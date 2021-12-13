News
Person affiliated with university has COVID omicron variant
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has the state’s second confirmed coronavirus case involving the omicron variant.
University President Edward Inch has sent a letter to faculty, staff and students telling them that the Minnesota Department of Health had notified school officials that the omicron variant was confirmed in a vaccinated person at the university and that individual had recently tested positive.
“The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols,” Inch wrote.
Inch encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster. In addition, the university will make COVID-19 testing available on campus Tuesday.
Face masks were required at Saturday’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
Meanwhile, top executives from nine Minnesota health system are making an urgent appeal to the public with a full-page ad in newspapers across the state encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing and coronavirus testing.
The chief executives say the state’s health care system is overwhelmed and cannot continue to carry the burden of what they see as “avoidable illness and death.”
The ad is signed by CEOs from North Memorial Health, Mayo Clinic, Fairview Health Services, CentraCare, Hennepin Healthcare, Children’s Minnesota, Allina Health, Essentia Health and HealthPartners.
NHL postpones 3 Flames games due to COVID-19 outbreak
NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.
The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.
Postponed games include Monday night’s game at Chicago, Tuesday’s game at Nashville and Thursday’s home game against Toronto.
The league said in a news release that the games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames’ training facilities were closed until further notice.
Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for gov’t services
By JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will sign an executive order aimed at saving Americans time and frustration when seeking a broad array of federal services, like renewing passports, applying for Social Security benefits and getting aid after natural disasters.
The White House released details about the order on Monday, ahead of a planned afternoon signing by Biden. Parts of the order also were provided in advance to advocacy groups that have called for the government to improve its level of service to the public.
The order is aimed at reducing the current bureaucratic runaround, under which people often have to visit offices, endure long phone calls or struggle with the delays of mail and fax machines when trying to contact federal agencies.
Two senior White House officials said they hope it can help to renew faith in government and democracy itself at a time when deep political polarization has eroded trust in U.S. institutions.
That’s a tall order, considering that the federal government has persisted in its lumbering ways despite repeated attempts over generations to make it more nimble. President Bill Clinton famously pledged in 1993 to “reinvent government” with an interagency task force.
The country has seen a strong economic rebound as coronavirus relief programs sent money directly to Americans. But support for the president has slumped as the United States faces inflation at a nearly four-decade high and the coronavirus pandemic lingers.
The new executive order should bring government services into the digital era, said Bill Sweeney, senior vice president of government affairs for AARP, an association for older Americans.
“We do our banking online,” Sweeney said. “We do our work online. We can order food online. We can order groceries from our phone. I think people are accustomed to that now and they’re demanding that government keep up as well.”
The goal is to implement most of the order’s changes across 17 federal agencies within the next year. Officials said that existing funds should be enough for agencies to pay for improvements and that better service and efficiency would ultimately save the government money. Biden plans to sign the order Monday afternoon.
The government has identified 35 service providers in federal agencies that can reduce administrative burdens and develop “new online tools and technologies that can provide a simple, seamless, and secure customer experience,” according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press.
For retirees and the nearly 4 million Americans who turn 65 each year, the order requires that they be able to claim Social Security benefits online more easily. Medicare recipients are to be able to access personalized online tools for saving money on drugs and managing their health care. Taxpayers will be able to schedule callbacks with the IRS instead of waiting on hold or having to manage issues through letters and faxes.
For travelers, Americans will be able to renew their passports online instead of having to print forms and pay with a paper check or money order. New security machines and computers with advanced screening features are to streamline the process of going through security lines for the roughly 2 million people who fly daily.
The 45 million people with student debt will be able to manage their federal loans through a single portal, instead of several websites with different passwords. Paperwork is also to be reduced for people seeking loan forgiveness.
Natural disasters strike about 25 million U.S. households and small businesses each year. The survivors seeking federal aid should no longer be required to complete multiple forms across several agencies, while being able to use virtual inspections and smart phone pictures of the damage to support claims.
Military veterans are to be able to access their benefits with a single login. Poorer families should find it easier to certify their incomes and enroll in eligible social safety net programs without the extra paperwork. Loan programs for small businesses and farmers are to become more responsive. Families receiving food aid should be able to buy groceries online. It should become easier to update mailing addresses with the government or change names with the Social Security Administration.
Anne Zimmerman, an accountant based in the Cincinnati area, said the changes in the order are necessary because companies are frequently on their own when navigating the federal bureaucracy. As co-chair of the advocacy group Small Business for America’s Future, she was briefed by the White House about the order before the announcement.
“It’s needed because things have really gotten worse,” Zimmerman said. “There’s too big a labyrinth to weed your way through when you’re trying to deal with the government.”
The White House officials hope that the changes will enhance people’s relationships with the government. Online forms could also reduce fraud risks, while the administration takes steps to ensure that personal information is secure.
Why hasn’t all of this happened earlier?
Officials said the pandemic caused increased calls to the IRS and other agencies. It also showed how the government could adjust and innovate despite closed offices and remote workers.
Even if government services improve, it remains unclear if that will pay off politically for Biden, whose efforts to steer the economy to the strongest growth since 1984 have been overshadowed by inflation.
Roughly a third of Americans called the economy “good” under the president’s watch, down from 47% in June, according to a survey this month by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll found that 48% approve of Biden, while 51% disapprove.
Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers seek his testimony about President Donald Trump’s discussions and actions before the attack by his supporters.
In laying out the case for the contempt vote, the nine-member panel released a 51-page report Sunday evening that details its questions about the thousands of emails and texts he has already provided — including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages. The committee is recommending the contempt charges after Meadows ceased cooperating and did not show up for a deposition last week.
The panel has not released the documents, but the report says they include exchanges about Meadows efforts’ to help Trump overturn his defeat in the presidential election, communications with members of Congress and organizers of a rally held the morning of the insurrection and frantic messages among aides and others as the violent attack unfolded that day.
As part of its list of questions for Meadows, the panel says it wants to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol building.
The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying that the Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people,” the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about the email.
The contempt vote is coming after more than two months of negotiations with Meadows and his lawyer and as the panel has also struggled to obtain information from some of Trump’s other top aides, such as his longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to recommend charges against Bannon in October, and the Justice Department indicted him on two counts of contempt last month.
The panel is aiming to develop the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters forced their way past law enforcement officers, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory. Meadows’ testimony could be key, as he was Trump’s top aide at the time and was with him in the White House as the rioters breached the Capitol building.
The committee says in its report that Trump’s former top White House aide “is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.”
In a Monday letter to the committee’s Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be “unjust” because Meadows was one of Trump’s top aides and all presidents should be afforded executive privilege to shield their private conversations. Meadows himself sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he says are “overly broad and unduly burdensome.”
Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently over time and argued that a contempt referral of a senior presidential aide “would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency.”
In a transcript of the deposition that Meadows skipped, released as part of Sunday’s report, an unnamed member of the panel’s investigative staff detailed several of the questions he would have been asked had he shown up.
Many of the questions center on Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including Meadows’ outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.
Committee staff said they would have interviewed Meadows about emails “to leadership at the Department of Justice on December 29th and 30th, 2020, and January 1st, 2021, encouraging investigations of suspected voter fraud,” even though election officials and courts across the country had rejected those claims.
The panel said Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, also provided text messages sent to and from members of Congress “before, during, and after the attack on the United States Capitol.” One exchange with a lawmaker concerned efforts to contact legislators in states, too, about the election because Trump “wants to chat with them.”
In a text exchange with an unidentified senator, the committee said, Meadows said that Trump believed that Vice President Mike Pence had power to reject electors in his role presiding over the Jan. 6 certification. Pence did not have that power under the law, as the vice president’s function is largely ceremonial.
A Nov. 6, 2020, text exchange between Meadows and an unidentified member of Congress, the committee said, was about appointing alternate electors in certain states, a plan the member said would be “highly controversial.” The committee said that Meadows replied, “I love it.’”
In other texts, sent the day of the attack, Meadows’ former colleagues encouraged him to urge Trump to discourage the violence, the committee said. Similarly, in an exchange with an organizer of the rally that morning — a gathering in which Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” — the organizer told Meadows that they “desperately” needed direction from him because things “have gotten crazy.”
The panel’s expected vote to recommend charges of contempt of Congress would send the referral to the full House, which could vote as soon as this week to send it to the Justice Department. The department would then decide whether to prosecute.
Thompson and the committee’s Republican vice chairwoman, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, said last week that Meadows’ lawsuit “won’t succeed at slowing down the Select Committee’s investigation or stopping us from getting the information we’re seeking.”
The panel has already interviewed almost 300 witnesses, and lawmakers say they plan a series of hearings early next year to make many of their findings public.
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.
