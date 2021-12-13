Kim Kardashian FINALLY passes ‘baby bar’ exam, Scolds daughter North West for filming her alone in bed

Kim Kardashian is celebrating finally passing the “baby bar” exam after 3 failed attempts in 2 years.

The mom-of-four announced her law school aspirations in 2019. But instead of attending law school, Kim took a circuitous route by interning for law firms.

She failed the so-called “baby bar” exam three times before finally passing it on her 4th try.

On Monday, the socialite and reality TV star, 41, revealed that she passed the baby bar exam — bringing her one step closer to realizing her dream to become a lawyer like her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.” “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses).”

She explained that the baby bar is harder to pass than the actual bar exam.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route. but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

