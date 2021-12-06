News
Snow on the way? Massachusetts forecasters tracking possible nor’easter
Hope your shovels are at the ready.
The Bay State could be in store for the season’s first widespread accumulating snowfall this week, as meteorologists track a possible nor’easter that could impact the region on Wednesday.
Forecasters over the weekend continued to stress that many questions remain about the system, and specific snow amounts and details are uncertain at this point.
“We’ll have to see what happens,” said Bill Simpson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “There are models showing different things, so it’s much too early to say right now.”
There’s also a lot of uncertainty about the track of the storm. One model shows that it will go too far south and east of the region.
And forecasters are still tracking the placement of the rain/snow line.
“The question will be whether it is cold enough for 1 inch per hour snowfall rate to materialize and how much snow can accumulate before potential mixing or changeover to rain especially along the Boston-Providence corridor,” a National Weather Service forecast discussion reads.
“There is above average uncertainty with the Boston-Providence corridor because either it could be a mostly rain event or it could be the sweet spot for significant snowfall accumulation if the colder air holds its ground,” the discussion continues. “So plenty for snow lovers to ponder over and continually monitoring over the next couple of days.”
Ahead of the possible snow, the Bay State will experience unseasonably mild highs hitting the 60s on Monday.
A warm front is expected to lift north across southern New England on Monday morning, with showers and even a few December thunderstorms. Then, a strong cold front will sweep across the region Monday evening — which will be preceded by a period of strong winds. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph.
After that, dry and cooler than seasonable air works into the region late Monday night and Tuesday before the potential snow event on Wednesday.
News
Stillwater residents upset with towing company’s plan to remove 97 trees
When a Stillwater towing company announced earlier this year that it planned to cut down 181 trees at a proposed new location, residents of the Forest Hills neighborhood cried foul.
But Stillwater Towing officials announced Friday that they were changing their plans at 1749 Greeley St. in light of the neighbors’ concerns. Under the new proposal, 97 trees would be removed from the 5 acres of land, which is zoned business park/industrial, to build a new impound lot.
The tree removal is necessary to create a relatively flat surface for vehicle storage, according to the company’s variance application.
Under city code, Stillwater Towing can remove up to 35 percent of the 265 significant trees on the site — 93 trees in all — without replacing them, city planner Abbi Wittman said.
Stillwater Towing hopes to avoid removing the other four trees, but is prepared to replace them if necessary, Cameron Kelly, the company’s attorney, said. If they can keep those trees, they won’t have to obtain a variance to the city’s tree-replacement requirements.
“The goal is to take as few trees as possible,” Kelly said.
Gloria Hatchel was shocked when she heard that 181 of the trees on the other side of her backyard might be cut down. Hatchel, who lives on Rainbow Court, said the wooded area and nearby wetlands are a habitat for wildlife and birds, including foxes, coyotes, deer, turkeys and cardinals.
Although the company’s proposal has changed, she said Friday that she still objects.
“I don’t want them to even touch the property,” she said. “It’s a sanctuary back there with all these trees and the pond. It’s beautiful, and they want to build a parking lot in the middle of it.”
Stillwater Towing, she said, should look elsewhere.
But Stillwater Towing officials say the company, founded in 1975, must be in a central location in the city to handle its calls. The company employs 25 full-time and five part-time employees.
Owner Rick Ritzer, who took over the family business from his father in 1980, began looking to expand 15 years ago, Kelly said. “They were starting to outgrow their lot, but they wanted to stay in the area,” he said. “It’s centrally located, which is key for their business.”
The new location is the former site of Croix Oil and Olson Transport, Kelly said. “This lot has handled commercial trucks since 1940,” he said. “It’s a much safer location from a traffic perspective, proximity to stoplights, etc.”
Washington County owns a strip of land between Stillwater Towing’s property and the neighbors, Kelly said, and there is about 300 feet of land between the back of the proposed impound lot and the nearest house. The land “is pretty heavily wooded, and it’s down a large slope,” he said. “The impound lot is higher. It’s a long way away, and the houses are a lot lower.”
The city planning commission on Oct. 27 approved the company’s conditional-use permit but denied the tree-replacement variance. Forest Hills residents appealed the permit approval, and Stillwater Towing appealed the variance denial, Wittman said. A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Stillwater City Hall.
Neighbor Carolyn Clendenen was not pleased the company might not need a variance, after all. “At least with a variance, he has to have more accountability,” she said.
Clendenen said she is concerned about noise and light pollution from the proposed operation.
“Those big diesel trucks will be running 24/7 because it’s a towing company, and there will be security lights lighting up my bedroom,” she said. “Instead of looking out over trees, now my view will be salvaged cars. What is the city going to do to help me salvage the property value of my home? Now, suddenly, this quiet residential neighborhood is going to become commercial.”
News
Gophers flip Wisconsin offensive lineman from North Dakota State commitment
The Gophers football program picked up a commitment Sunday from Ashton Beers, an offensive lineman from Slinger, Wis.
Beers, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 296 pounds, flipped his pledge from North Dakota State. The three-star recruit had offers from Central Michigan, Buffalo, Toledo and others.
“I would like to thank (coaches and staff) for giving me the opportunity to play at NDSU,” Beers tweeted. “However, after being offered a scholarship, I have decided to commit to The University of Minnesota.”
Beers is the 16th commitment in the U’s class for 2022 and the first from the state of Wisconsin. Beers was named second-team all-state by the Associated Press and was on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s large-school all-state team.
The NCAA early-signing period opens Dec. 15.
News
After nearly two months, still no sign of missing Hillsdale man
HILLSDALE, Mo. – The last time Shemika McGee saw her son, Jarius McGee, was in early September in Hillsdale.
After nearly two months, Jarius is still missing, and Shemika hasn’t heard anything from him.
“I think that he got a phone call, and with the phone call, it just led to something else which led to him missing and I just want him back at home,” she said.
McGee said her son would come and go like many young adults and wasn’t in any trouble that she knew of.
When he left, she said he didn’t have the usual things he would carry like his wallet or headphones.
“We really don’t have anything to go off other than the fact that he’s missing,” McGee said.
Hillsdale Chief of Police John Bernsen said an investigation is ongoing and the department is waiting on Jarius’ phone records.
“Every time we try to chase down a lead it’s always a dead end so that’s why we’re trying to put out the word out so much. We know somebody has seen him. Somebody knows something,” Chief Bernsen said.
Looking for an Angel President Theda Person heard about Jarius missing through social media. Now her non-profit organization has joined the search.
“I’ve created a flyer I’ve contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol to make sure that a flyer was created because law enforcement didn’t really do that,” Person said.
Person believes more can be done in the search is prepared to help McGee as needed.
“1f we say that we care about those that we are serving then we should be more intentional,” she said.
She said with McGee missing this long, he could be anywhere. When asked if he were another race would there be a more thorough investigation, Person thinks so.
“Definitely we can see with the Gabby Petito case and other cases,” Person said.
McGee just wants to know where her son is.
“I mean anything that you can think of goes through my mind,” she said. “Where’s he at, who could he be with? There’s a lot of things going through my mind.”
