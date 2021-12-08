Connect with us

Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners

Published

1 min ago

on

Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners
Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian is still letting the world know how Kanye West changed her life.

Source: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

On Tuesday, December 7, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards telecast, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. Broadcast live from Santa Monica, beloved celebs from the entertainment industry were honored with awards voted on by their fans.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian with “The Fashion Icon” Award as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner cheered her on. Kim described it as a “pinch me moment,” going on to thank her estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion.

Later in the evening, Kim, Khloé, and Kris accepted the award for “The Reality Show of 2021” together, reminiscing on the last twenty seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while also expressing excitement for fans to see their new Hulu show premiering in 2022.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted “The People’s Champion” Award, presented to him by Jeff Bezos. While accepting his award, Johnson invited a Make-A-Wish recipient onstage as a surprise and gifted her his trophy.

Cardi B presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. Berry accepted the award, thanking fans for her successful decades-long career.

Christina Aguilera performed a medley of all her greatest hits, including “Genie In a Bottle”, “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” Aguilera went on to accept the “Music Icon” Award, saying the honor was “truly surreal.”

Scarlett Johansson accepted her award for “The Female Movie Star of 2021”, reflecting on her long journey with Marvel movies.

Another Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, accepted the award for “The Male TV Star of 2021,” as the crowd chanted “Loki!”

Check out a full list of 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” winners below:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021          

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021   

Dwayne Johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021            

Dwayne Johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021             

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

