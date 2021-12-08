Bitcoin
Forward Protocol Raises $1.25 Million to Build Web 3.0 Toolkits for a Value Driven Economy
Panama City, Panama, 8th December, 2021,
Forward Protocol has raised $1.25 million across two series of funding rounds, attracting investment from leading blockchain projects and venture capital groups such as Bitcoin.com, CVVC, AU21, X21, and GDA Capital.
Additional capital came from MEXC, Stakez Capital, Magnus Capital, MarketAcross, Basics Capital, CRT Capital, Polygon Studios, Master Ventures, BlackDragon, Tokenova, Lotus Capital, NFT Technologies, Darkpool Capital, Octopus Capital, ZBS Capital, IBC Group, Polygon Syndicate, Oracles Investment Group, Marathon Capital, Cuan Ventures, Ardura Capital, and Utopian Capital. Polygon also contributed a grant.
After raising $500k in its seed round, Forward welcomed investment totalling $700k in its private funding round as it draws closer to its goal of building Web 3.0 toolkits for a value-driven economy on a global scale.
‘Making blockchain technology simple to use for non technical people is the next logical step in our progression towards mass adoption of blockchain,’ said Forward Protocol Co-Founder Karnika E. Yashwant. He continued, “The value-driven economy is the next blockchain revolution.”
‘When you take away the barrier to entry you encourage participation rates to skyrocket,’ said Co-Founder Mitch Rankin. ‘We are adoption focused, providing open-source blockchain tools to enable any organization in any sector to use our toolkits to embrace Web 3.0 in a simple to use, drag and drop, no code environment” .’
Rankin’s statements were echoed by AU21 Alexi Nedeltchev, who added ‘Forward Protocol’s vision of creating Web 3.0 toolkits is revolutionary, and we see them leading this sector while accelerating the adoption of blockchain globally.’
About Forward Protocol
Forward Protocol employs an easy-to-use WordPress-like model to facilitate a no-code environment that users can interact with even without technical knowledge. Also, Forward Protocol provides blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy. The modular architecture and ready-to-deploy fully customizable smart contracts are designed for anyone to adopt blockchain technology, without any risk. The protocol’s modular design allows any organization to choose the module suited to their platform and modify it to be functional to their use case.
Taking advantage of the blockchain’s financial applications, Forward Protocol introduces the concept of an Initial Value Offering (IVO) among many others, which applies the crowd-funding model to blockchain. This is a kickstarter program on the blockchain, creating transparent fundraising opportunities and safety for backers. The Initial Value Offering (IVO) provides a solution for creators who need to invest substantial amounts of time and money into new products, but lack the certainty that they will become popular enough to cover the costs and assure profit for their product. It also protects prospective buyers’ funds in a similar way that the kickstarter platform works.
Contacts
New Order Announces $NEWO Token Sale Through Dutch Auction On MISO
Toronto, Canada, 8th December, 2021,
New Order, a community-driven venture DAO incubator for decentralized financial (DeFi) projects, announced the public sale of its governance token $NEWO via a Dutch auction on MISO.
New Order is putting 24 million $NEWO tokens out of its total 800 million supply (3%) up for sale through the Dutch auction, with an implied minimum price of $0.075 per token. The auction will be up and running for 24 hours from 8:30 EST on December 9 through the Sushi MISO Launchpad.
MISO is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange and a yield farming platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Dutch auctions on MISO replicate a centuries-old auction system that’s designed to find the true market value of an entirely novel item. The $NEWO tokens will be priced at a higher than expected value, with the price declining over the duration of the auction. The eventual price will be settled once all tokens have been sold, determined by the cumulative bids from all participants.In other words, the buyer community decides the price point it’s happy with.
The sale seeks to raise funds for the New Order DAO Treasury, which is seeking to launch 30 to 40 promising DeFi projects over the next two years in line with its vision of a world where finance is increasingly multi-chain, driven by machine intelligence, and extends to an array of digital assets. New Order recently partnered with Outlier Ventures’ web3 accelerator Base Camp to launch a dedicated DeFi accelerator program.
New Order, which has already raised $4 million in private funding, is unique from other venture DAOs with its heavy focus on building and community support as opposed to just throwing around capital. New Order is building a community of ecosystem partners that will conduct all discussions in a public forum, including those around treasury management and venture development, with the goal of passing off core contracts and its voting mechanism to the community by late 2022. Its network of DeFi builders will vote on the best projects to determine which ones will be launched.
$NEWO is the native governance token of the New Order DAO and will be used to fund the best projects. The $NEWO token will also fuel New Order’s dApp marketplace, where its new DeFi products will generate revenue, with a percentage of those sales recycled back into the New Order Treasury to be reinvested into new projects.
Investors can participate in the $NEWO Dutch auction by visiting the MISO Launchpad and connecting their $USDC wallet. Investors can set their bids based on a maximum value in $USDC tokens they’d like to commit, or alternatively the minimum amount of $NEWO they’d like to receive.
About New Order
New Order is a permission-less, community-driven venture DAO incubator for decentralized financial (DeFi) projects. The platform is led by community members and ecosystem partners and aims to fund early stage DeFi applications and surround teams with talent and resources to fast track their growth and development.
Contacts
Interview With Marcus Fetherston, Eightcap’s Head of Operations, on the Current Trends in Crypto Derivatives Trading
In the past few years, crypto derivative trading has taken off. There is another way to buy and hold cryptos that have appealed to traders who want to make the most out of price movements by using leverage.
However, there are risks associated with CFD trading, especially when it comes to cryptocurrency. In 2021, large exchanges had to cease operations due to regulatory issues leaving crypto derivatives traders with no place to trade. That’s where Eightcap, a multi-award-winning regulated CFD broker stepped in, with a fresh offering that stood out for its extensive range of crypto coins, crosses and indices, all paired with low spreads. On top of that, derivative traders with Eightcap have access to multiple funding options and super quick withdrawals.
We sat down with Marcus Fetherston, Head of Operations at Eightcap, to discuss the broker’s award-winning crypto derivative offering, the current trends in crypto, and to delve deeper into the problems derivative traders are facing. This is what he had to say.
With increasing volatility in the crypto market, why should people trade Crypto derivatives?
There hasn’t been a better time for derivative products, especially crypto. We have seen crypto assets move into downwards trends and sideways markets over the past year. Bitcoin has been reaching all-time highs, and we have witnessed crypto coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Cardano also gain momentum in the markets. This has brought in an influx of traders who want to make the most out of crypto market movements. One of the ways to do this is through crypto derivatives, as it enables derivative traders to go long or short. Plus, the use of leverage on CFD accounts allows traders to take advantage of price fluctuations without the need to place large amounts of capital to enter the crypto derivatives market.
What are the current problems crypto derivative traders face?
There are several problems that crypto derivative traders have faced and are still facing when trading crypto CFDs. There has been a divergence of product offerings to meet the current demand for crypto trading. Many licensed entities now offer crypto CFDs while adhering to stringent regulatory requirements. However, even though there are a lot of crypto CFD providers, most of them have a lackluster product offering paired with wide spreads. So crypto derivative trades aren’t gaining exposure to a varied and extensive suite of crypto CFDs, and they aren’t getting the best price when it comes to trading derivatives. There are also centralized offshore exchanges that offer a great range of products to trade. Still, the flip side of the coin is that crypto derivative traders won’t have the peace of mind that they would have when trading with a regulated broker.
More recently, Binance encountered a glitch, which ultimately led to crypto derivative traders being unable to withdraw Dogecoin for two weeks. Earlier in the year, we had also seen Binance cease operations in regions such as Italy and Hong Kong. This left crypto derivatives traders feeling disgruntled and worried about their active trades and questioning where they could go to trade crypto derivatives.
Eightcap stepped in with a solution to the problems I have mentioned. In September 2021, we rolled out 250 crypto derivatives, including coins, crypto crosses and indices. We are continuing to meet crypto demand by adding more and more coins to our offering. Eightcap has been awarded the Best Crypto Broker at the 2021 AtoZ Markets annual awards due to our latest crypto derivative offering. We have an extensive suite, and with this, we also offer ultra-low spreads.
How does Eightcap’s Crypto derivative offering stand out from what other brokers and exchanges are offering?
Our offering stands out in the crypto derivatives market because of the extensive range of crypto derivatives available to our clients. As mentioned before, we have over 250 crypto derivatives and this includes Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cardano, Solana and more. We also offer crypto indices and crypto-crosses.
In addition to our award-winning offering, we are committed to being the new home of crypto derivatives traders. We aim to deliver ultra-low spreads with our entire crypto derivatives suite. Our clients can trade Bitcoin with spreads from 12p/coin, Cardano from 0.004 p/coin, Dogecoin from 0.0002 p/coin and Ether from 0.45 p/coin, to name a few. Additionally, our withdrawal process is seamless and fast. Crypto derivative clients have multiple options for funding their trading account with us, including BTC, Tether, PayPal, Credit/Debit card, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Wire transfer, and many more. Clients can also rest assured that they are trading with a regulated broker. Eightcap is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).
There has been substantial growth in the metaverse community. How are you meeting the needs of the traders who want to make the most out of this?
The Metaverse is a fascinating concept, and if we move on to an augmented world, it changes everyday life as we know it. A virtual world that centres around a fully functioning economy built entirely using blockchain and dApps is a big concept, and we still don’t know what this world will look like. Yet, we have big names in tech already racing to claim a stake in the Metaverse. Facebook announced in June 2021 that it would be helping to bring the Metaverse to life. We already have companies such as Decentraland that can integrate crypto with its virtual world. As an award-winning crypto derivatives provider, we are providing products to our derivative traders who are enthusiastic about blockchain’s trending topics. Currently, we offer CFDs in both Decentraland and AXS, so our clients can speculate on price as news of this new Metaverse progresses.
For those who want to trade Crypto but are not sure where to start, how does Eightcap cater to their educational needs?
There’s definitely been an influx of new crypto traders that want to take advantage of volatility. We don’t just deliver the products to trade with; we are also focused on building a home for crypto derivatives traders. We have a series of webinars for new derivative traders who aren’t sure where to start. This six-part webinar series starts by explaining the fundamentals of crypto trading that everyone needs to know before entering the derivative markets and then builds on the basics with more technical aspects. We recently partnered with BK Forex to host CryptoFest, a yearly event where several professional crypto traders share their knowledge on many crypto-related topics. Additionally, we have our crypto market updates and educational articles updated regularly that explain the latest trends, price movements, and news around crypto derivatives.
How does trading Crypto derivatives differ from the more traditional asset classes?
Believe it or not, there are similarities between more traditional asset classes and crypto derivatives, like forex, for example. We have seen the establishment of rigorous support and resistance channels that form following periods of high-scale volatility. In these moments, we can see how crypto pricing behaves in the same way forex did over twenty years ago before it was dominated by institutional trading. This creates an excellent opportunity for swing trading, momentum strategies, and general technical analysis. We can even see how crypto derivatives trading mirrors stock derivative trading. What drives crypto prices on a fundamental level is the underlying technology, mass adoption and social coverage, allowing traders to analyze growth potential in crypto by studying these factors.
What does the future of crypto trading look like, and how does Eightcap fit into this vision?
With NFTs being a huge social phenomenon where a growing community has jumped on the idea of owning things such as art and music in the digital realm using crypto, this is where crypto trading could be heading next.
With further advances in technology, we are going to see blockchain applied to more industries giving traders more opportunities and cryptos to trade on. Since the introduction of DeFi last year we are also continuing to see more technology introduced that can add value that extends beyond traditional finance – not just in APY rates, but also in trading technology that can add value to derivatives trading. As cryptos start to see more sideways movement and downward trends, the emphasis on technical trading and using derivatives to do so will increase as well. Therefore, the key is to make sure that we at Eightcap evolve our offering to meet new crypto trends. That is what we are focusing on right now and will continue to do so next year.
Furthermore, working on providing resources alongside our derivative products that educate our clients is also part of how we can add to the future of crypto trading as an award-winning CFD provider.
Why Shar Pei Is Set To Replace Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
The popularity of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has triggered an influx of meme coins into the crypto space. For starters, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of small projects that have popped up to try to profit off the fame of these tokens. Some have succeeded, most have failed. However, one thing is certain, the Shiba Inu-themed coin market is oversaturated.
To this end, there has been the need for new themes to keep the meme coin space afloat. Cats have made their debut in the space as projects try to break away from dog themes. All this really means is that there needs to be a new dog in town and that dog is Shar Pei.
What Is Shar Pei?
A Shar Pei is a dog breed from southern China that is usually kept as a watchdog or a property guardian. The breed is distinguished by its incredibly wrinkly skin and muscular build. They make for adorable dogs while also being loving companions and guardians.
Deviating from the standard Shiba Inu dog breed that the meme coin space is known for, the Shar Pei project has taken on this dog breed to fly on its banner. Shar Pei has stayed as close to the original theme behind the leading meme coins but has found immense success in its differences. The project combines the fun of the meme coin community with the promise of a great future.
Shar Pei has also taken a different route with its team structure. For starters, the team does not intend to make any out of the meme token. This is why there was no private sale or a seed sale. Shar Pei was launched in a ‘free launch’ to give all investors a fair chance at making massive returns on their investments. The project is the embodiment of what a free and fair opportunity looks like.
$SHARPEI Tokens
Shar Pei was launched three weeks and four days ago and has found great success since it launched. There is a total supply of 100,000,000,000 (100 billion) tokens, with 50% (50 billion) of the tokens locked for five years. This greatly limits the supply available at launch in addition to the current circulating supply which will not go up in volume for the next five years.
There is no dev or team allocated tokens for Shar Pei when the tokens are purchased. Holders can hold millions or billions of $SHARPEI tokens as there is no limit on purchase.
At its current price, the market cap of Shar Pei sits at $8,000,000, with over 5,000 holders invested in the token.
The token has recorded an uptrend of up to 20,000% since launch and is expected to continue its bullish trend as the project matures. Shar Pei is listed on CoinMarketCap and Coingecko and is available for purchase on PancakeSwap.
For more information, visit https://sharpeitoken.io
