Colorado’s COVID cases and hospitalizations keep falling, but danger to unvaccinated still high
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to fall, but facilities are still strapped and the virus remains a widespread danger for people who aren’t vaccinated.
Hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 across the state dropped to 1,294 on Monday — their lowest level since early November, but still slightly higher than in spring 2020.
The percentage of tests coming back positive also continued to fall, and new cases reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dropped to 12,446 in the week ending Sunday, from 16,928 a week earlier. The number of cases probably will rise somewhat as delayed reports come in, though.
The hospital workforce situation remained tight, however, with just over half of facilities reporting they would be short on staff in the next week and 36% saying they expected a shortage of beds in intensive-care units. Statewide, 99 intensive care beds and 541 general beds were available.
While COVID-19 isn’t the primary reason for people to seek hospital care, it’s another stressor at a time when there’s little slack in the health care system. About 84% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Hospitals are admitting about 130 people each day for COVID-19, which is still significantly higher than Colorado’s low point in August 2020, when they reported about 15 daily admissions, said Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at the Colorado School of Public Health.
“We have a long way to go in terms of reducing hospital demand,” she said. “We continue to see infections tear through unvaccinated communities.”
Although it’s too late to develop the highest level of immunity before Christmas if you get your booster today, it’s still worth getting whatever increased protection you can, particularly if you’re planning to gather with relatives who are at a higher risk of severe disease if they catch the virus, Carlton said.
“The thing I keep thinking about is boosters, boosters, boosters,” she said.
Unvaccinated people who got their first shot would also develop some protection, but the state health department recommends that those who aren’t two weeks out from their second Moderna or Pfizer shot or their first Johnson & Johnson shot avoid gathering with people who aren’t in their household.
The delta variant still is dominant in Colorado, with only two cases of the new omicron variant confirmed so far. While it’s still uncertain if omicron causes less-severe symptoms than delta, it’s becoming increasingly clear that omicron is at least as contagious as delta, and is more likely to reinfect people who’ve recovered from a previous variant. People who have had three shots seem to be better protected at this point, though.
Omicron is starting to outcompete delta in the United Kingdom, and while it’s not guaranteed that the same thing will happen in the United States, American COVID-19 numbers usually follow the same trends as European ones.
“What’s happened in the U.K. has happened here, with uncanny levels of similarity,” Carlton said.
Colorado weather: Hurricane-force winds expected with incoming storm
Colorado’s next winter storm is currently burying the Sierra Nevada mountains in California under 50 to 80 inches of snow with 60 mph to 70 mph winds. Energy from that storm is going to eject itself from the flow and zoom across the country — and Colorado is in its path.
The bout of energy that will move through will begin to impact Colorado on Tuesday. Snow showers are expected across the San Juan mountains from Tuesday to Wednesday with the heaviest of snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
Snow
All mountains in Colorado are expecting snow from this quick-moving system, but the San Juans should benefit the most in regards to total snow.
Winter storm alerts are posted for the San Juans in anticipation of this event. Up to 16 inches may fall on the highest, most favored peaks. Other mountain locations from the Elk Range to the Park Range are expecting 2 to 6 inches of snow. The Front Range mountains and the Rampart Range are expecting 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.
There is not much snow expected east of the mountains with this system. However, there could be some snowflakes at times as we will have a very quick window of moisture to contend with Wednesday morning so don’t be shocked if a few flakes are around.
Wind
The biggest story east of the mountains will be the winds.
This is a very powerful system blowing onshore and although it’ll lose some of its strength, it will still bring powerful winds. High wind warnings are posted for all of eastern Colorado from Pueblo to Fort Collins to Limon — including metro Denver.
In the San Juan mountains, as this storm blows through, 75 mph to 80 mph winds are possible. Hurricane-force winds begin at 74 mph and go up from there. Tropical-storm-force winds start at 39 mph and go to 73 mph. So, for the majority of Coloradans, tropical-storm-force winds are expected.
Winds of this magnitude can be dangerous to high-profile vehicles. These are strong enough winds to knock down trees and cause power outages. Be sure to bring in any loose items outside such as trash cans, toys and other items that aren’t secured.
This storm will come with cooler weather across the state. Highs will drop down to around seasonable norms for Wednesday and Thursday with another shot of cold air coming for Friday and Saturday.
There is no significant snow in the forecast for Denver or any Interstate 25 locations in the near term. While the excitement of getting our first “official” snow in Denver was fun, the city is still lacking snow by over a foot and is continuing to see worsening drought conditions. This wind storm is the best Mother Nature can provide for us.
Andy Stein is a freelance meteorologist.
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.
The updates come as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalization are all rising again and the U.S. hovers around 800,000 pandemic deaths. The latest surge, driven by the delta variant, is accelerating due to colder weather and more indoor gatherings, even as health officials brace for the impact of the emerging omicron mutant.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing pill from Merck, which was submitted to regulators several weeks earlier. If granted, the pills would be the first COVID-19 treatments that Americans could pickup at a pharmacy and take at home.
Pfizer’s data could help reassure regulators of its drug’s benefit after Merck disclosed smaller-than-expected benefits for its drug in final testing. Late last month, Merck said that its pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 30% in high-risk adults.
Both companies initially studied their drugs in unvaccinated adults who face the gravest risks from COVID-19, due to older age or health problems, such as asthma or obesity.
Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group on Tuesday.
In interim results, Pfizer said its drug failed to meet its main study goal: sustained relief from COVID-19 for four days during or after treatment, as reported by patients. But the drug did achieve a second goal by reducing hospitalizations by about 70% among that group, which included otherwise healthy unvaccinated adults and vaccinated adults with one or more health issues. Less than 1% of patients who got the drug were hospitalized, compared with 2.4% of patients who got a dummy pill.
An independent board of medical experts reviewed the data and recommended Pfizer continue the study to get the full results before proceeding further with regulators.
Across both of Pfizer’s studies, adults taking the company’s drug had a 10-fold decrease in virus levels compared with those on placebo.
The prospect of new pills to fight COVID-19 can’t come soon enough for communities in the Northeast and Midwest, where many hospitals are once again being overloaded by incoming virus cases.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills are expected to perform well against omicron because they don’t target the coronavirus’ spike protein, which contains most of the new variant’s mutations.
The U.S. government has agreed to purchase enough of Pfizer’s drug to treat 10 million people and enough of Merck’s to treat 3 million, pending FDA authorization.
Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Broncos Mailbag: Would keeping Vic Fangio impact team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson?
Is it possible for the Broncos to make the playoffs and still let Vic Fangio go at the end of the year? I would love to see the Broncos in the playoffs again but I can’t see Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson coming to Denver with Fangio as the coach.
— Brandon Brown, Rogers, Minn.
If the Broncos finish 10-7 and make the playoffs, it would represent double the wins they had during the miserable 2020 season (5-11). That should earn Fangio a return appointment in 2022 … and deservedly so.
I think Rodgers and Wilson would be intrigued by the Broncos if Fangio was the coach and coming off a playoff appearance. If I were them, as a veteran quarterback who wants to have a major say in the offense, knowing the head coach is an expert on defense and would likely acquiesce to that request would help get me to Denver.
If the Broncos don’t finish the season above .500, is Vic Fangio gone?
— Dante H., Hutchinson, Kan.
The addition of a 17th game has complicated things for owners/general managers. Before, it was mostly clear-cut — keep the coach if they finished 8-8, fire them if they finish 7-9. Now, what does 8-9 represent? And does 9-8 guarantee a return?
It all depends on what “kind” of record it is. Will Fangio survive if the Broncos finish 8-9, which would mean a 1-3 finish? Whew, I’m glad I’m not general manager George Paton. If Fangio goes 2-2 to finish 9-8, then I say he stays.
What do you think is the reasoning behind Vic Fangio not firing his coaches mid-season when others have already done it? Does he feel his time is done anyway and figures why bother? Or does he really feel that an anemic offense and a below-average special teams is the way to go? Frankly I’m at a loss as any other coach would have kicked them to the curb by now.
— Del, Lamar
Del is probably referring to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in addition to special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.
Fangio could have made a change on the offensive side after losing a fourth consecutive game to drop to 3-4 in October, but he stuck with Shurmur and got more involved on the strategy side. Since then, the Broncos have gone 4-2 and exceeded 28 points in three games. As for McMahon, I don’t get what kind of impact that would have delivered.
Around the league as of Monday afternoon, only Carolina and the New York Giants have made offensive coordinator changes and it hasn’t made a bit of difference.
The NFL season is a roller-coaster — some wins and we’re great; lose some, we stink. From your observation, how do Broncos coaches and players stay on an even keel and not get too high or low as the season wears on?
— David Brown, Silverthorne
The Broncos’ kind of season — win three, lose four, win two, lose one, win one, lose one, win one — is how the NFL is designed. Parity is preferred.
But you ask a good question about how players and coaches stay medium when things are going great and not-so-great. First, they’re professionals and the young players take the lead of the veterans who have been through the wringer that is a regular season. The same with the coaches. As much as we would like to see Fangio pound the drums and sound the bugles after each loss, he knows those kind of surprises will be quickly tuned out by his players, particularly if done in public.
It’s impossible to verify this watching on TV, but it appears that Teddy Bridgewater often does not see wide-open receivers (even on check-downs) and never looks off the defenders. What do cornerbacks say about defending him? I doubt they are scared.
— Jeff Medaugh, Denver
It is also impossible for me to verify aside from him not looking off defenders. There is clear evidence on the TV copy of games that he works from side-to-side, short-to-deep and deep-to-short before throwing a pass.
As for what opposing cornerbacks are saying, who knows. Even if locker rooms were open, my priority after a game is covering the Broncos’ reactions.
Observing this roster, it appears that with the receivers/tight ends available — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam — we need a quarterback capable of getting them the ball. What a waste with so much talent to be underutilized. It is a must to get the quarterback situation fixed in the off season.
— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton
The Broncos’ passing game has been difficult to watch of late and, well, ever since I got to town in 2018 aside from Drew Lock games late in ’19. The franchise has allocated draft and contractual resources to build the group of receivers/tight ends so you might be right, the only thing missing is a quarterback.
General manager George Paton undoubtedly has Plans A, B and C for the quarterback position and I can’t wait to see what they are.
Demaryius Thomas is a no-brainer for the Broncos Ring of Fame. Do you think he’ll get in next season?
— Harper, Littleton
Yes, Thomas, whose statistics make him the second-best receiver in Broncos history behind Rod Smith, was a lock for the Ring of Fame the day he officially retired last summer.
I would expect the organization, in conjunction with the committee that selects the Ring of Fame members, to agree to induct Thomas posthumously next year instead of the usual waiting period for retired players.
An exception was made in 1999 when quarterback John Elway was elected after completing his playing career in ’98.
Is Bradley Chubb still dealing with his ankle injury from earlier this year? Through four games, he has just seven tackles, zero sacks and one hit. That’s hardly what I want to see from our top edge rusher. Do you think he’ll bounce back or will we see the Broncos parting ways with him either through a trade or letting his contract run out after next season?
— Mark, Arvada
Chubb has been back for three games and played 30, 38 and 40 snaps and one thing we can’t estimate is just how much rust he needed to work off to return to form. He appeared to be more active on tape against the Lions and had a quarterback knockdown.
Chubb’s 2022 salary, the fifth-year option picked up last May, is fully guaranteed. The decision for Paton is to sign him to an extension this off-season or let him play out the deal like John Elway did with left tackle Garett Bolles last year. Elway ultimately signed Bolles to an extension in late November of his fifth season.
Edge rushers are difficult to find so I expect Chubb to be in the Broncos’ plans moving forward.
