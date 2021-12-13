Celebrities
What Happened Here? Ex-NFL Baller Glenn Foster Jr. Dies In Police Custody Following Arrest For Driving Twice The Speed Limit
Oh, somebody got some ‘splaining to do!
Stuff like this is exactly why there will likely never be trust between Black Americans and police departments nationwide. An ESPN report details the arrest and subsequent death of former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. in rural Alabama.
Late Friday night, a police officer in Reform, Alabama (helluva name…) clocked Foster’s Jeep Wrangler pushing 92 in a 45. Upon attempting to make a traffic stop, Foster sped up and initiated a chase. He was only stopped when police in the neighboring town laid down spikes to blow out his tires. He was arrested without further incident and taken to jail. Once there, Foster reportedly beat a fellow inmate so badly that the man required medical attention then fought deputies who were attempting to handcuff him.
During his appearance in front of a judge, Foster refused to respond or answer any questions he would only demand a lawyer.
Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others” and ordered him held without bond for a mental evaluation at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.
Foster’s family has been forthcoming about Glenn’s mental health issues as he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but that is no reason for him to be dead while under police custody.
“I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this,” said his mother, Sabrina Foster.
“We want justice for our son,” said Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr. “It’s unfair. It’s inhumane. It’s just not right.”
According to REVOLT, attorney Ben Crump will represent the family in their pursuit of truth and justice. Our eyes will be watching this case very closely.
Kanye West & Drake’s Push To Free Larry Hoover Reportedly Shocked and Upset The Feds
Feds are reportedly shocked and in disbelief that Drake and Kanye would push for the release of one of the “most dangerous” criminals in the world.
Last week, Drake and Kanye West put their beef behind them and finally linked up to give fans what they have been dreaming of for ages.
Both rappers took the stage in LA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an effort to push awareness and for the release of Larry Hoover. The event brought together over 70,000 people who are now aware of the plight of Larry Hoover and his story. Usually, you wouldn’t hear a response from the feds on something like this, but it’s 2021 and everyone has access to a platform to respond.
Now, TMZ is reporting the feds were shocked by the concert and the entire movement to Free Larry Hoover involving such big names. The publication’s law enforcement source who is working the case also revealed they are upset that anyone would support freeing someone they believe is “worst of the worst.”
Regardless of how they feel, anyone who looks at the case can instantly see Larry Hoover was over-sentenced and spending decades in a supermax prison in a room for 20 plus hours a day for selling crack isn’t very fair. For context, Larry Hoover is at the same prison that houses El Chapo, Eric Rudolph, Al-Qaeda operatives, and the Boston Marathon Bomber just to name a few. Larry Hoover is currently serving 6 life sentences for crimes lesser than the rest at the ADX supermax prison and with the added attention, maybe his situation could change.
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, Rocks A Bikini On The Beach As She Celebrates Getting The COVID Booster
After Elizabeth Hurley took care of her health and secured herself a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, she celebrated the best way possible – by throwing on a leopard-print bikini and hitting the beach!
Usually, Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t need a reason to wear a bikini. The 56-year-old actress and swimwear mogul will toss on a two-piece or model the latest entry in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. However, on Dec. 10, she had a particular motivation to bask in the sun: she had gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. “Yeeeessssss!” Liz captioned the photo of her in a leopard-print two-piece, her arms outstretched in a moment of jubilation. “Covid booster today. Thank you [heart emoji].”
It’s totally on-brand for Liz to announce this with a bikini shot, and fans were appreciative of both the glamorous photo and the health update. “Gorgeous! Glad you are staying safe!” commented Ann Caruso. That sentiment was shared by many. “That’s extremely good. I got my booster as well. Glad you’re protecting yourself,” wrote one. “If Covid were cured by beauty, you wouldn’t even need a booster. It would never stand a chance,” added one admirer. “Thank you for encouraging vaccines and boosters!!! My wife and I are both first-line health care professionals who have been in the trenches since the beginning. This disease is far uglier than most people realize,” wrote another.
Though it’s the dead of winter for those in the northern hemisphere, it’s an endless summer for Liz Hurley. Even as the weather was starting to turn chilly at the start of November, the Austin Powers star was shedding layers and catching rays with a new entry into her swimwear line. “Finally! My favourite chain bikini has arrived in white- say hello to the brand new Celestial Bikini,” she captioned the shot. Unsurprisingly, Liz looked incredible as she showed off her toned body and seemingly ageless features.
While Liz looks immortal, she has admitted that she’s not a young twenty-something anymore – and she’s totally fine with that. “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago, but I don’t care,” she said in an October interview. “I probably eat a bit more now, but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” Now that she’s up-to-date on her shots, she can treat herself with some extra dessert — and more days sunbathing in bikinis.
Martell’s Baby Mama Arionne Airs Out ALL The Allegedly Creepin’ Husbands On #LAMH, Claims Kimmi’s Man Maurice Smashed A ‘Linebacker’ To Smithereens In ATL
Really????
Arionne Curry, the woman at the center of Martell Holt’s ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ divorce from Melody Holt, was throwing some serious cheating allegations around last night regarding ALL of the main married fellas on the reality show.
In a series of Instagram story posts, Arionne made allegations that she witnessed Maurice Scott cheating on his wife Kimmi back in 2015 after she met up with a then-married Martell while the guys all visited Atlanta on a ‘guys trip.’ Curry also hinted at Marsau Scott being a snake to his wife Latisha but says she chose to spare the details since he was being nice to her on TV.
Arionne’s angst was triggered by the most recent episode of the show where the cast met for part 2 of their reunion special. During the show, producer Carlos King asked the men on the cast how long they knew of their formerly married friend Martell’s creeping with his multiyear mistress Arionne who he eventually got pregnant. Marsau confirmed that he did see Arionne on their guys’ trip and claimed she “showed up out of nowhere”, meanwhile his brother Maurice denied seeing her and denied seeing her interact with Martell despite her alleged presence.
“When you say we all went out, I didn’t go out with you and her.”
Welp, that’s not how Arionne recalled the 2015 guys’ trip at all. She alleged that she was in fact around Martell, Maurice, and Marsau, capturing their group photo for them at the club that night before allegedly witnessing Maurice cheating, then joining them for brunch at Rays on The River.
This is the trip when Maurice was f**king with this linebacker looking b****, the next morning we went to Rays on the river for brunch. They allll lie so much and gotta mention me to stay relevant. FACTS.
I WAS HERE I BOUT TOOK THE PICTURE I DIDN’T JUST SHOW UP I WAS INVITED AND COULDN’T, BELIEVE THE LINEBACKER, MAURICE WAS SEXING. I IMMEDIATELY WENT UPSTAIRS AND ASKED MARTELL WHAT’S KIMMI LOOK LIKE BECAUSE I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES.
Arionne also sprinkled in some shade to Masau’s wife Latisha like parsley, writing:
I’ll spare you tonight Marsau. You came correct a lil bit but tell yo wife watch her mouth before I hurt her feelings.
Swipe to see Arionne airing the alleged ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ cheaters out.
YIKES! Maurice Scott appears to be denying Arionne’s allegations with his own OG story post made this morning.
“Don’t type me to death! Name names! You don’t know me and I definitely don’t know you!”
Are YOU shocked by these allegations? In case you missed it, at one point during the reunion Martell said he tried to “pray away” his cheating on Melody.
