Winter House: Paige DeSorbo Gives Update Craig Relationship

Published

4 mins ago

on

Winter House's Paige DeSorbo Gives Update on Relationship with Craig Conover, Explains How Their Attraction Faired After Stowe
Winter House followers will be happy to know that not all vacation flings end in a case of frostbite, as Paige DeSorbo gives an update on where she stands with Craig Conover.

The new “it” couple acted cool throughout their time on the Bravo show. There were moments when their social interactions became a bit flirty, but for the most part, the two interacted well as platonic friends. Now that the Southern Charm and Summer House stars have made it official, there is finally a new update on cupid’s progress.

After fans watched the season finale of Winter House, where Paige was caught locking lips with Craig in an elevator, enquiring minds wanted to know what was going on with the two. Paige stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop to give fans all the major details as she confirmed the couple did spend Thanksgiving together.

The fashionista confirmed that she had spent some time in Deleware with Craig’s extended family. According to Paige, the tentative plan is for the Sewing Down South founder to head to “tropical Albany, New York” for the rest of the holidays. Paige also revealed that her family was excited to meet her new boyfriend and even joked she warned her dad not to watch the last 30 seconds of the show.

Host Morgan Stewart couldn’t help but ask Paige, who openly revealed her ring size during a Winter House episode, if wedding bells were in the near future.  Paige kept her answer subdued as she replied, “I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months. But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I’m going to do it!”

The Winter House star sparked some rumors thanks to an Instagram picture of herself holding a bouquet of flowers. Her ring finger happened to have a well-placed accessory on it, but from the looks of it, the ring seemed to sit on her right hand. The two have been connected at the hip, with Paige confirming she will be seen on the newest season of Southern Charm.

Paige has taken a vested interest in Craig’s new candle line and even helped name the Rudolph holiday one. Needless to say, Bravo fans are rooting for the couple and hope that if an engagement does occur that the cameras are there to catch it all. Bravo followers have a vested interest in the couple and want nothing more for the relationship to work out.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Celebrities

Business Women: BET Star Talks ‘The Oval’ & Educating New Generation of Actors

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 8, 2021

By

Business Women: BET Star Talks ‘The Oval’ & Educating New Generation of Actors
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Breakout star, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, Taja V Simpson is making waves on the current season of BET’s & Tyler Perry‘s, The Oval.

She is best known for her role as long-suffering wife and White House staffer Priscilla Owen in BET’s #1 scripted cable drama, Tyler Perry’s THE OVAL.

Taja was born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is very proud of her southern roots. Her journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.

Taja has quickly become one of the screen’s most sought-after artists. She is starring in her new film Lola 2, which is slated to begin production in March 2022.

Through this success, she launched her own academy, The Working Actors Academy, which helps advise up and coming actors.

1638973801 308 Business Women BET Star Talks ‘The Oval Educating New

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The award-winning actress believes in helping others and sharing knowledge within the industry. She created The Working Actors Academy to help show actors the ins and outs of how the business works — a skill that isn’t shown or taught really anywhere else.

Membership with TWAA gives an inside look, into the business and teaches aspiring and working actors how to successfully book jobs and has received rave reviews since its inception.

Entertainment isn’t the only thing Taja is passionate about. She also loves the beauty industry and she’s all about bold looks and bright colors. She started a lipstick line called the Taja V. Simpson Collection.

At the moment, she has three different shades of lipstick on sale in her online store. Taja also launched her own hair growth line, “TAJ. Hair Growth.” The company was born out of her own past experiences with hair problems.

Taja is co-author of a best-selling book, “Cracking the Acting Code,” which teaches aspiring actors how to jumpstart their acting careers.

Source: Press release

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 8, 2021

By

Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners
Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian is still letting the world know how Kanye West changed her life.

Source: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

On Tuesday, December 7, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards telecast, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. Broadcast live from Santa Monica, beloved celebs from the entertainment industry were honored with awards voted on by their fans.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian with “The Fashion Icon” Award as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner cheered her on. Kim described it as a “pinch me moment,” going on to thank her estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion.

Later in the evening, Kim, Khloé, and Kris accepted the award for “The Reality Show of 2021” together, reminiscing on the last twenty seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while also expressing excitement for fans to see their new Hulu show premiering in 2022.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted “The People’s Champion” Award, presented to him by Jeff Bezos. While accepting his award, Johnson invited a Make-A-Wish recipient onstage as a surprise and gifted her his trophy.

Cardi B presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. Berry accepted the award, thanking fans for her successful decades-long career.

Christina Aguilera performed a medley of all her greatest hits, including “Genie In a Bottle”, “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” Aguilera went on to accept the “Music Icon” Award, saying the honor was “truly surreal.”

Scarlett Johansson accepted her award for “The Female Movie Star of 2021”, reflecting on her long journey with Marvel movies.

Another Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, accepted the award for “The Male TV Star of 2021,” as the crowd chanted “Loki!”

Check out a full list of 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” winners below:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021          

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021   

Dwayne Johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021            

Dwayne Johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021             

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Celebrities

Skilyr Hicks: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Sadly Died At 23

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 8, 2021

By

Skilyr Hicks: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Sadly Died At 23
‘America’s Got Talent’ season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks has died at the young age of 23. Her mother confirmed the singer’s unexpected death.

The America’s Got Talent family has lost another talented singer. Skilyr Hicks passed away on December 6. She was just 23 years old.

Skilyr was a talented singer who wowed viewers with her original song on AGT back in 2013. HollywoodLife has reached out to NBC for comment.

Skilyr Hicks on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ (YouTube/NBC)

1. Skilyr was featured on ‘AGT’ season 8. 

Skilyr auditioned for America’s Got Talent when she was just 14 years old in 2013. She sang in front of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern. Skilyr performed her original song “Second Chance” and was sent to the next round. She was eliminated during the live shows.

2. Skilyr’s cause of death is not known at this time.

Skilyr died on December 6 after being found lifeless in the home of a friend, her mother, Jodi, told TMZ. The home was located in Liberty, South Carolina, and Jodi did not know the owner of the house. The family does not know how Skilyr died at this time. Jodi admitted that Skilyr had battled mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse.

3. Skilyr still loved music. 

Skilyr’s mother said that her daughter used her music to help those in need. “She will live on through her music,” Jodi told TMZ.

4. Skilyr’s dad passed away when she was a child.

During her run on AGT, Skilyr revealed that her father had died a few years before she was on the show. “That was a really difficult time for me. Music helped me let out all the emotion that was building up inside of me,” Skilyr said in 2013. She also noted that music helped her get through a lot of the “difficulties” in her life, and now it was bringing her towards her “dream.”

Skilyr Hicks
Skilyr Hicks performed an original song on ‘AGT.’ (YouTube/NBC)

5. Skilyr faced legal troubles in the past.

Skilyr was arrested in 2017 and charged with multiple counts of family violence after an altercation with family members, including her sister. However, at the time, her sister didn’t think Skilyr deserved to be charged with battery. “We didn’t press [charges]. The state did,” Skilyr’s sister told WRDW. Skilyr was arrested again in 2018 for underage drinking.

