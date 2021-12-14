News
High temp in low-60s Tuesday, warmer Wednesday with high temp near 70
ST. LOUIS – More clouds will be in the area Tuesday. There will still be mild high temperatures in the low-60s. It will be warmer Wednesday with high temperatures around 70.
A cold front moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing showers with a few storms. There is a chance of rain on Friday.
It will be cooler this weekend.
News
Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person was shot on I-64 eastbound at Kingshighway in East St. Louis, Illinois Monday night.
The victim was shot at about 11 p.m. when the victim was in a vehicle on the ramp from 64 eastbound to Kingshighway. Illinois State Police said they found several shell casings at the exit ramp. Police closed the eastbound lanes while they investigated.
The victim was able to drive to a gas station located at 111 at Bunkum in Washington Park. There, the person called for help. The victim’s condition is non-life-threatening.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
News
Man shot in East St. Louis Monday night, another grazed by bullet
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man was shot in East St. Louis, Illinois Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. on Piggott Avenue at South 14th Street.
Police said a second person was grazed by a bullet.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.
News
Neighbors dispute self-defense claim after Missouri man shot dead
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Neighbors have a different account from what authorities said happened during a fatal shooting in Bourbon, Missouri.
Justin King was shot to death in the yard of his neighbor’s house just before noon on Nov. 3.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim was trying to break into a neighbor’s house before the shooting. Two neighbors said they were outside when they heard a commotion followed by gunshots.
“I heard one of them say, ‘Hey, I thought we were friends!’ And you hear the other one say ‘Well, we were!’ And then you hear pop, pop, pop,” said neighbor Earl McCoy Jr.
McCoy said he looked over to see 28-year-old Justin King laying in the front yard of his neighbor. Mccoy said the shooter then yelled, “Y’all better call 911. You all better call 911 for your boy!”
We’re not naming the man accused of shooting King because he has not been charged and was released after questioning.
In a Facebook post, Crawford County Sheriff wrote: “It appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”
Amanda Osewalt worked with King and has her own suspicions.
“No one believes the story of him breaking into a house,” she said. “It was not him. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”
Dwoyne DeJean was King’s boss. He said King was clocked in, working virtually for their call center business. DeJean said he could see that King had recently left a chat room before he was shot.
“He was literally on a 15-minute break,” DeJean said. “A kid can be gunned down in front of his house while he’s at work, and nobody cares enough to dig a little deeper.”
King’s family sent FOX 2 a screenshot of a surveillance video from inside King’s trailer, taken the morning of the shooting. They said it shows the shooter inside King’s home. Fifty minutes later, King’s sister said he’d left the trailer dressed like this to help a neighbor find a lost dog.
“There’s no way he was outside in his pajamas trying to break into anybody’s house. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said King’s sister Jeneva Bruns.
King’s mother, Eva Bruns, said she’s concerned no one cares enough to find the truth.
“We ask a lot of questions, and no one gives us answers,” she said.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Facebook post about possible self-defense has since been removed and a spokesman said it has sent its investigation to the prosecutor’s office for a formal review.
FOX 2’s Chris Hayes also talked to a relative of the shooter’s family today who declined to talk on camera. They said they are also very sad about what happened as they too await a decision by prosecutors.
Suggest a Correction
High temp in low-60s Tuesday, warmer Wednesday with high temp near 70
Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis
Man shot in East St. Louis Monday night, another grazed by bullet
Neighbors dispute self-defense claim after Missouri man shot dead
XRI Just Revealed That Jasmycoin Will Be Available For Purchase At The SAKURA NFT Platform
Police investigating after 3-year-old found dead with bruises in St. Louis
‘It’s hard to breathe’: Mom torn after son dies in Amazon warehouse collapse
Amazon releases more details on deadly warehouse collapse
University of Missouri changes rule allowing loaded firearms inside unlocked cars
Ask Amy: Minimalist wants to maximize birthday gift
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
“Anthony Joshua cannot Defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a Rematch; He is too Chinny”- Arum.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
How to4 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
-
News4 weeks ago
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
OSHA suspends Biden’s Vaccine Mandate, Will Comply with 5th Circuit’s Court Order
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Turpin: 5 Things To Know About The Eldest Turpin Child Speaking Out About Abusive Parents
-
Food4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Fine Sea Salt
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?