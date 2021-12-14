Connect with us

High temp in low-60s Tuesday, warmer Wednesday with high temp near 70

Published

1 min ago

on

High temp in low-60s Tuesday, warmer Wednesday with high temp near 70
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – More clouds will be in the area Tuesday. There will still be mild high temperatures in the low-60s. It will be warmer Wednesday with high temperatures around 70.

A cold front moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing showers with a few storms. There is a chance of rain on Friday.

It will be cooler this weekend.

Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Person shot in vehicle on 64 eastbound ramp to Kingshighway in East St. Louis
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A person was shot on I-64 eastbound at Kingshighway in East St. Louis, Illinois Monday night.

The victim was shot at about 11 p.m. when the victim was in a vehicle on the ramp from 64 eastbound to Kingshighway. Illinois State Police said they found several shell casings at the exit ramp. Police closed the eastbound lanes while they investigated.

The victim was able to drive to a gas station located at 111 at Bunkum in Washington Park. There, the person called for help. The victim’s condition is non-life-threatening.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Man shot in East St. Louis Monday night, another grazed by bullet

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Man shot in East St. Louis Monday night, another grazed by bullet
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man was shot in East St. Louis, Illinois Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. on Piggott Avenue at South 14th Street.

Police said a second person was grazed by a bullet.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.

Neighbors dispute self-defense claim after Missouri man shot dead

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Neighbors dispute self-defense claim after Missouri man shot dead
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Neighbors have a different account from what authorities said happened during a fatal shooting in Bourbon, Missouri.

Justin King was shot to death in the yard of his neighbor’s house just before noon on Nov. 3.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim was trying to break into a neighbor’s house before the shooting. Two neighbors said they were outside when they heard a commotion followed by gunshots.

“I heard one of them say, ‘Hey, I thought we were friends!’ And you hear the other one say ‘Well, we were!’ And then you hear pop, pop, pop,” said neighbor Earl McCoy Jr.

McCoy said he looked over to see 28-year-old Justin King laying in the front yard of his neighbor. Mccoy said the shooter then yelled, “Y’all better call 911. You all better call 911 for your boy!”

We’re not naming the man accused of shooting King because he has not been charged and was released after questioning.

In a Facebook post, Crawford County Sheriff wrote: “It appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighbor’s residence where an altercation took place. The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King.”

Amanda Osewalt worked with King and has her own suspicions.

“No one believes the story of him breaking into a house,” she said. “It was not him. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Dwoyne DeJean was King’s boss. He said King was clocked in, working virtually for their call center business. DeJean said he could see that King had recently left a chat room before he was shot.

“He was literally on a 15-minute break,” DeJean said. “A kid can be gunned down in front of his house while he’s at work, and nobody cares enough to dig a little deeper.”

King’s family sent FOX 2 a screenshot of a surveillance video from inside King’s trailer, taken the morning of the shooting. They said it shows the shooter inside King’s home. Fifty minutes later, King’s sister said he’d left the trailer dressed like this to help a neighbor find a lost dog.

“There’s no way he was outside in his pajamas trying to break into anybody’s house. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said King’s sister Jeneva Bruns.

King’s mother, Eva Bruns, said she’s concerned no one cares enough to find the truth.

“We ask a lot of questions, and no one gives us answers,” she said.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Facebook post about possible self-defense has since been removed and a spokesman said it has sent its investigation to the prosecutor’s office for a formal review.

FOX 2’s Chris Hayes also talked to a relative of the shooter’s family today who declined to talk on camera. They said they are also very sad about what happened as they too await a decision by prosecutors.

