catches. Receiver Sammy Watkins was able to get free, but Jackson rarely looked his way until the end of the game. Grade: C
Defensive line
Pittsburgh has one of the top young running backs in the NFL in rookie Najee Harris, but he wasn’t much of a factor Sunday, even though the Steelers did start to wear the Ravens down in the second half. The Ravens got strong run defense from ends Calais Campbell and Justin Ellis. What won’t show up in the box score is how they kept guards off inside linebackers Chris Board and Patrick Queen. Few teams run against the Ravens, especially in short-yardage situations. Grade: C
Linebackers
Queen, Board and fellow inside linebacker Josh Bynes were strong against the run, except for some brief moments in the third quarter. In previous games, outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston were able to get consistent pressure, but the Steelers had quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throw quick passes at the line of scrimmage to neutralize that threat. Overall, it was a solid performance by Bynes and Queen until the second half. Grade: C-
Secondary
It was surprising that the Steelers didn’t challenge the Ravens more often with long passes. Not just go routes, but scheme patterns off play-action fakes. Overall, the Ravens held up well as long as Pittsburgh continued to throw short passes, but at times they got lost on the back end. On the 29-yard touchdown pass over the middle to receiver Dionte Johnson in the second half, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Marlon Humphrey both just looked at each other and hunched their shoulders after the play. Averett missed at least three tackles in the second half alone. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted two field-goal attempts and the Ravens’ punt coverage unit was excellent. Devin Duvernay looked close to breaking one or two kickoffs for touchdowns, but he is running too east-and-west again on punt returns instead of north-and-south. Grade: B+
Coaching
The Ravens were well prepared for this game and played with intensity. The offense seemed to have the right plays in the playbook, but the coaching staff has to get Jackson back in his comfort zone. Defensively, the Ravens wore down in the second half, which is unusual considering they dominated time of possession in the first half. That’s not coaching, that’s just getting whipped. The Ravens should have just kicked the extra point at the end of the game instead of going for the 2-point conversion. Grade: C.
Defense, special teams let down Jets in lose to Dolphins
The Jets lost to the Eagles, 33-18, on a day where the defense allowed more than 400 yards (418, to be exact) for the sixth time in their last nine games.
But one of the polarizing stories of the day was Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts being inactive. Hurts suffered a foot injury last week against the Giants and was questionable throughout the week.
So when Hurts was ruled out, Gardner Minshew was inserted into the starting lineup. There was always a chance for this, but the Jets didn’t prepare for the possibility of Minshew playing.
The reason why is because head coach Robert Saleh didn’t feel a quarterback change would affect the Eagles game plan too much.
Saleh claimed the Eagles weren’t going to change their entire system in one week, which is accurate.
Saleh believes the Eagles offensive line and run game impacted their defense beyond whoever was under center.
“No. Obviously, the QB run game wasn’t there, but there were more RPO’s, more intermediate to short [passing] game, which we all knew,” Saleh said. “Their O-line is one of the best in football. They did a great job protecting him. He [Minshew] was able to sit back there and find time and find check downs as our zones expanded. All around, it just wasn’t good enough in terms of keeping him in the pocket and getting after him from the pass rush standpoint.”
Cornerback Bryce Hall said the Jets didn’t need to prepare for Minshew because Hurts and the backup QB play style are comparable.
“We kind of saw them as similar. I mean obviously we don’t know; we didn’t get the information who is up or who is down, and things like that,” Hall said. “But, in terms of the preparation, had we known ahead of time, I don’t think it really honestly would’ve changed much at all. And so, we still knew we had prepared for what they were going to do. And I think, in terms of running the football, and all the stuff that they did, it really didn’t change whether it was Minshew and Jalen (Hurts). They did pretty much the same things that we were expecting them to do.”
It’s a head scratcher that the Jets didn’t prepare for the possibility of Minshew because he is a different quarterback than Hurts from a passing standpoint.
Minshew averaged 251 yards passing last year. Hurts averages 202 yards passing per game.
But they should have been better equipped to deal with Minshew who went 20-for-25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns.
KICKER WOES CONTINUE
The Jets kicker situation keeps getting worse. After opening the competition between Matt Ammendola and Alex Kessman, the Jets went with Kessman and cut Ammendola.
But Kessman missed two extra points, which put the Jets in a situation that forced them to go for two after their third touchdown. They didn’t get it and they were stuck with 18 points instead of 21 at the end of the first half.
“I don’t know, I just got to make them,” Kessman said. “It’s what I do for a living. I got to make those kicks, there’s no excuses.”
Saleh didn’t give him a ringing endorsement postgame.
“We have someone else in the building,” Saleh said. “We’ll just keep going until something works.”
