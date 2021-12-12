News
How to help: Relief fund established to aide recovery from devastating tornadoes
As rescuers continue the frantic search for victims of the devastating tornado that left parts of western Kentucky in ruins, Gov. Andy Beshear has launched a an official relief fund so people around the country can help out.
Hosted on the state’s official website, Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund can take donations directly online. People who want to help out can also make donations by mail.
“So many people are stepping up to help Kentuckians. As of this morning, we’ve received 7,479 donations totaling $829,085,” said Beshear in an update Sunday morning.
“If you would like to help our families with relief and recovery, please visit http://TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. Every dollar will make a difference,” Beshear continued.
“All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating,” according to the website.
The full online address of the relief effort is: https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief
For anyone who would like to donate by mail, please make your check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line please note the donation is for the “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.” Send check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.
News
Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN
By DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace signed off his Fox News Sunday show after 18 years to join CNN, dealing a blow to Fox’s news operation at a time its opinion side has become preeminent.
CNN announced shortly after his show ended that Wallace, who is 74, will join the streaming service CNN+ as an anchor. The service is due to debut sometime next year.
“It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace said on the program he moderates, “Fox News Sunday.” “Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”
Wallace was a veteran broadcast network newsman, working at both ABC and NBC News, before the late Roger Ailes lured him to Fox with the promise of his own Sunday show. Methodical and never showy — in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary “60 Minutes” reporter — Chris Wallace was known for his methodical preparation and willingness to ask hard questions of all guests.
He was the first Fox News personality to moderate a presidential debate, doing it in 2016 and 2020. The debate he moderated last year went off the rails when then-President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Wallace generally co-existed with Fox’s opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was “bad form” when opinion hosts bashed the media.
“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account,” Wallace said Sunday. “It’s been a great ride.”
His announcement even took the guests on his show Sunday by surprise; they were not tipped off ahead of time. Fox said a series of rotating guest news anchors will take over for Wallace until a permanent host is named.
Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.
There was a report from NPR this fall that Wallace and Baier had objected to Fox executives about some of the more strident opinion programming, particularly Carlson’s documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, “Patriot Purge,” that aired on Fox’s streaming service. Two Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, citing that program in choosing to quit the network.
Wallace said that he wanted to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”
In CNN’s announcement, he said, “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.”
CNN said more details about Wallace’s new role will be forthcoming.
News
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 14: Last-minute moves
UPDATE: 10:22 a.m. Sunday
The most pivotal week of the fantasy football season is upon up, and The Loop is dangerously short of running backs, like thousands of other fantasy mavens.
Injuries have left us with only one of our top rushers (Ezekiel Elliott) while four of our RBs are missing (Derrick Henry, Elijah Mitchell, Tony Pollard and Jamaal Williams). So desperate are we that we scavenged on the waiver wire last night to get JaMycal Hasty, who is slated to start today for San Francisco.
If you told us back in August that this would be our Week 14 fate, we would not have been able to stop throwing up.
There are many more headliners sitting today. Running backs (D’Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson, Myles Gaskin, J.D. McKissic, Adrian Peterson, Tevin Coleman) receivers (Keenan Allen, Kararius Toney, Elijah Moore) and tight ends (Darren Waller, David Njoku)
Now some good news: Tennessee WR Julio Jones is coming back today for the depleted Titans. Also cleared to play are Bengals RB Joe Mixon and five notable receivers (Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, Michael Williams, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard)
Still listed as questionable at this late hour: Denver RB Melvin Gordon, Houston WR Brandin Cooks and two top tight ends, Arizona’s Zach Ertz and Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson.
ORIGINAL POST: 11:07 a.m. Wednesday
For many fantasy football folks, this is the all-important final week of the regular season. A pretty big deal. So why, then, does the NFL insist on stretching out bye weeks to include this vital part of the schedule?
The Week 14 bye will hit hardest, obviously, for people counting on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to lock up their playoff berth. The NFL’s offensive MVP will be home catching up on episodes of “Hard Knocks” this weekend. Or something else on HBO entirely.
The biggest shortage this week will be at the quarterback position, as four competent starting options (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa) hit the sidelines.
So, it’s time for a late-season flyer. Your playoff fate could hinge on which QB you drag off the waiver wires this week. Here are some guesses on QB prospects with good prospects on this pivotal Week 14.
Tayson Hill (Saints) — Only in fantasy football was Hill’s grand return last Thursday not a total failure. Four interceptions. But he’s not our top pick because of his meager arm and injured hand. It’s the legs that rushed for more than 100 yards. And this week’s foe (New York Jets) bears no resemblance to the Dallas defense that gave Hill fits. Pencil him in for at least one rushing touchdown.
Cam Newton (Panthers) — You can pencil in the league’s best TD vulture for another score, too, especially since Carolina will be without all-world Christian McCaffrey again. The goal-line carries will not be going to Chuba Hubbare or Ameer Abdullah, to the surprise of no one.
Ryan Tannehill (Titans) — Tennessee’s QB is still available in a lot of leagues despite his propensity to occasionally hoard goal-line opportunities for himself. He may do the same this week against Jacksonville. He also has one of his two star receivers returning from the injured list.
Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) — He’s in the final weeks of his final season as Pittsburgh’s signal caller and has been limping closer to retirement each week. But he’s facing a Vikings defense that threw away its season last week in Detroit and could be on the verge of a complete meltdown. This could be the last big numbers game for the ancient No. 7.
SITTING STARS
Sure, Buffalo QB Josh Allen looked mediocre in gale-force winds Monday night, but he won’t be posting much better numbers against Tampa Bay. … Chicago RB David Montgomery will be ineffective against Green Bay, like the rest of the Bears. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson may be on the outs with coach Urban Meyer, so we might see a lot more of Carlos Hyde vs. Tennessee. … The Lions are on a one-game winning streak thanks to the Vikings’ defense, but Denver’s defense will bring QB Jared Goff and RB Jamaal Williams back to earth … And while the Browns need to start Baker Mayfield at QB against the Ravens, no smart fantasy maven has to.
MATCHUP GAME
Pittsburgh needs a win against the Vikings as badly as their Minnesota hosts do, so RB Najee Harris will be running early and often Thursday night. … Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman will occasionally look a little like Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville. … 49ers tight end George Kittle looked like his old self last week in Seattle and will continue to thrive against Cincinnati. … Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf will also have some of his old mojo against the meager Texans. … Minnesota’s K.J. Osborn is no longer Deepest Sleeper material, but he’ll be a decent No. 2 pass catcher against Pittsburgh. … And we are personally invested in Tennessee WR Julio Jones having a big return from injury against the Jaguars.
INJURY WATCH
It was the dreaded high ankle sprain that knocked out the Vikings’ Adam Thielen last week. While he may come back before the end of the season, it will be up to K.J. Osborn to fill the void Thursday night as the Steelers triple-cover Justin Jefferson. … While Tennessee will get Julio Jones back this week, A.J. Brown is still a couple of weeks away. … Las Vegas RB Kenyan Drake is done for the year after breaking his ankle on a less-than-legal tackle. … Also done for the year is Washington TE Logan Thomas. … The list of questionables, both new and old, is quite long: Philly RB Miles Sanders, Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareen Hunt, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Giants wideouts Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Bears QB Justin Fields.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Wide receiver Jalen Guyton hasn’t done much in his three years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He came into last week’s game with just three career TDs and 42 catches. But he came to life last week in Cincinnati, catching four passes for 90 yards and his first score of the season. Why do we care? Because star wideout Keenan Allen has tested positive for COVID-19 and is very likely to miss Sunday’s game against the lowly New York Giants. Justin Herbert is going to be throwing to somebody … and Guyton could be a somebody, at least for Week 14.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Steelers at Vikings (-3½):
Pick: Steelers by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
News
G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invaded
By JILL LAWLESS
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.
Foreign ministers from the United States, Britain and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, issued a joint statement declaring themselves “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military buildup and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine.”
The G-7 called on Russia to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities,” and praised Ukraine’s “restraint.”
“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the statement said.
Russia’s movement of weapons and troops to the border region dominated weekend talks among foreign ministers from the G-7 wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool.
The U.S. and it allies worry that the buildup could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own allegedly aggressive designs.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the conference host, said the G-7 was sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries and our allies.”
The statement promised a “common and comprehensive response” but contained no details. Truss said the G-7 was “considering all options” when it came to economic sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “we are prepared to take the kinds of steps we’ve refrained from taking in the past” if Russia didn’t step back.
The U.S. and its allies have played down talk of a military response to defend Ukraine, with efforts focusing on tough sanctions that would hit the Russian economy, rather than just individuals.
In the U.S., reporters asked President Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending combat troops to Ukraine, and he said that idea was never considered. “Are you ready to send American troops into war and go into Ukraine to fight Russians on the battlefield?” he said.
Biden, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call last week, said he had made clear that in the event of an invasion, “the economic consequences for his economy are going to be devastating. Devastating.”
Truss said Biden had made clear to Putin that the U.S. stance “carries the support of the G-7 countries as a whole. And that should be very concerning for Vladimir Putin.”
China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region and the ailing Iran nuclear deal were also on the agenda for the meeting of top diplomats from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at the dockside Museum of Liverpool.
Getting a unified response to global crises from the G-7, a group of countries with disparate interests, has often proved tough.
Germany plans on getting gas from Russia soon through the contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine — though Blinken said it was hard to see the pipeline becoming operational “if Russia has renewed its aggression on Ukraine, if it takes renewed action.”
“So I think President Putin has to factor that in, too, as he’s thinking about what he’s going to do next,” he said.
Britain, which isn’t dependent on Russian gas, also has criticized the pipeline — but faces tricky questions about London’s financial district and property market, both hubs for Russian money.
U.K. bank and financial authorities have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to ill-gotten gains.
Truss insisted Britain has “very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules,” but also suggested that Russian money and Russian gas came at a high price.
“We cannot have short term economic gain at the expense of our long term freedom and democracy,” she said.
G-7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries. The G-7 has launched a “Build Back Better World” initiative to offer developing nations funding for big infrastructure projects as an alternative to money from China that, the West argues, often comes with strings attached.
Truss, who also invited ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Liverpool meeting, said the G-7 was “concerned about the coercive economic policies of China.”
“What we’ve set out is a positive agenda about making sure that countries have alternative sources of investment, alternative sources of trade,” she said. “And that we’re making sure that we abide by — and ensure others are abiding by — the rules based international system” for trade.
A unified stance towards China continues to prove elusive, however, with the U.S. and Britain generally more hawkish than other G-7 members.
___
AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this story.
