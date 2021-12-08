Tech
Audio Conferencing – Web 2.0 Pizzazz Vs Same-Old-Same-Old
What do you need to know about Web 2.0 audio conferencing? How is it different than your crusty old dial-in number a PIN you’ve been carrying around in your wallet or purse?
Traditional services lack innovation – Audio conferencing has seen little innovation since its emergence in the 1980’s. It started as a part of an AT&T operator call center and you paid $1 per minute per participant. It had basic features and rules rigid. After your allotted time you were cut off. You were charged extra for everything like operator fees, late fees, no-show fees and cancellation fees. Put bluntly, traditional services were as mean as a drill sergeant. After AT&T divestiture in the mid-1980’s “reservation-less” technology emerged to give the emergent Baby Bells basic services. These technologies are still with us. The innovation with reservationless was the ability to use the same PIN for multiple calls without having to schedule each call through an operator.
Blends the best of the phone & data worlds – “Web 2.0 audio conferencing” is an emerging industry that describes a new breed of technology that’s breathing new life into a stodgy yet much needed business service. Traditional services, or same-old-same-old conferencing, connected phone wires together. The new services blend traditional phone technologies with the new breed of web-based technologies, like the i-Phone® and Blackberry® to offer new features and functions that make the user experience more effective… and maybe even more fun, too. Ease-of-use, convenience, more features and higher quality at lower costs are its calling card.
Web 2.0 feature power is finally here – This new audio conferencing technology blends the best of the phone and web worlds. For example, say you need to get your work team together right now to handle an emergency. Now you can simply tap your group list and voile! You are all on the phone. No more slogging through the process of sending everyone an email, waiting for confirmations, starting the call, waiting for stragglers. Those cumbersome barriers to greater efficiency are removed. Such capabilities were impossible with same-old-same old audio conferencing, but today they’re simple to accomplish and generate powerful results.
Special Note: Web 2.0 audio conferencing and “web conferencing” are not the same. Web conferencing enables the broadcast of a computer screen view, like a PowerPoint slide to participants. Audio conferencing manages the phone connections. Sometimes the two technologies are used together. More often than not however, audio conferencing is used since it doesn’t require everyone to be in front of a computer each time.
Organizing is Like Gardening – Weeding Out is Key
Ask yourself some questions:
When did you use it last? How much would it cost to get another one, if you should need it in the future?
Will the clothing still be in vogue once you get back to that smaller size? Has your lifestyle changed?
Has the product expired? Do you use a new favorite brand ?
Does everyone love it? If it needs repair, how long has it been in the repair pile – vis a vis the guilt you feel at not having repaired it yet.
Who else would enjoy the items you’re getting rid of, as much as you have? The best idea is to think about this person as you’re going through your … books? Collectibles? When you can picture someone loving the item as you have, it’s far easier to winnow down and out.
Someday is now: If not now, when?
What deserving group, perhaps one you belong to, would appreciate your gifts? Beautiful crafts supplies can be given to an art school or adult day care program.
Keep a photograph of the item instead of the item itself (and all the space it takes up). Think “reduce” instead of “eliminate” here. Decide how many you can reasonably and comfortably display – if not displayed, you don’t get to enjoy them inside a box.
Or keep one or two favorites in your collection, instead of all of them. One teenage, young woman had over 100 stuffed animals. As she turned 13, she wanted a different, cooler bedroom design. We displayed 12 of her favorites on a shelf. All the rest she kept in an under-the-bed storage bin, until she decides whether she really wants to keep all of them.
Realize that you will notice and appreciate more of your favorite items, once you weed out. You’ll have easier and faster access to what you use everyday. And it will be easier for everyone to put things away. I often hear, “Oh, I’d forgotten I had this.” And a wonderful memory follows. Now imagine taking your favorite objects and putting them back in use — for their original purpose or a new and creative use. Repurpose!
Once you live with a bit less, you’ll realize the joy of simplifying your life, so you do it again. It’s quite common to go through two rounds of sorting out what you want to keep.
Children’s and grandchildren’s artwork and toys – same ideas apply. You’ll notice the best artwork if you display your favorites (or they choose their favorites).
Keep only the best each school year; you’ll know them when you see them. Keep 3 papers weekly and by 6th grade, you’ll have over 800 pieces of paper! Sobering fact.
And toys – weed out by helping children go through toys that are too young for them. Figure out together which friends or organization would like the toys that are like new. What a great lesson for them to learn about giving.
Too much mail? Too much paperwork? Take your name off mailing lists and off magazine subscriptions you no longer find the time to read. Make decisions quickly about the next step for papers. You’ll winnow down those piles into smaller ones. And aren’t smaller piles easier to deal with.
Having a system in place to manage paperwork for you, your family and your business will make this less overwhelming.
Take some of these ideas to heart and implement your new systems.
You’ll be creating more time for yourself – can’t beat that!
Cold Foiling
The cold foiling process, as the name implies, involves foil blocking without the use of heat. Traditional hot stamping foils require heat and pressure to transfer the foil from the carrier film to the substrate being printed, whereas cold foiling does not.
A hot foil generally consists of a polyester carrier, or, more rarely, polypropylene or cellulose film, a release layer, a lacquered layer, the colour which determines the shade of gold or coloured metallic effect, a layer of vacuum deposited aluminium and finally a sized layer to give adhesion to the printed stock. A cold foil has basically the same structure, though cold foiling usually requires a thinner aluminium layer, and the adhesive layer is not always necessary.
The hot stamping foil is applied to the stock by means of a heated die, set at a temperature of between around 100 Celsius to over 200C, depending on the type of stamping press being used and the area being blocked. The heat activates both the adhesive layer and the release layer, and allows transfer of the foil from the carrier film according to the design of the die.
A cold foil, on the other hand, requires no heat and adhesion is achieved by means of a completely different mechanism. In cold foiling the design is not applied by means of a heated die, but is printed in the form a UV activated adhesive. Any printing technique can theoretically be used in cold foiling, though offset litho and flexo are the most common. The run is started, the design applied using UV adhesive from printing plate or blanket, web and cold foil are brought together through a nip then the sandwich passed under UV lamps which cure the adhesive. The cold foil and print webs are separated and rewound. Since the UV has to penetrated the aluminium layer, this is thinner in cold foiling than with hot foiling. A cold foil must have an optical density low enough for it to sufficiently transparent to UV light to allow it to cure the adhesive in the short time available.
So, in a nutshell, cold foiling involves printing an adhesive, nipping the cold foil sandwich to it, curing, then separation, leaving the foil adhered to the stock according the printed design of the adhesive.
Traditional cold foiling is normally reel-to-reel and used in the self-adhesive labelling industry, but recent developments have allowed a viable sheet-fed process to be used.
Whatever method is used, cold foiling has yet to give the high shine of traditional hot foil stamping. The nip, composed of a metal roller and a rubber impression roller, has to spotlessly clean or pinholes will be seen in the finished result. Cold foil is prone to pin-holing and other visual defects. The separation in cold foiling is crucial, as is flatness of the web. Cold foiling is particularly prone to creasing if the webs are not completely flat when brought together,
ADVANTAGES
The advantages of cold foiling are:
1. In-line foiling. The cold foiling unit can be placed in-inline after the printing processes, and if required, between printing processes. In cold foiling, the process has been converted from a slow hot stamping process to a fast printing process using a cold foil. The printer therefore bypasses an additional relatively slow process through using a cold foil rather than a hot foil.
2. Fast set-up. The use of conventional printing methods such as offset allows fast set up of cold foil as against hot foil. There is no packing required in cold foiling to ensure even pressure to the substrate since the cold foil is applied to a wet adhesive.
3. The expense of having metal dies cut is eliminated with cold foil. The cold foiling process becomes more attractive for short runs, where previously dies costs could prohibit this.
4. Since we are using a printing process, there are fewer registration problems with cold foiling. The hot foil process frequently present problems in registration which require time to put right.
DISADVANTAGES
1. Cold foil print quality is not as good as that from hot foil. The brightness is generally lacking and pinholes are frequently a problem.
2. Cold foiling requires complete cleanliness if surface defects are to be kept to a minimum, and the hardness, cleanliness, alignment and pressure of the nip roller is extremely important.
3. The energy provided by the UV lamps must be properly maintained or the cold foil will not adhere to the partially cured adhesive. In cold foiling, the transmission of the UV energy through the foil is critical. Problems can be experienced with deep cold foil colours which act as UV absorbers, and foiling to black and deep blue substrates can be difficult in cold foiling since these colours contain pigments which act as UV absorbers and thus leaves less energy to cure the adhesive. For these reasons many suppliers do not offer cold foil in deep shades.
All in all, though, cold foiling is growing in popularity due to the increased profitability it gives, especially in areas where the very highest quality of foiling is not necessary. The newer offset cold foiling techniques are rapidly gaining ground on the quality of traditional hot foils, which is why most hot stamping foil manufacturers now include cold foil in their portfolio.
Bird’s Nest – How to Identify Chemically Bleached Bird’s Nest
The benefits of edible bird’s nest are becoming widely documented. Edible bird’s nest is now a sought after commodity with a high value. Where there is profit to be made there is usually someone trying to profit unethically, and the edible bird’s nest market is no exception. Unethical businessmen have jumped on the bandwagon pursuing a fast buck by selling fake and chemically bleached edible bird’s nest.
The majority of consumers are unaware of how to differentiate between real bird’s nest and chemically bleached bird’s nest. The objective of this article is to provide the consumer with an essential verification methodology. This will not only protect the consumer, but help to preserve the market and push out the unethical tradesmen.
Before performing visual and physical checks on certain aspects of the bird’s nest, you need to make sure that you purchase your bird’s nest from a reputable retailer. Do not buy pre-packed edible bird’s nest as this will hinder your ability to perform the verification procedures discussed below.
Verification Step 1:
Observe the appearance of the bird’s nest closely. It should not be completely white and reflective in any way. If the bird’s nest is overly white in appearance and reflective, then there is a high probability that the edible bird’s nest has been bleached with chemicals. Edible bird’s nest that has not been cleaned with bleaching agent will not be completely white in appearance, neither will it be reflective.
Verification Step 2:
Natural bird’s nest always varies in size and weight due to its natural formation. There should be no standardisation of edible bird’s nest. The size and weight should not be uniform. Any standardisation of the product is a positive indicator of man made bird’s nest.
Verification Step 3:
Upon inspection of the bird’s nest, be sure to thoroughly smell the nest to see if you can detect the light scent of an egg. If you cannot smell the scent of an egg then the edible bird’s nest may fall into one of the following categories.
a) No Smell:
If the bird’s nest has no smell to it, then it is less likely to have been bleached with chemicals, although, it is still possible that a small amount of bleaching agent may have been used. The traditional cleaning process destroys the surface nutrients of the bird’s nest removing much of the natural scent. It is only after boiling the nest that the egg scent becomes pungent again. This is problematic in terms of verification. However, if the edible bird’s nest has no scent or a light scent of egg, then there is a good chance that the bird’s nest has not been chemically tampered with. To be completely certain of the authenticity of the edible bird’s nest, it is essential to know which company originally manufactured the product.
b) Unpleasant Smell:
An unpleasant smell of any kind presents an extremely high possibility of the bird’s nest having been bleached with chemicals or other impure ingredients. If you detect the smell of wood, this can be attributed to the wooden planks upon which the swiftlet built its nest.
c) Mouldy Smell.
The smell of mould is directly associated with a high moisture level inside the bird’s nest. If you do detect a mouldy smell then you should avoid purchase immediately. Mould contains bacteria which could be detrimental to your health and cause subsequent illness.
In Summary
If the bird’s nest you are about to purchase does not pass the authenticity verification tests than walk away without further discussion with the retailer. Any attempt to point out the abnormalities of the bird’s nest will only result in a defensive argument by the retailer. Many retailers are unaware of the facts regarding natural bird’s nest and may themselves have been duped into buying the stock.
The verification guide in this article forms an essential part of your bird’s nest purchase. This advice will stop you from falling into the trap of a counterfeit purchase. You will save yourself money and time, but most important of all you will protect yourself from potential ill health caused by chemicals or bacteria.
