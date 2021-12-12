Celebrities
Kathy Hilton Shares What Was Edited Out of RHOBH Dinner
Kathy Hilton quickly became an icon on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Though both her sisters were original castmates, Kathy remained somewhat a mystery throughout the years, until now.
Perhaps the most memorable moment from her debut season was the ‘Dinner Party from Hell.’ In the middle of Kathy’s elegant meal, she witnessed an outpouring of rage after Sutton Stracke questioned Erika Jayne‘s legal troubles.
In an interview with E! News, Kathy opened up about the infamous dinner. The star said she “did not plan for that kind of drama. When I agreed to do the show, I said, ‘If I can do what I enjoy doing,’…I just don’t fight.”
Before the drama started, Kathy was more worried about the dinner itself. “I normally do not entertain formally like that,” she said. “I like to entertain more relaxed style—you know, beautiful buffets, beautiful flowers—but I don’t bring out every single thing from the silver to the crystal. I mean, this was really on steroids, this party.”
The party took five days to prepare, and Kathy hired several companies for it. When she saw Erika’s anger at the table, the hostess was taken aback. “I really had never seen anything like that, and I’ve been around some drama, believe me,” she said. “Usually, it’s a quiet drama where two ladies go off and they start talking about this and that.”
She went on to say, “It was all new to me, so I didn’t really want to kick people out or say, ‘Excuse me, you have to leave.’ But I did get up from the table several times to leave the room because I was so uncomfortable. But obviously, they don’t show that part.”
Apparently, there were several important scenes that were edited out. “This has never been addressed and I should’ve addressed it: Sutton did not leave the house upset,” said Kathy. “They showed her leaving in the car. I talked to her and made sure that she came back into the library…and we calmed her down.”
She also revealed, “I said to her, which I always say to people and I’ve said it to several of the girls before when they get amped up and upset, I say to them, ‘If you walk out the door right now, be ready to walk and don’t come back.’”
Of course, Kathy did not want Sutton to walk away “hurt.” She actually “brought Sutton into the library and we had the other girls come in—Crystal and all of them—and nobody walked out crying. I don’t know if I should say that or not, but…”
Although Kathy doesn’t know if she’ll continue her role on RHOBH, the socialite will still be in the spotlight. On her daughter Paris Hilton’s new show, Paris in Love, Kathy was just taught the word, “DMs.” Paris supplied the word after Kathy said she “had like 104 of those things that people send you.”
Even though viewers may see less of Kathy on RHOBH, she told E! News that she’s “always ready to have a dinner party!”
Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock
Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch
Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital.
Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.
The pre-recorded bit had a simple set up: a rapid-fire scroll through parodies of popular TikTok clips. In it, Billie plays a nurse filming herself performing coordinated dance routines with a co-worker. Billie does a bit of the famous “Renegade” choreography in a hospital room while her patient lays in a bed. Later on, when the scrolling lands back on Billie, she’s twerking for her life while the patient gets in on the act as well.
Twerking seemed to be a theme for Billie in the episode, as she also did it during a sketch about a hip-hop inspired musical. Playing the director of a local theater putting on a Christmas show, Billie tried to teach the actors playing the Nativity characters some “street” inspired dance moves to update the production. “When you land I want booty booty… watch me pop my butt! Can everyone see my butt?” Billie asked the cast as she dropped it low. She and her co-director Heidi Gardner then got the actor playing Jesus to twerk in his diaper. But first they had to pad his diaper with some hay to give him more of a “booty”.
Ahead of her SNL appearance, Billie shared the exciting news of her double duty gig to her Instagram, writing, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!” This isn’t the first time she has graced the famed Studio 8H, as she was the musical guest for the 45th season premiere back in 2019. During her SNL debut, she stunned the crowd with an iconic performance of “bad guy”.
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Reacts To The Disappearance Of Samanta Jones On ‘And Just Like That…’
Kim Cattrall sent a subtle message to fans by liking several tweets expressing their support for her after the premiere of the ‘SATC’ re-boot that didn’t include Samantha.
Kim Cattrall, 65, has seemingly reacted to the absence of her iconic character Samantha Jones on the Sex and the City re-boot And Just Like That… The British Columbia native liked several tweets from fans that showed support for the actress (and the fictional publicist she plays) after the HBO Max series premiered and gave a bizarre reason for Samantha not being friends with the rest of the gals, including Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie, Kristin Davis‘ Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda.
“Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off,” one tweet read, that got a “like” from Kim. “And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @kimcattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation tweet,” another wrote, which also got some love from the blonde actress. “And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall,” a third penned, getting a ‘heart’ from Kim.
While the longstanding feud between Kim and Sarah is no secret in the entertainment world, And Just Like That… marked the first time show boss Michael Patrick King took it on-screen between former besties Carrie and Samantha: it turns out the characters are no longer friends after SJP’s Carrie dropped Samantha as her publicist.
Samantha is initially brought up after Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte run into Julie Halston‘s Bitsy Von Muffling who inquires, “And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?” Charlotte responds by saying, “she’s no longer with us,” as Miranda interjected to explain that Jones relocated to London, England for career reasons. later, Carrie says she thought she was “more to [Samantha] than an ATM…I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.” Beyond icing out Carrie, it’s also revealed that Samantha is not responding to calls or texts from the other ladies, either.
Michael Patrick King previously confirmed that Kim’s Samantha would not be part of the project after deciding she no longer wanted to play Samantha. “And Just Like That was never four,” the showrunner explained to the The Hollywood Reporter. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie. I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives,” he said.
“The show was born of these three characters: What’s their life, and who can I bring in to inform it? Listen, I wouldn’t do this again if I wasn’t excited about the idea,” he added. “And even though people think this is a franchise that they’re familiar with, there’s something new in this version. This isn’t what was; it’s what’s next.”
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Take Her Daughter Emme, 13, Glasses Shopping – Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted helping her daughter Emme choose a new pair of glasses at a store in Los Angeles on Friday, and held hands while walking outside.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, continued to show off the seriousness of her and Ben Affleck‘s rekindled romance on Dec. 10! The singer brought along her 49-year-old boyfriend to help her assist her daughter Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, in picking out a new pair of glasses at a Lens Crafters store in Los Angeles, CA. The trio was spotted walking outside and inside of the location and were dressed in jackets and face masks.
Jennifer wore a long gray coat over a gray sweater, dark jeans, and boots and had her long hair up into a messy bun. She also wore hoop earrings and appeared to be makeup-free. Ben wore a black coat over a white vest, black pants, and boots, and Emme wore a denim jacket with black pants and white sneakers.
At one point, Jennifer could be seen keeping the teen close by holding onto her shoulder. She was also seen holding Ben’s hand as the two walked outside of the store and Emme walked in front of them. Emme also appeared to choose a pair of glasses that were purchased.
Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing with Emme is just one of many they have been on with each other’s kids. Jennifer is also the mother of 13-year-old Max, who is Emme’s twin, and Ben is the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son Samuel, 9, all of whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. On Dec. 4, the couple took some of the kids to a movie and stayed close as they held onto each other while walking inside.
Jennifer and Ben rekindled their old flame, which started in the early 2000s when they were even engaged at one point, earlier this year, and they’ve seemed inseparable ever since. A source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us that Jennifer has “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her” while also adding that friends of them think their rekindled love affair “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”
