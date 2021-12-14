Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population

Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing for her first winter at the helm of the city’s storm-response system, investing in new equipment to keep roads safe and developing plans to protect the city’s vulnerable populations.

“Winter is coming,” Wu said during a winter storm preparedness press conference Monday morning. “As it officially starts next Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Department of Public Works and many other city departments have been undergoing preparations for a long time to ensure that we are ready for the snow.”

The city has invested in 18 new pieces of equipment to treat streets and clear snow this season: five small dump trucks, nine pickup trucks, and four large dump trucks — all outfitted with plows and salt spreaders.

Wu updated the press in front a massive salt pile on Frontage Road near the South End and noted city departments have 40,000 tons of salt prepared for slick roads, as well as 164 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment.

Unlike many previous years, the city has made it through early December without a major storm or declaring a snow emergency. Boston received a light dusting last week.

Despite hiring woes in other sectors of the economy, public works staffing levels are robust and ready to take on the winter, officials said.

Wu also promised to house the homeless population at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard during snow emergencies. Countless homeless people struggling with addictions have built tent encampments in the area, raising safety concerns multiple mayoral administrations have struggled to address.

“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter.” Wu said.

The mayor did not offer specifics about where those temporary shelters would be, but officials said city shelters will have 1,000 beds open during cold and stormy nights for anyone without a place to sleep.

“We’ve been working very, very hard to put together a plan to make sure our homeless are safe this winter,” said Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development Sheila Dillon.

Pine Street Inn will deploy extra vans during particularly cold and wet nights to offer housing to anyone left out on the street. If residents see an individual who appears to be at risk for dangerous exposure to winter weather, like sleeping on a sidewalk during a storm, they are advised to call 911.

Chief of Civic Engagement Aisha Miller also reminded residents space savers are only acceptable during for 48 hours after a snow emergency. The practice remains outlawed in South End.

Drivers who must venture out in a snowstorm can call 511 to get up-to-date conditions on city streets, and residents with cars should be aware of parking bans on main city arteries during storms.