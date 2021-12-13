CIA looks to hire scientists, speakers of Mandarin

WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies had already obtained a trove of Chinese data containing potential clues on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic when President Biden ordered a review earlier this year. The challenge was in deciphering it.

Spy agencies needed data scientists to process the intelligence, biologists to put it into context, and Mandarin Chinese speakers to help translate it. All of them needed security clearances for access to classified information.

It was a high-profile example of a growing challenge within the intelligence community.

“When you’re able to clandestinely acquire a very technical document, there’s only a handful of people you can then go to and ask, ‘what does this say?’” said Emily Harding, deputy director and senior fellow with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former leadership analyst at the CIA.

“One of the really sad realities about the intelligence community,” Harding said, “is that the very skills and backgrounds that we desperately need are the same ones that are difficult to clear.”

CIA Director Bill Burns is urging the agency to recruit Chinese speakers, scientists and engineers in even greater numbers.

The CIA is hiring over 100 language and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experts who can work with its newly formed China and technology mission centers. “The revolution in technology has transformed the nature of global challenges and threats to the United States,” Luis Rossello, CIA’s deputy press secretary, told McClatchy.

Competition with the private sector for top talent in the sciences has always been a challenge and has only grown more intense in recent years. To compete, the CIA is offering competitive salaries and hiring bonuses, and working to significantly reduce the time it takes applicants to join the agency, Rossello said.

The CIA argues that joining the intelligence agency is an opportunity to serve the country and work with cutting-edge classified technology.

“We call on our employees to use everything they know: Decipher the patterns. Tell the story. Transform that information into intelligible and actionable reports,” Rossello said. “Their work helps to provide clarity to some of the most complex security puzzles to help the president, the Cabinet, Congress and others make informed decisions on national security.”

Biden, during a July visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, emphasized the need for spy agencies to boost the recruitment of scientists, saying, “more people have been killed in the United States of America because of COVID-19 than in every single major war we fought combined. Every single one.”

“What’s next? What is intended? There’s a lot of research going on,” he said in remarks broadcast to the intelligence community workforce. “You’re going to have to increase your ranks with people with significant scientific capacity relative to pathogens.

“As we compete for the future of the 21st century with China and other nations, we have to stay on top of the cutting-edge developments of science and technology,” Biden added.