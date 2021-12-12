Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

Kathy Hilton quickly became an icon on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Though both her sisters were original castmates, Kathy remained somewhat a mystery throughout the years, until now.

Perhaps the most memorable moment from her debut season was the ‘Dinner Party from Hell.’ In the middle of Kathy’s elegant meal, she witnessed an outpouring of rage after Sutton Stracke questioned Erika Jayne‘s legal troubles.

In an interview with E! News, Kathy opened up about the infamous dinner. The star said she “did not plan for that kind of drama. When I agreed to do the show, I said, ‘If I can do what I enjoy doing,’…I just don’t fight.”

Before the drama started, Kathy was more worried about the dinner itself. “I normally do not entertain formally like that,” she said. “I like to entertain more relaxed style—you know, beautiful buffets, beautiful flowers—but I don’t bring out every single thing from the silver to the crystal. I mean, this was really on steroids, this party.”

The party took five days to prepare, and Kathy hired several companies for it. When she saw Erika’s anger at the table, the hostess was taken aback. “I really had never seen anything like that, and I’ve been around some drama, believe me,” she said. “Usually, it’s a quiet drama where two ladies go off and they start talking about this and that.”

She went on to say, “It was all new to me, so I didn’t really want to kick people out or say, ‘Excuse me, you have to leave.’ But I did get up from the table several times to leave the room because I was so uncomfortable. But obviously, they don’t show that part.”

Apparently, there were several important scenes that were edited out. “This has never been addressed and I should’ve addressed it: Sutton did not leave the house upset,” said Kathy. “They showed her leaving in the car. I talked to her and made sure that she came back into the library…and we calmed her down.”

She also revealed, “I said to her, which I always say to people and I’ve said it to several of the girls before when they get amped up and upset, I say to them, ‘If you walk out the door right now, be ready to walk and don’t come back.’”

Of course, Kathy did not want Sutton to walk away “hurt.” She actually “brought Sutton into the library and we had the other girls come in—Crystal and all of them—and nobody walked out crying. I don’t know if I should say that or not, but…”

Although Kathy doesn’t know if she’ll continue her role on RHOBH, the socialite will still be in the spotlight. On her daughter Paris Hilton’s new show, Paris in Love, Kathy was just taught the word, “DMs.” Paris supplied the word after Kathy said she “had like 104 of those things that people send you.”

Even though viewers may see less of Kathy on RHOBH, she told E! News that she’s “always ready to have a dinner party!”

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock