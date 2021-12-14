News
Bus woes continue for Stillwater schools; delays and canceled routes expected next week
Families of students attending Stillwater Area Public Schools were warned Monday to expect delays and canceled bus routes next week.
“Our bus company has informed us that it is not able to cover all of our bus routes next week,” Superintendent Malina Lansfeldt said in a note to parents. “At this time, we do not know which routes will be affected. We are doing our best to work with the bus company to identify the affected routes, so we can communicate with families about disruptions in a timely manner. As soon as we have information, we will share it with impacted families.”
Schools are in session Monday through Wednesday next week.
Families “are encouraged to make alternative plans to get your child to school next week,” Lansfeldt said. “We cannot guarantee transportation on those three days.”
Students who miss school due to a lack of transportation will have their absence excused, and teachers will work with students when they return to school to make up any missed assignments, district officials said.
Busing issues have plagued the district all fall. In September, some school buses were running up to one hour late — a sign of a statewide shortage of drivers. District officials later implemented a 2-mile no-busing zone.
“Despite the changes we’ve made in recent months to increase the efficiency of our transportation services, the bus company continues to experience delays and canceled routes,” Lansfeldt said. “We recognize how frustrating this is, and we are continuing to do all we can to resolve these issues. We are so very grateful to the amazing bus drivers who are showing up each day to serve our kids. We are also grateful to our families for their continued patience, flexibility and understanding. We are all in this together.”
Lansfeldt ended the note to families with a plea to help: “If you know of anyone who might be interested in driving a bus for Metropolitan Transportation Network, please have them apply at www.metrotn.com/apply.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Manageable third downs allowed offense to control clock
Upon Further Review
1. Manageable third downs. The Broncos went 8 of 12 on third down, a product of being in advantageous situations. The offense needed an average of 5.2 yards per third-down play, including five of three or fewer yards and controlled possession for 32:07. For the season, the Broncos are 28 of 44 (63.6%) when needing 1-3 yards on third down. They are feast or famine on third down recently — 8 of 15 (Dallas), 1 of 11 (Philadelphia), 8 of 11 (Chargers) and 4 of 14 (Kansas City).
2. Playing coverage. Broncos coach/defensive play-caller Vic Fangio called only eight rushes of at least five players in 43 drop-backs by Lions QB Jared Goff (18.6%). The Broncos had two sacks (both by DE Dre’Mont Jones in 3.31 and 3.77 seconds), one knockdown (OLB Bradley Chubb) and three pressures (DL Shamar Stephen and two by OLB Jonathon Cooper). In Games 1-8, the Broncos rushed five or more players on 34.6% of the drop-backs; in Games 9-13, they have on 19.9% of the drop-backs. Both of Jones’ sacks Sunday came on four-man rushes.
3. Successful pass protection. The Broncos’ offense allowed a season-low four pass-rush disruptions (two knockdowns and one sack/pressure apiece). Detroit rushed five or more on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%), the third-lowest rate by an opponent this year behind Las Vegas (6.9%) and Cleveland (13.9%). The Lions’ only sack was in 4.34 seconds (four-man rush vs. five-man protection) and their only six-man pressure was on a penalty drawn by Broncos WR Courtland Sutton to convert a third down.
4. Sixteen plays, no points. At Kansas City, the Broncos had a marathon 20-play drive that ended with no points late in the first half. Detroit didn’t top that, but came close in a possession bridging the third and fourth quarters. The Lions ran 16 plays to cover 71 plays, but failed on a fourth-down play from the Broncos’ 4 when Goff threw incomplete to the end zone. The drive was the longest allowed by the Broncos this year in terms of plays and duration (8:21).
5. Two-tight end emphasis. The Broncos ran 68 offensive plays and had at least two tight ends on the field for 32 snaps (26 of two tight ends and six of three tight ends), their most since Week 9 at Dallas (34 snaps). The offense ran three plays of “12” personnel (2WR-2TE-1RB) to start the game, gaining 16 yards, and their first two plays of the second half, gaining 22 yards. The Broncos used “11” (3WR-1TE-1RB) personnel on 36 snaps.
6. Two good play calls. The Lions and Broncos both had good play calls to score touchdowns. Lions — WR Kalif Raymond motioned left to right, followed by CB Kyle Fuller. At the snap, Raymond pivoted and looped back to the left flat and was open when Fuller was in no position to recover (seven-yard TD). Broncos — When LB Josh Woods blitzed, he would have likely been assigned to RB Javonte Williams, who ran free on a route to the left flat and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Four Key Numbers
18.5
Pass-rush disruptions, including 5 1/2 sacks, in the last six games for DE Dre’Mont Jones.
15
Plays from the base package (3DL-4LB-4DB) used by the Broncos, their most since Week 7 at Cleveland.
1
One-man pass rush used by Detroit, the first by a Broncos opponent this year.
5
Red zone touchdowns for the Broncos (in five trips), their most since November 2014 against Miami.
Talking Points
Playing time breakdown. WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick led the skill position players with 59 and 52 snaps, respectively, out of 68, followed by TE Noah Fant (50), WR Jerry Jeudy (41), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (38), RB Melvin Gordon (34) and RB Javonte Williams (33). The margin of victory allowed the Broncos to play their defensive back-ups in the fourth quarter; only S Justin Simmons played all 63 snaps. Seventeen players on defense had at least 19 snaps.
In man coverage. Lions QB Jared Goff was 2-of-4 passing for 26 yards when targeting CB Pat Surtain II in man coverage and 3 of 6 for 46 yards against CB Ronald Darby. Aided by three pass deflections by the defensive line (one apiece by Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams and Shelby Harris), the Broncos had six total pass break-ups. S Justin Simmons’ interception was his fifth, tying his career high set last year. He is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions.
Hurry-up drill. The Broncos took a 17-10 lead into halftime by running eight plays in 63 seconds to set up Brandon McManus’ field goal. QB Teddy Bridgewater dropped back on each play. He had completions of six, seven, seven, four, eight and seven yards and two incompletions. Bridgewater threw seven yards to Jeudy over the middle and the ball was placed in time for a spike to stop the clock at two seconds. But the Lions were off-sides and five yards were added for the field goal.
Extra points
K Brandon McManus’ 52-yard made field goal to end the first half was his second-longest of the year (53 at Dallas). In a statistical quirk, he has only four attempts of at least 50 yards after 15 in 15 games last year. … The Broncos missed five tackles and committed one defensive penalty (late hit by S Caden Sterns). … PR Diontae Spencer broke two tackles on an 11-yard return late in the first half. … OLB Malik Reed missed the game (COVID-19 list) and his snaps were divided between OLBs Jonathon Cooper (41), Stephen Weatherly (39) and Aaron Patrick (six).
Jackson, St. Louis counties challenge ruling that struck down public health officials’ powers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County and St. Louis County are teaming up to challenge a court ruling that struck down public health officials’ abilities to issue health orders.
The two Missouri counties filed a motion Monday to intervene in the Robinson vs. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services lawsuit and stay the judgment Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green issued, pending resolution on appeal or the court’s reconsideration.
The two counties argue they want to “preserve the regulations that have enabled local public health authorities to address all matters of public health, not just COVID-19.”
Green issued the judgment last month, arguing state health department regulations giving local health departments the power to issue orders violated the Missouri Constitution since they’re unelected officials.
Since then, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for the U.S. Senate, has used the ruling to send letters to dozens of letters to local health departments and school districts, calling on them to end their mask mandates and all other COVID restrictions. Schmitt also warned of legal action if they ignored his requests.
Many cities and school districts have argued the ruling doesn’t apply to them because their councils and school boards, which are elected positions, voted on their mask mandates. Other districts noted the Missouri Legislature granted local school boards wide-ranging power to govern their own affairs.
But several health departments and school districts across the state quickly dropped their mask mandates, quarantine guidance and more. At least six Missouri county health departments have said they would stop COVID-19-related work altogether, including contact tracing and tracking case numbers.
Jackson and St. Louis counties argue “chaos now reigns in the state” when it comes to public health administration.
“Few public health officials, local government leaders and school boards have any idea what they are legally permitted to do or are legally prohibited from doing,” Jackson County officials wrote in a statement.
That’s why leaders from both counties said they won’t sit by.
Jackson County said they’d like to see the state health department appeal Robinson vs. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, but Schmitt, attorney for the department, has refused to do so.
“The citizens of Missouri deserve better and that is what this motion seeks to do,” Jackson County said.
FOX4 has reached out to Schmitt’s office for comment on Jackson and St. Louis counties’ new motion. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
Workers killed in Amazon warehouse collapse range in ages from 26 to 62
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Grief comes in waves for the family and friends of Amazon workers killed in the Edwardsville tornado, as they come to grips that their loved ones are truly gone.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Six people were killed when the Amazon facility collapsed.
The victims were identified as 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.
The family of Etheria Hebb says she was a mother of a 1-year-old little boy, the youngest of her siblings, and a hard worker who loved her family dearly.
Her cousin says she was named after her.
“A part of me is missing. We called each other ‘Little Etheria’ and ‘Big Etheria.’ It won’t be the same without her,” Etheria Hudson said.
Hebb had just transferred to Amazon’s Edwardsville location about six months ago from the Hazelwood facility.
“She was an outgoing person. She was just sweet as can be. Just a tragic thing to lose her like this. It’s really heartbreaking. I know it can happen to anyone, but to someone so sweet and full of life,” Hudson said.
The family waited on pin and needles Friday night when the storm produced a deadly tornado that ripped through the Amazon facility, only to get word Etheria did not survive.
“We were told they were running and they had like 10 minutes to get to a safe location. They said the ceiling collapsed on her,” Hudson said.
Meanwhile, the family of Kevin Dickey released the following statement:
We are devasted at the toll this natural disaster has taken on our community and the entire Midwest. Our hearts are with the other families who have also lost loved ones.
We want to thank first responders for their efforts as well as the other heroes who were on the scene to help others get to safety. Dad talked often about his co-workers and their daily stories, he had a great bond with many.
Dad was a kind man that loved spending time with his family. He stole the show and hearts of his grandchildren anytime he was around. He will be truly missed. We have lost a very special person.
