Winter House: Paige DeSorbo Gives Update Craig Relationship

Winter House followers will be happy to know that not all vacation flings end in a case of frostbite, as Paige DeSorbo gives an update on where she stands with Craig Conover.

The new “it” couple acted cool throughout their time on the Bravo show. There were moments when their social interactions became a bit flirty, but for the most part, the two interacted well as platonic friends. Now that the Southern Charm and Summer House stars have made it official, there is finally a new update on cupid’s progress.

After fans watched the season finale of Winter House, where Paige was caught locking lips with Craig in an elevator, enquiring minds wanted to know what was going on with the two. Paige stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop to give fans all the major details as she confirmed the couple did spend Thanksgiving together.

The fashionista confirmed that she had spent some time in Deleware with Craig’s extended family. According to Paige, the tentative plan is for the Sewing Down South founder to head to “tropical Albany, New York” for the rest of the holidays. Paige also revealed that her family was excited to meet her new boyfriend and even joked she warned her dad not to watch the last 30 seconds of the show.

Host Morgan Stewart couldn’t help but ask Paige, who openly revealed her ring size during a Winter House episode, if wedding bells were in the near future. Paige kept her answer subdued as she replied, “I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months. But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I’m going to do it!”

The Winter House star sparked some rumors thanks to an Instagram picture of herself holding a bouquet of flowers. Her ring finger happened to have a well-placed accessory on it, but from the looks of it, the ring seemed to sit on her right hand. The two have been connected at the hip, with Paige confirming she will be seen on the newest season of Southern Charm. Paige has taken a vested interest in Craig’s new candle line and even helped name the Rudolph holiday one. Needless to say, Bravo fans are rooting for the couple and hope that if an engagement does occur that the cameras are there to catch it all. Bravo followers have a vested interest in the couple and want nothing more for the relationship to work out.