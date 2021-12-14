COVID-19 Tuesday update: 46 new deaths pushes state near 10,000 pandemic fatalities

Minnesota will almost certainly surpass 10,000 COVID-19 fatalities later this week with the 46 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Tuesday pushing the pandemic toll to 9,964.

The deaths reported Tuesday include three residents in their 30s, two in their 40s and three in their 50s. Thirty of those who died were seniors and nine lived in long-term care facilities.

All but three of the fatalities occurred in December and 37 of the newly reported dead resided in private homes.

Of the 9,964 Minnesotans who’ve died from COVID-19 since March of 2020, about 51 percent lived in nursing homes or long-term care. About 84 percent were 65 or older.

Minnesota is also closing in on 1 million coronavirus infections diagnosed since the pandemic began, or about 17 percent of the state’s 5.8 million people testing positive for COVID-19. The true number of cases is likely higher because testing wasn’t widely available early on and some people have mild or no symptoms.

More than 11,500 people have been infected more than once. Of those who tested positive, 96 percent have recovered enough they no longer need to be isolated.

There are 1,636 patients hospitalized including 352 in intensive care. Minnesota has not had COVID-19 hospitalization rates this high since the state’s worst surge in December 2020, before vaccines were widely available.

There are an estimated 26,000 people with active infections who are recovering at home.

The 9,042 new infections reported Tuesday come from multiple days over the weekend. Since summer, the state Department of Health has only reported new data on business days.

Minnesota’s rate of positive tests, new cases and hospitalizations all remain over the high-risk threshold. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Minnesota has one of the highest rates of new infections in the nation and all but one county, Red Lake, have high rates of community transmission.

Nearly all new cases are believed to be caused by the delta variant. The state identified its first case of the even more contagious omicron variant in early December and more infections are expected.

State health officials say vaccines remain the best protection against severe COVID-19 and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But cases in the fully vaccinated are increasingly common and boosters are recommended for all adults and some teens because vaccine immunity wanes considerably after six months. So far, Minnesota has administered 1.4 million boosters.

Breakthrough cases account for roughly 21 percent of the more than 542,000 infections diagnosed in 2021. Of those, 4,701 have been hospitalized and 839 have died.

Severe breakthrough cases are thought to be most severe in seniors who already have weaker immune systems than younger people.

Minnesota has now administered more than 8.3 million doses of vaccine and about 71 percent of the eligible population, age 5 and older, have gotten at least one dose.