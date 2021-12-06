Celebrities
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Beth & Rip Plan To Marry Soon & Jamie Confronts Garrett
As Beth and Rip made marriage plans, Jamie had an intense discussion with Garrett over his role in the Dutton attacks during the December 5 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ Plus, the Lloyd and Walker tension came to a head.
Jimmy is slowly but surely getting acquainted with his life at the Four Sixes. He’s found a place to stay — inside this time — while working on the ranch. He gets up every day to the same routine, hoping that he made the right move in leaving Yellowstone.
Back in Montana, Beth is worried over John not calling her. She knows something is up. Beth asks Rip to take her on a ride. “Beth, why can’t you tell me what you’re thinking?” Rip asks. She’s always telling him what they’re doing and none of the why. He then spends his whole day thinking about what she’s up to.
Beth & Summer Fight In Front Of John
Beth heads to the main house. She walks in and finds Summer in John’s shirt in the kitchen. Naturally, Beth doesn’t take it well. When Summer asks who Beth is, Beth responds with a knife in her hand, “I’m the b*tch about to stab you in the stomach.” Beth thinks Summer is a hooker, while Summer thinks Beth is John’s wife.
John walks in and tries to settle things between the two women. Summer provokes Beth by thinking Beth got a boob job. “Actually, God gave me these for free. Looks like he gave me yours too,” Beth quips. John tells Beth to stop arguing with Summer. Summer decides to kiss John in front of Beth. John says he’s too old for all of this and tells Beth to be nice to Summer.
He doesn’t think Beth staying for breakfast is a good idea. Beth says she wouldn’t miss this for the world. Breakfast doesn’t improve the situation. Summer’s a vegan and doesn’t eat gluten. Things get tense again, which only riles Beth up. John tells Beth to treat Summer with respect. That’s never going to happen. As Beth walks out, she says to Summer, “I hope you die of ass cancer.” Summer makes a note that Beth is a little too old to be jealous of the girl her father is seeing and John agrees.
Meanwhile, Kayce and Monica check out a new house. As Monica talks with the realtor, Kayce watches Tate playing with a dog outside. Monica and Kayce realize that this is their house. They even decide to keep the stray dog, too.
Garrett Admits He Planned The Attack
Jamie finally goes to confront his father about Riggins. He’s got a gun and tells his father to stand with his hands up. Garrett mentions that this won’t be the first murder Jamie has covered up. “You tried to kill my family,” Jamie says. Garrett replies, “That’s not your family. This is your family. That baby is your family.”
Garrett believes he’s given Jamie the strength to get away from the Duttons. While Jamie has no love for Beth, he believes in his heart that Jamie is his brother. “You miss what you thought you were,” Garrett says. Garrett doesn’t think there is such a thing as right or wrong, fair or moral. “Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men from taking back what they’ve stolen,” Garrett continues. “John Dutton used you. Just like he used all his children to scare and shame others so nobody takes back what he stole.”
Garrett tells Jamie that he has “no agenda but giving you back the family that you never had and the legacy he robbed from you.” Garrett fully admits that he tried to kill the Duttons. “I’ll keep trying till I get it right,” Garrett warns. “That’s how much I love you.” Jamie breaks down while Garrett comforts him. This is not going to end well.
Monica Gets Jealous
Kayce is called to look into a situation by Rainwater and Mo. Kayce crosses paths with a beautiful woman who used to wrangle at the ranch. There’s a moment between Kayce and this woman that Monica definitely notices. When they get into the car, Monica asks Kayce about the woman. She’s clearly a little jealous. “Not my type, baby,” Kayce says to Monica. Tate breaks the tension by saying the woman was “one hot tamale.”
Later, Monica and Kayce are in bed together. Monica can’t sleep because she’s “thinking about your little b*tch in a tank top.” That makes Kayce laugh. “You’re mine,” Kayce tells Monica. Before a passionate makeout session, Monica tells Kayce, “I could kill you.”
Lloyd has taken a liking to Carter. He teaches Carter how to rope. Lloyd advises Carter to apologize to Beth like he means it. Carter tells Lloyd to take his own advice. “I didn’t say sorry,” the very stubborn Lloyd says. Lloyd ends up going too far at the bunkhouse. He smashes Walker’s guitar and stabs Walker! The men of the bunkhouse put Lloyd in handcuffs and render him unconscious. As the chaos unfolds, Mia grabs her stuff and leaves.
Beth & Rip Make Marriage Plans
As this is all happening, Beth and Rip have a very important conversation. Beth tells Rip that she’s looking for a place where she can become Rip’s wife. “I want a place with no memories… a place where nothing happened until we happened,” she says. Rip tells Beth that he knows just the place. Their moment is interrupted when a car pulls up. Ryan brings a handcuffed Lloyd to Rip.
The vet is called to help Walker with the stab wound. Walker just wants the knife out of his chest. Laramie ends up doing as he asks and blood goes everywhere, but he’s going to make it.
John is called in to advise on what to do with Lloyd. Lloyd been enforcing the rules at the ranch for 30 years so what does this look like to everyone else. John decides to give him one more chance. One more mistake and Lloyd knows exactly what will happen. However, changes are coming. John puts his foot down and orders no more girls in the bunkhouse. Lloyd and Walker are going to fight it out. “Rip, I want you to make an example out of the last man standing,” John says.
Lloyd & Walker Got At It One Last Time
Rip orders everyone to the bunkhouse. He tells Teeter and Laramie to leave. The guys have to come with him. Lloyd and Walker go into the ring. A brutal fight breaks out between them. Rip makes Carter watch the whole thing. A chunk of time goes by and the fight is still going. John begins to step into the ring, but Rip assures John that he’s going to finish this.
Rip goes up to Lloyd and hugs him. “I love you,” Rip tells Lloyd, before punching him right in the gut. “This is for your protection,” Rip adds. He breaks Lloyd’s fingers right then and there. Lloyd helps Walker up. They’re both brought in front of John. “So we understand each other?” John asks. They both agree. Off to the side, a weary Rip says over and over, “F**k.”
After witnessing what went down, Carter says, “I know what I want to be when I grow up.” He points at John. “I want to be him.”
Following his emotional confrontation with Garrett, Jamie makes his way to his office. He has a visitor, the new head of operations for Market Equities. Beth is waiting for him. “You’re going to run everything, aren’t you?” Jamie asks Beth. Beth has the perfect Beth response, “Everything, you miserable motherf**ker.”
Kristin Chenoweth Braves The Cold In Strapless Dress For National Tree Lighting
Even though she was performing outside at the end of fall, Kristin Chenoweth looked totally unbothered as she rocked a strapless gown for the National Christmas Tree Lighting event.
Kristin Chenoweth totally stole the show when she performed at the National Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2! The annual event aired on television on Dec. 5, and featured festive performances from Kristin and a slew of other celebrities. For her part in the special, Kristin sang “Man With The Bag”, and had a huge smile on her face as she strutted around the stage.
The performance took place outside, but Kristin opted not to wear a jacket, and instead showed off her full holiday outfit. The powerhouse singer wore a strapless black dress, which had buttons down the middle. The gown had a slit up the middle, allowing Kristin to show off her silver shoes. Kristin completed the look with furry white cuffs around her neck and wrists to help keep warm.
Aside from Kristin, this star-studded event also featured performances from H.E.R, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Juanes, Patti LaBelle and more. It was hosted by LL Cool J, and Joe Biden and Jill Biden were in attendance. The president and first lady came by to oversee the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, officially kicking off the holiday season in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Kristin has a lot to celebrate as this year winds down. In late October, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, and was happily showing off her engagement ring during the National Christmas Tree Lighting performance. The Broadway vet announced her exciting personal news on social media, gushing over her man in the post. “Guess you’re stuck with me now,” she wrote. “I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!!”
This is Kristin’s second engagement, although she never tied the knot with her ex, Marc Kudish. The actress has been linked to various men over the years, but it looks like she’s ready to settle down with Josh now. 2022 is looking pretty good, too!
Sophia Loren’s Grandkids: Everything To Know About Lucia & Leonardo Ponti
Living legend Sophia Loren has a big beautiful family to call her own. Find out all about the iconic Italian actress’ grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!
Sophia Loren is an international movie star and living legend who embodies the glitz and glamour of classic Hollywood. Considered one of the most beautiful actresses to ever grace the silver screen, the Italian goddess is still going strong at 87, as she recently starred in 2020’s The Life Ahead, which was written and directed by her own son Edoardo Ponti. Born in Rome, Sophia found success early with back-to-back hits in Italian cinema. It didn’t take her long to do the same when she landed in America, quickly becoming a household name starring alongside Anthony Perkins in Desire Under the Elms and Cary Grant in Houseboat. With 1960’s Two Women, Sophia became the first actress to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance. She even scored a second Academy Award nomination for 1965’s Marriage Italian-Style.
Sophia’s one and only marriage, which took place in Mexico in 1957, was to Italian film producer Carlo Ponti, who was 27 years her senior. They welcomed Carlo Ponti Jr. in December 1968 and Edoardo was born on January 6, 1973. Carlo would go on to become an orchestra conductor and marry Andrea Meszaros Ponti in 2004, according to Closer. They have two children, but little is known about them as the family is very private. Edoardo would marry actress Sasha Alexander, who has starred in such shows as NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles. They share daughter Lucia, 15, and son Leonardo, 11. Find out all about Sophia’s grandkids Lucia and Leonardo here!
Lucia Ponti
Lucia (pictured left above) has definitely garnered the good looks gene from Sophia, as she has blossomed into a beautiful teenager. Although she is Hollywood royalty, and has a godmother in actress Jessica Capshaw, her mom was careful to bring her to the set of Rizzoli & Isles for a good reason. “Yes, I can bring my daughter, any time I want. But, given that we’re working with a lot of corpses, she doesn’t come that often. I think that might be a little traumatic,” Sasha told Collider in 2010.
Leonardo Ponti
Little Leonardo appears to be on the verge of a dancing career, as he was seen bopping around with his mom to some tunes last January here. Speaking with Collider, his mom revealed how motherhood has positively affected her entire life. “I think that becoming a parent absolutely changes your entire life and certainly changes your work, and it has changed mine. It just allows you to have access to your emotions, even more than you already did. You’re watching this little person grow in front of you, and you realize that you’re seeing how precious life is and how quickly it goes.”
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Mark Daughter Vivian’s 9th Birthday: ‘Daddy Loves You’
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter Vivian’s birthday with memorable pics of some of her best moments and sweet words that helped them express their love.
Tom Brady, 44, and Gisele Bundchen, 41, proved their proud parents of their daughter Vivian when they shared loving messages and pics in honor of her ninth birthday on Dec. 5. The football player and model included multiple pics of the cute gal showing off her energy and smile, including one of her and her mom posing in water together, and one of her throwing a football to her dad, along with sweet captions.
“9 years old now and there’s never been a sweeter, kinder Angel then you Vivi! Daddy loves you sssoooo much!!! Happy Birthday I’m looking forward to many more days of throwing the football together 😍😍😍😍😍,” Tom’s caption read.
“Happy birthday my little sunshine! How lucky I am to be your Mommy. You make everyday brighter!
P.s Thanks uncle @ninomunoz for the pictures!☀️✨❤️ Feliz aniversário meu raio de sol! Que sorte eu tenho de ser sua Mama. Você ilumina minha vida!” Gisele then captioned her post.
The couple‘s followers responded to the posts with their own birthday wishes for Vivien as well as kind comments about the epic pics they shared. Fellow celebs also posted responses, including David Beckham, who wrote, “Happy Birthday Vivi ❤️ @tombrady we r in trouble man 😂,” and Alex Rodriguez, who wrote, “Happy birthday ❤️.”
Before Vivian turned nine, she went on a sunset stroll with Gisele in Nov. The Brazilian beauty shared a gorgeous photo of her holding hands with her mini-me as they walked into water and used the caption to talk about life being a gift.
“Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do,” she wrote. “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”
