DeFi Professionals Can Now Develop Their Projects Safely
As the number of DeFi initiatives increases, so does the number of scams and fraudulent development procedures.
Every fundraising and development mechanism entails risk, and launchpads are no exception. Investors may never know how the developers will spend the money. Furthermore, the crypto industry has seen several malicious entities use fund-raising techniques such as deceptive roadmaps and commitments to drain investors’ wallets for personal gain.
GloryDoge is here to help by establishing a secure DeFi environment that enables the development of creative projects while decreasing the risk for early investors.
Glory Pad: The next-gen IDO Launchpad
The first platform, GloryPad, allows developers to create IDOs to generate early cash and promote their initiatives. It isn’t just that! GloryPad will transfer ownership of the generated funds from developers to investors by making it impossible for developers to utilize the funds in any way without the authorization and approval of the investors.
Developers will need to set tasks, clear paths for where the raised monies will go to generate donations on GloryPad. Chores aren’t required to perform a sale, but the more tasks a sale conducts, the more investors trust the enterprise.
Tasks can be compared to future compensation. When the sale’s soft cap is achieved, these payments will be sent automatically. Investors may always double-check the payment’s destination and reject jobs they feel aren’t advantageous to the enterprise.
GloryPad will also serve as a social center, connecting developers with funders, marketers, influencers, and other interested parties who may help them launch their ideas successfully.
Anyone will be able to submit a task request to any GloryPad project that interests them. GloryPad will also rely extensively on links to various social networks to authenticate the identification of those being compensated for their labor.
Glory Dox: the supplement to GloryPad
GloryDox is changing how project founders in the DeFi ecosystem verify (dox) their identity. It completely automates the verification process, requiring no human intervention, while also giving investors proof of verification, which helps create confidence. As a result, it gives the founders a robust layer of protection, allowing them to have their identity validated while remaining safe.
Veriff is a third-party KYC provider used by GloryDox.
After being verified, the founder will receive a badge, which they may display on their website to confirm verification. Additionally, they will add other team members and invite them to complete the verification procedure independently. Each team member will obtain an NFT as proof of verification valid for 12 months once they have been validated.
GloryDox is an integral part of the GloryPad onboarding process, and the verification badge will show on every validated project’s presale page.
Glory’s launchpad will truly spark a boost of energy in the cryptocurrency industry. It’ll give average investors access to possibilities that were previously exclusively available to venture capitalists and high-net-worth people.
It will serve as a link between investors and projects, decentralizing the investment landscape. The increased usage of launchpads, in general, has shifted the crypto sphere significantly, making investments easier, quicker, and more dependable.
Crypto Shopping Is Here – SocialGood App
One of the primary reasons consumers shop online is to take advantage of the convenience it offers and excellent bargains such as cash-backs, coupons, discounts, and other incentives. Now that we are entering the third generation web – web 3.0, cryptocurrency is taking the lead in that sense as well. As a consequence, the number of buyers who have embraced cryptocurrencies within e-commerce has grown exponentially. Interestingly, there is a project that is merging these two concepts – it is referred to as SocialGood.
About SocialGood – The Crypto Shopping App
To address the world’s growing economic inequality problem, the Japan-based Social Good Foundation developed a mobile crypto back app called SocialGood, which stands out because it offers 100% crypto back. This is quite different from other crypto apps that offer cash-back options. With other apps, shoppers can only expect to receive a 1% to 3% cashback. Besides that, other firms offer a waiting period of up to three months. With SocialGood, the waiting period to receive the crypto back can be as little as 30 days. The app is available for both iOS and Android users and it features several eCommerce partners, including eBay, AliExpress, Myntra, Best Buy, Alibaba, and many others.
SocialGood aspires to contribute back to the community in which it operates. It is a community-driven cryptocurrency initiative to improve the world and create a win-win-win situation for buyers, merchants, and society as a whole, all while connecting the world through the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
How SocialGood App Works
The process is extremely simple and only involves a few steps.
First, shoppers buy goods using fiat currency. They can pay using any of the supported payment options on the eCommerce site. Once they do this, they qualify for up to 100% of the value purchased back in crypto up to $10,000.
Second, they will receive a notification that their crypto is pending in the form of the SocialGood coins (SG) within a few days. Shoppers will be able to withdraw this crypto within a month of shopping.
The final step is withdrawing the crypto. Crypto can be withdrawn once the partner company has approved the purchase, which can take a month. SG is currently listed on leading crypto exchanges such as BitMart, Uniswap, and Bittrex. Users can also receive up to 15% APY in staking rewards if they hold onto their SG. Since the utility of the SG tokens will continue rising, their value is likely to continue growing with time. The SocialGood app is a growing movement that has over 600,000 members globally.
TA: Ethereum Breaks Key Support, Why Bulls Could Still Step In
Ethereum extended decline below the $3.850 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is consolidating and trading above the $3,700 support zone.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $3,850 and $3,800 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,850 resistance zone and the 100 hourly SMA.
Ethereum Price Tumbles
Ethereum struggled to gain pace above the $4,000 and $4,050 levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the $3,850 support zone.
There was a close below $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price even declined below the $3,700 support and traded as low as $3,665. It is now consolidating losses above the $3,700 level. An initial resistance is near the $3,800 level.
It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,176 swing high to $3,665 low. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
The next major resistance is near the $3,920 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,176 swing high to $3,665 low. A close above the $3,920 level could stage a steady increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might even surpass the $4,000 resistance in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $4,150 level.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,920 level, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,700 level.
The key support is now forming near the $3,660 level. If there is a clear break below the $3,660 support, the price could extend losses. The next major breakdown support is $3,550, below which the price could decline towards $3,200.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,660
Major Resistance Level – $3,920
Kattana Is the All-in-One Trading Terminal Defi So Badly Needed
With Kattana, DeFi finally has a professional trading terminal that matches (and often exceeds) CEX ones.
As long as DeFi existed, there has been a massive gap between the tools available to traditional traders on CEXs and outside of crypto vs. the very basic tools available to DeFi traders, often having to just take whatever price is being offered on Uniswap or other AMMs. But what trader wants to be limited by blunt instruments when the price of even a tiny delay can cost millions?
The team behind Kattana knew this all too well, having already developed a successful CEX trading terminal. However, creating an effective one for DeFi presented a number of challenges, some of which seemed insurmountable.
For starters, it’s hard enough to create an accurate terminal to trade on one blockchain — Kattana’s works on 6 (with more planned). Building anything cross-chain is very difficult, let alone having quick and effective trades cross-chain. Kattana built completely new infrastructure — from scratch — to make cross-chain trading quick, accurate, and secure. The best part about this new infrastructure is that it allows quick updates and massive scalability. The features that will now be possible to release are simply mind-bending. Kattana gives users the ability to trade in real-time on over 40 DEXs across multiple networks. Traders are getting 24 charts on one screen, 3 types of limit orders, an AI-powered news aggregator, data analysis and other innovative tools.
Data accuracy is also difficult to achieve in a decentralized marketplace. To this end, Kattana has already 383 million trades on over 800,000 trading tickers. And it’s only ramping up: just on 3 blockchains, Kattana is recording 4-5k trading tickers daily.
Kattana’s CEO, Ilya Demydonok, is well aware of the challenges: “Many told me that this was impossible, but our team put in crazy long hours and created a trading terminal not only as good as any CEX but even better.”
Sometimes, something that looks easy and obvious is extremely hard to achieve in DeFi. Such is the case with limit orders the way traders are used to them on CEXs. Yet, Kattana’s engineers figured out a way to get them right and will implement proper limit orders into the next update.
All these, hard to implement but necessary for traders features create the most powerful and seamless trading experience that finally brings DeFi trading to the pro level.
