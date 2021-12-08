Business Women: BET Star Talks ‘The Oval’ & Educating New Generation of Actors

Breakout star, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, Taja V Simpson is making waves on the current season of BET’s & Tyler Perry‘s, The Oval.

She is best known for her role as long-suffering wife and White House staffer Priscilla Owen in BET’s #1 scripted cable drama, Tyler Perry’s THE OVAL.

Taja was born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is very proud of her southern roots. Her journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.

Taja has quickly become one of the screen’s most sought-after artists. She is starring in her new film Lola 2, which is slated to begin production in March 2022.

Through this success, she launched her own academy, The Working Actors Academy, which helps advise up and coming actors.

The award-winning actress believes in helping others and sharing knowledge within the industry. She created The Working Actors Academy to help show actors the ins and outs of how the business works — a skill that isn’t shown or taught really anywhere else.

Membership with TWAA gives an inside look, into the business and teaches aspiring and working actors how to successfully book jobs and has received rave reviews since its inception.

Entertainment isn’t the only thing Taja is passionate about. She also loves the beauty industry and she’s all about bold looks and bright colors. She started a lipstick line called the Taja V. Simpson Collection.

At the moment, she has three different shades of lipstick on sale in her online store. Taja also launched her own hair growth line, “TAJ. Hair Growth.” The company was born out of her own past experiences with hair problems.

Taja is co-author of a best-selling book, “Cracking the Acting Code,” which teaches aspiring actors how to jumpstart their acting careers.

Source: Press release