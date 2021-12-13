Celebrities
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Rocks A Bikini On The Beach As She Celebrates Getting The COVID Booster
After Elizabeth Hurley took care of her health and secured herself a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, she celebrated the best way possible – by throwing on a leopard-print bikini and hitting the beach!
Usually, Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t need a reason to wear a bikini. The 56-year-old actress and swimwear mogul will toss on a two-piece or model the latest entry in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. However, on Dec. 10, she had a particular motivation to bask in the sun: she had gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. “Yeeeessssss!” Liz captioned the photo of her in a leopard-print two-piece, her arms outstretched in a moment of jubilation. “Covid booster today. Thank you [heart emoji].”
It’s totally on-brand for Liz to announce this with a bikini shot, and fans were appreciative of both the glamorous photo and the health update. “Gorgeous! Glad you are staying safe!” commented Ann Caruso. That sentiment was shared by many. “That’s extremely good. I got my booster as well. Glad you’re protecting yourself,” wrote one. “If Covid were cured by beauty, you wouldn’t even need a booster. It would never stand a chance,” added one admirer. “Thank you for encouraging vaccines and boosters!!! My wife and I are both first-line health care professionals who have been in the trenches since the beginning. This disease is far uglier than most people realize,” wrote another.
Though it’s the dead of winter for those in the northern hemisphere, it’s an endless summer for Liz Hurley. Even as the weather was starting to turn chilly at the start of November, the Austin Powers star was shedding layers and catching rays with a new entry into her swimwear line. “Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini,” she captioned the shot. Unsurprisingly, Liz looked incredible as she showed off her toned body and seemingly ageless features.
While Liz looks immortal, she has admitted that she’s not a young twenty-something anymore – and she’s totally fine with that. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago, but I don’t care,” she said in an October interview. “I probably eat a bit more now, but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” Now that she’s up-to-date on her shots, she can treat herself with some extra dessert — and more days sunbathing in bikinis.
Martell’s Baby Mama Arionne Airs Out ALL The Allegedly Creepin’ Husbands On #LAMH, Claims Kimmi’s Man Maurice Smashed A ‘Linebacker’ To Smithereens In ATL
Really????
Arionne Curry, the woman at the center of Martell Holt’s ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ divorce from Melody Holt, was throwing some serious cheating allegations around last night regarding ALL of the main married fellas on the reality show.
In a series of Instagram story posts, Arionne made allegations that she witnessed Maurice Scott cheating on his wife Kimmi back in 2015 after she met up with a then-married Martell while the guys all visited Atlanta on a ‘guys trip.’ Curry also hinted at Marsau Scott being a snake to his wife Latisha but says she chose to spare the details since he was being nice to her on TV.
Arionne’s angst was triggered by the most recent episode of the show where the cast met for part 2 of their reunion special. During the show, producer Carlos King asked the men on the cast how long they knew of their formerly married friend Martell’s creeping with his multiyear mistress Arionne who he eventually got pregnant. Marsau confirmed that he did see Arionne on their guys’ trip and claimed she “showed up out of nowhere”, meanwhile his brother Maurice denied seeing her and denied seeing her interact with Martell despite her alleged presence.
“When you say we all went out, I didn’t go out with you and her.”
Welp, that’s not how Arionne recalled the 2015 guys’ trip at all. She alleged that she was in fact around Martell, Maurice, and Marsau, capturing their group photo for them at the club that night before allegedly witnessing Maurice cheating, then joining them for brunch at Rays on The River.
This is the trip when Maurice was f**king with this linebacker looking b****, the next morning we went to Rays on the river for brunch. They allll lie so much and gotta mention me to stay relevant. FACTS.
I WAS HERE I BOUT TOOK THE PICTURE I DIDN’T JUST SHOW UP I WAS INVITED AND COULDN’T, BELIEVE THE LINEBACKER, MAURICE WAS SEXING. I IMMEDIATELY WENT UPSTAIRS AND ASKED MARTELL WHAT’S KIMMI LOOK LIKE BECAUSE I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES.
Arionne also sprinkled in some shade to Masau’s wife Latisha like parsley, writing:
I’ll spare you tonight Marsau. You came correct a lil bit but tell yo wife watch her mouth before I hurt her feelings.
Swipe to see Arionne airing the alleged ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ cheaters out.
YIKES! Maurice Scott appears to be denying Arionne’s allegations with his own OG story post made this morning.
“Don’t type me to death! Name names! You don’t know me and I definitely don’t know you!”
Are YOU shocked by these allegations? In case you missed it, at one point during the reunion Martell said he tried to “pray away” his cheating on Melody.
Lori Harvey Sparkles In Silver Dress While Judging 2021 Miss Universe Competition
The stunner’s dazzling dress was enough to distract from the beauty queens on stage. She was one of the evening’s judges along with Adriana Lima.
Lori Harvey, 24, wowed while judging the annual Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. The rising star turned heads wearing a sexy silver dress which showcased her glowing skin and delicate decolletage. The breathtaking frock featured intricate beading and embellishments along with skinny spaghetti straps and a low V-neck to highlight Lori’s toned shoulders and chest. Glamming things up, she wore her hang in romantic waves and had rocked flawless makeup.
The SKN by LH founder was joined by model Adriana Lima, 40, during her judging duties. The Brazilian bombshell also went for a sultry-chic look while donning a white jacket and sleek tresses with green statement earrings. The rest of the judges consisted of Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez, daytime TV star Rena Sofer, and Filipina model Marian Rivera,
Lori’s dad Steve Harvey, 64, was also around to host the evening’s affair. She goofed around him backstage, snapping the Family Feud star for social media. His hosting duties went smoothly as he crowned Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, as the winner. It was a far different scene than in 2015, when he accidentally announced the wrong winner on the air.
Harnaaz was beyond gracious as she accepted the honor. She admitted she was “overwhelmed”, reminding the audience it has been “21 years since India got the Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.” The queen offered some encouragement, saying “[I] believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today.”
Lori and Steve’s trip abroad comes after her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, admitted he’s “in love” with the beauty. The Creed actor spilled his feelings without directly mentioning Lori while appearing on The View on Dec. 9. There, he told the table, “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me. Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.” Michael can next be seen on screen in the romance A Journal For Jordan, out Christmas Day.
Congrats, Kimmy Cakes! Kim Kardashian Finally Passed The Baby Bar After 3 Failed Attempts
After a couple bumps in the roast, Kim Kardashian is finally one step closer to becoming a lawyer.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has finally passed the baby bar exam, meaning she’s a whole lot closer to her goal of becoming a real-life attorney. Since she’s currently in the middle of her divorce from Kanye West, her becoming a lawyer of her own could also move her once step closer to being a single woman (jk, she’s not becoming that kind of lawyer).
She took to Instagram on Monday, December 13 to share the news, posting some super-glam pics that seemingly have nothing to do with becoming a lawyer, but prove she can look good while doing it.
“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”
She went on to talk about her journey over the past couple years, admitting that it took her a while to make it to this point.
“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”
Kim went on to write, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”
She continued, thanking a list of people who helped her get to this point, including Van Jones. Of course, she also wrote a sweet message to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who she says would have been “shocked” by her decision to follow in his footsteps.
“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”
Kardashian ended her caption for anyone working through a difficult journey, writing, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚.”
Congrats, Kim!
