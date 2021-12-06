Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute For ‘B.B.’ Bianka: ‘Joy Of My Life’

Candiace Dillard-Bassett recently took fans into her new house.

Over a year after she and husband Chris Bassett confirmed on Instagram that they had moved out of their $800,000 townhouse and into a 10,000-square-foot, $1 million property boasting five bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, the Real Housewives of Potomac star gave a tour of the French chateau-style home.

“Come in darling!” Candiace declares upon opening her large front door.

Upon entry, Candiace gushes over her two-story foyer.

“This is probably one of my favorite rooms, the foyer. I love this room because one of the main things I wanted in my new house was a two-story foyer and this room totally gives me all that,” Candiace shared a recent tour with Bravo.

As Candiace moves to the left of her entryway, she enters the dining room.

“If you know me, you know that I am pretty famous for a dinner party. None happened yet but soon, we’ll have dinner parties without butter knives, hopefully. I literally love this dining room, just homey, but fabulous,” she explained.

After then moving to her “living/family room,” the RHOP star highlights the tall ceiling.

“My favorite thing about this room is definitely the height,” Candiace shared.

“I love my tufted sectional. It’s comfortable. I can like, lay here and like, cover up in my fur blanket and just feel fabulous,” Candiace continued of the large space. “The inspiration in this room is definitely a clean, French chateau vibe.”

Another favorite space of Candiace is her kitchen.

“When I walked into this house when we first toured this home, I was just wowed by this kitchen,” she admitted. “This is my U-shaped kitchen girl, okay? We congregate in our kitchen. We eat here.”

“I’m known to find myself sitting on the island with a libation. This is where we hang out so having a huge, grand gathering space was really important to us,” Candiace added of her primarily white kitchen.

Off of the kitchen is another dining table, which features a large, jeweled light fixture hanging above.

Although Candiace didn’t take fans inside of her upstairs rooms, she pointed out where her mother stays when she’s visiting.

“One of the other things that I loved about this house was that it had a full master with a full bath on the main level, which I wanted to have for [my] mom [Dorothy Dillard],” Candiace revealed. “This is her room. The door’s closed. She’s visiting but she’s probably working. That’s her room and it looks crazy. It’s very gaudy.”

While Chris and Dorothy have had their fair share of issues in recent years, many of which have been due to Chris’ involvement in Candiace’s music career, Dorothy confirmed on Twitter last month that she and Chris are now “fine.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac season seven is expected to go into production sometime in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Greg Endries/Bravo