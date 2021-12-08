Audio Conferencing – Web 2.0 Pizzazz Vs Same-Old-Same-Old

Ask yourself some questions:

When did you use it last? How much would it cost to get another one, if you should need it in the future?

Will the clothing still be in vogue once you get back to that smaller size? Has your lifestyle changed?

Has the product expired? Do you use a new favorite brand ?

Does everyone love it? If it needs repair, how long has it been in the repair pile – vis a vis the guilt you feel at not having repaired it yet.

Who else would enjoy the items you’re getting rid of, as much as you have? The best idea is to think about this person as you’re going through your … books? Collectibles? When you can picture someone loving the item as you have, it’s far easier to winnow down and out.

Someday is now: If not now, when?

What deserving group, perhaps one you belong to, would appreciate your gifts? Beautiful crafts supplies can be given to an art school or adult day care program.

Keep a photograph of the item instead of the item itself (and all the space it takes up). Think “reduce” instead of “eliminate” here. Decide how many you can reasonably and comfortably display – if not displayed, you don’t get to enjoy them inside a box.

Or keep one or two favorites in your collection, instead of all of them. One teenage, young woman had over 100 stuffed animals. As she turned 13, she wanted a different, cooler bedroom design. We displayed 12 of her favorites on a shelf. All the rest she kept in an under-the-bed storage bin, until she decides whether she really wants to keep all of them.

Realize that you will notice and appreciate more of your favorite items, once you weed out. You’ll have easier and faster access to what you use everyday. And it will be easier for everyone to put things away. I often hear, “Oh, I’d forgotten I had this.” And a wonderful memory follows. Now imagine taking your favorite objects and putting them back in use — for their original purpose or a new and creative use. Repurpose!







Once you live with a bit less, you’ll realize the joy of simplifying your life, so you do it again. It’s quite common to go through two rounds of sorting out what you want to keep.

Children’s and grandchildren’s artwork and toys – same ideas apply. You’ll notice the best artwork if you display your favorites (or they choose their favorites).

Keep only the best each school year; you’ll know them when you see them. Keep 3 papers weekly and by 6th grade, you’ll have over 800 pieces of paper! Sobering fact.

And toys – weed out by helping children go through toys that are too young for them. Figure out together which friends or organization would like the toys that are like new. What a great lesson for them to learn about giving.







Too much mail? Too much paperwork? Take your name off mailing lists and off magazine subscriptions you no longer find the time to read. Make decisions quickly about the next step for papers. You’ll winnow down those piles into smaller ones. And aren’t smaller piles easier to deal with.







Having a system in place to manage paperwork for you, your family and your business will make this less overwhelming.







Take some of these ideas to heart and implement your new systems.







You’ll be creating more time for yourself – can’t beat that!