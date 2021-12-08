Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners
Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian is still letting the world know how Kanye West changed her life.
On Tuesday, December 7, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards telecast, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. Broadcast live from Santa Monica, beloved celebs from the entertainment industry were honored with awards voted on by their fans.
Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian with “The Fashion Icon” Award as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner cheered her on. Kim described it as a “pinch me moment,” going on to thank her estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion.
Later in the evening, Kim, Khloé, and Kris accepted the award for “The Reality Show of 2021” together, reminiscing on the last twenty seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while also expressing excitement for fans to see their new Hulu show premiering in 2022.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted “The People’s Champion” Award, presented to him by Jeff Bezos. While accepting his award, Johnson invited a Make-A-Wish recipient onstage as a surprise and gifted her his trophy.
Cardi B presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. Berry accepted the award, thanking fans for her successful decades-long career.
Christina Aguilera performed a medley of all her greatest hits, including “Genie In a Bottle”, “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” Aguilera went on to accept the “Music Icon” Award, saying the honor was “truly surreal.”
Scarlett Johansson accepted her award for “The Female Movie Star of 2021”, reflecting on her long journey with Marvel movies.
Another Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, accepted the award for “The Male TV Star of 2021,” as the crowd chanted “Loki!”
Check out a full list of 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” winners below:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
STAY
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Skilyr Hicks: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Sadly Died At 23
‘America’s Got Talent’ season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks has died at the young age of 23. Her mother confirmed the singer’s unexpected death.
The America’s Got Talent family has lost another talented singer. Skilyr Hicks passed away on December 6. She was just 23 years old.
Skilyr was a talented singer who wowed viewers with her original song on AGT back in 2013. HollywoodLife has reached out to NBC for comment.
1. Skilyr was featured on ‘AGT’ season 8.
Skilyr auditioned for America’s Got Talent when she was just 14 years old in 2013. She sang in front of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern. Skilyr performed her original song “Second Chance” and was sent to the next round. She was eliminated during the live shows.
2. Skilyr’s cause of death is not known at this time.
Skilyr died on December 6 after being found lifeless in the home of a friend, her mother, Jodi, told TMZ. The home was located in Liberty, South Carolina, and Jodi did not know the owner of the house. The family does not know how Skilyr died at this time. Jodi admitted that Skilyr had battled mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse.
3. Skilyr still loved music.
Skilyr’s mother said that her daughter used her music to help those in need. “She will live on through her music,” Jodi told TMZ.
4. Skilyr’s dad passed away when she was a child.
During her run on AGT, Skilyr revealed that her father had died a few years before she was on the show. “That was a really difficult time for me. Music helped me let out all the emotion that was building up inside of me,” Skilyr said in 2013. She also noted that music helped her get through a lot of the “difficulties” in her life, and now it was bringing her towards her “dream.”
5. Skilyr faced legal troubles in the past.
Skilyr was arrested in 2017 and charged with multiple counts of family violence after an altercation with family members, including her sister. However, at the time, her sister didn’t think Skilyr deserved to be charged with battery. “We didn’t press [charges]. The state did,” Skilyr’s sister told WRDW. Skilyr was arrested again in 2018 for underage drinking.
“Red Table Talk” Exclusive Clip: What Would YOU Do If You Accidentally Killed Someone? [VIDEO]
“Red Table Talk” gets REALLY REALLY REAL today!
We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” airing later today! The episode is focuses on accidental killings, exploring how people who are involved in fatal accidents, such as the ‘Rust’ on-set shooting, can overcome their trauma and heal.
When news broke that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally wounded during an on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin, the world was stunned, saddened and outraged, but thousands of people could relate all too well. Can you imagine being the person who caused a fatal accident? How would you cope with the guilt and shame? Meet an actor who shot his brother, a psychologist who tragically killed an eight-year-old boy and a math teacher who took the life of a Veteran. In this emotional RTT, for the first time, people who have caused unimaginable tragedies come forward to share the steps they’ve taken to overcome their anguish and trauma.
In the clip below, Jennifer Eikenhorst, a woman who fatally struck and killed a motorcyclist, offers advice to the Baldwin family about how to be there for Alec following the ‘Rust’ shooting.
Check out the clip below:
How utterly devastating! Can you imagine how difficult it must be to cope and process taking the life of an innocent person? Would you lean on your faith to help heal afterward? Would you try to forget? Make amends with the loved ones of the person killed? Do you think your family would be there for support? Your friends? What if someone you knew or loved was responsible for a fatal accident? Could you be there for them the way Jennifer described? Could you catch someone else’s tears every day for a year?
Such tragic scenarios really require us all to be mindful of our every move as well as how we judge and empathize with others!
Tune in for an all new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, December 8 at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Facebook Watch.
Erykah Badu, 50, is Off the Market & engaged to 27-year-old musician
Erykah Badu is off the market and Instagram official with her new man, a musician named JaRon Adkison, aka JaRon the Secret.
Erykah, who is 50, kept her 27-year-old boy toy a secret, hence the nickname JaRon the Secret.
She shared a photo of them together on Instagram, wearing identical Cracker Jack box rings on that finger.
READ ALSO: Common says he stopped eating after break up with Erykah Badu
This will be Erykah’s first marriage. She shares a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, 24, with ex-boyfriend, rapper Andre 3000. And she has two daughters: Puma Curry Wright, 17, by rapper The D.O.C., and Mars Mekeba, 12, by rapper Jay Electronica.
The news of the “Window Seat” singer’s May-December relationship with JaRon the Secret caught her fans by surprise. Many of her fans took the news very well. Especially those women of a certain age who are dating younger men.
A Twitter user wrote:
“There’s always a double standard for women. They have no problem with men marrying younger women. Do you Badu and keep going. Screw ’em.”
There’s always a double standard for women. They have no problem with men marrying younger women. Do you Badu and keep going. Screw ’em.
— Tonya Webb (@tonyarwe) December 8, 2021
Another user wrote:
“Why is it weird for Erykah to be in love with a 27 year old but y’all glorify “sugar daddies”.”
Why is it weird for Erykah to be in love with a 27 year old but y’all glorify “sugar daddies”.
— Kat (@mialee82) December 7, 2021
But others were disapproving of the age difference.
One person tweeted: “who knew Erykah Badu was such a creep?”
Another user tweeted:
“27 … Now I know Erykah could’ve summoned a man her age or close to it.”
In response to the ageism comments, Erykah tweeted a photo of a bullet in her grill along with the caption:
“Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age ? “Erykah bardu’ , 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …” It ain’t my birthday, or death day . So, What does this MEAN ? [crying laughing emoji] (my grill cold tho ).”
Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age ? ” Erykah bardu’ , 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …” It ain’t my birthday, or death day . So, What does this MEAN ? ? (my grill cold tho ) pic.twitter.com/9j5yO47G1e
— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) December 6, 2021
