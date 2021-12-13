Celebrities
Andy Cohen Labels Jill Zarin as Most Difficult Housewife
Jill Zarin is back in the spotlight. After leaving Real Housewives of New York in 2011, the 49-year-old was somewhat off the radar. Now, Jill is set to return in the Peacock series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Speculations about Jill’s departure from RHONY were circulating for years, until she revealed that she quit the show in an email to a producer. Although Jill changed her mind the next day, Bravo terminated her contract immediately. Many fans had assumed Bethenny Frankel was the cause of the firing.
In a Q&A for his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love, Andy Cohen discussed several details about the franchise, while a Redditor wrote down his responses.
“When asked who was the most difficult hw, he didn’t miss a beat saying Jill Zaren (sic),” shared the poster. “But, he said that she was worth bringing back for the UGT and that other hw who were difficult will never be back. No one followed up by asking which ones.”
Jill will be featured in season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Part of the series was filmed at the Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda Medley’s infamous home in the Berkshires, where many RHONY fights occurred.
In the Q&A, Andy also explained that he believes Erika Jayne (concerning the legal drama about her husband’s alleged embezzlement). In Andy’s opinion, Erika probably didn’t understand what was going on.
Like Erika, it was hard for Andy to believe Tom Girardi had done something seriously wrong. “Tom was more than just a respected attorney,” said the host. “He was THE attorney and one that was very much respected.”
Photos Credit: Cindy James/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages, Michael Simon/startraksphoto
Celebrities
‘Claws’ Season 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More
The fourth and final season of ‘Claws’ is coming just before Christmas, and HollywoodLife has all the updates about the final send-off for TNT’s hit show.
All good things must come to an end, and sadly, that includes Claws. TNT’s hit comedy-drama series is returning for a fourth and final season in December 2021. The final 10 episodes will conclude the story of five manicurists, led by Niecy Nash‘s Desna Simms, that enter the crime world after they begin laundering money from a South Florida pain clinic. The show was created by Eliot Laurence and premiered on TNT in June 2017 to rave reviews and a loyal fanbase that has stuck around episode after episode.
It’s obviously disappointing that Claws is ending. But on the bright side, teasers for season 4 have shown that the series is certainly going to go out with a bang. Below, everything you need to know about the final season of Claws, including the release date, cast, and more.
‘Claws’ Season 4 Release Date
Season 4 of Claws will be premiering on December 19, 2021. And the good news is the first two episodes will be airing on TNT that night! Season 4’s premiere episode, titled “Chapter One: Betrayal,” will air at 9 p.m. ET, directly followed by “Chapter Two: Vengeance” at 10 p.m. ET. The season’s eight remaining episodes are expected to air weekly, with the series finale date likely landing on February 13, 2022.
Where To Watch Season 4
Like its first three seasons, Claws will be airing weekly on TNT. If fans wish to binge the full series before season 4 arrives, they can watch seasons 1-3 on Hulu. Fans can also pay to watch old episodes via Vudu, Amazon, ITunes, and more.
‘Claws’ Season 4 Cast
The whole Claws gang will be back for the final season. That means the returns of Niecy as Desana, Carrie Preston as Polly Marks, Judy Reyes as “Quiet Ann,” Karrueche Tran as Virginia Loc, and Jenn Lyon as Jennifer Husser. Also returning for season 4 are Dean Norris as “Uncle Daddy,” head of the Husser crime family, Kevin Rankin as Bryce Husser, Jennifer’s husband and and member of the crime family, Jason Antoon as Ken Brickman, a medical doctor whose had a relationship with Polly, and Harold Perrineau as Dean Simms, Desna’s autistic brother who falls in love with Virginia.
A few new characters will be introduced in season 4, as well. John Rubinstein will play Baron von Reichler, a rich elderly man whom Polly tries to scam. Gladys Bautista joins the show as new nail artisan Georgia, who is hired by Virginia. Anthony Hyatt plays newcomer Tony, a delivery guy and new lover of Desna’s.
Season 4 Trailer
In late September, TNT dropped the official trailer for Claws season 4. “If we wanna live the American dream, ain’t nobody going to do it for us, but us,” Desna says in the trailer to her fellow crime-committers. She informs the other ladies of her next big plan, which involves a drug theft right under the nose of “Uncle Daddy.” But in true Claws fashion, things don’t exactly go according to plan, as the trailer teases chaos and drama unfolding for Desna and her girl squad.
What’s In Store For Season 4?
As mentioned before, season 4 of Claws will largely focus on Desna’s plot to steal Uncle Daddy’s supply of pills. The theft leads to an epic crime war between Desna and Uncle Daddy. But things get even more complicated when Quiet Ann, still blaming Desna for the death of her wife, joins Uncle Daddy’s side. Meanwhile, Jenn is trying to save her marriage to Bryce, and Virginia and Polly are both engaged in their fare share of crime tactics. As if that isn’t enough drama, Desna decides to hatch her next scheme: selling her pills via multi-level marketing. So clearly, Claws season 4 is going to be a wild ride — and we can’t wait to tune into the madness for one last time
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian FINALLY passes ‘baby bar’ exam, Scolds daughter North West for filming her alone in bed
Kim Kardashian is celebrating finally passing the “baby bar” exam after 3 failed attempts in 2 years.
The mom-of-four announced her law school aspirations in 2019. But instead of attending law school, Kim took a circuitous route by interning for law firms.
She failed the so-called “baby bar” exam three times before finally passing it on her 4th try.
On Monday, the socialite and reality TV star, 41, revealed that she passed the baby bar exam — bringing her one step closer to realizing her dream to become a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”
“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses).”
OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!
Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.
For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2021
She explained that the baby bar is harder to pass than the actual bar exam.
“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route. but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”
Over the weekend, Kim scolded her 8-year-old daughter North West when the youngster went live on TikTok without permission.
“Let’s give a house tour,” North says as she filmed white Christmas trees and reindeer in her all-white home.
Entering Kim’s bedroom — where Kim is lying in bed alone — North giggled, “Mom, I’m Live.”
“No stop! You’re not allowed to,” Kardashian can be heard chastising North.
“Ok bye,” North says, while continuing to film, as Kim asks her nanny, “Is she really live?” before the video cuts out.
Celebrities
What Happened Here? Ex-NFL Baller Glenn Foster Jr. Dies In Police Custody Following Arrest For Driving Twice The Speed Limit
Oh, somebody got some ‘splaining to do!
Stuff like this is exactly why there will likely never be trust between Black Americans and police departments nationwide. An ESPN report details the arrest and subsequent death of former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. in rural Alabama.
Late Friday night, a police officer in Reform, Alabama (helluva name…) clocked Foster’s Jeep Wrangler pushing 92 in a 45. Upon attempting to make a traffic stop, Foster sped up and initiated a chase. He was only stopped when police in the neighboring town laid down spikes to blow out his tires. He was arrested without further incident and taken to jail. Once there, Foster reportedly beat a fellow inmate so badly that the man required medical attention then fought deputies who were attempting to handcuff him.
During his appearance in front of a judge, Foster refused to respond or answer any questions he would only demand a lawyer.
Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others” and ordered him held without bond for a mental evaluation at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.
Foster’s family has been forthcoming about Glenn’s mental health issues as he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but that is no reason for him to be dead while under police custody.
“I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this,” said his mother, Sabrina Foster.
“We want justice for our son,” said Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr. “It’s unfair. It’s inhumane. It’s just not right.”
According to REVOLT, attorney Ben Crump will represent the family in their pursuit of truth and justice. Our eyes will be watching this case very closely.
Andy Cohen Labels Jill Zarin as Most Difficult Housewife
‘Claws’ Season 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, And More
APENFT & TRON Announce Winners of Art Dream Fund’s Inaugural Open Call
Baker announces 2.1 million quick tests available for low-income communities
Kim Kardashian FINALLY passes ‘baby bar’ exam, Scolds daughter North West for filming her alone in bed
What Happened Here? Ex-NFL Baller Glenn Foster Jr. Dies In Police Custody Following Arrest For Driving Twice The Speed Limit
Gophers all-conference center John Michael Schmitz to return for 2022
Person affiliated with university in Mankato has COVID omicron variant
Kanye West & Drake’s Push To Free Larry Hoover Reportedly Shocked and Upset The Feds
4 tips to help manage Seasonal Affective Disorder
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
News4 weeks ago
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents