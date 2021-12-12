News
Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado were expected to take several days, but authorities said they did not expect to find additional survivors.
The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday — part of a swarm of twisters across the Midwest and the South that leveled entire communities. Authorities said they didn’t have a full count of employees because it was during a shift change and there were several part-time employees.
Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said at a Saturday news conference.
Authorities received reports of workers being trapped and the fire unit arrived within six minutes, according to Whiteford. Police helped pull people from the rubble. While 45 employees survived, six people were killed and a seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.
Whiteford said crews would search the rubble for several days, but considering the significant damage authorities didn’t expect to find further survivors.
The damage was extensive; the structures steel support pillars were exposed after the walls and roof caved.
“These walls are made out of 11-inch thick concrete, and they’re about 40 feet tall, so a lot of weight from that came down,” Whiteford said.
Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn on Sunday identified the victims. Four were from Illinois: 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville and 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle. Two others — 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow and 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb — were from St. Louis.
Cope’s mother, Carla, told media outlets that her son, Clayton, was a maintenance worker and she was on the phone with him right before the building was hit and pushed him to get shelter. She said her son loved his job, fishing and his dog Draco.
Employee Amanda Goss had just started her first week in a new job as an Amazon delivery driver when the tornado hit.
“As I look up, the corner of the building was shaking, and it comes down the garage area and then I felt the gates coming in behind me,” Goss told KTVI-TV. “All I do is sit there in my van hoping it don’t move.”
The Amazon facility, among three in Edwardsville, is a 1.1 million square foot (102,193 square meter) “delivery station” that employs about 190 workers across several shifts, according to Amazon. The facility, which opened in July 2020, prepares orders for “last-mile delivery” to customers. Edwardsville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the tornado,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement. “We’re continuing to support our employees and partners in the area.”
Amazon said that when a site is made aware of a tornado warning, all employees are notified and directed to move to a shelter.
But company officials declined to answer specific questions about when employees were warned.
A union representing retail employees that has pushed to organize Amazon employees blasted the company for “dangerous labor practices” for having employees work during the severe weather.
“Time and time again Amazon puts its bottom line above the lives of its employees,” Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Requiring, said in a statement. “Requiring workers to work through such a major tornado warning event as this was inexcusable.”
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, FB Patrick Ricard, RT Patrick Mekari inactive vs. Cleveland Browns
Despite being a full participant during practice last week, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith won’t dress and is presumably a healthy scratch for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Browns in Cleveland.
Baltimore is thin in the defensive backfield with former All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending pectoral muscle injury last week against the Steelers. But the Ravens opted to have Robert Jackson, who played special teams in his debut in Pittsburgh and was signed off the practice squad Saturday, take Smith’s spot on the active roster.
Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (knee/back), right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) are also inactive, while cornerbacks Anthony Averett (knee), Chris Westry (thigh) and Kevon Seymour (illness) are active and will play after logging full practices Friday.
Ricard missed Wednesday and Thursday’s workouts with a back injury, but he played in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Steelers despite limited practice time last week. Boyle missed all of practice last week, and Ravens coaches have said his acclimation to game play after last year’s season-ending knee injury would be gradual.
In Cleveland, safety Ronnie Harrison is inactive. He was questionable after being limited in practice with an ankle injury during the week. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion), cornerback Greg Newsome II (head), safety Richard LeCounte III, tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai are also inactive.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is battling foot and shoulder injures, will start after practicing fully during the week. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) and linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) are also active.
James Hudson III will start at right tackle, Greedy Williams will start at cornerback, Malcolm Smith will start at linebacker and Grant Delpit will start at safety.
How to help: Relief fund established to aide recovery from devastating tornadoes
As rescuers continue the frantic search for victims of the devastating tornado that left parts of western Kentucky in ruins, Gov. Andy Beshear has launched a an official relief fund so people around the country can help out.
Hosted on the state’s official website, Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund can take donations directly online. People who want to help out can also make donations by mail.
“So many people are stepping up to help Kentuckians. As of this morning, we’ve received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085,” said Beshear in an update Sunday morning.
“If you would like to help our families with relief and recovery, please visit http://TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. Every dollar will make a difference,” Beshear continued.
“All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating,” according to the website.
The full online address of the relief effort is: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief
For anyone who would like to donate by mail, please make your check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line please note the donation is for the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.” Send check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.
Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
By DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace signed off his Fox News Sunday show after 18 years to join CNN, dealing a blow to Fox’s news operation at a time its opinion side has become preeminent.
CNN announced shortly after his show ended that Wallace, who is 74, will join the streaming service CNN+ as an anchor. The service is due to debut sometime next year.
“It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace said on the program he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.” “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”
Wallace was a veteran broadcast network newsman, working at both ABC and NBC News, before the late Roger Ailes lured him to Fox with the promise of his own Sunday show. Methodical and never showy — in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary “60 Minutes” reporter — Chris Wallace was known for his methodical preparation and willingness to ask hard questions of all guests.
He was the first Fox News personality to moderate a presidential debate, doing it in 2016 and 2020. The debate he moderated last year went off the rails when then-President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Wallace generally co-existed with Fox’s opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was “bad form” when opinion hosts bashed the media.
“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account,” Wallace said Sunday. “It’s been a great ride.”
His announcement even took the guests on his show Sunday by surprise; they were not tipped off ahead of time. Fox said a series of rotating guest news anchors will take over for Wallace until a permanent host is named.
Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.
There was a report from NPR this fall that Wallace and Baier had objected to Fox executives about some of the more strident opinion programming, particularly Carlson’s documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, “Patriot Purge,” that aired on Fox’s streaming service. Two Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, citing that program in choosing to quit the network.
Wallace said that he wanted to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”
In CNN’s announcement, he said, “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.”
CNN said more details about Wallace’s new role will be forthcoming.
