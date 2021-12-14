Bitcoin
Crypto Shopping Is Here – SocialGood App
One of the primary reasons consumers shop online is to take advantage of the convenience it offers and excellent bargains such as cash-backs, coupons, discounts, and other incentives. Now that we are entering the third generation web – web 3.0, cryptocurrency is taking the lead in that sense as well. As a consequence, the number of buyers who have embraced cryptocurrencies within e-commerce has grown exponentially. Interestingly, there is a project that is merging these two concepts – it is referred to as SocialGood.
About SocialGood – The Crypto Shopping App
To address the world’s growing economic inequality problem, the Japan-based Social Good Foundation developed a mobile crypto back app called SocialGood, which stands out because it offers 100% crypto back. This is quite different from other crypto apps that offer cash-back options. With other apps, shoppers can only expect to receive a 1% to 3% cashback. Besides that, other firms offer a waiting period of up to three months. With SocialGood, the waiting period to receive the crypto back can be as little as 30 days. The app is available for both iOS and Android users and it features several eCommerce partners, including eBay, AliExpress, Myntra, Best Buy, Alibaba, and many others.
SocialGood aspires to contribute back to the community in which it operates. It is a community-driven cryptocurrency initiative to improve the world and create a win-win-win situation for buyers, merchants, and society as a whole, all while connecting the world through the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
How SocialGood App Works
The process is extremely simple and only involves a few steps.
First, shoppers buy goods using fiat currency. They can pay using any of the supported payment options on the eCommerce site. Once they do this, they qualify for up to 100% of the value purchased back in crypto up to $10,000.
Second, they will receive a notification that their crypto is pending in the form of the SocialGood coins (SG) within a few days. Shoppers will be able to withdraw this crypto within a month of shopping.
The final step is withdrawing the crypto. Crypto can be withdrawn once the partner company has approved the purchase, which can take a month. SG is currently listed on leading crypto exchanges such as BitMart, Uniswap, and Bittrex. Users can also receive up to 15% APY in staking rewards if they hold onto their SG. Since the utility of the SG tokens will continue rising, their value is likely to continue growing with time. The SocialGood app is a growing movement that has over 600,000 members globally.
TA: Ethereum Breaks Key Support, Why Bulls Could Still Step In
Ethereum extended decline below the $3.850 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is consolidating and trading above the $3,700 support zone.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $3,850 and $3,800 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,850 resistance zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Tumbles
Ethereum struggled to gain pace above the $4,000 and $4,050 levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the $3,850 support zone.
There was a close below $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even declined below the $3,700 support and traded as low as $3,665. It is now consolidating losses above the $3,700 level. An initial resistance is near the $3,800 level.
It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,176 swing high to $3,665 low. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The next major resistance is near the $3,920 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,176 swing high to $3,665 low. A close above the $3,920 level could stage a steady increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might even surpass the $4,000 resistance in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $4,150 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,920 level, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,700 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,660 level. If there is a clear break below the $3,660 support, the price could extend losses. The next major breakdown support is $3,550, below which the price could decline towards $3,200.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,660
Major Resistance Level – $3,920
Kattana Is the All-in-One Trading Terminal Defi So Badly Needed
With Kattana, DeFi finally has a professional trading terminal that matches (and often exceeds) CEX ones.
As long as DeFi existed, there has been a massive gap between the tools available to traditional traders on CEXs and outside of crypto vs. the very basic tools available to DeFi traders, often having to just take whatever price is being offered on Uniswap or other AMMs. But what trader wants to be limited by blunt instruments when the price of even a tiny delay can cost millions?
The team behind Kattana knew this all too well, having already developed a successful CEX trading terminal. However, creating an effective one for DeFi presented a number of challenges, some of which seemed insurmountable.
For starters, it’s hard enough to create an accurate terminal to trade on one blockchain — Kattana’s works on 6 (with more planned). Building anything cross-chain is very difficult, let alone having quick and effective trades cross-chain. Kattana built completely new infrastructure — from scratch — to make cross-chain trading quick, accurate, and secure. The best part about this new infrastructure is that it allows quick updates and massive scalability. The features that will now be possible to release are simply mind-bending. Kattana gives users the ability to trade in real-time on over 40 DEXs across multiple networks. Traders are getting 24 charts on one screen, 3 types of limit orders, an AI-powered news aggregator, data analysis and other innovative tools.
Data accuracy is also difficult to achieve in a decentralized marketplace. To this end, Kattana has already 383 million trades on over 800,000 trading tickers. And it’s only ramping up: just on 3 blockchains, Kattana is recording 4-5k trading tickers daily.
Kattana’s CEO, Ilya Demydonok, is well aware of the challenges: “Many told me that this was impossible, but our team put in crazy long hours and created a trading terminal not only as good as any CEX but even better.”
Sometimes, something that looks easy and obvious is extremely hard to achieve in DeFi. Such is the case with limit orders the way traders are used to them on CEXs. Yet, Kattana’s engineers figured out a way to get them right and will implement proper limit orders into the next update.
All these, hard to implement but necessary for traders features create the most powerful and seamless trading experience that finally brings DeFi trading to the pro level.
Archethic Blockchain Burns 90% of their Native Tokens — a Crypto First
The project has adopted a deflationary tokenomic model to ensure network sustainability.
A new blockchain project called Archethic has become the first project to burn 90% of their total token supply — within just 6 months of launch of their Mainnet Beta.
The unprecedented mass burn of the $UCO token is a decision made in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project, based on the analysis of simulations comparing the circulating supply of their token to the future fully diluted supply. The simulation found a divergence from market standards which was affecting investor trust.
“Our commitment, first and foremost, is to the self-sustenance of our network without compromising trust,” said Archethic CEO Sebastien Dupont. “We have big goals of seeing this blockchain being real-world use, and we won’t risk anything which might compromise that.”
With an initial $UCO token supply of 10 billion, Archethic is left with 1 billion $UCO tokens post-burn, which have been redistributed to ensure a deflationary tokenomic model. Cryptocurrency tokens that have a permanently limited supply, such as Bitcoin, are deflationary by nature. This ensures the token will never be affected by inflation, which is something that plagues all fiat currencies that are repetitively minted by their issuing governments.
A look at the tokenomics breakdown
The new tokenomics for Archethic ensures a controlled average annual inflation rate of 10.93% until 2030, after which inflation will be reduced to just 0.5% until the year 2080. At this point, no more tokens will be made available.
The new token distribution breaks down thus:
Network Funding (38.2%): This includes the circulating supply of 216M, remaining will be used to fund the future blockchain development.
Adoption Rewards (23.6%): Controlled by DAO, this wallet is dedicated to promote the use of the Archethic Public Blockchain (incentives for core & dapps developers, grants for new services and rewards for end users by using services).
Team & Advisors (14.5%): 2 years cliff from TGE (Token Generation Event) with 60 months linear release with holding incentives & 3 years Cliff from TGE + 60 Months linear release.
Stacking Rewards (9%): 9M UCO per year distributed amongst people staking.
Exchange Liquidity (5.57%): CEX & DEX Liquidity.
Dynamic Miner Reward (3.34%): Supplements the transaction fees to pay fixed miner incentives until transactions fees > miners rewards. This pool helps the network through the bootstrap phase leading to equilibrium and deflation.
Gamification & Geo Incentives (3.44%): Used to reward nodes in the parts of the world that are not on the network and also reward the network participants for being hooked-on the network. Gamification would be at the heart of achieving both the objectives.
Foundation (2.13%): Non-profit in order to manage decentralized governance of the public blockchain.
Built for use in day-to-day life
The Archethic blockchain is highly scalable and especially suited for use in industries like communications, marketplaces, retail, that require scale, where most other blockchains struggle to find actual use cases. It achieves this through a unique consensus protocol called ARCH (Atomic Rotating Commitment Heuristic) Consensus capable of up to 1 million transactions per second. The team claims it is capable of handling the current mining power of the Bitcoin network while consuming 3.6 billion times less energy.
The blockchain also enables streamlined biometric Decentralized ID (DID) smart contracts authenticated by fingerprint recognition, another key strength they plan to implement in industry use cases. A smart contract is a contract with preset terms programmed to self-execute when run — Archethic has user identification smart contracts hard-coded into it. They back this capability with high safety standards on par with the aviation industry — the Archethic blockchain is capable of functioning without error even when up to 90% of its network is compromised by malicious actors.
“Archethic provides an ecosystem that is ready for various industry use-cases,” Nilesh Patankar, COO said. “During the bootstrap period, token inflation will be balanced by deployment of pervasive use-cases leading to mass adoption and hence token usage. The token economics designed now will maintain the fine balance between inflation, equilibrium and deflation.”
Further benefits of the Archethic blockchain
There are many other reasons that Archethic is an ideal blockchain for real-world use. In addition to being the fastest, most secure and most environmentally-friendly blockchain, Archethic is also very programmer-friendly, cheap to use and ideal for use in NFT, communication, identity verification and other common applications.
Archethic’s smart contracts are being touted as the most advanced in the industry but also very easy to program with. They are based on the concept of Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO), an abstraction of cryptocurrency remaining after each transaction, which ensures high accountability. Archethic’s network, biometrics and smart contract architecture is backed by 12 international patents.
Transaction fees are also guaranteed to remain low, priced at around 0.1% of each transaction amount and kept in check with both upper and lower thresholds. Users won’t have to worry about running into ridiculously high transaction fees as the UCO token grows in market value, a significant problem that now stymies the Ethereum network.
For NFT marketplaces built on Archethic, management of royalty payments, access and exploitation rights is natively integrated. As the blockchain has been specifically built from the ground up to accommodate modern use cases, it is able to make every related process much smoother than other blockchains.
The blockchain is also suitable for custom-build applications such as Decentralized Web & Decentralized Mail. In fact, the team boasts it is capable of the most secure email solution possible, with all data being encrypted and stored only once, no matter how many recipients are involved.
Communication will also be made more secure through the aforementioned fingerprint DID. Archethic’s biometric DID capabilities will also make it capable of providing instant, unforgeable identity authentication to institutions such as banks, universities and hospitals, or any other third party. DID is made possible across international borders, without any privacy disclosure whatsoever.
With Know-Your-Customer (KYC) protocols becoming more and more commonplace as the planet’s governments scramble to keep tabs on an ever-intermixing global economy, DID is set to become very important in the coming years. Archethic is well-positioned to tackle this growing need head-on.
The use of Archethic Blockchain is unlimited and there are already more than 25,000 holders of the native UCO token. The team is growing fast and by 2022 the full deployment of the Archethic network, which will allow ERC-20 tokens to be moved to Archethic, will happen. The team also plans to exponentially grow the number of token holders by then and attract tech and R&D talent to further grow its presence across the world.
With a talented and experienced team of tech professionals, R&D, marketers and business development personnel, Archethic seems poised to create a new generation of blockchain that is sustainable, scalable, secure and inclusive.
