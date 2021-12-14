News
Column: Dan Hampton’s brush with the law reflects his latest offense: ‘Too many stupid mistakes’
“Too many stupid mistakes.”
This is how Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton described his former team’s performance Sunday night in their 45-30 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers. Hampton offered this straightforward postgame assessment on “The Hamp and O’B” show on WGN Radio with former Bears Ed O’Bradovich, Glen Kozlowski and host Mark Carman.
I didn’t tune in after that game to listen to Hampton and O’Bradovich gripe about Bears players, coaches and play-calling decisions. Their show after any Bears loss can be “ugly and predictable,” the same words O’Bradovich used to describe the Bears-Packers game that night.
I tuned in to check if Hampton was still on the radio show after his Nov. 20 arrest in Lake County and accused of driving while intoxicated. The NFL Hall of Famer was pulled over near his Winfield home and taken to Lake County Jail until he bonded out, according to published reports. The Lake County prosecutor’s office was unable to share any information Monday about the status of the case.
Hampton’s jail booking photo looks nothing like the NFL player we remember from his glory days, nor from his current photos as a radio commentator and TV show personality. His disheveled look and frowning posture reflect his nickname during his playing days from 1979 to 1990 — “Danimal.”
I revered Hampton as a player. I respected him as a commentator. I don’t feel the same about him as a repeat offender for driving under the influence of alcohol, fame and privilege. If charged and convicted in this latest incident, just a few miles from my home, follows similar infractions in 2002, 1997 and 1996.
Some of his fans told me it’s been nearly 20 years since the last arrest. Give him a break, they insist.
Drunken driving is such common behavior that most people tend to look the other way when their loved ones do it. Or when their friends and drinking buddies do it. Or sports heroes who lived larger than life during his heyday.
I can be too apathetic about most issues, from our faiths to our freedoms, but drunken driving is a cardinal sin in my book.
This chosen behavior has been the cause of too many crashes, injuries and deaths. I detest drunken drivers, especially repeat offenders who are continually allowed behind a steering wheel, whether it’s aided by their loved ones, their social clout, or a legal system that’s cracked like a bottle of Jim Beam in an alley.
Too many drinkers get away with it. Just visit any bar on any given night and watch those customers who stumble to their vehicle, turn the key and tell themselves they’ll get home just fine. I once left a bar not too far from Winfield and watched not one, not two, but three guys stumble out of the joint, obviously tanked, and hop into their vehicles without thinking twice. Were they OK to drive? Of course not. Did anyone stop them? Of course not. Did they hesitate to get behind the wheel? Of. Course. Not.
I remember the public service announcement, “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk.” But these barfly mopes weren’t my friends. All I could do was shake my head when they spun out of the parking lot like drunken bats out of hell.
I could spend every night outside bars and restaurants reporting suspected drunken driving. I choose not to. Just like they should choose not to when it comes to getting behind the wheel in their condition. Call an Uber or taxi or friend. It’s a macho thing with many guys. They’ll yell, “I’m fine. Give me the (expletive) keys!” OK sport, whatever you say.
With the holiday season here, there will be no shortage of drunken drivers through New Year’s Eve. Nothing says “Happy Holidays!” like a few cold ones before you head home for the night, right?
The number of people who choose this behavior is much larger than the number of dangerous motorists who get caught by police, or reported by strangers, or who crash their car into a tree and laugh it off the next day. I’m more concerned with all the drunks who don’t get pulled over and who then feel even more justified or outright lucky to get behind the wheel again and again.
In this postgame review, I say Hampton needs professional help and legal consequences. As a longtime fan and first-time critic of Hampton, I understand that today’s column will not end drinking and driving, a classic example of our society’s “DUI shuffle.”
Twenty years ago, Hampton was sentenced to a week in jail for drunken driving charges and ordered to attend alcohol education courses. “He reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test after failing a sobriety test and pleaded with the trooper not to arrest him,” an Associated Press story states.
His friends — and fans — should plead with him to not drink and drive. But are they? Will they? I doubt it.
“Too many stupid mistakes.”
jdavich@post-trib.com
Reid Cornelius named Rockies’ new bullpen coach
Reid Cornelius is the new man charged with helping fix the Rockies’ bullpen.
Cornelius, 51, was officially named the club’s new bullpen coach on Monday. He served as the Miami Marlins’ rehab pitching coach in 2021, his 32nd season in professional baseball.
Colorado’s bullpen ERA of 4.89 ERA was the fifth-highest in the majors in 2021. Cornelius will have has his hands full as Colorado tries to figure out who will be its primary closer.
Cornelius is one of four new coaches hired for the 2022 season. Andy González and P.J. Pilittere were named assistant hitting coaches and Darryl Scott was named the head pitching coach. Scott’s official promotion was a formality since The Post confirmed in late October that he was replacing Steve Foster as the pitching coach. Scott was Colorado’s bullpen coach for the past two seasons.
Foster left his position as pitching coach to become the pitching coordinator. He will monitor pitching throughout the organization.
“I’m thrilled to have Reid, Andy and P.J. join our coaching staff for the 2022 season,” manager Bud Black said in a statement. “Each of them has a tremendous amount of credibility and knowledge and they are well respected throughout the game.
“I’m also excited for Darryl’s transition to pitching coach, having witnessed firsthand his work with our bullpen and his long-term success as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator. I’m anxious and excited to work with these four and the rest of our staff.”
Four other coaches will return to Black’s staff: Stu Cole (third base coach), Ron Gideon (first base coach), Dave Magadan (hitting coach) and Mike Redmond (bench coach).
Cornelius rejoined the Marlins in 2019 after serving two seasons as the Triple-A Gwinnett pitching coach in the Atlanta Braves organization. Prior to joining Atlanta, he spent 14 seasons (2003-16) in a variety of coaching roles in the Marlins organization, working the final seven years (2010-16) as the big-league bullpen coach. That stint included the 2013-15 seasons under Redmond, then Miami’s manager.
Cornelius had a 13-year pro career and played in the majors for Montreal (1995), the New York Mets (1995) and the Marlins (1999-2000). He went 8-17 with a 4.91 ERA in 45 games (33 starts).
González, who turns 40 on Wednesday, spent the past three seasons as the Rockies’ camps and fundamentals coordinator. The 2022 season will be his eighth with the Rockies’ organization. The Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico native played in parts of three big-league seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2007), Cleveland Indians (2008) and Marlins (2009). He hit .182 in 225 major league at-bats.
Pilittere, 40, joins the Rockies after spending the past four seasons as the assistant hitting coach with the New York Yankees, his first stint in a Major League coaching role. Pilittere served as the hitting coach at four different levels in the Yankees organization over five years, from 2013-17. The San Dimas, Calif., native played in eight minor-league seasons as a catcher in the Yankees system from 2004-11.
Bus woes continue for Stillwater schools; delays and canceled routes expected next week
Families of students attending Stillwater Area Public Schools were warned Monday to expect delays and canceled bus routes next week.
“Our bus company has informed us that it is not able to cover all of our bus routes next week,” Superintendent Malina Lansfeldt said in a note to parents. “At this time, we do not know which routes will be affected. We are doing our best to work with the bus company to identify the affected routes, so we can communicate with families about disruptions in a timely manner. As soon as we have information, we will share it with impacted families.”
Schools are in session Monday through Wednesday next week.
Families “are encouraged to make alternative plans to get your child to school next week,” Lansfeldt said. “We cannot guarantee transportation on those three days.”
Students who miss school due to a lack of transportation will have their absence excused, and teachers will work with students when they return to school to make up any missed assignments, district officials said.
Busing issues have plagued the district all fall. In September, some school buses were running up to one hour late — a sign of a statewide shortage of drivers. District officials later implemented a 2-mile no-busing zone.
“Despite the changes we’ve made in recent months to increase the efficiency of our transportation services, the bus company continues to experience delays and canceled routes,” Lansfeldt said. “We recognize how frustrating this is, and we are continuing to do all we can to resolve these issues. We are so very grateful to the amazing bus drivers who are showing up each day to serve our kids. We are also grateful to our families for their continued patience, flexibility and understanding. We are all in this together.”
Lansfeldt ended the note to families with a plea to help: “If you know of anyone who might be interested in driving a bus for Metropolitan Transportation Network, please have them apply at www.metrotn.com/apply.
Broncos Fifth Quarter: Manageable third downs allowed offense to control clock
Upon Further Review
1. Manageable third downs. The Broncos went 8 of 12 on third down, a product of being in advantageous situations. The offense needed an average of 5.2 yards per third-down play, including five of three or fewer yards and controlled possession for 32:07. For the season, the Broncos are 28 of 44 (63.6%) when needing 1-3 yards on third down. They are feast or famine on third down recently — 8 of 15 (Dallas), 1 of 11 (Philadelphia), 8 of 11 (Chargers) and 4 of 14 (Kansas City).
2. Playing coverage. Broncos coach/defensive play-caller Vic Fangio called only eight rushes of at least five players in 43 drop-backs by Lions QB Jared Goff (18.6%). The Broncos had two sacks (both by DE Dre’Mont Jones in 3.31 and 3.77 seconds), one knockdown (OLB Bradley Chubb) and three pressures (DL Shamar Stephen and two by OLB Jonathon Cooper). In Games 1-8, the Broncos rushed five or more players on 34.6% of the drop-backs; in Games 9-13, they have on 19.9% of the drop-backs. Both of Jones’ sacks Sunday came on four-man rushes.
3. Successful pass protection. The Broncos’ offense allowed a season-low four pass-rush disruptions (two knockdowns and one sack/pressure apiece). Detroit rushed five or more on only four of 27 drop-backs (14.8%), the third-lowest rate by an opponent this year behind Las Vegas (6.9%) and Cleveland (13.9%). The Lions’ only sack was in 4.34 seconds (four-man rush vs. five-man protection) and their only six-man pressure was on a penalty drawn by Broncos WR Courtland Sutton to convert a third down.
4. Sixteen plays, no points. At Kansas City, the Broncos had a marathon 20-play drive that ended with no points late in the first half. Detroit didn’t top that, but came close in a possession bridging the third and fourth quarters. The Lions ran 16 plays to cover 71 plays, but failed on a fourth-down play from the Broncos’ 4 when Goff threw incomplete to the end zone. The drive was the longest allowed by the Broncos this year in terms of plays and duration (8:21).
5. Two-tight end emphasis. The Broncos ran 68 offensive plays and had at least two tight ends on the field for 32 snaps (26 of two tight ends and six of three tight ends), their most since Week 9 at Dallas (34 snaps). The offense ran three plays of “12” personnel (2WR-2TE-1RB) to start the game, gaining 16 yards, and their first two plays of the second half, gaining 22 yards. The Broncos used “11” (3WR-1TE-1RB) personnel on 36 snaps.
6. Two good play calls. The Lions and Broncos both had good play calls to score touchdowns. Lions — WR Kalif Raymond motioned left to right, followed by CB Kyle Fuller. At the snap, Raymond pivoted and looped back to the left flat and was open when Fuller was in no position to recover (seven-yard TD). Broncos — When LB Josh Woods blitzed, he would have likely been assigned to RB Javonte Williams, who ran free on a route to the left flat and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Four Key Numbers
18.5
Pass-rush disruptions, including 5 1/2 sacks, in the last six games for DE Dre’Mont Jones.
15
Plays from the base package (3DL-4LB-4DB) used by the Broncos, their most since Week 7 at Cleveland.
1
One-man pass rush used by Detroit, the first by a Broncos opponent this year.
5
Red zone touchdowns for the Broncos (in five trips), their most since November 2014 against Miami.
Talking Points
Playing time breakdown. WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick led the skill position players with 59 and 52 snaps, respectively, out of 68, followed by TE Noah Fant (50), WR Jerry Jeudy (41), TE Albert Okwuegbunam (38), RB Melvin Gordon (34) and RB Javonte Williams (33). The margin of victory allowed the Broncos to play their defensive back-ups in the fourth quarter; only S Justin Simmons played all 63 snaps. Seventeen players on defense had at least 19 snaps.
In man coverage. Lions QB Jared Goff was 2-of-4 passing for 26 yards when targeting CB Pat Surtain II in man coverage and 3 of 6 for 46 yards against CB Ronald Darby. Aided by three pass deflections by the defensive line (one apiece by Dre’Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams and Shelby Harris), the Broncos had six total pass break-ups. S Justin Simmons’ interception was his fifth, tying his career high set last year. He is tied for third in the NFL in interceptions.
Hurry-up drill. The Broncos took a 17-10 lead into halftime by running eight plays in 63 seconds to set up Brandon McManus’ field goal. QB Teddy Bridgewater dropped back on each play. He had completions of six, seven, seven, four, eight and seven yards and two incompletions. Bridgewater threw seven yards to Jeudy over the middle and the ball was placed in time for a spike to stop the clock at two seconds. But the Lions were off-sides and five yards were added for the field goal.
Extra points
K Brandon McManus’ 52-yard made field goal to end the first half was his second-longest of the year (53 at Dallas). In a statistical quirk, he has only four attempts of at least 50 yards after 15 in 15 games last year. … The Broncos missed five tackles and committed one defensive penalty (late hit by S Caden Sterns). … PR Diontae Spencer broke two tackles on an 11-yard return late in the first half. … OLB Malik Reed missed the game (COVID-19 list) and his snaps were divided between OLBs Jonathon Cooper (41), Stephen Weatherly (39) and Aaron Patrick (six).
