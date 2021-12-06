Tech
Walleye Fishing Tips
Here is a simple walleye fishing tip that I use for one area of a lake I fish frequenly on Manitoulin Island and the lake is Mindemoya lake. This walleye fishing tip will work on most lakes of various sizes anywhere walleye are caught.
I have been catching walleye for over 50 years all across Canada. During that time I have learned a lot of things about fishing. But always remember that you can usually learn some new tricks and tips at any time.
Over the many years that I have fished this area I see so many anglers full of enthusiasm and expectations come and leave just frustrated with their experience fishing walleye. This fishing tip will help eliminate that frustration. It may not make you an expert, but it will make a difference in your fishing results.
Lake Mindemoya is not a large lake but to know where certain features of the lake are is great information to have. Depth, where to find shoals, sunken islands or structure that walleye love and frequent. My favorite spot on this lake is what is called Grassy Island and in the north west corner of the lake. It is actually what I call a sunken island because the only time it is actually visible from anywhere is in the summer when the reeds and grass are growing. In fact the hottest time of the summer is a great time for fishing walleye.
Now the first thing is of course is your rod and reel, sounds simple but be sure to use good fishing equipment. A light action graphite rod and reel with 6 or 8 pound test line is sufficient to catch and land most large walleyes.
The last thing is of course the simplest the hook. A plain unadorned ball-headed jig is king here. It is simple and easy to use, and deadly. Use 1/4 ounce as much as possible. If you have a problem finding the bottom you can move up to 3/8 ounce till you get used to finding the bottom.
These jigs have no action of their own, so that is up to the angler, short hops seem to work best but do not be afraid to experiment. Try to maintain contact with the bottom at all times, but try not to bounce on slack line. This can cause you to get snagged more often.
Jigs are great for catch and release, most of the time the walleye will be hooked in the top lip. Unhooking is fast and easy for you and the fish.
Tip jigs with either a minnow or a leech. I like to use leeches but at times minnows will work best. I usually carry both so I can test which is working best that day or for the area you are fishing.
Well now put this all together and lets catch those walleyes. Off the edge of this grassy island or sunken island as I call it there is a drop off and the walleye hold to this at different depths at different times of the day. Deeper during the heat of the day and closer in the evening.
The area I fish I am usually able to drift slowly over this reef from one end to the other and preset my jig and bait offering easily plus with great success. If you use electronics of any kind of course you can find these walleyes and where they are holding up. Also if it is too windy to drift the way you want a trolling motor can keep you in the thick of the action or even anchor.
Walleye do not like bright light and most anglers think that the best time for fishing walleye is early morning or in the evening and even after dark. But on Mindemoya Lake in the heat of summer you have an algae growth that clouds the water somewhat and makes for great fishing even in the heat of the day. As simple as this walleye fishing tip seems, remember it works and just experiment and you will succeed.
So to wrap this up if you ever get to my favorite place on earth, Manitoulin Island and happen to be near grassy island on Mindemoya Lake say hello to the oldtimer you see out there all alone in his Lund boat. Do not be afraid to ask questions, because he will have fish! Get out there and enjoy nature and relax!
Using Inspirational Quotes for High School Homeroom Projects
Thinking of new homeroom projects for your high school students? A homeroom teacher has this advantage over other teachers— the opportunity to inspire and influence his students more since he is their immediate adviser, friend, and mentor. In facilitating meaningful homeroom projects, they allow the students to take on additional responsibilities, learn new things, interact better, and have fun. So instead of the usual fund-raising activities and projects, why don’t you try something more inspirational? Here are some ideas you can implement in your class.
INSPIRATIONAL POSTERS
Encourage your students to inspire other students, to give them food for the soul. You can do this by asking them to design and create posters with inspirational quotes about life which they can look up or make by themselves. Have them add graphics or illustrations, even simple ones, to magnify the given message. They can put up these posters around the school to serve as words of motivation and encouragement.
INSPIRATIONAL ITEMS
Your students may also want to use inspirational quotes to decorate various items that they sell in school to other students and even to teachers as a fund-raising project for their class. For instance, they can design and create homemade cards and bookmarks with inspirational quotes. They can also hand-paint plain white shirts with these quotes, along with matching designs. If they have a capital for this small business venture, they may also opt to make shirt designs in the computer and have them printed on the shirts. Afterward, it would be good to suggest to them to also make appropriate advertising and promotional fliers and/or posters to let others know of these items for sale.
In addition, have your students wear the shirts themselves when they sell these things. Imagine seeing a schoolmate wearing a statement shirt that seems to shout a message of inspiration!
INSPIRATIONAL CONTESTS
How about letting other students in the school from different levels join in on the fun? Perhaps your class can plan and facilitate a drawing, painting, or writing contest to interpret a given quote! This can even be done weekly! They will have to create the mechanics and the promotional materials. They can give tokens as prizes and also certificates for the winners. Furthermore, you may want to ask those in charge of the school paper to advertise as well as to publish the works of the winners. In this way, your class project can become a school-wide activity. And at the same time, your students can reach out to their fellow students too and touch their lives!
So what are you waiting for? Use your homeroom periods now to start planning the project that you believe would best benefit your students. Better yet, you can let them vote on which one they would like to do. It would also be good to divide them into groups and have each one do something different. Just be sure to assist them in the planning and implementation. It can be your class’s series of inspirational projects. Good luck and enjoy!
How to Choose a Prefab Pergola Kit?
If your are like most of people you can get overwhelmed by the quantity of information and products that are available to you today. It seems that no matter what direction you turn there is someone new trying to tell you that they are the one you should believe. Today, in this article, the facts are going to be given on what to look for when wanting to buy a pergola prefab kit and what to avoid when looking at them.
First of all there are many different type of kits in the market today. Some of them are wonderful, come with easy to follow instructions, and have a manufacturing company behind them that will help you if you run into a problem. On the other side, there are discount wood pergola kits that are made in China quickly and without much sense of quality in terms of craftsmanship and fitting all of the elements together. And for the installation instructions, you can tell they were written by someone out of our country who does not understand very well how to communicate effectively how to put together the new pergola. As far as the manufacture helping you will a help desk, you might get a local distributor to listen to some of your questions, but they are not the experts.
Materials used in Quality Pergolas
Materials wise for a quality pergola always choose western red cedar as a base material. Red cedar over the years has been used as the standard for all others to fallow, and for good reason. Western red cedar wood is naturally resistant to rotting and is a natural insect repellent. Some other woods like redwood and treated woods are also good for these reasons, but hold some problems you should know about.
Redwood is gorgeous in its looks and functions beautifully as an outdoor structure construction wood. The largest reason why this product is not used today is that it is cost ineffective. Purchasing a new growth redwood pergola will cost you 50% more than a cedar pergola. While an old growth redwood item is 100% more expensive or more depending on the product you select. Neither one of these redwood materials are readily available in prefab pergolas at this time.
Pressure treated products are wonderful for a couple reasons, but also have a down side your should consider. As for longevity, the pressure treated woods will last a long time in the outdoors elements, and have a resistant attribute to both rotting and insects. but, beware that a chemical is placed into the wood so that it can have their characteristics. Even though the manufactures say that they are water based and do not hurt anything, it is still a chemical that is placed in the wood to make it the way it is.
And from an design perspective, the color of the wood after the pressure treating just does not look natural anymore, manufactures say you can stain it for a more natural look if you like. Again, they are selling you on placing for chemicals on the wood to take away the chemical look that was put there by the pressure treatment. This is a concern for many people
The Natural Choice is Cedar
We are not all Eco Friendly fanatics, but in this case the best choice for you quality garden pergolas is western red cedar.
Details of Pergola Kit
The small details can make all the difference in the overall beauty and easy of construction of a prefab cedar pergola kit. Does the kits come with all of the mounting hardware? How is it shipped to the end location? How much is it going to cost to ship the outdoor structure kit? Is there a person to talk to if you have problems? These are all great questions you must answer become making a decision on which one to buy.
If you keep in mind these tips on buying a pergola when out looking at and talking with retailers, you will be much more informed on and have a general sense of confidence that you are buying the right item for your backyard or garden.
A great location to find quality information on backyard structures and all off your home decor information needs found at this learning center. Check them out.
The Difference Between Data Backup And Archives
If you don’t understand the difference between archive and backup, you are on the right page. These days, storage applications make use of data archives and data backup. As a matter of fact, these two are the most popular method when it comes to data protection. But you need to understand the difference between the two if you want to ensure the safety of your essential data.. Let’s find out more
Fundamentally, data backup is an essential process that helps prevent data loss when a hard drive stops working for some unknown reason. Generally, this process creates a duplicate copy of data from hard drives or other applications.
On the other hand, archives refer to a process that transfers important but infrequently used data to another device for long-term data retention. In other words, both of these methods involve the storage of essential data, but there is a slight difference between the two methods. Let’s get into details to understand this matter even better.
Data Backup and Archives
As far as backup is concerned, the purpose is to create a backup that will help facilitate fast data recovery. In other words, the purpose is to preserve data for quick recovery later on. When you lose data for some reason, you can get it back if you already have created a backup.
On the other hand, archives help with long-term data retention. If you lose your essential files due to a hard drive or hardware failure, you can use archives to search your important files.
As far as the application is concerned, companies that want to continue their business processes should go for data backup. The idea is to make sure that they have immediate access to their essential databases without waiting for days or hours. They cannot afford interruptions.
On the other hand, companies that have to comply with laws and regulations go for archives instead. Basically, this approach is useful for data review and retention for a long period of time.
We can say that backups are generated in order to protect the database by creating copies. On the other hand, archives are used for storing data for a long time so that others can retrieve it whenever they want to.
Without any doubt, both of these processes are indispensable for all types of businesses out there. Once a backup is created, it should be properly archived or it will be extremely difficult to access it later round. This is true about large industries such as education and medicine.
Although there is little difference between the two processes, we can say that they both are essential for both individuals and businesses. If you want to boost data management, we suggest that you try these methods. You can recover your data fast in case of natural disasters or hardware failure.
In short, we suggest that you get a better idea of the difference between the two terms. You may want to create copies of your essential data in order to be on the safe side in case of a disaster.
