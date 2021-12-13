Connect with us

4 tips to help manage Seasonal Affective Disorder

4 tips to help manage Seasonal Affective Disorder
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression which can cause symptoms including general tiredness and oversleeping, feeling sluggish, losing interest in activities you typically enjoy and mood swings.

December is Seasonal Affective Disorder awareness month and whether you are experiencing SAD or similar feelings this time of year, here’s some tips to keep your mood and motivation steady.

1. Get as much natural sunlight as possible – it’s free!

Whenever possible, get outside during daylight hours and expose yourself to the sun without wearing sunglasses (but never stare directly at the sun). Sunlight, even in the small doses that winter allows, can help boost serotonin levels and improve your mood.

  • Take a short walk outdoors, have your coffee outside if you can stay warm enough.
  • Increase the amount of natural light in your home and workplace by opening blinds and drapes and sitting near windows.
  • Some people find that painting walls in lighter colors or using daylight simulation bulbs helps to combat winter SAD.

2. Exercise regularly

Regular exercise is a powerful way to fight seasonal depression, especially if you’re able to exercise outside in natural daylight. Regular exercise of 30-60 minutes can boost serotonin, endorphins, and other feel-good brain chemicals. In fact, exercise can treat mild to moderate depression as effectively as antidepressant medication. Exercise can also help to improve your sleep and boost your self-esteem.

3. Reach out to family and friends—and let them help

Close relationships are vital in reducing isolation and helping you manage SAD. It may feel more comfortable to retreat into your shell, but participate in social activities, even if you don’t feel like it because being around other people can boost your mood. Ways such as:

  • Reconnect with old friends or start new relationships by asking them to get coffee or going for a walk through campus.
  • Reach out to someone new such as a work colleague or neighbor, for example. Most of us feel awkward about reaching out, but be the one to break the ice.
  • Join a support group for depression. Sometimes, just talking about what you’re going through can help you feel better. Being with others who are facing the same problems can help reduce your sense of isolation and provide inspiration to make positive changes.
  • Take a new class, join a club or enroll in a special interest group that meets on a regular basis. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something that’s fun for you and you will already have something in common with the other members.
  • Helping others is one of the best ways to feel better about yourself, expand your social network, and overcome SAD, so find an opportunity to volunteer.

4. Take steps to deal with stress

Whatever the time of year, too much stress can exacerbate or even trigger depression. Figure out the things in your life that stress you out, such as work overload or unsupportive relationships, and make a plan to avoid them or minimize their impact. Ways to relieve your stress include:

  • Practicing daily relaxation techniques can help you manage stress, reduce negative emotions such as anger and fear, and boost feelings of joy and well-being. Try yoga, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation.
  • Do something you enjoy – or used to enjoy – every day. While you can’t force yourself to have fun or experience pleasure, you can push yourself to do things, even when you don’t feel like it. You might be surprised at how much better you feel once you’re out and about. Having fun is a great stress buster, so make time for leisure activities that bring you joy, whether it be painting, playing an instrument, working on your car, or simply hanging out with friends.
Person affiliated with university has COVID omicron variant

December 13, 2021

Person affiliated with university has COVID omicron variant
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.

University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.

“The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols,” Inch wrote.

Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.

Face masks were required at Saturday’s commencement ceremony Saturday.

Meanwhile, top executives from nine Minnesota health system are making an urgent appeal to the public with a full-page ad in newspapers across the state encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing and coronavirus testing.

The chief executives say the state’s health care system is overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry the burden of what they see as “avoidable illness and death.”

The ad is signed by CEOs from North Memorial Health, Mayo Clinic, Fairview Health Services, CentraCare, Hennepin Healthcare, Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, Essentia Health and HealthPartners.

NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak

December 13, 2021

NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak
NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Postponed games include Monday night’s game at Chicago, Tuesday’s game at Nashville and Thursday’s home game against Toronto.

Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for gov’t services

December 13, 2021

Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for gov’t services
By JOSH BOAK

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will sign an executive order aimed at saving Americans time and frustration when seeking a broad array of federal services, like renewing passports, applying for Social Security benefits and getting aid after natural disasters.

The White House released details about the order on Monday, ahead of a planned afternoon signing by Biden. Parts of the order also were provided in advance to advocacy groups that have called for the government to improve its level of service to the public.

The order is aimed at reducing the current bureaucratic runaround, under which people often have to visit offices, endure long phone calls or struggle with the delays of mail and fax machines when trying to contact federal agencies.

Two senior White House officials said they hope it can help to renew faith in government and democracy itself at a time when deep political polarization has eroded trust in U.S. institutions.

That’s a tall order, considering that the federal government has persisted in its lumbering ways despite repeated attempts over generations to make it more nimble. President Bill Clinton famously pledged in 1993 to “reinvent government” with an interagency task force.

The country has seen a strong economic rebound as coronavirus relief programs sent money directly to Americans. But support for the president has slumped as the United States faces inflation at a nearly four-decade high and the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The new executive order should bring government services into the digital era, said Bill Sweeney, senior vice president of government affairs for AARP, an association for older Americans.

“We do our banking online,” Sweeney said. “We do our work online. We can order food online. We can order groceries from our phone. I think people are accustomed to that now and they’re demanding that government keep up as well.”

The goal is to implement most of the order’s changes across 17 federal agencies within the next year. Officials said that existing funds should be enough for agencies to pay for improvements and that better service and efficiency would ultimately save the government money. Biden plans to sign the order Monday afternoon.

The government has identified 35 service providers in federal agencies that can reduce administrative burdens and develop “new online tools and technologies that can provide a simple, seamless, and secure customer experience,” according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press.

For retirees and the nearly 4 million Americans who turn 65 each year, the order requires that they be able to claim Social Security benefits online more easily. Medicare recipients are to be able to access personalized online tools for saving money on drugs and managing their health care. Taxpayers will be able to schedule callbacks with the IRS instead of waiting on hold or having to manage issues through letters and faxes.

For travelers, Americans will be able to renew their passports online instead of having to print forms and pay with a paper check or money order. New security machines and computers with advanced screening features are to streamline the process of going through security lines for the roughly 2 million people who fly daily.

The 45 million people with student debt will be able to manage their federal loans through a single portal, instead of several websites with different passwords. Paperwork is also to be reduced for people seeking loan forgiveness.

Natural disasters strike about 25 million U.S. households and small businesses each year. The survivors seeking federal aid should no longer be required to complete multiple forms across several agencies, while being able to use virtual inspections and smart phone pictures of the damage to support claims.

Military veterans are to be able to access their benefits with a single login. Poorer families should find it easier to certify their incomes and enroll in eligible social safety net programs without the extra paperwork. Loan programs for small businesses and farmers are to become more responsive. Families receiving food aid should be able to buy groceries online. It should become easier to update mailing addresses with the government or change names with the Social Security Administration.

Anne Zimmerman, an accountant based in the Cincinnati area, said the changes in the order are necessary because companies are frequently on their own when navigating the federal bureaucracy. As co-chair of the advocacy group Small Business for America’s Future, she was briefed by the White House about the order before the announcement.

“It’s needed because things have really gotten worse,” Zimmerman said. “There’s too big a labyrinth to weed your way through when you’re trying to deal with the government.”

The White House officials hope that the changes will enhance people’s relationships with the government. Online forms could also reduce fraud risks, while the administration takes steps to ensure that personal information is secure.

Why hasn’t all of this happened earlier?

Officials said the pandemic caused increased calls to the IRS and other agencies. It also showed how the government could adjust and innovate despite closed offices and remote workers.

Even if government services improve, it remains unclear if that will pay off politically for Biden, whose efforts to steer the economy to the strongest growth since 1984 have been overshadowed by inflation.

Roughly a third of Americans called the economy “good” under the president’s watch, down from 47% in June, according to a survey this month by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll found that 48% approve of Biden, while 51% disapprove.

