Martell’s Baby Mama Arionne Airs Out ALL The Allegedly Creepin’ Husbands On #LAMH, Claims Kimmi’s Man Maurice Smashed A ‘Linebacker’ To Smithereens In ATL
Arionne Curry, the woman at the center of Martell Holt’s ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ divorce from Melody Holt, was throwing some serious cheating allegations around last night regarding ALL of the main married fellas on the reality show.
In a series of Instagram story posts, Arionne made allegations that she witnessed Maurice Scott cheating on his wife Kimmi back in 2015 after she met up with a then-married Martell while the guys all visited Atlanta on a ‘guys trip.’ Curry also hinted at Marsau Scott being a snake to his wife Latisha but says she chose to spare the details since he was being nice to her on TV.
Arionne’s angst was triggered by the most recent episode of the show where the cast met for part 2 of their reunion special. During the show, producer Carlos King asked the men on the cast how long they knew of their formerly married friend Martell’s creeping with his multiyear mistress Arionne who he eventually got pregnant. Marsau confirmed that he did see Arionne on their guys’ trip and claimed she “showed up out of nowhere”, meanwhile his brother Maurice denied seeing her and denied seeing her interact with Martell despite her alleged presence.
“When you say we all went out, I didn’t go out with you and her.”
Welp, that’s not how Arionne recalled the 2015 guys’ trip at all. She alleged that she was in fact around Martell, Maurice, and Marsau, capturing their group photo for them at the club that night before allegedly witnessing Maurice cheating, then joining them for brunch at Rays on The River.
This is the trip when Maurice was f**king with this linebacker looking b****, the next morning we went to Rays on the river for brunch. They allll lie so much and gotta mention me to stay relevant. FACTS.
I WAS HERE I BOUT TOOK THE PICTURE I DIDN’T JUST SHOW UP I WAS INVITED AND COULDN’T, BELIEVE THE LINEBACKER, MAURICE WAS SEXING. I IMMEDIATELY WENT UPSTAIRS AND ASKED MARTELL WHAT’S KIMMI LOOK LIKE BECAUSE I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES.
Arionne also sprinkled in some shade to Masau’s wife Latisha like parsley, writing:
I’ll spare you tonight Marsau. You came correct a lil bit but tell yo wife watch her mouth before I hurt her feelings.
YIKES! Maurice Scott appears to be denying Arionne’s allegations with his own OG story post made this morning.
“Don’t type me to death! Name names! You don’t know me and I definitely don’t know you!”
Are YOU shocked by these allegations? In case you missed it, at one point during the reunion Martell said he tried to “pray away” his cheating on Melody.
Lori Harvey Sparkles In Silver Dress While Judging 2021 Miss Universe Competition
The stunner’s dazzling dress was enough to distract from the beauty queens on stage. She was one of the evening’s judges along with Adriana Lima.
Lori Harvey, 24, wowed while judging the annual Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Dec. 12. The rising star turned heads wearing a sexy silver dress which showcased her glowing skin and delicate decolletage. The breathtaking frock featured intricate beading and embellishments along with skinny spaghetti straps and a low V-neck to highlight Lori’s toned shoulders and chest. Glamming things up, she wore her hang in romantic waves and had rocked flawless makeup.
The SKN by LH founder was joined by model Adriana Lima, 40, during her judging duties. The Brazilian bombshell also went for a sultry-chic look while donning a white jacket and sleek tresses with green statement earrings. The rest of the judges consisted of Puerto Rican actress Adamari Lopez, daytime TV star Rena Sofer, and Filipina model Marian Rivera,
Lori’s dad Steve Harvey, 64, was also around to host the evening’s affair. She goofed around him backstage, snapping the Family Feud star for social media. His hosting duties went smoothly as he crowned Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, as the winner. It was a far different scene than in 2015, when he accidentally announced the wrong winner on the air.
Harnaaz was beyond gracious as she accepted the honor. She admitted she was “overwhelmed”, reminding the audience it has been “21 years since India got the Miss Universe crown and it’s happening right now.” The queen offered some encouragement, saying “[I] believed in myself, and that’s why I’m standing here today.”
Lori and Steve’s trip abroad comes after her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, admitted he’s “in love” with the beauty. The Creed actor spilled his feelings without directly mentioning Lori while appearing on The View on Dec. 9. There, he told the table, “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me. Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.” Michael can next be seen on screen in the romance A Journal For Jordan, out Christmas Day.
Congrats, Kimmy Cakes! Kim Kardashian Finally Passed The Baby Bar After 3 Failed Attempts
After a couple bumps in the roast, Kim Kardashian is finally one step closer to becoming a lawyer.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has finally passed the baby bar exam, meaning she’s a whole lot closer to her goal of becoming a real-life attorney. Since she’s currently in the middle of her divorce from Kanye West, her becoming a lawyer of her own could also move her once step closer to being a single woman (jk, she’s not becoming that kind of lawyer).
She took to Instagram on Monday, December 13 to share the news, posting some super-glam pics that seemingly have nothing to do with becoming a lawyer, but prove she can look good while doing it.
“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”
She went on to talk about her journey over the past couple years, admitting that it took her a while to make it to this point.
“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”
Kim went on to write, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”
She continued, thanking a list of people who helped her get to this point, including Van Jones. Of course, she also wrote a sweet message to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who she says would have been “shocked” by her decision to follow in his footsteps.
“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”
Kardashian ended her caption for anyone working through a difficult journey, writing, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚.”
Congrats, Kim!
‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Trailer: Albus Faces Off With Both His Brothers In 1st Look
Wizards, unite! The first ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ teaser trailer has released, and it’s going to blow your mind.
Did anyone else kind of forget how hot Jude Law is as young Dumbledore? Well, now we all remember as the new trailer for the highly-anticipated next film from the Wizarding World, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, debuted on Dec 13. It’s a feast for the eyes, so lets break down what we can see:
The film takes place some time after the events of The Crimes Of Grindelwald. Gellert Grindelwald is back, with a new face but the same mission — to bring the Wizarding World out of the shadows and rule over muggles. He has at his side both Queenie Goldstein, who betrayed her sister Tina and love Jacob to join him and is looking quite a bit more evil than before, and the increasingly powerful obscurus Credence. Fans will recall that in the final moments of the last film, we learned that Credence is supposedly Albus Dumbledore’s long lost brother, Aurelius Dumbledore. In trailer, Albus finally comes face to face with his little brother, engaging in an all out magical battle on the streets of London.
However, before he does so, he also reunites with his other wayward brother, Aberforth, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Richard Coyle. Aberforth is unimpressed with his brother’s mission to fight the dark wizard, especially when he takes stock of the team working with him: Newt Scamander and his brother Theseus; Newt’s assistant, Bunty; the late Leta Lestrange’s half-brother Yusuf; a Ilvermorny teacher; and Jacob Kowalski.
The trailer shows this unlikely band of heroes facing seemingly impossible obstacles, including Grindelwald’s growing army and some incredibly beautiful, yet dangerous beasts (was that a Basilisk?) But for fans (aka me), it was some of the things you didn’t see that stood out the most. Like, where the hell is Tina in all this? And only one scene with Queenie? And also, per As per canon, muggles cannot see Hogwarts, even if they are standing right in front of it, due to muggle repealing wards. All they will see is a bunch of rubble. So, is Jacob a wizard or are we just bending the rules now? I mean, he’s being given a wand, so maybe? Plus, ok, I was pretty sure that Albus didn’t really know about the Room of Requirement and now we’re using it for portkeys out of the castle? I’m so confused! But maybe it’s just me… ANYWAY
The latest film in the franchise, which is set to hit theaters in April 2022 see the return of of Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, as well as Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Ezra Miller as Credence, and Callum Turner as Theseus. The aforementioned Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore will obviously be the main focus of the film, as will his relationship with the villainous Gellert Grindelwald. However, for the third time, Dumbledore’s foe and secret past love will be played by a new actor. Following Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp, Mads Mikkelsen will take on the role, and the trailer marks the first time we see him in the full get up. Johnny Depp was initially intended to continue on as Grindelwald for all set sequels, but was replaced after his court battle with ex Amber Heard met its pique.
2022 will be a huge year for fans of the Harry Potter universe. Along with the new film, the stars of the original franchise will reunite to celebrate the first film’s 20th anniversary on New Year’s Day. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint came together for the first time since the premiere of the last film, Deathly Hallows – Part Two, in the first sneak peek of the reunion special, which will additionally welcome back a slew of other stars that appeared in the eight films.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to released in theaters April 15, 2022.
