Editorial: Fix Justice Dept. oversight to protect democracy
In the post-Watergate era, Congress shored up the integrity and transparency of the executive branch by creating inspector general offices and charging them to ferret out misconduct and abuse and report it to the public. The offices were correctly deemed an essential supplement to the traditional checks and balances engrafted by the founders into American democracy, in that they could bring to light abuses that the president or his appointees might otherwise cover up.
The U.S. Department of Justice was arguably the agency most in need of independent scrutiny, but it took 10 years before the law was updated to include it. Even then, the department’s new inspector general’s purview did not extend to key agencies under the department’s umbrella, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The Aldrich Ames spy scandal of the 1990s eventually motivated Congress to include the DEA and the FBI. But still, to this day, Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz lacks jurisdiction over Justice Department lawyers, which includes the 93 U.S. attorneys in the states and territories, the more than 300 lawyers who work under them, and all the other lawyers who work directly under the attorney general or the various other offices of his department.
That’s a huge loophole. It unwisely allows the attorney general to shield his legal staff — and himself — from independent investigations into their suspected misconduct.
That potential for politicization, which can fuel a corrosive lack of public confidence in the department, exists in any administration, Republican or Democratic. Perhaps that’s why bills to close that gaping loophole have been embraced by most members of both parties during multiple administrations, including those of Presidents Barak Obama, Donald Trump and Biden.
But the legislation always seems to hit a roadblock — erected by the attorney general, again, regardless of party or administration. And besides, attorneys general argue, we’re talking about lawyers, who because of complex rules of professional responsibility require special handling by an Office of Professional Responsibility that understands their particularly difficult jobs.
Nonsense.
But accountability demands an independent investigator. The Office of Professional Responsibility is no such thing. It reports directly to the attorney general, who can direct an investigation or squelch it at will. Its conclusions are rarely made public. It is more akin to an advisor than a watchdog.
Inspectors general are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, leaving them perhaps not wholly independent, but far more so than an office like OPR. Presidents are not often fond of inspectors general. President Ronald Reagan fired 16 upon entering office, but because of political pressure was forced to relent on some of them. President George H.W. Bush tried to fire his inspectors general, but he too backed off. Obama fired the AmeriCorps inspector general, and Trump fired five IGs. Still, it is a rare enough event that it makes headlines, giving inspectors general a layer of independence and administrations a degree of accountability.
Attorneys general dislike inspectors general even more — “like the Devil hates holy water,” U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said last year at a hearing on the bill.
They hate them because they are effective and bring scrutiny and accountability. We need more of that in government, not less.
— Los Angeles Times
CIA looks to hire scientists, speakers of Mandarin
WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies had already obtained a trove of Chinese data containing potential clues on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic when President Biden ordered a review earlier this year. The challenge was in deciphering it.
Spy agencies needed data scientists to process the intelligence, biologists to put it into context, and Mandarin Chinese speakers to help translate it. All of them needed security clearances for access to classified information.
It was a high-profile example of a growing challenge within the intelligence community.
“When you’re able to clandestinely acquire a very technical document, there’s only a handful of people you can then go to and ask, ‘what does this say?’” said Emily Harding, deputy director and senior fellow with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former leadership analyst at the CIA.
“One of the really sad realities about the intelligence community,” Harding said, “is that the very skills and backgrounds that we desperately need are the same ones that are difficult to clear.”
CIA Director Bill Burns is urging the agency to recruit Chinese speakers, scientists and engineers in even greater numbers.
The CIA is hiring over 100 language and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experts who can work with its newly formed China and technology mission centers. “The revolution in technology has transformed the nature of global challenges and threats to the United States,” Luis Rossello, CIA’s deputy press secretary, told McClatchy.
Competition with the private sector for top talent in the sciences has always been a challenge and has only grown more intense in recent years. To compete, the CIA is offering competitive salaries and hiring bonuses, and working to significantly reduce the time it takes applicants to join the agency, Rossello said.
The CIA argues that joining the intelligence agency is an opportunity to serve the country and work with cutting-edge classified technology.
“We call on our employees to use everything they know: Decipher the patterns. Tell the story. Transform that information into intelligible and actionable reports,” Rossello said. “Their work helps to provide clarity to some of the most complex security puzzles to help the president, the Cabinet, Congress and others make informed decisions on national security.”
Biden, during a July visit to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, emphasized the need for spy agencies to boost the recruitment of scientists, saying, “more people have been killed in the United States of America because of COVID-19 than in every single major war we fought combined. Every single one.”
“What’s next? What is intended? There’s a lot of research going on,” he said in remarks broadcast to the intelligence community workforce. “You’re going to have to increase your ranks with people with significant scientific capacity relative to pathogens.
“As we compete for the future of the 21st century with China and other nations, we have to stay on top of the cutting-edge developments of science and technology,” Biden added.
Timberwolves snap five-game losing streak with win in Portland
Minnesota picked a good time to snap its five-game losing streak.
The Trail Blazers appear to be a team in the Timberwolves’ tier — one of a few that will be battling for the four play-in spots in the Western Conference playoff race come season’s end.
So it’s necessary to get a leg up whenever possible.
That’s what the Wolves did Sunday, going on the road and edging Portland 116-111 to snap their losing streak and start to steer the ship back in the right direction.
“It was a team win. I think that we did a great job of playing Wolves basketball tonight,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s something we can hang our hat on.”
Minnesota got D’Angelo Russell back after he missed the team’s previous three games, while Damian Lillard returned from a two-week absence.
Russell’s shot-making was on immediate display. He hit a pair of triples in the face of Larry Nance Jr. in the final five minutes to tie the game. The point guard finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.
“He was fantastic,” Towns said.
“He’s needed,” Anthony Edwards said.
The Wolves are 0-5 without Russell this season and were blown out three straight times at home in the past week without their starting point guard.
Edwards noted Russell is another player opposing defenses have to guard, which opens things up for everyone else. Russell, Towns and Edwards all had their moments down the stretch of Sunday’s victory.
“Everybody kind of played well at the right time,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Not everyone played well throughout the whole game, but guys stepped up at the right time.”
Lillard looked rusty, going 5 for 17 from the field, including 3 for 14 from deep — though Patrick Beverley would certainly contest that he had a lot to do with that. Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt each finished with three steals.
“PB was awesome on Lillard,” Finch said.
It wasn’t evident for 48 minutes, but Minnesota showed flashes of the defense it rode to a strong start to the season. The Wolves bothered Portland (11-16), which shot the ball relatively well but also committed 19 turnovers that led to 24 points for Minnesota (12-15).
“I think that we played really good defense for most of the game,” Towns said. “We did what we were supposed to do defensively. The defense that we played … the only reason I think the game was close was because we couldn’t make shots.
“That didn’t happen, so we had to grind this game out and win it the hard way.”
Minnesota trailed 100-93 with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play but rallied with an 11-4 run to knot the contest.
Towns tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Minnesota scored 46 points in the paint against a Portland team that only had a center — Jusuf Nurkic — on the floor for 21 minutes
The Blazers have now lost five straight — a burden the Wolves are glad they no longer need to carry.
“Everybody was so uptight (in the losing streak), so this made everybody take a deep breath and calm down,” Edwards said. “So now, we good. I feel like we back to ourselves.”
Vicente Fernández, revered Mexican singer, dies at 81
MEXICO CITY — Vicente Fernández, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández, died on Sunday. He was 81.
Fernández was known for hits such as “El Rey,” and “Lástima que seas ajena,” his command of the ranchera genre and his dark and elegant mariachi suits with their matching wide-brimmed sombreros.
His music attracted fans far beyond Mexico’s borders. Songs like “Volver, Volver” and “Como Mexico no hay dos” were extremely popular among Mexican immigrant communities in the U.S. because of how they expressed the longing for the homeland.
“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for the audience,” Fernández’s family said on his official Instagram account. “Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.”
Fernández, known also by his nickname ″Chente,″ died at 6:15 a.m. in a hospital in Jalisco state, his family said. In August, he had suffered a serious fall and had been hospitalized since then for that and other ailments.
Beginning early on Sunday, people began posting messages, many of them recalling the lyrics to one of the favorite mariachi requests at parties and restaurants that goes “I am still the king.”
Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma took to social media to post heartfelt condolences, some citing how his music influenced them. Famous country singer George Strait said he was “one of my heroes.”
“I am broken hearted. Don Chente has been an angel to me all my life,” Ricky Martin said. “The only thing that gives me comfort at this moment, is that every time we saw each other I told him how important he was to me.”
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also expressed his condolences, calling him “a symbol of the ranchera music.”
On Sunday night, his widow, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, along with his children, grandchildren and hundreds of relatives and friends said goodbye to Fernández at his favorite place, his ranch.
The earth of Los Tres Potrillos ranch on the outskirts of Guadalajara vibrated when his fans in the stands and mariachis on a stage covered with flowers bid goodbye the giant of Mexican music. The song “Mexico Lindo” opened the public funeral at Los Tres Potrillos. His iconic charro hat was perched on the coffin. His private burial was to take place on Monday.
The timing of his death was also highlighted by fans as Fernández often sang on Dec. 12 to mark the Catholic pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, an event that attracts vast crowds. The commemoration was being held on Sunday after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Vicente Fernández Gómez was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitán El Alto in the western state of Jalisco. He spent most of his childhood on the ranch of his father, Ramón Fernández, on the outskirts
The artist sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. In 1998, he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In April 2016, he said goodbye to the stage before about 85,000 people in Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Spectators had traveled from northern Mexico as well as the United States, Colombia and other Latin American countries for the occasion.
Associated Press writer Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report from Miami.
