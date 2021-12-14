News
Ambrose: Biden should institute Russia sanctions ASAP
Vladimir Putin thinks the Soviet Union was a great, marvelous, unmatched world power, the Roman Empire in modern setting, a historical miracle spun by Russia’s cultural and ethnic superiority with lots of nuclear weapons, to boot. And he wants it back, starting with the nation of Ukraine, peopled, as he sees it, by residents in most ways Russian themselves. He has a Soviet tactic in mind. Attack that country. Make it part of the whole again.
President Joe Biden, more than a little bit upset by this other president and his amassing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border, says no, no, many times no and recently threatened sanctions in a trans-Atlantic video session with Putin. Biden is falling short, but gets it that Ukraine is now an advancing democracy and wants to go its own way despite once being the most important part of Russia. Ukraine is already combatting Russia-supported rebels and Biden understands that Hungary, Poland and the Baltic states could be next in line for takeovers. The threat is also to Europe, just as Putin sees a threat to the new Soviet Union if he does not ward off NATO and Europe by making sure that certain border nations belong to him.
Yes, it’s the case that Russia is dwindling in population and wealth, with the selling of gas and oil pretty much a definition of its limited economy. What it lacks in money, however, it makes up for in nuclear weaponry, enough to just maybe blow up half the universe, and the development of hypersonic missiles that the United States does not have. Putin himself also possesses an overload of ambition in wanting to restore what Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan helped take apart, a monster instigating war and implanting oppression around the world while threatening the United States by such means as nuclear missiles in Cuba.
And, therefore, Biden said look, Putin, if you move ahead with your plans, the U.S. is going to make it impossible for Russia to deal with financial imperatives by having international banks say go away. Biden said, too, that he would let no gas and oil flow through the recently constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany if an invasion took place. A spokesman said major European nations are on board with Biden about economic sanctions as well as his supplying Ukraine with defensive weaponry. Biden agreed with Putin on no offensive weaponry.
Will any of this work? Given Biden’s record of backing up, giving up, carelessness and disappearing from action, probably not. For reasons of averting climate change threats, Biden had previously threatened sanctions against companies building the pipeline, but changed his mind out of courtesy to Germany even as he had terminated an important U.S. pipeline. Afghanistan is the biggest example of his recklessly scooting from the scene; desperate Americans were left behind along with billions in U.S. weaponry after the killing of U.S. troops.
Putin wasn’t deterred from much by President Barack Obama’s sanctions after Russia facilitated Crimea’s separation from Ukraine, and Russia can, to some extent, rely more on China and other parts of Asia if Europe gets tough. As others have suggested, a much, much better way to proceed would be to institute all the mentioned sanctions and far more right now, this minute, a punishment for Russian troops threatening the nation that would go away when the troops went away.
Jay Ambrose is a syndicated columnist.
News
Graham: Build Back Better blocks Pell funding for career college students
A spending proposal in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan would deny funding for students who choose to attend private-sector career colleges rather than public community colleges. It’s a burden that would disproportionately fall on veterans, older students and people of color.
“We think it’s unfair and it’s unjustified,” said Dr. Jason Altmire, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based Career Education Colleges and Universities. “This has not been done before in the Pell Grant program.”
For decades, low-income students have relied on Pell Grants to access higher education. Biden’s proposal would increase the maximum Pell Grant by $550 (to $7,045), which would fully cover the average cost of in-state tuition and fees at public community colleges in 48 states for students receiving the maximum award, according to the center-left group Third Way.
But while current funding levels would continue for the 900,000 Pell recipients attending career colleges, the White House’s plan would exclude them from the increased BBB funding. That would be a troubling break from traditional education grant funding, which has always followed the student, critics say.
“We are working very hard with both Republicans and Democrats to carry that message that this is unfair, it’s unprecedented and we support what’s best for our students, which is equality in the Pell Grant program,” Altmire said.
The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators also object to the BBB funding proposal.
Career colleges, which place a greater focus on job skills and workforce qualification than traditional colleges, tend to be more popular with non-traditional students, such as older students and military veterans. Career college students are also disproportionately people of color.
“There’s a lot of reasons why people might choose that type of setting,” said Altmire, a Democrat who represented Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District from 2007 to 2013. “Reasons include more flexible hours, or they just like the campus or the program. Some prefer the classes because they’re more intense and they’ll finish more quickly and get back in the workforce.”
During the Obama administration, the Department of Education also tried to restrict federal funding for career college students. Some in the education community believe it’s because progressive elements in the Democratic Party are ideologically opposed to the for-profit model. They support policies like a proposal backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to spend $109 billion on free community college for everyone.
That proposal was stripped from the version of the Build Back Better bill passed by the House in November.
Data show career colleges have a median completion rate that is twice as high as public career colleges.
“We produce half the truck drivers in the country,” said Altmire. “So, if you want to talk about the supply chain and the issue associated with the shortage of truck drivers, I don’t know how they think they’re going to solve that problem by disincentivizing people from going to those types of schools.”
The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators also objects to restricting these grants.
“While a $550 increase to the maximum Pell Grant is a welcome upfront investment toward making college more affordable for low-income students, we are concerned to see these funds parceled out by institutional sector, which will add new complexity to a financial aid system on the verge of much-needed simplification,” NASFAA President Justin Draeger said in a recent interview.
“The best place to address concerns about institutional quality at some proprietary institutions should be in the institutional eligibility and accountability provisions in the Higher Education Act, not by making programmatic changes that add complexities to students.”
Michael Graham is managing editor of InsideSources.com.
News
Local artists have the best merch for holiday gifting – check it out
You want to give the gift of local music. But maybe people on your list don’t have CD players or aren’t going to shows or love maple syrup a little more than music. No problem.
Here’s all the best, weirdest, most awesome merch from local(ish) artists. And yes, there’s rock ’n’ roll maple syrup in this gift guide!
Gene Dante’s ‘DL/UX’ on cassette
Still living with 1985 tech? Gene Dante has you covered. Just pop this $11 cassette of Dante’s new album into your Sony Walkman or the tape deck of your Dodge Caravan. Don’t have a Walkman or Caravan? Well, splurge on the $28 40-page glossy art and lyric book of “DL/UX” created by the Secret Bureau of Art & Design, which comes with the album on CD (vinyl editions arrive in 2022). Walkman, boombox or streaming through your phone, this album delivers all the glam rock, power pop, dark ballads and dirty disco you need this holiday season. genedante.com
‘Juno’ transcription book
Lyle Brewer’s solo guitar album “Juno” came out of sobriety and snow. In 2015, during a winter of epic storms, the newly sober Brewer wrote a tune for every bit of inclement weather that rolled through Boston. It’s an amazing album and you can play it. Not play through speakers but actually play it on your guitar. This transcription book features standard notation and tablature, tempo markings, fingerings and a collection of wonderful illustrations. lylebrewermusic.com
Jittery Jack steam shave, beard trim or classic razor bald fade
Shave and haircut, two big items on anybody’s holiday gift list, right? North Shore native and rockabilly king Kevin “Jack” Patey has a barber shop in Manchester-by-the-Sea. Why not gift somebody a clip from that man that knows a little something about rock ’n’ rock and great hair (see Elvis, Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran)? While you’re there, punch in a tune on the jukebox full of 45s or go head-to-head with a pal on the vintage Slot Car Set. jacksbarbershack.com
Blood Lightning ashtray
Smoke ’em if you got ’em. Blood Lightning is Boston’s latest supergroup (members of volume warriors Set Fire, Sam Black Church, Gozu and Worshipper make up the lineup). No better way to celebrate the band’s stoner metal meets fire rock (that’s a genre I just made up!) than with this $8 ashtray. Don’t smoke? Smart move. Store your guitar pics, random Canadian coins and keys in it. bloodlightning.bandcamp.com
Kid Gulliver’s maple syrup
What, did you think the syrup thing was click bait and we’d never get to it? The sweetest little indie rock band on the scene adds even more sugar to your life. The legit Vermont gold comes from trees on singer/guitarist Simone Berk’s property. Pick up a pint for $15 or a quart for $30 at Kid Gulliver’s Dec. 17 gig at Somerville’s Crystal Ballroom. kidgulliver.com
‘Bedford Falls’ T-shirt
All your loved ones hate music. It’s a sad state but warm their hearts with this “It’s a Wonderful Life” T-shirt from your favorite non-profit art house theater, the Brattle. And remember each gift of art touches so many other lives. When art isn’t around it leaves an awful hole, doesn’t it? brattlefilm.org
News
Editorial: If MFA can open, so can State House
To hear House Speaker Ron Mariano tell it, the denizens of the State House are as sturdy as puff pastry.
For though the state gave the all-clear for businesses to reopen on May 29, with the encouragement to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and hygiene protocols, the State House remains closed.
Other state buildings have reopened, the people’s business is back in business, even if not at pre-pandemic levels. Last month, approximately .6 miles from the State House, Michelle Wu was sworn in as mayor — and not in a Zoom call.
As the Herald reported, ours is the only state capitol in the nation to remain closed to the public for the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mariano has no problem with that.
“The building is still closed because we’re concerned about the safety of about 600 folks who work there,” Mariano said during a Sunday appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record.”
“My concern is public safety,” Mariano said.
That was his concern five months ago.
“I’m very concerned as we talk about reopening the State House. We have a lot of folks in here who have been vaccinated, but once you open the State House it becomes … it is not only a place of work, it’s a museum,” Mariano told Bloomberg Baystate Business in July.
Speaking of museums, the Museum of Fine Arts is open, as is the Museum of Science, Children’s Museum and other popular sites.
Mariano said managing visits from tourists is one of the reopening holdups.
“We’ll be welcoming visitors from all over the world. How are we going to deal with their vaccinations? How are we going to determine who comes in and who doesn’t come in? Those are things we’re moving through,” he said.
The State House sees over 100,000 visitors a year. The MFA hosts about 1.2 million annually. The Museum of Science, about 1.4 million. Think capacity, timing, masks. It can be done.
Senate President Karen Spilka said 100% of state senators and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Legislative leaders have said for months they’re working on a plan to safely reopen the building that closed in March 2020. But their timeline remains unclear.
On Monday, the State House moves to Phase 2 of that plan, which will require all officers and employees “to be available and able to work in person at the State House as a condition of their employment,” including being in compliance with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
But most staff and members are likely to continue working from home.
Because they can.
The idea that the state lifted COVID restrictions, industries reopened, but we’ll just hang back is in keeping with the mindset of the State House Club — we’re in a world unto ourselves.
The timeline of the return-to-work plan may be vague, but many folks had yet to take down their Christmas trees last January when the state’s 200 senators and representatives held out their hands for a $4,280 bump in their base salaries — their third raise in as many legislative sessions. The House speaker and Senate president pull down $178,000-plus.
Lawmakers also got to cash in on a separate 4.89% hike to their office expense accounts and leadership got another boost in their already lucrative stipends. At a time of record unemployment. A handful refused the raises.
And here we are again — constituents taking the T or driving to work, if not every day then enough to justify office rent — while their representatives, who got raises while everyone else worried how to make ends meet, keep hitting the snooze button on opening the State House.
Must be nice.
Ambrose: Biden should institute Russia sanctions ASAP
Zendaya Stuns In Plunging Nude Dress With Web Details For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere — Photos
Graham: Build Back Better blocks Pell funding for career college students
Local artists have the best merch for holiday gifting – check it out
Editorial: If MFA can open, so can State House
Wendy Williams Walks & Holds Hands With Son Kevin, 21, Amid Health Struggles – Rare Photos
Dear Abby: Wife’s outdoor activities exclude disabled husband
Tatum and Celtics beat Bucks 117-103
Aaron Gordon hammers monster windmill dunk in Nuggets’ victory over Wizards
Sami Sheen, 17, Gets Fresh Tattoos On Her Inner Arm And Back Of Neck — See Pics
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
News4 weeks ago
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt