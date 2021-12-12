How to help: Relief fund established to aide recovery from devastating tornadoes

UPDATE: 10:22 a.m. Sunday

The most pivotal week of the fantasy football season is upon up, and The Loop is dangerously short of running backs, like thousands of other fantasy mavens.

Injuries have left us with only one of our top rushers (Ezekiel Elliott) while four of our RBs are missing (Derrick Henry, Elijah Mitchell, Tony Pollard and Jamaal Williams). So desperate are we that we scavenged on the waiver wire last night to get JaMycal Hasty, who is slated to start today for San Francisco.

If you told us back in August that this would be our Week 14 fate, we would not have been able to stop throwing up.

There are many more headliners sitting today. Running backs (D’Andre Swift, Darrell Henderson, Myles Gaskin, J.D. McKissic, Adrian Peterson, Tevin Coleman) receivers (Keenan Allen, Kararius Toney, Elijah Moore) and tight ends (Darren Waller, David Njoku)

Now some good news: Tennessee WR Julio Jones is coming back today for the depleted Titans. Also cleared to play are Bengals RB Joe Mixon and five notable receivers (Deebo Samuel, Tee Higgins, Michael Williams, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard)

Still listed as questionable at this late hour: Denver RB Melvin Gordon, Houston WR Brandin Cooks and two top tight ends, Arizona’s Zach Ertz and Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson.

ORIGINAL POST: 11:07 a.m. Wednesday

For many fantasy football folks, this is the all-important final week of the regular season. A pretty big deal. So why, then, does the NFL insist on stretching out bye weeks to include this vital part of the schedule?

The Week 14 bye will hit hardest, obviously, for people counting on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to lock up their playoff berth. The NFL’s offensive MVP will be home catching up on episodes of “Hard Knocks” this weekend. Or something else on HBO entirely.

The biggest shortage this week will be at the quarterback position, as four competent starting options (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa) hit the sidelines.

So, it’s time for a late-season flyer. Your playoff fate could hinge on which QB you drag off the waiver wires this week. Here are some guesses on QB prospects with good prospects on this pivotal Week 14.

Tayson Hill (Saints) — Only in fantasy football was Hill’s grand return last Thursday not a total failure. Four interceptions. But he’s not our top pick because of his meager arm and injured hand. It’s the legs that rushed for more than 100 yards. And this week’s foe (New York Jets) bears no resemblance to the Dallas defense that gave Hill fits. Pencil him in for at least one rushing touchdown.

Cam Newton (Panthers) — You can pencil in the league’s best TD vulture for another score, too, especially since Carolina will be without all-world Christian McCaffrey again. The goal-line carries will not be going to Chuba Hubbare or Ameer Abdullah, to the surprise of no one.

Ryan Tannehill (Titans) — Tennessee’s QB is still available in a lot of leagues despite his propensity to occasionally hoard goal-line opportunities for himself. He may do the same this week against Jacksonville. He also has one of his two star receivers returning from the injured list.

Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers) — He’s in the final weeks of his final season as Pittsburgh’s signal caller and has been limping closer to retirement each week. But he’s facing a Vikings defense that threw away its season last week in Detroit and could be on the verge of a complete meltdown. This could be the last big numbers game for the ancient No. 7.

SITTING STARS

Sure, Buffalo QB Josh Allen looked mediocre in gale-force winds Monday night, but he won’t be posting much better numbers against Tampa Bay. … Chicago RB David Montgomery will be ineffective against Green Bay, like the rest of the Bears. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson may be on the outs with coach Urban Meyer, so we might see a lot more of Carlos Hyde vs. Tennessee. … The Lions are on a one-game winning streak thanks to the Vikings’ defense, but Denver’s defense will bring QB Jared Goff and RB Jamaal Williams back to earth … And while the Browns need to start Baker Mayfield at QB against the Ravens, no smart fantasy maven has to.

MATCHUP GAME

Pittsburgh needs a win against the Vikings as badly as their Minnesota hosts do, so RB Najee Harris will be running early and often Thursday night. … Tennessee RB D’onta Foreman will occasionally look a little like Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville. … 49ers tight end George Kittle looked like his old self last week in Seattle and will continue to thrive against Cincinnati. … Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf will also have some of his old mojo against the meager Texans. … Minnesota’s K.J. Osborn is no longer Deepest Sleeper material, but he’ll be a decent No. 2 pass catcher against Pittsburgh. … And we are personally invested in Tennessee WR Julio Jones having a big return from injury against the Jaguars.

INJURY WATCH

It was the dreaded high ankle sprain that knocked out the Vikings’ Adam Thielen last week. While he may come back before the end of the season, it will be up to K.J. Osborn to fill the void Thursday night as the Steelers triple-cover Justin Jefferson. … While Tennessee will get Julio Jones back this week, A.J. Brown is still a couple of weeks away. … Las Vegas RB Kenyan Drake is done for the year after breaking his ankle on a less-than-legal tackle. … Also done for the year is Washington TE Logan Thomas. … The list of questionables, both new and old, is quite long: Philly RB Miles Sanders, Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Rams RB Darrell Henderson, Bengals RB Joe Mixon, Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Cleveland RB Kareen Hunt, Denver RB Melvin Gordon, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Giants wideouts Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Bears QB Justin Fields.

THE DEEPEST SLEEPER

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton hasn’t done much in his three years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He came into last week’s game with just three career TDs and 42 catches. But he came to life last week in Cincinnati, catching four passes for 90 yards and his first score of the season. Why do we care? Because star wideout Keenan Allen has tested positive for COVID-19 and is very likely to miss Sunday’s game against the lowly New York Giants. Justin Herbert is going to be throwing to somebody … and Guyton could be a somebody, at least for Week 14.

THE THURSDAY PICK

Steelers at Vikings (-3½):

Pick: Steelers by 3

BREAKING NEWS

We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.