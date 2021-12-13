Bitcoin
APENFT & TRON Announce Winners of Art Dream Fund’s Inaugural Open Call
Singapore, Singapore, 13th December, 2021,
– APENFT Foundation and TRON are pleased to announce the Art Dream Fund’s inaugural open call winners. Digital artists applied for a series of awards totaling $100,000 by creating digital artworks that explored their “Second Life” in a digital parallel universe. “Second Life” received a variety of 2D and 3D, static and dynamic artworks from more than 500 talented artists and digital enthusiasts from around the world. A panel of judges selected thirteen winners who will work with APENFT’s partner, LiveArt, to develop and mint their digital artworks. The works will be featured in a January 2022 exhibition co-curated by Sydney Xiong, Art Director of APENFT Foundation, Marisa Kayyem, Chief Curator of LiveArt, and virtually in APENFT Art Museum in Cryptovoxels, with the works available for purchase on the LiveArt platform.
“A good artwork has two essential components,” said Sydney Xiong, Art Director of APENFT Foundation. “First, a universal message – the work must have a clear and common language so that the audience understands what you are trying to say. Good artworks can be understood across cultures. Second, artists’ personal coding – in other words, their symbols and styles. Entries that meet these two criteria are considered desirable by me.”
Marisa Kayyem, Chief Curator of LiveArt, said, “LiveArt and APENFT share a common vision of bridging the traditional and digital art worlds, so they are an ideal partner in this journey. “Second Life” supports the growth of crypto native NFT artists, and LiveArt is thrilled to not only share our experience and technology but also expose their work to the traditional art market through our marketplace.
APENFT Foundation is honored to share with you the following 13 winners:
Grand Prize Award (x1)
WMD Studio, Infinite Falling（2021） Digital animation, Courtesy of the artist.
Best Creativity Awards (x4)
Verdi Jackson, Disoriented Struggle Nirvana & Fantasy(2021). Copperplate etching, Courtesy of the artist.
Kong, Duty of scalpels (2021). Digital illustration. Courtesy of the artist.
Allyn Belfred，Home Base（2021）Blender. Courtesy of the artist.
Chengcheng Shi，New Language（2021）new media art，Courtesy of the artist.
Best
Category Awards (x8)
HUIHUAN, Crossing the Multiverse•Prediction (2021), Program，Courtesy the artist.
Lil E，Revelation 2077（2021）Blender C4D Procreate Nomad，Courtesy the artist.
Pandalifa, Meta Human – 01 Projection（2021） Digital illustration，Courtesy the artist.
Jansword Zhu, Transenlight（2021）Short Animation, Courtesy the artist.
LOVEBEING，SUPERPOSITION NOSTALGIA（2021）DIGITAL ASSEMBLAGE，Courtesy of the artist.
ZhangHui&ZhaoXuetong，Palace#1（2021）Unity, Courtesy of the artist.
RocketHand Studio, Massive memory(2021) Loop dynamic image/3D generative art，Courtesy of the artist.
About The Art Dream Fund
The Art Dream Fund is committed to giving traditional artists a handle on NFT and the blockchain world by leveraging the edges of APENFT Foundation and TRON in technology, the market and industry, and policy analysis. Doing so will reshape the existing art market to jointly create a new culture and community where fresh voices can be heard. As the first foundation in the world whose collections straddle physical and digital NFT artworks, APENFT aims to build a platform for multi-disciplinary art practices to be developed, displayed, and spread by turning the spotlight on the reality, virtual world, and social context. Moving forward, the Art Dream Fund will come up with a wide variety of support programs such as open calls for musical and architectural works and artist-in-residence programs to attract more young creators.
About APENFT
Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of top-notch blockchains Ethereum and TRON with support from the world’s largest distributed storage system Bittorrent File System (BTFS) to deliver the mission of facilitating creator economy while catalyzing the financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse and the integration of the virtual and real world. APENFT’s finest and most diverse collections of modern and contemporary art include key works by Picasso, Andy Warhol, Alberto Giacometti and emerging crypto artists Beeple, Pak, FEWOCiOUS, Mitchell F. Chan, which are made available for the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse. APENFT Foundation also partners with renowned art institutions, such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s and had successfully sponsored the fourth annual “Art + Tech Art Technology Summit: NFTs and the Future” in New York, receiving global media coverage such as Artnet, ArtReview, ArtNews, Coindesk, Cointelegraph etc. As the leading tech-driven art foundation, APENFT aims to drive high-quality traffic to support the development of the decentralised metaverse’s ecosystem.
About LiveArt
LiveArt is the global fine art marketplace that puts collectors and artists in control by providing the necessary data, insight and opportunity to buy or sell works of art without relying on traditional intermediaries. LiveArt was established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators who have developed proprietary technologies to support the unique needs of the art world.
LiveArt comprises three integrated components: an AI-powered comprehensive data solution that is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context; a digital peer-to-peer marketplace that provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed; and an end-to-end solution for minting and selling NFTs.
www.liveart.io | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Discord
Contacts
SYN CITY Collaborates with OKEx Blockdream Ventures
OKEx Blockdream Ventures is a registered global exchange-investment entity. It provides a healthy global blockchain sector growth by investing in the finest blockchain startups. Moreover, it focuses on long term structural investments. OKEx Blockdream Ventures was founded with $100 million. Their objective is to help blockchain enterprises access global resources and expertise.
OKEx Blockdream Ventures has partnered with SYN CITY, a blockchain game featuring a mafia metaverse that will be released soon. As a partner of OKEx Blockdream Ventures, SYN CITY will have access to operational assistance, a worldwide customer support system, and other resources.
SYN CITY is a blockchain-based “Mafia metaverse.” Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD) is a breakthrough in-game governance tool introduced by a team of seasoned game developers in SYN CITY. Syn coins (SYN) are earned through participating in events and winning governance prizes. Every week, players may compete in PvP, PvE, and Syndicate-based competitions.
Former Tron Head of Business Roy Liu built the first-ever syndicate and mafia themed blockchain game SYN CITY. Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD) is a proposed “mafia metaverse” governing structure. MaaD promotes players who form syndicates. Professionals from Disney, Ubisoft, Roblox, EA, and Gameloft contributed to SYN CITY.
Roy Liu, co-founder of SYN CITY said:
“Our rapidly growing community now has clear and important awareness of OKEx Blockdream Ventures relationship with the rest of the blockchain ecosystem.”
SYN CITY is the world’s first free-to-play/play-to-earn game providing an amazing user experience. As a result, major investors and venture capitalists have backed SYN CITY. Spartan Group and Hack VC stepped in after Twitch co-founders Justin Kan and Robin Chan led an $8 million fundraising round only days before SYN CITY’s genesis launch.
ULAND Is Gaining Considerable Attention, Here’s Why
ULAND may be understood as a digital ‘Earth’ created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) through the innovative usage of blockchain technology. It is the inaugural land-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform of its kind, replicating all of Earth’s existing geographic locations, complete with its $ULAND token currency which helps support the ULAND economy.
One of the most intuitive aspects of this project is that users shall be able to access any destination. In ULAND, users can purchase digital areas that are exceedingly similar to that of the real thing, such as Australia, France, New York City and more. Furthermore, each location asset has been mapped to its real-world counterpart, which means that there shall only ever be one China or Australia ever minted.
Users are eligible to receive benefits via ULAND NFTs
ULAND is unique in the sense that all of the digital NFTs are in fact mapped to actual real-world areas, making them relatable on a personal level. People often experience an innate emotional attachment to the country, states, cities and different places from where they originate or would have visited in the past. With that being said, many people would hence love the opportunity to visit these places once more. There is also a minimal entrance barrier because users do not need to master intricate mechanics or live in a fake world with fictional history. Furthermore, users can also profit from ULAND NFTs by obtaining incentives from Token buy-ins, thereby providing even more reason to take part.
Additionally, the in-game meta currency of ULAND is $ULAND tokens, the value of which is determined by liquidity. To give users a secure, reliable and safe investment, a portion of each transaction in and out of ULAND shall be locked up as liquidity.
Simply put, the project’s goal is to thus develop an authentic virtual replica of Earth which effectively duplicates all geographical areas as well as landmarks. ULAND shall hence offer famous destinations such as the Empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Canyon, the Great Wall of China, Victoria Falls, the Northern Lights, and many more in the future.
ULAND aspires to build a metaverse that has something for everybody. Investors would be rewarded immediately and will experience a rapid return on their investment. Gamers will have a pleasant experience visiting the digital world and PTE. Moreover, people can benefit from a wide array of corporate services as well as utilities too.
The project has significant long term plans as well because ULAND isn’t about trying to change the world as it instead mainly desires to take the best of what this world offers and improve upon it. It is therefore working to provide its users with the ability to learn about other cultures, lifestyles, languages and customs while also having fun, making friends, and earning an income. This is the true purpose of ULAND.
In terms of previous accomplishments, the presale was incredibly successful, with 100% of Tier 1 Land Asset NFTs (Countries) sold out except Ethiopia. The initiative has also already handed out $280,000 USD in rewards to early adopters.
Russia had the greatest record resale, having been minted for 10 BNB and subsequently resold for 25 BNB. In addition, New Caledonia has the record for the largest percentage resale with 1,900%, increasing from 0.086 BNB to 3.61 BNB.
The launch
Whilst pre-sale has now concluded, ULAND will officially launch on December 15th at 06:00 UTC. Tier 2 Land Asset NFTs (States/Regions/Provinces) will be released as part of the launch, along with a new category of passive income: Distribution Rewards. Tier 1 Land owners will now have the ability to unlock Tier 2 Land Assets within their respective Countries and receive a percentage of the mints. This is the commencement of the DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) model with the introduction of governance features such as setting custom mint prices and taxes.
Furthermore, $ULAND Tokens shall be utilised for Tier 2 unlocking as well as minting, with BNB formerly being used for minting purposes. This will result in more people purchasing the token. Along with this version, the ‘World Marketplace’ shall also be improved with additional interactive elements and an enhanced UI experience as well as easier usage.
Metadata authority also allows users to rename their nation and give themselves fancy titles like King’, ‘Queen’, ‘Prince’, ‘Dictator’, and more. Finally, users’ asset portfolios shall be effectively managed as well. There is also an official launch giveaway happening right now.
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Portal partners with Chainlink to bring trusted data onto its Bitcoin-based DEX
San Francisco, United States, 13th December, 2021, Chainwire
Portal, a true cross-chain DEX that makes atomic transactions between Bitcoin and other digital assets fast, secure, and private, has entered a strategic partnership with Chainlink, the world’s premier decentralized oracle network, to get access to trusted and high-quality pricing feeds.
Portal will integrate Chainlink Price Feeds into its DEX network. Price data provided by the Chainlink Network is mission-critical because it helps ensure that when users are making a cross-chain transaction, they are getting prices that reflect broad market coverage.
It is also exploring the possibility of integrating Chainlink’s Keepers functionality into the DEX for order execution, and VRFs (Verifiable Random Function) into its “Fee Market for DeFi services.” Chainlink is in consideration to run a Portal facilitation node to provide ongoing liquidity for atomic transactions between LINK and other assets on Portal DEX.
Chainlink’s Keepers enable the secure automation of smart contracts while the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) is a random number generation service that ensures outcomes are provably random and therefore fair.
The partnership with Chainlink is a major boost for Portal as Chainlink is the most time-tested oracle network in the blockchain industry. Chainlink’s pricing oracles feed data from the real world onto blockchains, which allows DeFi apps to trigger their smart contracts when the conditions are met. The total value secured (TVS) by Chainlink has skyrocketed from just $7 billion at the end of last year to $75 billion in October 2021.
Portal executive chairman Dr. Chandra Duggirala said of the partnership, “Portal is excited to announce that Chainlink’s price oracles will reduce friction and enable Portal facilitators and users to discover and transact with peers. We are also evaluating integrating Chainlink’s Keepers functionality to help the Portal client app automate several transaction types such as limit orders and stop limits.”
Portal’s Layer 2 and Layer 3 technology simplifies building censorship-resistant communications, media and one-click execution of cross-chain transactions on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. It facilitates the private, off-chain execution of “smart contracts” for asset issuance, swaps, staking, liquidity, derivatives, and more, all peer-to-peer, without third-party custody or control.
About Portal
Portal is DeFi built on Bitcoin. It makes trade unstoppable with anonymous, zero-knowledge transactions via the first true cross-chain DEX that’s trust-minimized. It eliminates minting wrapped coins (ie wBTC, wETH) or risky staking with intermediaries. With Portal, DeFi becomes a service that anyone can provide, maintaining anonymity within open, transparent markets with a security model as robust as Bitcoin mining.
Portal’s Layer 2 and Layer 3 technology enables building censorship-resistant communications, media and one-click cross-chain swaps, all on Bitcoin.
For further information, visit: https://portaldefi.com/
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Its oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.
For more information, visit: https://chain.link/
Contacts
