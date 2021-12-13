News
Baker announces 2.1 million quick tests available for low-income communities
State officials are set to distribute 2.1 million rapid coronavirus tests in more than 100 Massachusetts communities in a move that Gov. Charlie Baker called “potentially a game changer” in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The big problem for many people have been costs and supply, which have been major barriers,” Baker said.
The tests will be handed out in the Massachusetts cities and towns that have the highest number of families living at or below the federal poverty level starting on Tuesday, he said.
Cheaper rapid tests — which can be taken at home — are coming soon to other Bay State communities, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. The state is in the process of negotiating “much lower” prices with manufacturers, she said.
Baker declined to say how much people might expect to pay for the tests, saying state officials are currently in negotiations. Test kits, which typically come two to a pack, can cost upward of $20 at local pharmacies and have been difficult to find on the shelves amid a surge in cases.
The state is paying $5 per test for the iHealth Labs quick tests it will start handing out tomorrow, for a total of $10 million, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. All tests come in packs of two.
The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without the need to send a sample to a laboratory; a mobile phone or computer is not needed for any part of the test.
People 2 years and older can use the tests regardless of vaccination status or whether or not they have symptoms, Sudders said.
Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus using a PCR or rapid test should quarantine for 10 days in accordance with U.S> Centers for Disease Control guidance, Sudders said.
“These tests will be especially helpful as we head into the holiday season. People can use them to check for the virus that they can safely gather with family and friends,” Baker said.
News
Gophers all-conference center John Michael Schmitz to return for 2022
Gophers center John Michael Schmitz announced Monday he will return to Minnesota for a sixth season in 2022.
“Let’s run it back one more time,” Schmitz tweeted.
Schmitz was named to all-Big Ten second team in 2021 by the conference’s media and he was on the third team by the coaches. Schmitz, of Flossmoor, Ill., played in all 12 games last season and was one of the highest-graded players in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.
Schmitz joins fellow 2017 classmates Tanner Morgan, Chris Autman-Bell and Mohamed Ibrahim in announcing they will be back for next season. It’s unclear if guard Blaise Andries will also return for next season.
News
Person affiliated with university in Mankato has COVID omicron variant
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.
University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.
“The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols,” Inch wrote.
Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.
Face masks were required at Saturday’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
Meanwhile, top executives from nine Minnesota health system are making an urgent appeal to the public with a full-page ad in newspapers across the state encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing and coronavirus testing.
The chief executives say the state’s health care system is overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry the burden of what they see as “avoidable illness and death.”
The ad is signed by CEOs from North Memorial Health, Mayo Clinic, Fairview Health Services, CentraCare, Hennepin Healthcare, Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, Essentia Health and HealthPartners.
News
4 tips to help manage Seasonal Affective Disorder
Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression which can cause symptoms including general tiredness and oversleeping, feeling sluggish, losing interest in activities you typically enjoy and mood swings.
December is Seasonal Affective Disorder awareness month and whether you are experiencing SAD or similar feelings this time of year, here’s some tips to keep your mood and motivation steady.
1. Get as much natural sunlight as possible – it’s free!
Whenever possible, get outside during daylight hours and expose yourself to the sun without wearing sunglasses (but never stare directly at the sun). Sunlight, even in the small doses that winter allows, can help boost serotonin levels and improve your mood.
- Take a short walk outdoors, have your coffee outside if you can stay warm enough.
- Increase the amount of natural light in your home and workplace by opening blinds and drapes and sitting near windows.
- Some people find that painting walls in lighter colors or using daylight simulation bulbs helps to combat winter SAD.
2. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is a powerful way to fight seasonal depression, especially if you’re able to exercise outside in natural daylight. Regular exercise of 30-60 minutes can boost serotonin, endorphins, and other feel-good brain chemicals. In fact, exercise can treat mild to moderate depression as effectively as antidepressant medication. Exercise can also help to improve your sleep and boost your self-esteem.
3. Reach out to family and friends—and let them help
Close relationships are vital in reducing isolation and helping you manage SAD. It may feel more comfortable to retreat into your shell, but participate in social activities, even if you don’t feel like it because being around other people can boost your mood. Ways such as:
- Reconnect with old friends or start new relationships by asking them to get coffee or going for a walk through campus.
- Reach out to someone new such as a work colleague or neighbor, for example. Most of us feel awkward about reaching out, but be the one to break the ice.
- Join a support group for depression. Sometimes, just talking about what you’re going through can help you feel better. Being with others who are facing the same problems can help reduce your sense of isolation and provide inspiration to make positive changes.
- Take a new class, join a club or enroll in a special interest group that meets on a regular basis. Whatever you choose, make sure it’s something that’s fun for you and you will already have something in common with the other members.
- Helping others is one of the best ways to feel better about yourself, expand your social network, and overcome SAD, so find an opportunity to volunteer.
4. Take steps to deal with stress
Whatever the time of year, too much stress can exacerbate or even trigger depression. Figure out the things in your life that stress you out, such as work overload or unsupportive relationships, and make a plan to avoid them or minimize their impact. Ways to relieve your stress include:
- Practicing daily relaxation techniques can help you manage stress, reduce negative emotions such as anger and fear, and boost feelings of joy and well-being. Try yoga, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation.
- Do something you enjoy – or used to enjoy – every day. While you can’t force yourself to have fun or experience pleasure, you can push yourself to do things, even when you don’t feel like it. You might be surprised at how much better you feel once you’re out and about. Having fun is a great stress buster, so make time for leisure activities that bring you joy, whether it be painting, playing an instrument, working on your car, or simply hanging out with friends.
