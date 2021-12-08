News
Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after arrest in Alabama
REFORM, Ala. — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the jail where he was being held.
The 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player died Monday at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News.
Court records obtained by media outlets say that while being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand.
Foster had a court appearance Monday afternoon before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin. Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others,” the judge wrote in his order denying bond for Foster.
But what happened between Monday afternoon and his death later that day was a mystery. Few other details have been released.
Foster had been arrested Sunday afternoon in the small town of Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to elude,” WWL-TV reported, citing jail records. Those charges were replaced later that afternoon by three counts of simple assault and one count of third-degree robbery, the jail records show.
Foster is a Chicago native who played two years for the New Orleans Saints, the Tuscaloosa newspaper reported.
Afghan refugees meet father of fallen Marine as they settle in St. Louis
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A group of Afghan refugees, who moved to St. Louis, recently met with the family of a fallen Marine from Wentzville.
Mark Schmitz lost his son after an attack at the Kabul airport while US troops were withdrawing from Afghanistan. Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was one of 13 Marines killed in August.
A sense of gratitude filled the room as Mark met with two Afghan families settling in the area. The weight of the moment was not lost on either family, each ready to tell their stories.
Once sitting down, Haseeb, who formally served as a military translator, introduced everyone.
“As I came to the United States, I feel very comfortable seeing the peace and being in freedom,” said one of the refugees, Yama.“If you were rich or poor in Afghanistan, your life would be in a problem — but here it’s amazing, the peace and the freedom.”
Here, the kids are in school as the parents work full-time.
“We feel very happy,” said Mahooba, another refugee. “We feel very safe. We feel at home. We love it here. It’s amazing being in America with Americans, the loveliest people on earth.”
Despite the growing influx of refugees coming to St. Louis, 50 to 100 refugees land at lambert each week through the end of the year, according to the International Institute. The refugees who met with Mark still have family members in Afghanistan, whom they miss dearly.
“I want them here, but there are no chances for them,” said Haseeb. “It was only for us, that we serve, that we work with the U.S. military and people like Jared sacrificed for us to come here.”
It’s that sacrifice that brought them to Jared’s father, Mark.
“We believe strongly that he was a martyr, and that he was catapulted into heaven and that puts your heart at ease,” said Mark.
Now, the Schmitz family wants to help those like Jared, who put their lines on the line in Afghanistan and around the world.
“There’s no reason, I think, that ever should be a vet that is homeless, for what they did for this country. We are all are indebted to them,” said Schmitz. “This is best way I can think of right now is to pay it forward.”
The Veteran’s Curation Program plans to build 50 homes near a veteran’s hospital in St. Louis to help. The Schmitz family’s goal is to fundraise the money to build 13 in honor of the 13 fallen U.S. Soldiers including Jared.
Schmitz met with two other refugees that came to St. Louis in recent weeks. Those men and the families he met with for this story said they plan to pitch in.
“God bless you, Allah bless you,” said Haseeb. “Thank you.”
Funds are being raised via the foundation: http://www.stlheronetwork.com/help-a-hero
With jury set, Potter trial turns to opening statements
By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial Wednesday, with the defense claiming that Kim Potter made an innocent mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and the prosecution portraying her as a veteran cop who had gone through extensive training that warned of such a mix-up.
Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s April 11 death in Brooklyn Center. The white former officer – she resigned two days after the shooting – has said she meant to use her Taser on the 20-year-old Wright after he tried to drive away from a traffic stop as officers tried to arrest him, but that she grabbed her handgun instead.
Her body camera recorded the shooting.
A mostly white jury was seated last week, setting the stage for testimony to begin in a case that sparked angry demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police station last spring. Those demonstrations, with protesters frequently clashing with police in riot gear, happened as former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial just 10 miles (16 kilometers) away for killing George Floyd.
Potter was training a new officer when they pulled Wright over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror, according to a criminal complaint.
When they found that Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant, they tried to arrest him but he got back into his car instead of cooperating. Potter’s body-camera video recorded her shouting “Taser, Taser, Taser” and “I’ll tase you” before she fired once with her handgun. Afterward, she is heard saying, “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.”
To bolster their claim that it was an accident, defense attorneys have highlighted Potter’s immediate reaction and later body-camera footage that hasn’t been seen by the public in which Potter is said to have repeatedly expressed remorse. But they have also asserted that Potter was within her rights to use deadly force if she had consciously chosen to do so because Wright’s actions endangered other officers at the scene.
“She believed the use of a Taser was appropriate when she saw Mr. Wright’s abject denial of his lawful arrest coupled with his attempted flight,” defense attorney Paul Engh wrote in a pretrial filing seeking to dismiss one of the charges. “She could have shot him.”
Prosecutors have countered that Potter had been trained on Taser use several times during her 26-year police career, including twice in the six months that preceded the shooting. In one of their own pretrial filings, they cited training that explicitly warns officers about confusing a handgun with a Taser and directs them “to learn the differences between their Taser and firearm to avoid such confusion.”
Potter, they argued in their filing, “consciously and intentionally acted in choosing to use force on Daunte Wright and in reaching for, drawing, pointing, and manipulating a weapon.”
A jury of 14 people, including two white alternates, will hear the case. Nine of the 12 jurors likely to deliberate are white, one is Black and two are Asian.
The jury’s racial makeup is roughly in line with the demographics of Hennepin County, which is about 74% white. But the jury is notably less diverse than the one that convicted Chauvin in Floyd’s killing.
Potter has told the court she will testify.
The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness, while the lesser requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years on the second-degree one. Prosecutors have said they will seek a longer sentence.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
