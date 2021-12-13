Baker announces 2.1 million quick tests available for low-income communities

State officials are set to distribute 2.1 million rapid coronavirus tests in more than 100 Massachusetts communities in a move that Gov. Charlie Baker called “potentially a game changer” in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The big problem for many people have been costs and supply, which have been major barriers,” Baker said.

The tests will be handed out in the Massachusetts cities and towns that have the highest number of families living at or below the federal poverty level starting on Tuesday, he said.

Cheaper rapid tests — which can be taken at home — are coming soon to other Bay State communities, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. The state is in the process of negotiating “much lower” prices with manufacturers, she said.

Baker declined to say how much people might expect to pay for the tests, saying state officials are currently in negotiations. Test kits, which typically come two to a pack, can cost upward of $20 at local pharmacies and have been difficult to find on the shelves amid a surge in cases.

The state is paying $5 per test for the iHealth Labs quick tests it will start handing out tomorrow, for a total of $10 million, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. All tests come in packs of two.

The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory; a mobile phone or computer is not needed for any part of the test.

People 2 years and older can use the tests regardless of vaccination status or whether or not they have symptoms, Sudders said.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus using a PCR or rapid test should quarantine for 10 days in accordance with U.S> Centers for Disease Control guidance, Sudders said.

“These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season. People can use them to check for the virus that they can safely gather with family and friends,” Baker said.