Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos
Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant.
Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.
She held onto her blue iPhone Pro as she followed a security guard, wearing a black face mask for protection. Billie was also seen stopping to chat with fans and sign autographs outside of the trendy Mexican eatery, known for their tacos, guacamole and margaritas.
The celebratory party came off of Billie’s double duty episode, where she returned as musical guest but made her debut as host. The GRAMMY winner absolutely nailed the episode, starting with her opening monologue that addressed her love of oversized clothes.
“Some people wonder why I started wearing baggy clothes. There was actually a good reason,” she explained to the audience, rocking an interesting white dress she described as “Mrs. Claus going to the club.” She went on, “So it wasn’t just for comfort, or for style. This is hard to say for me, but the real reason I wore big oversized clothes back then is, I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie.”
The Sagittarius also touched on her upcoming 20th birthday, which falls on Dec. 18. “Not only do I love Christmas, but my birthday is one week from today. I’m turning 20, or as the internet calls that middle-aged,” she joked. “But I’m actually really excited to get older because I am now just starting to understand who I actually am as a person. And the scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!” she also said on stage.
Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish.
Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
The “This Kiss” crooner wore a coral-colored Andrew GN jumpsuit that had flared out long sleeves and turquoise accents along the top of the shoulders and in front of the belt around her waist. She also added matching dangling earrings and carried a matching clutch purse as her long curls were tied back into a ponytail. Her makeup was subtle and helped to accentuate her natural beauty.
Tim, on the other hand, shocked some when he showed up to the premiere without his cowboy hat. He put his brown hair on display and looked handsome in a Saint Laurent black blazer over a white top and black pants with black shoes.
In 1883, which premieres on Dec. 19, Tim and Faith play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, the focus of the series. The show reportedly tells the story of the family’s journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of America. They are trying to flee poverty to seek a better future in Montana, America’s promised land.
Before Faith and Tim turned heads at the 1883 premiere, they got attention for appearing on the cover of PEOPLE to promote the show and give an in-depth interview about their love for each other. Once the cover photo was released, fans quickly took to social media to share thoughts about how unrecognizable the two looked. Faith flaunted her curls and Tim did the same with his beard and there were many comments about how their new looks were different but still epic.
Kathy Hilton Shares What Was Edited Out of RHOBH Dinner
Kathy Hilton quickly became an icon on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Though both her sisters were original castmates, Kathy remained somewhat a mystery throughout the years, until now.
Perhaps the most memorable moment from her debut season was the ‘Dinner Party from Hell.’ In the middle of Kathy’s elegant meal, she witnessed an outpouring of rage after Sutton Stracke questioned Erika Jayne‘s legal troubles.
In an interview with E! News, Kathy opened up about the infamous dinner. The star said she “did not plan for that kind of drama. When I agreed to do the show, I said, ‘If I can do what I enjoy doing,’…I just don’t fight.”
Before the drama started, Kathy was more worried about the dinner itself. “I normally do not entertain formally like that,” she said. “I like to entertain more relaxed style—you know, beautiful buffets, beautiful flowers—but I don’t bring out every single thing from the silver to the crystal. I mean, this was really on steroids, this party.”
The party took five days to prepare, and Kathy hired several companies for it. When she saw Erika’s anger at the table, the hostess was taken aback. “I really had never seen anything like that, and I’ve been around some drama, believe me,” she said. “Usually, it’s a quiet drama where two ladies go off and they start talking about this and that.”
She went on to say, “It was all new to me, so I didn’t really want to kick people out or say, ‘Excuse me, you have to leave.’ But I did get up from the table several times to leave the room because I was so uncomfortable. But obviously, they don’t show that part.”
Apparently, there were several important scenes that were edited out. “This has never been addressed and I should’ve addressed it: Sutton did not leave the house upset,” said Kathy. “They showed her leaving in the car. I talked to her and made sure that she came back into the library…and we calmed her down.”
She also revealed, “I said to her, which I always say to people and I’ve said it to several of the girls before when they get amped up and upset, I say to them, ‘If you walk out the door right now, be ready to walk and don’t come back.’”
Of course, Kathy did not want Sutton to walk away “hurt.” She actually “brought Sutton into the library and we had the other girls come in—Crystal and all of them—and nobody walked out crying. I don’t know if I should say that or not, but…”
Although Kathy doesn’t know if she’ll continue her role on RHOBH, the socialite will still be in the spotlight. On her daughter Paris Hilton’s new show, Paris in Love, Kathy was just taught the word, “DMs.” Paris supplied the word after Kathy said she “had like 104 of those things that people send you.”
Even though viewers may see less of Kathy on RHOBH, she told E! News that she’s “always ready to have a dinner party!”
Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock
Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch
Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital.
Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.
The pre-recorded bit had a simple set up: a rapid-fire scroll through parodies of popular TikTok clips. In it, Billie plays a nurse filming herself performing coordinated dance routines with a co-worker. Billie does a bit of the famous “Renegade” choreography in a hospital room while her patient lays in a bed. Later on, when the scrolling lands back on Billie, she’s twerking for her life while the patient gets in on the act as well.
Twerking seemed to be a theme for Billie in the episode, as she also did it during a sketch about a hip-hop inspired musical. Playing the director of a local theater putting on a Christmas show, Billie tried to teach the actors playing the Nativity characters some “street” inspired dance moves to update the production. “When you land I want booty booty… watch me pop my butt! Can everyone see my butt?” Billie asked the cast as she dropped it low. She and her co-director Heidi Gardner then got the actor playing Jesus to twerk in his diaper. But first they had to pad his diaper with some hay to give him more of a “booty”.
Ahead of her SNL appearance, Billie shared the exciting news of her double duty gig to her Instagram, writing, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!” This isn’t the first time she has graced the famed Studio 8H, as she was the musical guest for the 45th season premiere back in 2019. During her SNL debut, she stunned the crowd with an iconic performance of “bad guy”.
