Editorial: If MFA can open, so can State House
To hear House Speaker Ron Mariano tell it, the denizens of the State House are as sturdy as puff pastry.
For though the state gave the all-clear for businesses to reopen on May 29, with the encouragement to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and hygiene protocols, the State House remains closed.
Other state buildings have reopened, the people’s business is back in business, even if not at pre-pandemic levels. Last month, approximately .6 miles from the State House, Michelle Wu was sworn in as mayor — and not in a Zoom call.
As the Herald reported, ours is the only state capitol in the nation to remain closed to the public for the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mariano has no problem with that.
“The building is still closed because we’re concerned about the safety of about 600 folks who work there,” Mariano said during a Sunday appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record.”
“My concern is public safety,” Mariano said.
That was his concern five months ago.
“I’m very concerned as we talk about reopening the State House. We have a lot of folks in here who have been vaccinated, but once you open the State House it becomes … it is not only a place of work, it’s a museum,” Mariano told Bloomberg Baystate Business in July.
Speaking of museums, the Museum of Fine Arts is open, as is the Museum of Science, Children’s Museum and other popular sites.
Mariano said managing visits from tourists is one of the reopening holdups.
“We’ll be welcoming visitors from all over the world. How are we going to deal with their vaccinations? How are we going to determine who comes in and who doesn’t come in? Those are things we’re moving through,” he said.
The State House sees over 100,000 visitors a year. The MFA hosts about 1.2 million annually. The Museum of Science, about 1.4 million. Think capacity, timing, masks. It can be done.
Senate President Karen Spilka said 100% of state senators and staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Legislative leaders have said for months they’re working on a plan to safely reopen the building that closed in March 2020. But their timeline remains unclear.
On Monday, the State House moves to Phase 2 of that plan, which will require all officers and employees “to be available and able to work in person at the State House as a condition of their employment,” including being in compliance with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
But most staff and members are likely to continue working from home.
Because they can.
The idea that the state lifted COVID restrictions, industries reopened, but we’ll just hang back is in keeping with the mindset of the State House Club — we’re in a world unto ourselves.
The timeline of the return-to-work plan may be vague, but many folks had yet to take down their Christmas trees last January when the state’s 200 senators and representatives held out their hands for a $4,280 bump in their base salaries — their third raise in as many legislative sessions. The House speaker and Senate president pull down $178,000-plus.
Lawmakers also got to cash in on a separate 4.89% hike to their office expense accounts and leadership got another boost in their already lucrative stipends. At a time of record unemployment. A handful refused the raises.
And here we are again — constituents taking the T or driving to work, if not every day then enough to justify office rent — while their representatives, who got raises while everyone else worried how to make ends meet, keep hitting the snooze button on opening the State House.
Must be nice.
Dear Abby: Wife’s outdoor activities exclude disabled husband
Dear Abby: My husband is in his 40s and permanently disabled from injuries received in a recent automobile accident. He is in pain, on pain medicine 24 hours a day and basically sleeps his days away. His pain and immobility make intimacy impossible.
He doesn’t object when I go out with friends or participate in activities he is unable to do, like hiking, biking or kayaking, yet I feel guilty for leaving him home alone five days a week, and sometimes the entire weekend. His mother thinks I’m a terrible person for doing this, but I can’t just sit home with him after I get home from work because he falls asleep watching TV.
We both know this will be the situation for the rest of our lives. This self-care is very important to my physical and mental well-being, as the financial stress is also overwhelming. How do I continue to live an active life and still be the wife he needs?
— Sad Fate in Pennsylvania
Dear Sad Fate: If the situation were reversed, is this the way you would like your husband to treat you? This is an honest discussion you should be having with him. I will be frank. Leaving a disabled spouse five days (nights?) a week or for an entire weekend on a regular basis seems excessive.
You promised to love, honor and cherish this man in sickness and in health. Would it be possible to include him on an occasional outing — if he can handle it — so he can have some fresh air and a change of scenery? If you must go out to preserve your sanity, it would be compassionate to arrange for someone to stay with him so he’s not alone in case there is some kind of emergency.
Dear Abby: I’m a woman of 28. I have started falling in love with a girl I met recently. We talked for a while, expressed feelings for each other and decided to start dating. She lives in Minnesota and I’m in Texas. She’s also in college. I think she’s 18 or 19. I know our age span is a little wide, but we didn’t care about that.
Things were going OK, but recently she’s gone quiet and hasn’t been talking to me as often. She said she just needs some time to herself and that she’s having some second thoughts about all of this. I talked with her about it, and she told me she still loves me and wants me to come visit her, which I’m planning to do soon. It feels like she’s got cold feet, and I’m not sure what to do. I love her. I want to make this work between us, but I feel unwanted and unloved. What should I do?
— Starting to Lose Faith
Dear Starting: What you should do is recognize that you and this young woman are in very different places in your lives. You are ready for a serious commitment to someone. She’s a college student who isn’t yet out of her teens. If she needs time to herself so she can figure out whether she is ready for the kind of relationship you have in mind, give it to her. Do not force it. If that means postponing your visit, so be it.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Tatum and Celtics beat Bucks 117-103
Matt Stone
Matt Stone is an award-winning photojournalist who has been working at the Boston Herald for the past 26 years. Matt has won numerous awards for his work in the area of spot news, sports, photo essays and features. Thanks to the success of our New England sports teams, Matt has been able to bring Herald readers along for the championship runs of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins.
Aaron Gordon hammers monster windmill dunk in Nuggets’ victory over Wizards
Nuggets coach Michael Malone is not surprised that Aaron Gordon’s back is hurting.
He’s been carrying the team quite a bit lately.
On Monday night, Gordon still put on a show at Ball Arena in a 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards. He received a second-quarter pass from teammate Facu Campazzo in transition for a thunderous windmill dunk that brought the home crowd to its feet.
Gordon entered the night questionable to play with lower back pain. He finished with 16 points as one of four different Nuggets to score in double-figures. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic posted a team-high 28 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists. But he was ejected late in the fourth quarter with double-technical fouls for arguing with officials.
Denver led by as many as 33 points in the third quarter. The Wizards cut their deficit to single digits with less than two minutes left, but Washington fell short in its comeback attempt.
Reserve point guard Facu Campazzo made several nifty no-look passes in the first half. The Nuggets’ bench unit extended their lead to open the second quarter with the starters resting. Jokic recorded a double-double by halftime.
The Nuggets’ injury woes continue with two starters — JaMychal Green (ankle) and Will Barton (non-COVID illness) — missing from the lineup on Monday. Denver (14-13) hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
The Wizards are led by Wes Unseld Jr., a longtime Nuggets assistant (2016-21), getting his first opportunity to be an NBA head coach. Studying Washington game film this season is “like a mirror image in many ways,” Malone said. That’s not a slight against Unseld, either.
“Literally, the play calls are the exact same,” Malone said before tip-off. “That happens. There are things that we run that I may have learned from Jeff Van Gundy, Mike Brown or Monte Williams. Wes has been a part of this for six years and it’s worked. … Wes is his own man and his own coach. He’s doing a helluva job with that.”
Footnotes. Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, a league source confirmed Monday to The Denver Post. Thomas, a journeyman NBA point guard, spent the 2018-19 season with the Nuggets. … Denver expects reserve guard Austin Rivers back this week from the NBA’s health and safety protocol list. … Ball Arena held a brief moment of silence before tipoff in remembrance of late Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas who died on Thursday in his home.
