​Lindsay Lohan & Fiance Bader Shammas Bundle Up In Cute New Pic: ‘No One I’d Rather Freeze With’

Published

35 seconds ago

on

​Lindsay Lohan & Fiance Bader Shammas Bundle Up In Cute New Pic: 'No One I'd Rather Freeze With'
Newly engaged couple, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, looked ready for winter as they rocked long, puffy jackets in the snow for a cute new photo.

Lindsay Lohan looks blissfully happy with her fiance, Bader Shammas, in a new photo. The actress took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to share a new pic with her man, with the two posing in the snow in their warmest winter gear. Both Lindsay and Bader are wearing dark, puffy winter jackets and black boots. They’re also keeping warm with hats and gloves with the snow falling down. “No1 else I’d rather freeze with,” Lindsay captioned the pic, along with snowflake and heart emojis.

This winter getaway comes just a few weeks after Lindsay announced her engagement to Bader on Nov. 28. She shared the news on social media, as well, posting a series of photos of herself and her fiance with the engagement ring on display. “My love. My life. My Family. My future,” Lindsay wrote at the time.

Before the engagement news, Lindsay and Bader had kept their relationship very private. The lovebirds have been together for almost two years now, with Lindsay first confirming that she had a “boyfriend” on Instagram in Feb. 2020. However, she subsequently deleted the post, and has kept Bader out of the public eye ever since. The 34-year-old’s own Instagram is private, so he does not appear to be interested in becoming a public figure at the moment. Bader works in finance for a company in Dubai.

In addition to all this happiness in Lindsay’s personal life, she’s also been back to work professionally lately. After only acting sporadically over the last several years and living abroad, Lindsay is set to star in a Netflix Christmas movie in 2022. The actress appeared in the first photo from the film in mid-November, and looked right at home on the movie set. She’s also tapped for the movie Cursed, although it’s unclear when filming is supposed to begin on that project.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Review: Tom Holland Wows In A Game-Changing Marvel Classic

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Tom Holland
Tom Holland’s Peter Parker goes on a life-changing journey in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that is full of epic surprises, shocking twists, and beautiful moments that make it one of the best Marvel movies ever.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in the final weeks of 2021, but there’s no denying that it’s the movie of the year. After months of speculation, the film will finally be revealed to the world on December 17. The wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been long, but the wait is so worth it. Spider-Man: No Way Home will go down as one of the most legendary superhero movies of all time.

The film begins in the aftermath of Spider-Man’s identity being revealed to the world. Just when Peter Parker’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, now he has to deal with all eyes being on him. Peter becomes desperate for a normal life and goes to Doctor Strange for help. His decision has repercussions that extend beyond the world Peter lives in.

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ (Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Everett Collection)

Doctor Strange’s botched spell causes some iconic Spider-Man villains from other universes to begin wreaking havoc in Peter’s world. We’re all aware that Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro are the villains from previous Spider-Man movies entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their returns give us memorable scenes we never thought we’d see in a film.

Peter, who is still navigating what his place is in a post-Avengers world, tries to be a hero for everyone. His optimism has unintended consequences, ones that will shape Peter into the man he will become. Peter has seen so much since Tony Stark took him under his wing all those years ago, but this is his most personal fight yet.

Peter is faced with darkness unlike he’s ever seen before, and Tom Holland embraces it in full force. Tom gives his finest and most emotional performance yet in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He’s able to effortlessly juggle Peter’s lighter moments with the gut-wrenching heavy ones.

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin. (Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Everett Collection)

His physical prowess is elevated to a whole new level in the No Way Home fight scenes. There’s the expected web-slinging action that we know and love from Spider-Man movies, but Spider-Man: No Way Home shows so much more grit with visceral one-on-one combat. There are also jaw-dropping special effects that defy anything we’ve seen in the MCU thus far.

Benedict Cumberbatch takes on an uncle-type role with Peter and tries to persuade the young hero not to upend multiple universes in his quest to make things right for everyone. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon’s MJ and Ned may not have superpowers, but they prove to be heroes in their own right as Peter seeks their help. Peter and MJ’s romantic relationship is given new depth, and one of the most tender and moving scenes in the movie is between the beloved pair.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most talked-about movies of the last decade, and it doesn’t disappoint in the slightest. After a year of pandemic woes for movie theaters, this is going to be the film that’s going to get people running — actually, sprinting — back to the movies. It’s imperative that you see Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen. This movie is a spectacular superhero masterpiece.

Tom Holland Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ (Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Everett Collection)

Tom’s third standalone movie is his strongest, and he has risen to the top as one of MCU’s pivotal and most important heroes. Spider-Man: No Way Home will change the MCU as we know it, propelling Phase Four to exciting and uncharted territory. With great power, comes great responsibility, as we all know. Tom carries that responsibility with ease and charm that makes him the perfect Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will sling into theaters on December 17. The screening was presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Celebrities

Zendaya Stuns In Plunging Nude Dress With Web Details For 'Spider-Man' Premiere — Photos

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Zendaya Stuns In Plunging Nude Dress With Web Details For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere — Photos
Zendaya wore a ‘Spider-Man’-ready style on Monday at the L.A. premiere of the film, dazzling in a taupe-colored gown covered in spider web detail.

Caught in her web! Zendaya, 25, looked utterly chic at the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere on Dec. 13, wearing an on-theme taupe-colored gown covered in a black spiderweb design. The stunning gown featured a plunging neckline, high thigh slit and spaghetti straps, showing off the Euphoria star’s svelte figure. She accessorized the outfit with pointed toe black pumps and beautiful sparkling Bulgari drop earrings and two rings, pairing the look with cornrow braids and glowing, smoky makeup.

Zendaya at the ‘Spider-Man’ LA premiere, Dec. 13 (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Zendaya took photos on the carpet with her beau and Spider-Man lead Tom Holland, who stood proudly by his girlfriend for the event. The actor looked handsome in his own right, sporting a chic black suit over a white button down and black tie, pairing the outfit with Chelsea-style back boots.

Tom Holland & Zendaya
Tom Holland & Zendaya pose at the LA ‘Spider-Man’ premiere (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

These two have been making the rounds to do press for the upcoming Spider-Man movie, which premieres on Dec. 17. The press tour comes after months of buzz about the pair’s relationship status. Following years of rumors about their alleged romance, the pair seemingly  confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing in July. After that situation, they continued to try and keep things low-key, but finally opened up about their love for each other for the first time during a Nov. 2021 interview with GQ magazine.

In the interview, Tom said that he and Zendaya “love each other very much,” but maintained that they will continue to keep their romance as private as possible. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he explained. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready – it’s just that we didn’t want to [talk about it publicly].”

Of the July kissing photos, Zendaya added, “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment is that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.”

Celebrities

Wendy Williams Walks & Holds Hands With Son Kevin, 21, Amid Health Struggles – Rare Photos

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Wendy Williams Walks & Holds Hands With Son Kevin, 21, Amid Health Struggles – Rare Photos
Wendy Williams and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. were spotted dressed stylishly while walking around New York City, after he reportedly gave his mom an ‘ultimatum’ so she can ‘fix herself’ amid health issues.

Wendy Williams, 57, was helped by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21, during an outing in the Big Apple on Friday. The talk show host, who has taken time off hosting the Wendy Williams Show while she battles complications from Graves’ disease, was holding her only child’s hand as they both walked beside each other and showed off fashionable outfits. She wore a long turquoise coat over a black top and pants with furry white boots in pics from the sighting, and he wore a camouflaged zip-up sweatshirt and matching pants under a red, white, and black puffer coat and white and black sneakers.

Wendy Williams during a previous event. (Evan Falk/Shutterstock)

Wendy’s latest outing with her son comes after it was reported that he recently gave her “an ultimatum” and allegedly told her he wouldn’t be in her life until she “fixes herself.”

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself,” a source told The Sun. “Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling her ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams Show, which has continued to regularly air with guest hosts, announced it will return in 2022, but without Wendy. The show’s upcoming guest hosts in the new year will include Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherri Shepherd. Sources close to production have also told outlets that since Wendy has been continuing to battle Graves’ disease, it’s unclear whether or not she’ll ever return to host the show.

In late Nov., however, Wendy was filmed while leaving a wellness center in Miami, FL and when a photographer asked her how she was doing, she didn’t hesitate to say she’s doing well. “Wendy is doing fabulous,” she said before teasing that “more Wendy stuff” is on the way in the future.

