Celebrities
Winter House: Paige DeSorbo Gives Update Craig Relationship
Winter House followers will be happy to know that not all vacation flings end in a case of frostbite, as Paige DeSorbo gives an update on where she stands with Craig Conover.
The new “it” couple acted cool throughout their time on the Bravo show. There were moments when their social interactions became a bit flirty, but for the most part, the two interacted well as platonic friends. Now that the Southern Charm and Summer House stars have made it official, there is finally a new update on cupid’s progress.
After fans watched the season finale of Winter House, where Paige was caught locking lips with Craig in an elevator, enquiring minds wanted to know what was going on with the two. Paige stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop to give fans all the major details as she confirmed the couple did spend Thanksgiving together.
The fashionista confirmed that she had spent some time in Deleware with Craig’s extended family. According to Paige, the tentative plan is for the Sewing Down South founder to head to “tropical Albany, New York” for the rest of the holidays. Paige also revealed that her family was excited to meet her new boyfriend and even joked she warned her dad not to watch the last 30 seconds of the show.
Host Morgan Stewart couldn’t help but ask Paige, who openly revealed her ring size during a Winter House episode, if wedding bells were in the near future. Paige kept her answer subdued as she replied, “I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months. But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I’m going to do it!”
The Winter House star sparked some rumors thanks to an Instagram picture of herself holding a bouquet of flowers. Her ring finger happened to have a well-placed accessory on it, but from the looks of it, the ring seemed to sit on her right hand. The two have been connected at the hip, with Paige confirming she will be seen on the newest season of Southern Charm.
Paige has taken a vested interest in Craig’s new candle line and even helped name the Rudolph holiday one. Needless to say, Bravo fans are rooting for the couple and hope that if an engagement does occur that the cameras are there to catch it all. Bravo followers have a vested interest in the couple and want nothing more for the relationship to work out.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Business Women: BET Star Talks ‘The Oval’ & Educating New Generation of Actors
Breakout star, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, Taja V Simpson is making waves on the current season of BET’s & Tyler Perry‘s, The Oval.
She is best known for her role as long-suffering wife and White House staffer Priscilla Owen in BET’s #1 scripted cable drama, Tyler Perry’s THE OVAL.
Taja was born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is very proud of her southern roots. Her journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.
Taja has quickly become one of the screen’s most sought-after artists. She is starring in her new film Lola 2, which is slated to begin production in March 2022.
Through this success, she launched her own academy, The Working Actors Academy, which helps advise up and coming actors.
The award-winning actress believes in helping others and sharing knowledge within the industry. She created The Working Actors Academy to help show actors the ins and outs of how the business works — a skill that isn’t shown or taught really anywhere else.
Membership with TWAA gives an inside look, into the business and teaches aspiring and working actors how to successfully book jobs and has received rave reviews since its inception.
Entertainment isn’t the only thing Taja is passionate about. She also loves the beauty industry and she’s all about bold looks and bright colors. She started a lipstick line called the Taja V. Simpson Collection.
At the moment, she has three different shades of lipstick on sale in her online store. Taja also launched her own hair growth line, “TAJ. Hair Growth.” The company was born out of her own past experiences with hair problems.
Taja is co-author of a best-selling book, “Cracking the Acting Code,” which teaches aspiring actors how to jumpstart their acting careers.
Source: Press release
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye In People’s Choice Awards Acceptance Speech & More Big Winners
Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian is still letting the world know how Kanye West changed her life.
On Tuesday, December 7, NBC and E! celebrated the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards telecast, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson. Broadcast live from Santa Monica, beloved celebs from the entertainment industry were honored with awards voted on by their fans.
Tracee Ellis Ross presented Kim Kardashian with “The Fashion Icon” Award as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner cheered her on. Kim described it as a “pinch me moment,” going on to thank her estranged husband Kanye West for introducing her to the world of fashion.
Later in the evening, Kim, Khloé, and Kris accepted the award for “The Reality Show of 2021” together, reminiscing on the last twenty seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians while also expressing excitement for fans to see their new Hulu show premiering in 2022.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepted “The People’s Champion” Award, presented to him by Jeff Bezos. While accepting his award, Johnson invited a Make-A-Wish recipient onstage as a surprise and gifted her his trophy.
Cardi B presented Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” Award. Berry accepted the award, thanking fans for her successful decades-long career.
Christina Aguilera performed a medley of all her greatest hits, including “Genie In a Bottle”, “Fighter” and “Beautiful.” Aguilera went on to accept the “Music Icon” Award, saying the honor was “truly surreal.”
Scarlett Johansson accepted her award for “The Female Movie Star of 2021”, reflecting on her long journey with Marvel movies.
Another Marvel star, Tom Hiddleston, accepted the award for “The Male TV Star of 2021,” as the crowd chanted “Loki!”
Check out a full list of 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” winners below:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
STAY
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Celebrities
Skilyr Hicks: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Contestant Who Sadly Died At 23
‘America’s Got Talent’ season 8 contestant Skilyr Hicks has died at the young age of 23. Her mother confirmed the singer’s unexpected death.
The America’s Got Talent family has lost another talented singer. Skilyr Hicks passed away on December 6. She was just 23 years old.
Skilyr was a talented singer who wowed viewers with her original song on AGT back in 2013. HollywoodLife has reached out to NBC for comment.
1. Skilyr was featured on ‘AGT’ season 8.
Skilyr auditioned for America’s Got Talent when she was just 14 years old in 2013. She sang in front of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern. Skilyr performed her original song “Second Chance” and was sent to the next round. She was eliminated during the live shows.
2. Skilyr’s cause of death is not known at this time.
Skilyr died on December 6 after being found lifeless in the home of a friend, her mother, Jodi, told TMZ. The home was located in Liberty, South Carolina, and Jodi did not know the owner of the house. The family does not know how Skilyr died at this time. Jodi admitted that Skilyr had battled mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse.
3. Skilyr still loved music.
Skilyr’s mother said that her daughter used her music to help those in need. “She will live on through her music,” Jodi told TMZ.
4. Skilyr’s dad passed away when she was a child.
During her run on AGT, Skilyr revealed that her father had died a few years before she was on the show. “That was a really difficult time for me. Music helped me let out all the emotion that was building up inside of me,” Skilyr said in 2013. She also noted that music helped her get through a lot of the “difficulties” in her life, and now it was bringing her towards her “dream.”
5. Skilyr faced legal troubles in the past.
Skilyr was arrested in 2017 and charged with multiple counts of family violence after an altercation with family members, including her sister. However, at the time, her sister didn’t think Skilyr deserved to be charged with battery. “We didn’t press [charges]. The state did,” Skilyr’s sister told WRDW. Skilyr was arrested again in 2018 for underage drinking.
