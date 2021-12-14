Colorado’s COVID cases and hospitalizations keep falling, but danger to unvaccinated still high

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

Is it possible for the Broncos to make the playoffs and still let Vic Fangio go at the end of the year? I would love to see the Broncos in the playoffs again but I can’t see Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson coming to Denver with Fangio as the coach.

— Brandon Brown, Rogers, Minn.

If the Broncos finish 10-7 and make the playoffs, it would represent double the wins they had during the miserable 2020 season (5-11). That should earn Fangio a return appointment in 2022 … and deservedly so.

I think Rodgers and Wilson would be intrigued by the Broncos if Fangio was the coach and coming off a playoff appearance. If I were them, as a veteran quarterback who wants to have a major say in the offense, knowing the head coach is an expert on defense and would likely acquiesce to that request would help get me to Denver.

If the Broncos don’t finish the season above .500, is Vic Fangio gone?

— Dante H., Hutchinson, Kan.

The addition of a 17th game has complicated things for owners/general managers. Before, it was mostly clear-cut — keep the coach if they finished 8-8, fire them if they finish 7-9. Now, what does 8-9 represent? And does 9-8 guarantee a return?

It all depends on what “kind” of record it is. Will Fangio survive if the Broncos finish 8-9, which would mean a 1-3 finish? Whew, I’m glad I’m not general manager George Paton. If Fangio goes 2-2 to finish 9-8, then I say he stays.

What do you think is the reasoning behind Vic Fangio not firing his coaches mid-season when others have already done it? Does he feel his time is done anyway and figures why bother? Or does he really feel that an anemic offense and a below-average special teams is the way to go? Frankly I’m at a loss as any other coach would have kicked them to the curb by now.

— Del, Lamar

Del is probably referring to offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in addition to special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Fangio could have made a change on the offensive side after losing a fourth consecutive game to drop to 3-4 in October, but he stuck with Shurmur and got more involved on the strategy side. Since then, the Broncos have gone 4-2 and exceeded 28 points in three games. As for McMahon, I don’t get what kind of impact that would have delivered.

Around the league as of Monday afternoon, only Carolina and the New York Giants have made offensive coordinator changes and it hasn’t made a bit of difference.

The NFL season is a roller-coaster — some wins and we’re great; lose some, we stink. From your observation, how do Broncos coaches and players stay on an even keel and not get too high or low as the season wears on?

— David Brown, Silverthorne

The Broncos’ kind of season — win three, lose four, win two, lose one, win one, lose one, win one — is how the NFL is designed. Parity is preferred.

But you ask a good question about how players and coaches stay medium when things are going great and not-so-great. First, they’re professionals and the young players take the lead of the veterans who have been through the wringer that is a regular season. The same with the coaches. As much as we would like to see Fangio pound the drums and sound the bugles after each loss, he knows those kind of surprises will be quickly tuned out by his players, particularly if done in public.

It’s impossible to verify this watching on TV, but it appears that Teddy Bridgewater often does not see wide-open receivers (even on check-downs) and never looks off the defenders. What do cornerbacks say about defending him? I doubt they are scared.

— Jeff Medaugh, Denver

It is also impossible for me to verify aside from him not looking off defenders. There is clear evidence on the TV copy of games that he works from side-to-side, short-to-deep and deep-to-short before throwing a pass.

As for what opposing cornerbacks are saying, who knows. Even if locker rooms were open, my priority after a game is covering the Broncos’ reactions.

Observing this roster, it appears that with the receivers/tight ends available — Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam — we need a quarterback capable of getting them the ball. What a waste with so much talent to be underutilized. It is a must to get the quarterback situation fixed in the off season.

— Allan Tremblay, Edmonton

The Broncos’ passing game has been difficult to watch of late and, well, ever since I got to town in 2018 aside from Drew Lock games late in ’19. The franchise has allocated draft and contractual resources to build the group of receivers/tight ends so you might be right, the only thing missing is a quarterback.

General manager George Paton undoubtedly has Plans A, B and C for the quarterback position and I can’t wait to see what they are.

Demaryius Thomas is a no-brainer for the Broncos Ring of Fame. Do you think he’ll get in next season?

— Harper, Littleton

Yes, Thomas, whose statistics make him the second-best receiver in Broncos history behind Rod Smith, was a lock for the Ring of Fame the day he officially retired last summer.

I would expect the organization, in conjunction with the committee that selects the Ring of Fame members, to agree to induct Thomas posthumously next year instead of the usual waiting period for retired players.

An exception was made in 1999 when quarterback John Elway was elected after completing his playing career in ’98.

Is Bradley Chubb still dealing with his ankle injury from earlier this year? Through four games, he has just seven tackles, zero sacks and one hit. That’s hardly what I want to see from our top edge rusher. Do you think he’ll bounce back or will we see the Broncos parting ways with him either through a trade or letting his contract run out after next season?

— Mark, Arvada

Chubb has been back for three games and played 30, 38 and 40 snaps and one thing we can’t estimate is just how much rust he needed to work off to return to form. He appeared to be more active on tape against the Lions and had a quarterback knockdown.

Chubb’s 2022 salary, the fifth-year option picked up last May, is fully guaranteed. The decision for Paton is to sign him to an extension this off-season or let him play out the deal like John Elway did with left tackle Garett Bolles last year. Elway ultimately signed Bolles to an extension in late November of his fifth season.

Edge rushers are difficult to find so I expect Chubb to be in the Broncos’ plans moving forward.

