Bitcoin
Adoption of Crypto & Blockchain Goes Way Beyond Financial Markets
Analysts believe that a ‘wave of decentralization’ is approaching, thanks to exponential growth in blockchain adoption across the globe. Multiple sectors, particularly the financial ones, are converging to adapt the underlying technology behind cryptocurrency, aka ‘blockchain.’ Interestingly, the federal authorities are certain about blockchain adoption, but they are wary of crypto as an investment class.
While digital assets have become a global phenomenon, they have received brutal scrutiny from global watchdogs. Regions such as China and the United States, including several others, take a tough stance on crypto. They do not consider crypto as any financial instrument or investment opportunity but deem it illegal and fraudulent. However, Commonwealth Bank (CBA.AX), one of Australia’s leading Main Street banks, has offered a very different outlook on the ongoing situation.
A CBA research found that the craze for digital assets is reaching new heights. The majority of its customers prefer to access crypto as an investment class and are already involved in crypto trading via various exchanges. Upon assessing this, the bank decided to introduce cryptocurrency trading and services on its platform. The bank believes that crypto is a good investment opportunity and is more concerned about the risks of missing out on crypto rather than those associated with its adoption.
In a statement with Bloomberg TV, Commonwealth bank CEO Matt Comyn noted, “We see risks in participating, but we see greater risks in not participating. It’s important to admit that we don’t have a view of the asset price itself. We see it as a very volatile and speculative asset, but we also don’t think that the sector and the technology are going away anytime soon.” To be noted, CBA is one of Australia’s four largest banks. While the bank’s move could spark a tremendous bullishness in cryptocurrency affinity among 25.7 million Australians, it will also create many income opportunities for them.
Despite continued regulatory clampdowns, cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon
The world is undergoing a significant shift towards the next stage of Internet evolution – ‘the Web 3.0.’ Web 3.0 strives for decentralization, openness, and transparency. Therefore, blockchain-based products – decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized applications (DApps), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including others will grow rapidly and undergo mass adoption. It is worth stating that Defi is already a $155 billion industry, and games like Axie Infinity are ruling the metaverse.
From the financial sector to Hollywood, the global bias shift is so significant that nearly every industry is getting on the path of decentralization. Here are some top projects that have driven blockchain adoption in different industries.
Given the global bias shift travel industry adopts cryptocurrency
Not long back, booking travel tickets was a dull experience. It involved numerous middlemen, and the payment currency was only fiat. However, Travala.com is striving to enhance a customers’ experience by disrupting the traditional travel market. To be noted, Travala has emerged as a leading blockchain-based travel platform that enables users to make payments in over 50 virtual currencies, including its native token $AVA.
As per the U.S. Travel Association, the domestic travel industry lost over $492 billion in revenue compared to 2019, “an unprecedented 42% decline.” While the industry suffered a significant loss, Travala reported an “explosive growth” during Q3 2021, with over $1 million gains every week. CEO Juan Otero attributed this growth to cryptocurrencies and noted, “With more people holding cryptocurrencies and more businesses accepting them for real-world things, travel is naturally a desirable experience to use crypto.”
Besides this, Travala offers 3,000,000+ travel products, including accommodations, flights, and activities in 90,124 destinations in 230 countries around the world. While $AVA – the platform’s native token is a good long-term investment, it offers an unmatched loyalty program with real value token rewards that can be saved or spent for all types of travel.
Crypto.com rewards visa debit cards holders
With over 10 million users and 3,000 employees, Crypto.com is another leading player in the cryptosphere. The Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange gained critical acclaim from enthusiasts after it signed a 20-year contract deal worth $700 million with the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) to buy the naming rights to the Staples Center in Los Angeles. On November 16, when the deal was announced, $CRO, the platform’s native token, rallied 24% within 24 hours. Worth noting is that the coin has been up 2500% since its launch in November 2018 and is trading at $0.738 at the time of writing.
“We are community-building the future of the internet: Web3.” Per Crypto.com’s website. The platform seeks to take cryptocurrency adoption to new heights. In keeping with the motive and Web3 wave, the exchange allows users to trade digital assets, store them in an online account and access them with a Visa Rewards debit card. The platform also has an NFT wing and several other products in the works.
Rewards Visa Card allows cardholders to earn cashback in the form of CRO tokens. CRO rewards can be exchanged on Crypto.com’s platform with other crypto or fiat currency. These visa debit cards are a series of cards. Each level of card is dependent on how much you stake – the higher the stake, the more the profit. Interestingly, the highest card, Obsidian, claims to give back 8% CRO on most purchases.
Brave Browser, the eldest kid of Web3.0
Another project that is disrupting Web 2.0 and providing additional income opportunities is the Brave browser. The browser embodies Web 3.0 as it is a decentralized, interoperable, optimized, secure, seamless, and innovation-fueled version of the Internet. Gone are the days when multiple ads popped up on every website a user visited, making their online experience a miserable one.
With Brave, a user can choose the ads they want to see and get paid for their attention with the Basic Attention Token, $BAT. Interestingly, this speedy privacy-focused browser rewards users for browsing. According to the browser team, participating users can earn up to 100 $BAT tokens per year. At the current price of around $1.46 per BAT, users can earn up to $146 a year.
Being one of a kind, the Brave browser gained severe traction after its inception. It has more than 40 million active monthly users and more than a million content creators. Recently, Brave browser announced its partnership with Solana. The merger aims to bring wallet features for the Solana blockchain into Brave’s Web3 desktop and mobile browsers in the first half of 2022.
The food traceability market may strike the $9.75 Billion mark till 2028
As food safety problems become serious for many countries, the demand for food traceability systems reaches new heights. According to a recent Emergen report, the global food traceability market has already achieved a capitalization of $4.54 billion in 2020 but is expected to reach $9.75 billion by 2028.
Launched in 2016, TE-FOOD, the blockchain-based farm-to-table food traceability ecosystem, has proven to be a great solution against problems like counterfeiting. Being an end-to-end solution, TE-FOOD provides multiple components for the entire supply chain. While the system keeps a track of items and records their data, it stores it on the blockchain for further processing and delivering it to the consumers.
TE-Food’s Blockchain (FoodChain) is a public permissioned blockchain, which facilitates both supply chain participants and consumers to maintain masternodes for decentralized traceability information. Besides this, the company currently serves approximately 6,000 business customers and conducts 400,000 business operations per day. The team also claims that food products tracked with TE-Food are available to more than 150 million consumers worldwide.
Bistroo leads the decentralized food takeaway industry
According to Bistroo’s whitepaper, it aims to be a “facilitator, never a dictator” between restaurants and their customers. Simply put, Bistro has emerged as one of the best-decentralized solutions that are revamping the game for the online food ordering and takeaway industry. It is an end-to-end marketplace where users can order food from restaurants, cafes, and other similar merchants at a low cost with cryptocurrency as a payment mode other than fiat.
Unlike other ‘supply food chains,’ Bistroo is a food takeaway startup that not only encourages the use of cryptocurrency but also pulls non-crypto users into the crypto market. To be noted, Bistroo employs its blockchain token, $BIST, to facilitate payments, gain liquidity, create loan structures for businesses, offer $BIST as a reward, and much more. At the time of writing, $BIST is trading at $0.157.
Like the Brave browser reward mechanism, the BIST token will be used as a reward for many different community actions, including – customers sharing data (enabling optimization and smart advertising). Providing ratings and reviews (blockchain transparency ensures these are not sponsored). Affiliate and ambassador perks (bringing other customers or restaurants to the platform).
According to analysts, a significant problem with other takeaway platforms is that they charge high fees for restaurants and seek overbearing controls. However, Bistroo allows restaurants to quickly onboard the system, offer the menu items and prices they desire. It currently offers much lower transaction fees than competitors (5% vs.>13%) and promises to keep fees low for restaurants in this razor-margin industry.
Given the unique features of the platform and its motto of encouraging cryptocurrency adoption, the platform has seen incredible growth in the Netherlands, their home market. Moreover, on witnessing the growing demand for blockchain in the food industry, Bistroo also plans expansion into Belgium, France, Hungary, Croatia, and eventually the global market.
The cryptocurrency market has registered incredible growth over the years. According to blockchain data analytics firm, Chainalysis, global cryptocurrency adoption has increased by over 2300% since the third quarter of 2019 and by over 881% during the last year. The above-mentioned leaders are driving the growth of the crypto market significantly. In particular, the food sector that did not use blockchain for a long time is revolutionizing and attracting new users with the help of Bistroo.
Bitcoin
Digital Assets Are Facing An Increasing Security Threat; How Can Corporations and Individuals Mitigate this Risk?
As the world comes of age in the digital landscape, many industries are evolving to integrate digital solutions. Most notably, there is an emerging asset class dubbed ‘digital assets’ which is now a fundamental asset in several companies. Digital assets are typically components that businesses use to grow their online presence; this includes resources such as websites, social media accounts, business processes and applications, to mention a few.
That said, the latest type of digital assets are blockchain-related instruments. According to a definition by TokenSoft CEO Mason Borda, digital assets are a digital representation of valuable items on a blockchain network,
“A digital asset is a digital representation of something of value, for which ownership is verified and recorded on a distributed ledger.”
While blockchain is still a nascent technology, there are many use cases that have proven to fit the traditional finance model. Digital assets feature at the top of this list. Today, it is possible to keep the record of an off-chain asset such as social media identities on a blockchain network. Even better, individuals and corporations can leverage this type of digital asset to access a larger part of the crypto ecosystem.
However, it is not all roses, digital assets come with a large security threat to all stakeholders. At the very least, this type of asset can be compromised by malicious players who have established a fort in the digital economy.
The Security Threat on Digital Assets
With more organizations switching to digital ecosystems and remote working, there has been an increase in security threats over the past year. According to Check Point’s mobile security report of 2021, 97% of firms faced a mobile security threat in 2020 while at least 46% of organizations had an employee who downloaded a malicious application.
In most cases, the attackers were looking to compromise valuable digital assets such as company strategy or clients’ information. Some of the most notable approaches used by these malicious players include credential stuffing, phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, data breaches and IoT exploitation.
Coming down to the blockchain and crypto industry, attacks on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols have also surged significantly. Crypto intelligence firm Cipher Trace recently released a report, revealing that DeFi accounted for 76% of the hacks, with the biggest one being the Poly Network where the attacker drained $600 million.
Given that DeFi has positioned itself as the future ecosystem of digital assets, the security trends are worrying for both veterans and newbies. So, what can be done to change the narrative? Luckily, the tech industry is never short of innovations. There are several ways corporations and individuals can protect their digital assets. The next section of this article features some of the most fundamental approaches to protect one’s digital assets.
Protecting Digital Assets in the New Era of Innovation
As the adage goes, change in most cases is often inevitable. Likewise, preparing for change can distinguish winners from losers. The new era of innovation calls for individuals and corporations to take charge of their digital assets, not only by effective management ,but also implementing the right security measures.
- Encryption Tools
Encryption secures data through several mathematical techniques coupled with a password and a key that allows the receiver to decrypt the message. While the concept stems from cryptography, encryption can be used as a way to secure digital asset property. Companies that own digital assets can leverage this technique to encrypt valuable information, allowing access only to stakeholders who have the decryption key.
There are two types of encryption that one can choose; symmetrical and asymmetrical. The former is when both the sender and receiver have a similar key that can decrypt the encrypted information. Meanwhile, the latter involves the use of a public and private key which means that only the receiver can decrypt the most valuable information. The latter approach is more predominant in blockchain ecosystems with off-chain wallets serving as the best example.
- Decentralized Blockchain Identifications
As mentioned earlier, blockchain technology has introduced an ecosystem where records can be stored on distributed ledgers. This type of identification has since been dubbed ‘decentralized identifiers’ (DID); ideally, identities stored on a blockchain network can be verified and authenticated to prove they belong to a particular individual or company.
So far, there are several innovations working on DIDs, but some are taking the game a notch higher through biometrically-secured faceIDs. One such ecosystem is Avarta, a blockchain-powered platform that seeks to provide traditional and crypto companies with established standards of authentication and proof-of-identity.
The Avarta DID solution also features a multi-sig wallet and a multi-chain decentralized identity management platform, enabling users to authenticate their identity and access various DeFi services. Notably, Avarta’s FaceID serves as one’s private key which means that only the user can decrypt the underlying information (wallet address and seed phrase).
- User Authentication Tools
User authentication tools have grown in popularity with notable mentions such as the Google two-factor authentication (2FA). At the core, this type of security measure involves adding an extra layer of security that requires users to provide or verify more information besides their passwords.
For instance, a Google 2FA on protecting digital assets will require an individual or firm to verify a specific operation through the user authentication tool. There are also 2FA solutions pegged on one’s mobile number, allowing the user to verify through a randomly generated code that is sent to the number upon a login request.
Though 2FA has been around for sometime, more companies are implementing this measure following the shift to remote working. Stakeholders in some industries have gone an extra mile to adopt more rigorous 2FA functions, some of which require the users to verify through physical attributes such as fingerprints and iris scans.
Wrap Up
The digital asset landscape is on fire and will likely continue to grow as we usher in the new era of innovation. According to an analysis by Zion Market Research, the digital asset management industry is expected to hit $8.1 billion by 2024, marking a CAGR of 18.4% since 2018. Going by this trajectory, it is evident that more corporations and individuals are seriously considering investments in digital assets.
That being the case, security is not a negotiable issue in a space where billions are expected to trickle in. The current stakeholders of the digital asset industry have an enormous task to play in enhancing security measures to make the sector more lucrative and sustainable in the long term.
Bitcoin
Dominik Schiener Wholey Proud of IOTA
- Dominik Schiener tweets regarding IOTA.
- IOTA came a long way through in a short span.
- The 2021 upgrade boosted IOTA with new products and services.
True to the fact that it’s quite often to see a founder of a firm coming forth and bragging about his firm’s developments himself. However, here for the day, we have the co-founder of the IOTA Foundation, Dominik Scheiner posting a tweet on December 12.
With the tweet it seems, the co-founder is quite confident and proud of the firm’s achievements and progress so far. Especially all the developments that took place after their major revamp and upgrade in March 2021.
The Tweet
By mid-day, on December 12th, Dominik Scheiner took to Twitter. Upon the tweet, Scheiner puts his heart openly on what he feels about his firm. Being the co-founder of the IOTA Foundation, he has played a huge role in its development so far.
Moreover, he terms that IOTA (MIOTA) has come a long way in a very short span of time. He points out that the recent and major upgrade of IOTA was only in March 2021.
Yet, currently, it’s not yet been a year, but despite all this, IOTA has evolved so much.
Besides, Scheiner points out all the new developments and new products of IOTA developed just after the upgrade.
IOTA New Products and Services
Scheiner mentions that various new smart contracts have been devised so far upon IOTA.
Besides, MIOTA, being an active token of the firm, now expands into smart contract services too.
Apart from that, the firm’s new wallet software, Firefly, is a hit from its launch. Also, he mentions the Domain Identification (DID) with configurational features making it the best in its class.
In addition, within 2021, the firm has introduced two new networks and their native tokens, the Assembly (ASMB) and the Shimmer (SMR) towards staking, and both are a huge success.
Bitcoin
AscendEX Hot Wallets Hacked-Losses $80M
- Hackers attack several hot wallets of AscendEX exchange platform.
- Most of these hacked hot wallets belong to ERC-20, Polygon and BSC blockchains.
- Losses are estimated to be more than $80 million.
And so we come across another hack for the month. Yes, as I have mentioned earlier numerous times, the hacks are consistently persistent with the crypto community.
Despite numerous security firms and their new technological implementations, yet still hacks are scattered common.
In spite of all this, in the early hours of December 12, the AscendEX, a global and mass cryptocurrency exchange got hacked.
The Hack
It’s denoted that the hackers attacked mainly the hot wallets profusely. Moreover, none of the cold wallets were subjected to any hack and are completely safe and secured.
However, the anonymous hackers hacked into the hot wallets, mostly belonging to the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the Polygon (POLY) blockchains.
Furthermore, AscendEX took to Twitter officially posting a tweet. Upon the tweet, the firm mentions that the hackers even tried to hack onto the cold wallets too, but failed to.
The security system protocols have prevented hacking upon the cold wallets.
AscendEX Decisions
In addition, they mentioned that whatever be the losses for the users, they will completely cover up all their losses. Personally, such acceptance by the firm is to be legitimately appreciated.
Besides, this was the second-largest hack for the month, followed by the BitMart hack. Even though AscendEX and BitMart are ready to cover up the losses, the question is why did they allow such a hack to happen amidst all such profuse security protocol developments.
Moreover, such hacks deteriorate the trustiness deposited over the crypto exchange by the users and lead to switching over of exchanges.
