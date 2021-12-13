Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $4K: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum is struggling to gain pace above the $4,050 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is recovering, but the bulls could face resistance near $4,175.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $4,050 and $4,000 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $4,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $4,100 resistance zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Struggle Continues
Ethereum struggled to gain pace above the $4,175 and $4,200 levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the $4,100 support zone.
There was a close below $4,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $4,080 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the recovery wave from the $3,833 swing low to $4,176 swing high.
It is now showing a few bearish signs below the $4,100 level. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,050 level. The first major resistance is near the $4,100 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major hurdle is near the $4,175 level. A clear break and close above the $4,175 level could stage a steady increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might even surpass the $4,250 resistance in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $4,350 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,100 level, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,000 level. The key support is now forming near the $3,960 level.
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recovery wave from the $3,833 swing low to $4,176 swing high is also near the $3,960 support zone. If there is a clear break below the $3,960 support, the price could extend losses. The next major breakdown support is $3,850, below which the price could decline towards $3,600.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,960
Major Resistance Level – $4,175
ZK-rollups Pumps up Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain, Best as Ever!
- ZK -rollups give superpowers to ETH blockchain.
- Overall performance and scalability mainly in terms of cost for the ERC-20 has improved drastically with ZK-rollups.
- ZK-rollups may be the future for ERC-20.
The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has always been the best blockchain network till date. However, the network’s certain drawbacks especially it’s efficiency in terms of scalability proved to be a major hindrance. This in turn brought rise to more new and efficient blockchains with the pass of time.
Yet, all this never stopped the ETH network from being the most widely used, owing to its adaptability and proficiency in it’s transactions. The higher prices and gas fees alone owed to be a major drawback for ETH network holding it back.
All these terms to be whipped out with the launch of the ETH 2.0, which is still not yet out. In spite of all this, the Zero Knowledge (ZK) rollups aspires to boost up ETH blockchain, as it reduces the gas fees for the network abruptly.
The True Action of ZK-rollups
The major point how the ZK-rollups, helps in making ETH network superior is by reducing the prices. This is achieved by the ZK-rollups by two means.
One is that, with the ZK-rollups, all the network processes are being run out of the blockchain and the final end is being onto the blockchain through validity proof.
The second is that, the ZK-rollups cover up all the data and processes to be transacted into a single transaction together and send them in a single transaction through only one block.
Therefore, this reduces the number of transactions and data transfer, ultimately reducing the processing time and indirectly the cost incurred.
In spite of all this, the ZK-rollups has now become a prominent term among the crypto community in a very short period of time.
Polygon Co-founder’s Views
It is known that the Polygon (MATIC) is basically based on the ETH blockchain. Besides, Polygon has recently acquired a project termed as Mir. To the astonishment the base of the project Mir, is with two attributes, the PLONK and HALO. The note here is that both these attributes are a ZK-rollups strategy.
In spite of this the co-founder of Polygon, Sandeep Nailwal terms that this move in acquiring Mir with an investment of 250 million MATIC is to encourage and develop more such strategies towards increasing the scalability upon the ETH blockchain.
TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $50K: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline
Bitcoin is struggling to clear the $50,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if it stays below $50,000 for a long time.
- Bitcoin is struggling and showing bearish signs below the $50,000 resistance.
- The price is now trading just below $49,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key rising channel with support near $49,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must settle above the $50,000 level to start a steady increase in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance
Bitcoin price started a recovery wave from the $47,000 support zone. BTC climbed above the $48,500 and $49,000 resistance levels. It even broke the $50,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, there was no upside continuation above $50,800. A high was formed near $50,788 and the price started a fresh decline. There was a clear move below the $50,000 level. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $46,943 swing low to $50,788 high.
Besides, there was a break below a key rising channel with support near $49,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading just below $49,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $49,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $49,500 level. The main resistance is near the $50,000 zone. A daily close above the $50,000 level could open the doors for more upsides. The next key resistance is near the $50,800 level, above which the price may possibly rise towards the $52,000 level.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $50,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $48,500 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $48,400 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $46,943 swing low to $50,788 high. A downside break below the $48,400 support may perhaps push the price towards the $47,000 breakdown support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $48,400, followed by $47,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $49,200, $50,000 and $50,800.
Bitcoin (BTC) to Remain Below $60K till 2022
- BTC still remains below $60K.
- Statistics reveal BTC will remain below $60K till end of the year 2021.
- BTC to hit new ATH only in 2022.
The mystery around Bitcoin (BTC) seems to never end, as it keeps unfolding new ethics with the passing of everyday. From a true analyst’s point of view, their perception and prediction of BTC seems to always be logical to the current time.
However, at the same time, the opinions of live traders depict a different story to the overall predictions. Yet, both terms are the actual fact and reality many times.
The Play of December 4 Market Crash
Everyone in crypto knows very well that after playing a sinful good play for the first 3 days of December, the entire crypto market blew down and BTC got hit worse. Moreover, the fact is that still BTC is around the $48K price range and remains dormant below $50K.
Also, the market crash resulted in many leveraged long term contracts breaking down too, resulting in losses of more than $840 million. Besides, as many terms, the market crash started with the outbreak of the now trending and devastating Omicron unleash.
In addition to all this, adding fuel to the fire is the inflation in the U.S which has hit the highest in the past 40 years. Such serious epic historical points have adversely affected the price of BTC.
However, even though the down of BTC by 26% took everyone to fear, big giant opportunists who were exactly waiting for this moment grabbed up as much as they could.
And so, MicroStrategy, officially revealed that they have acquired about 1,434 BTC amidst the market crash. In spite of this, now the overall BTC stacks of MicroStrategy amounts to 122,478 BTCs.
Bitfinex Views
Bitfinex, one of the major crypto exchanges in the world, terms that certain types of traders, especially the margin traders are also seeking profits with the low price of BTC.
In spite of this, according to the statistics put out by Bitfinex, the majority of the BTC margin traders never left out and remained to hold onto their holdings.
Despite the margin traders borrowing the cryptos and hoping for a decrease in prices, they actually kept dormant during the market crash.
Accordingly, Bitfinex puts out that all this reveals to the fact that BTC will be below the $50K price range for a significant time period.
Moreover, it’s sure that BTC won’t surpass $60K again till the end of the year 2021. And so, this points to the fact that the next ATH for BTC would be only in the year 2022.
