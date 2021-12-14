News
Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing for her first winter at the helm of the city’s storm-response system, investing in new equipment to keep roads safe and developing plans to protect the city’s vulnerable populations.
“Winter is coming,” Wu said during a winter storm preparedness press conference Monday morning. “As it officially starts next Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Department of Public Works and many other city departments have been undergoing preparations for a long time to ensure that we are ready for the snow.”
The city has invested in 18 new pieces of equipment to treat streets and clear snow this season: five small dump trucks, nine pickup trucks, and four large dump trucks — all outfitted with plows and salt spreaders.
Wu updated the press in front a massive salt pile on Frontage Road near the South End and noted city departments have 40,000 tons of salt prepared for slick roads, as well as 164 pieces of in-house snow clearing equipment.
Unlike many previous years, the city has made it through early December without a major storm or declaring a snow emergency. Boston received a light dusting last week.
Despite hiring woes in other sectors of the economy, public works staffing levels are robust and ready to take on the winter, officials said.
Wu also promised to house the homeless population at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard during snow emergencies. Countless homeless people struggling with addictions have built tent encampments in the area, raising safety concerns multiple mayoral administrations have struggled to address.
“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter.” Wu said.
The mayor did not offer specifics about where those temporary shelters would be, but officials said city shelters will have 1,000 beds open during cold and stormy nights for anyone without a place to sleep.
“We’ve been working very, very hard to put together a plan to make sure our homeless are safe this winter,” said Chief of Housing and Director of Neighborhood Development Sheila Dillon.
Pine Street Inn will deploy extra vans during particularly cold and wet nights to offer housing to anyone left out on the street. If residents see an individual who appears to be at risk for dangerous exposure to winter weather, like sleeping on a sidewalk during a storm, they are advised to call 911.
Chief of Civic Engagement Aisha Miller also reminded residents space savers are only acceptable during for 48 hours after a snow emergency. The practice remains outlawed in South End.
Drivers who must venture out in a snowstorm can call 511 to get up-to-date conditions on city streets, and residents with cars should be aware of parking bans on main city arteries during storms.
News
Gophers’ emphasis on toughness paying off in hot start
Gopher’s men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson was dripping wet after his players doused him in the immediate wake of a 75-65 win at Michigan on Saturday. One of Johnson’s postgame comments, however, was far from watered down.
“We’re the toughest team in this league; that has to always be who we are,” Johnson said in a team video posted online. “We can not change who we are, ’cause it works.”
The Gophers’ surprise 9-1 start has come with a lot of praise, and Johnson wants to fight the possibility of a letdown against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-1) Tuesday at Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
What Johnson won’t guard against is how outsiders are talking about how hard his first team at the U is playing. “I said (to the players) now you have something to live up to,” Johnson said in a news conference Monday. “That’s the standard. That is never going to change.
“Forget scoring, forget all this other stuff, if you want to live up to something, live up to whatever people are talking about how hard they think you play. That’s what we’ve got to continue to do.’ ”
The Gophers rallied from a 36-32 halftime deficit to beat the Wolverines for their first win in Ann Arbor since 2011. Johnson knows his team has thin margin for error, and toughness can be an intangible that puts them over the top. Jamison Battle erupted in the second half for 21 of his game-high 27 points, and the Gophers turned the ball over only four times.
After falling 75-67 to Michigan State in the Big Ten opener last Wednesday, Minnesota fought back against Michigan for its third road win of the season. They won at Pittsburgh on Nov. 20 and at Mississippi State on Dec. 5.
Johnson said he put an emphasis on “competitive toughness” when assembling his nearly completely remade roster through the NCAA transfer portal.
“You kind of have to innately have that in you for … you to play here. That is part of the deal,” Johnson said. “The other part is that we demand it every day. We talk about it every day. I’m just a firm believer that (it) helps win. It helps with the culture piece, it helps with the mindset. It helps with everything.
“I think if you look at the successful teams, especially in our league, there is a big toughness factor to them. I think that is a piece of our program that we are always going to fall back on.”
Johnson said he also tried to create chaos in preseason practices to show that players must be ready to fight through it.
“He put together a lot of crazy situations that day,” center Eric Curry said. “… He definitely prepared us before the season began for those moments, and it has definitely shown so far.”
News
7-Eleven murder: Somerville man charged in connection with Malden fatal shooting
A 19-year-old Somerville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with fatally shooting a 22-year-old Boston man outside a 7-Eleven in Malden last month.
Antonio Rufo-Sanon was located by police Monday morning at a Somerville residence and arrested without incident for the murder of Daquelle Matthews, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
On Nov. 20 at about 9:40 p.m., Malden police officers responded to a report of shots fired in front of a 7-Eleven on Salem Street.
Upon arrival, police found Matthews suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said on the night of the shooting, Rufo-Sanon had arrived at the 7-Eleven as a passenger in a vehicle with others.
Police looked at surveillance video and saw that Matthews was standing outside the store when he communicated with the men in the vehicle. Rufo-Sanon then allegedly fired a gun from the vehicle, fatally shooting Matthews.
After the shooting, the men fled the scene in that vehicle. Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and locate it at a Somerville residence.
Police then identified the alleged driver of the vehicle as Isaiah Sautier and conducted forensic analysis on the vehicle to identify Rufo-Sanon.
Sautier was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned in Malden District Court earlier this month.
News
Vikings put RB Alexander Mattison on COVID list, will miss Chicago game
The Vikings on Monday placed backup running back Alexander Mattison on the COVID-19 reserve list after he tested positive, and he will miss next Monday’s game at Chicago.
A source said that Mattison is not vaccinated, so NFL protocols call for him to quarantine for 10 days. After learning about Mattison, the Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from Atlanta, and he could be in uniform against the Bears.
The Vikings also put wide receiver Dan Chisena on the COVID list, linebacker Ryan Connelly on injured reserve, guard Kyle Hinton on the practice squad COVID list and moved wide receiver Bisi Johnson from the COVID injured reserve list to injured reserve.
Mattison has rushed for 432 yards this season, 30 shy of his career-high of 462 as a rookie in 2019. He has started three times when Dalvin Cook was out with injuries, rushing for 315 yards in those games.
Gallman could be the third running back behind Cook and Kene Nwangwu on Monday. Gallman, a fourth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2017 out of Clemson, played for them from 2017-20 and rushed for 682 yards last year. Gallman was waived Saturday by the Falcons after this season carrying 28 times for 104 yards.
There’s no certainty that a third running back would get carries in a game. In the Vikings’ 36-28 victory over Pittsburgh last Thursday, Cook rushed for 205 yards on 27 carries and Mattison for 27 yards on six attempts while Nwangwu didn’t have a carry.
Chisena has been regarded as one of Minnesota’s top special teams players. Connelly also has been a fixture on special teams.
Johnson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp. By being off a COVID list, he can return to the TCO Performance Center for rehab work.
With Mattison and Chisena going on the COVID list, that could give the Vikings an option for the Chicago game with Kenny Willekes, who is on the practice squad but is their top reserve defensive end. Willekes is out of standard elevations, but he could be a COVID replacement player for the game if he’s not signed to the 53-man roster.
Boston prepares for winter weather with new plows, plans for Mass and Cass population
Gophers’ emphasis on toughness paying off in hot start
7-Eleven murder: Somerville man charged in connection with Malden fatal shooting
Vikings put RB Alexander Mattison on COVID list, will miss Chicago game
Jurors at Potter trial see differences between gun, Taser
Taylor Swift Mocks Herself As She Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Alana Haim With A Party & Massive Cakes
Vox Media Is in Advanced Talks About Merger With Group Nine
UMass forecasts increase in enrollment
Demi Moore, 59, Shares Photo In The Tub & Daughter Scout Willis Can’t Believe How Good She Looks: ‘Oh My God’
For once, the Jets’ defense wasn’t the problem
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
News4 weeks ago
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt